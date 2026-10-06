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Should I Pickup Keon Coleman or Khalil Shakir? Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 5

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Khalil Shakir - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Should I pickup Keon Coleman or Khalil Shakir as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 5 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.

In This Article hide
Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Should I Pickup Keon Coleman or Khalil Shakir For Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

The Buffalo Bills traded their second round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears in exchange for wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) and a fifth round pick in this past offseason. In Week 1, Moore immediately broke out with five catches on eight targets for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately, he injured his shoulder in Week 2 and was pulled from the game. He returned to play in Week 3, had another good game, and then re-aggravated the injury in Week 4 and was taken out of the contest yet again.

The Bills have said that Moore's injury isn't long-term, and projections show him returning to play in Week 5. But without any extra time to rest, it's reasonable to assume that a re-injury could occur again. So should you add two of the other Bills wideouts, Keon Coleman or Khalil Shakir, off waivers before Week 5?

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Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

Coleman's career has been mostly uneventful since he was drafted in 2024. Despite being an early second-round pick, he hasn't caught more than four touchdowns in a season and has yet to break 600 yards receiving in one year.

Instead, there have been rumblings of his lack of effort and lackadaisical attitude toward practices and running routes on the field. There are multiple videos of what appear to be Coleman jogging routes in regular season NFL action, which won't fly when you're playing against the best players in the world.

He struggled in his first two seasons. He appears to have improved this year, but it's probably not wise to assume all his troubles are in the past and he's set to break out and be a completely different player than he was before. Where there's smoke, there's fire, and Coleman was benched as a disciplinary action late in 2025.

Moore's injury certainly creates more opportunities for No. 0, but Coleman being a season-long starter is hardly a guarantee even if Moore goes down again. And Coleman has never been consistent.

 

Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

Speaking of models of consistency, Shakir is pretty much the opposite player that Coleman is, if that's even possible. Whereas Coleman is a big wideout that's made big plays downfield and tough contested catches, Shakir is a slot WR, thriving on short gains and creating separation on horizontally-breaking routes.

Shakir caught seven of his eight targets for 82 yards in Week 4. He's never had more than four touchdowns in a season -- ironically, he has two season of four TD grabs, just like Coleman -- but he's much more reliable and sure-handed.

He's an underrated and under-appreciated threat after the catch, too. He's been efficient for a few years now, but just has never had enough target volume to become a consistent fantasy starter. Moore's injury could change that, but it's too early to tell.

 

Should I Pickup Keon Coleman or Khalil Shakir For Fantasy Football?

Both are valid options for now. Both have had big games and quiet performances, both have a lot of playing time and routes run, and both have upside being in an offense with quarterback Josh Allen, who's one of the most productive passers in the NFL.

Shakir has a higher floor while Coleman has a higher ceiling and comes with a lot more risk. Shakir's 23 targets eclipse Coleman's by seven, but Shakir has yet to score a touchdown.

Upside wins championships in fantasy football, so Coleman is the clear choice. Shakir is a good enough role player, but his lack of touchdown ability and lack of usage downfield make him hard to trust in fantasy leagues. In 67 career games, he has just two performances of 20 or more PPR fantasy points.

Coleman has two in less than half the career contests played. So the choice is obvious.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir:

Keon Coleman
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Keon Coleman
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Khalil Shakir
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Tre Tucker
Khalil Shakir
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Wan'dale Robinson
Khalil Shakir
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Dontayvion Wicks
Khalil Shakir
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Keaton Mitchell
Khalil Shakir
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Keon Coleman
Khalil Shakir
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Makai Lemon
Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Dohnte Meyers
Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Alvin Kamara
Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Chris Bell
Khalil Shakir
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Brian Robinson
Khalil Shakir
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Mike Gesicki
Khalil Shakir
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T.J. Hockenson
Khalil Shakir
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Austin Ekeler
Khalil Shakir
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Adonai Mitchell
Khalil Shakir
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Kalif Raymond
Khalil Shakir
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Antonio Williams
Khalil Shakir
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Malachi Fields
Khalil Shakir
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Roman Wilson
Khalil Shakir
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Darius Cooper
Khalil Shakir
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Jauan Jennings
Khalil Shakir
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Mitch Tinsley
Khalil Shakir
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Ted Hurst
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jaylin Noel
Khalil Shakir
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Tyreek Hill
Khalil Shakir
vs
Efton Chism III
Khalil Shakir
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Treylon Burks
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Isaiah Williams
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Cody White
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Josh Cameron

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