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Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups - Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan

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Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan in Week 10 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

Kaelon Black has reached double-digit carries in consecutive games behind Christian McCaffrey. Emmett Johnson has scored in consecutive weeks behind Kenneth Walker III, once as a receiver and once as a runner. Black would get my first claim if I needed a flex this week.

For a bench stash, I prefer Johnson in PPR while Jonathan Taylor is still with the Indianapolis Colts. Seth McGowan would jump to the top of the group if Indianapolis trades Taylor before the deadline.

Below, we will spotlight three running backs worth a look ahead of Week 10.

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Emmett Johnson Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 31% of Yahoo leagues

The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten two very different games out of Johnson over the last two weeks. He caught five passes for 128 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos, including a 73-yard score. Against the New York Jets, he went without a catch and scored on the ground, finishing with six carries for 34 yards.

Johnson had only one carry against Denver and had caught two passes against the Seattle Seahawks the week before. The 73-yard score accounted for more than half of his receiving yards against the Broncos, but his other four catches still produced 55 yards. That's the more useful part of the breakout when deciding who to stash in full PPR.

If Walker were to miss time, Johnson's receiving work would give him another way to contribute in PPR while Kansas City sorts out the carries.

Roster Johnson even if Walker is on someone else's team. I'd leave him on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons. Walker rushed 18 times and caught four passes against the Jets, scoring three times. Johnson has the receiving ability to help if Walker misses time, but Walker still gets the carries and the catches when both are available.

Stash in All Leagues

 

Kaelon Black Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 39% of Yahoo leagues

Black has rushed for 133 yards on 23 carries over his last two games. He had 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown against Atlanta before the bye, then 11 carries for 70 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders. McCaffrey played in both games, so Black's carry totals didn't depend on the starter coming out of the lineup.

The receiving split makes Black easier to use in standard or half-PPR. He had one catch for minus four yards against Atlanta and went untargeted against Las Vegas. McCaffrey scored twice on 20 touches against the Raiders, a workload that matters more to the pecking order than Black finishing with two more rushing yards.

I'd roster Black in all leagues, including on teams that already have McCaffrey. He's the first of this group I'd consider flexing against the Dallas Cowboys if both Walker and Taylor stay in their lead roles. I'd be more comfortable starting him in standard or half-PPR, where his carry volume counts for more relative to a pass-catching back.

Add in All Leagues

 

Seth McGowan Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 32% of Yahoo leagues

Keep McGowan below Black and Johnson while Taylor is still on the roster. Reorder your claims after Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline if your league gives you time. If Indianapolis moves Taylor, McGowan jumps to the top of this group. He already has a regular role behind Taylor and would be the first Colts back I'd target for the home game against Miami.

McGowan scored his first NFL touchdown against Dallas and finished with 45 yards on six attempts. His longest run went for 36 yards, which explains most of the production. His 11 carries against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 are his only double-digit rushing workload this season. Taylor still handled 13 carries and caught five passes against Dallas. Even with the touchdown and the long run, McGowan finished the day with fewer than half as many touches as Taylor.

I'd still hold McGowan in 12-team leagues with a bench spot to spare if Taylor stays. Managers choosing between the two insurance plays can use roster construction to break the tie. I'd take McGowan if I already start Taylor, and give Johnson the edge in full PPR if I roster neither starter and both backfields stay intact.

Stash in 12-Team Leagues and Prioritize if Taylor Is Traded

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 10?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan:

Emmett Johnson
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Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
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Emmett Johnson
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Malik Washington
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Kaelon Black
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Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Seth McGowan
Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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