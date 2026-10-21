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Should I Drop Brian Thomas Jr.? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 7 (2026)

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Brian Thomas Jr - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I drop Brian Thomas Jr. for fantasy football Week 7? Is Brian Thomas Jr. a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Brian Thomas Jr. in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.'s run as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL for fantasy football seems like it's drawing to a close with his current team.

He has been less and less involved in his team's passing offense over time, despite apparently being healthy this season. The former first-round pick has been an afterthought for his quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

After Thomas was targeted twice and failed to make a catch in his team's Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans, many fantasy managers are wondering -- should you drop Brian Thomas Jr. in fantasy football leagues?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Should I Drop Brian Thomas Jr. in Fantasy Football?

Even though he's genuinely been awful for fantasy football, maybe it isn't time to drop him just yet. There is a chance he gets traded to a WR-needy team. If Week 6 is any indication, the Jaguars consider Thomas to be outside their top-4 pass-catchers.

Wide receivers Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and Travis Hunter, as well as tight end Brenton Strange, all saw more targets than Thomas in Week 6. In fact, even running back Bhayshul Tuten saw four passes come his way.

Thomas has an elite combination of height, arm length, and speed, but he's struggled with poor hands and numerous drops. Lawrence doesn't seem keen to deliver him pass after pass only to see them hit the turf time and time again.

The offense of Jaguars head coach Liam Coen appears to be functioning just fine without Thomas, who has seen just two targets per game over the last four weeks. He blanked fantasy managers in his last two games and scored just 1.8 PPR fantasy points in Week 3.

It feels like so long ago that Thomas was scoring long touchdowns. Now, he's not doing much of anything. Whether you should drop him depends on your league size. If you have enough space to speculatively stash him on your bench, he's fine to keep.

But in shallower leagues without deep benches, you can safely drop him. He's extremely unlikely to have a consistently large role in this offense moving forward.

 

Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?

There are plenty of interesting WR options to grab ahead of Week 7. One of the biggest ones is Pittsburgh Steelers WR Germie Bernard, who went off in Week 6. He caught 11 of 12 passes thrown his way for 87 yards and a touchdown.

There are multiple factors in favor of him continuing to have big games. The first is that Steelers WRs Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) are both set to miss multiple contests, as they're on injured reserve. Another is that Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers loves him.

Bernard is also the starting slot receiver for the Steelers. Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy schemes offenses that utilize the slot receiver heavily, and we saw some of Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb's biggest seasons under McCarthy's tutelage.

Another good pickup would be New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. He's another rookie and also had his breakout game in Week 6, hauling in six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. He even outperformed WR Garrett Wilson by a solid margin.

While Jets WR Adonai Mitchell (finger) is slated to return soon, Cooper seems to have already earned a consistent role thanks to his separation abilities and run-after-catch prowess.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Omar Cooper Jr., Germie Bernard, Travis Hunter. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Omar Cooper Jr., Germie Bernard, Travis Hunter. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Omar Cooper Jr., Germie Bernard, Travis Hunter:

Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Malik Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Rico Dowdle
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jaylin Noel
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Tyler Higbee
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Emmett Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Terrance Ferguson
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jonah Coleman
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jordyn Tyson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Demario Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Germie Bernard
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Jordan Mason
Germie Bernard
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Rachaad White
Germie Bernard
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Germie Bernard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Germie Bernard
vs
Samaje Perine
Germie Bernard
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Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Demario Douglas
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendre Miller
Germie Bernard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
KC Concepcion
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Germie Bernard
vs
Caleb Douglas
Travis Hunter
vs
Jahan Dotson
Travis Hunter
vs
Antonio Williams
Travis Hunter
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James Conner
Travis Hunter
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Cyrus Allen
Travis Hunter
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Darnell Washington
Travis Hunter
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Michael Mayer
Travis Hunter
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Makai Lemon
Travis Hunter
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Tyjae Spears
Travis Hunter
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Mike Gesicki
Travis Hunter
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Dylan Sampson
Travis Hunter
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Austin Ekeler
Travis Hunter
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Jordyn Tyson
Travis Hunter
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Keenan Allen
Travis Hunter
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Demario Douglas
Travis Hunter
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Wan'dale Robinson
Travis Hunter
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KC Concepcion

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