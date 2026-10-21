Should I drop Brian Thomas Jr. for fantasy football Week 7? Is Brian Thomas Jr. a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.'s run as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL for fantasy football seems like it's drawing to a close with his current team.
He has been less and less involved in his team's passing offense over time, despite apparently being healthy this season. The former first-round pick has been an afterthought for his quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.
After Thomas was targeted twice and failed to make a catch in his team's Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans, many fantasy managers are wondering -- should you drop Brian Thomas Jr. in fantasy football leagues?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Should I Drop Brian Thomas Jr. in Fantasy Football?
Even though he's genuinely been awful for fantasy football, maybe it isn't time to drop him just yet. There is a chance he gets traded to a WR-needy team. If Week 6 is any indication, the Jaguars consider Thomas to be outside their top-4 pass-catchers.
Wide receivers Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and Travis Hunter, as well as tight end Brenton Strange, all saw more targets than Thomas in Week 6. In fact, even running back Bhayshul Tuten saw four passes come his way.
Brian Thomas Jr. has to make this catch. #Jaguars #DUUUVAL https://t.co/CoORZ1lEBR
— Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) October 18, 2026
Thomas has an elite combination of height, arm length, and speed, but he's struggled with poor hands and numerous drops. Lawrence doesn't seem keen to deliver him pass after pass only to see them hit the turf time and time again.
The offense of Jaguars head coach Liam Coen appears to be functioning just fine without Thomas, who has seen just two targets per game over the last four weeks. He blanked fantasy managers in his last two games and scored just 1.8 PPR fantasy points in Week 3.
BRIAN THOMAS, JR. 85-YARD TD
📺: #INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG https://t.co/bfK2p2TlaB
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
It feels like so long ago that Thomas was scoring long touchdowns. Now, he's not doing much of anything. Whether you should drop him depends on your league size. If you have enough space to speculatively stash him on your bench, he's fine to keep.
But in shallower leagues without deep benches, you can safely drop him. He's extremely unlikely to have a consistently large role in this offense moving forward.
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
There are plenty of interesting WR options to grab ahead of Week 7. One of the biggest ones is Pittsburgh Steelers WR Germie Bernard, who went off in Week 6. He caught 11 of 12 passes thrown his way for 87 yards and a touchdown.
There are multiple factors in favor of him continuing to have big games. The first is that Steelers WRs Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) are both set to miss multiple contests, as they're on injured reserve. Another is that Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers loves him.
Steelers take the lead in OT 🔥
PITvsTB on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/As1KkSab2G
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Bernard is also the starting slot receiver for the Steelers. Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy schemes offenses that utilize the slot receiver heavily, and we saw some of Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb's biggest seasons under McCarthy's tutelage.
Another good pickup would be New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. He's another rookie and also had his breakout game in Week 6, hauling in six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. He even outperformed WR Garrett Wilson by a solid margin.
Omar Cooper Jr. had an outstanding (full) debut. Separated consistently vs. man coverage.
Finished w/ 6 catches for 103 yards & TD with another TD called back https://t.co/ByK4TFenet
— Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) October 19, 2026
While Jets WR Adonai Mitchell (finger) is slated to return soon, Cooper seems to have already earned a consistent role thanks to his separation abilities and run-after-catch prowess.
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Omar Cooper Jr., Germie Bernard, Travis Hunter. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
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Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Omar Cooper Jr., Germie Bernard, Travis Hunter:
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