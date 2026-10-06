Should I pickup Keon Coleman or Khalil Shakir as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 5 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.
The Buffalo Bills traded their second round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears in exchange for wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) and a fifth round pick in this past offseason. In Week 1, Moore immediately broke out with five catches on eight targets for 100 yards and a touchdown.
Unfortunately, he injured his shoulder in Week 2 and was pulled from the game. He returned to play in Week 3, had another good game, and then re-aggravated the injury in Week 4 and was taken out of the contest yet again.
The Bills have said that Moore's injury isn't long-term, and projections show him returning to play in Week 5. But without any extra time to rest, it's reasonable to assume that a re-injury could occur again. So should you add two of the other Bills wideouts, Keon Coleman or Khalil Shakir, off waivers before Week 5?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Coleman's career has been mostly uneventful since he was drafted in 2024. Despite being an early second-round pick, he hasn't caught more than four touchdowns in a season and has yet to break 600 yards receiving in one year.
Instead, there have been rumblings of his lack of effort and lackadaisical attitude toward practices and running routes on the field. There are multiple videos of what appear to be Coleman jogging routes in regular season NFL action, which won't fly when you're playing against the best players in the world.
This Josh Allen throw to Keon Coleman was insane. Too bad he dropped it https://t.co/dcdjnQOhQj
— Zachary Lom (@zachary_will1) October 27, 2024
He struggled in his first two seasons. He appears to have improved this year, but it's probably not wise to assume all his troubles are in the past and he's set to break out and be a completely different player than he was before. Where there's smoke, there's fire, and Coleman was benched as a disciplinary action late in 2025.
JOSH THROWS A ROPE TO KEON COLEMAN AND THE BILLS HAVE THE LEAD
@NEvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/LMFJVKt5gT
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Moore's injury certainly creates more opportunities for No. 0, but Coleman being a season-long starter is hardly a guarantee even if Moore goes down again. And Coleman has never been consistent.
Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Speaking of models of consistency, Shakir is pretty much the opposite player that Coleman is, if that's even possible. Whereas Coleman is a big wideout that's made big plays downfield and tough contested catches, Shakir is a slot WR, thriving on short gains and creating separation on horizontally-breaking routes.
Shakir caught seven of his eight targets for 82 yards in Week 4. He's never had more than four touchdowns in a season -- ironically, he has two season of four TD grabs, just like Coleman -- but he's much more reliable and sure-handed.
Khalil Shakir goes 54 yards for another big Bills TD!
BUFvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/GUZO4L89Ww
— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2025
He's an underrated and under-appreciated threat after the catch, too. He's been efficient for a few years now, but just has never had enough target volume to become a consistent fantasy starter. Moore's injury could change that, but it's too early to tell.
Should I Pickup Keon Coleman or Khalil Shakir For Fantasy Football?
Both are valid options for now. Both have had big games and quiet performances, both have a lot of playing time and routes run, and both have upside being in an offense with quarterback Josh Allen, who's one of the most productive passers in the NFL.
Shakir has a higher floor while Coleman has a higher ceiling and comes with a lot more risk. Shakir's 23 targets eclipse Coleman's by seven, but Shakir has yet to score a touchdown.
Keon Coleman went up to get that one
@NEvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Az0szOnVNR
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Upside wins championships in fantasy football, so Coleman is the clear choice. Shakir is a good enough role player, but his lack of touchdown ability and lack of usage downfield make him hard to trust in fantasy leagues. In 67 career games, he has just two performances of 20 or more PPR fantasy points.
Coleman has two in less than half the career contests played. So the choice is obvious.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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