Andy's updated top 200 rest-of-season fantasy hockey rankings for November. These NHL rankings are for Yahoo rotisserie (category) leagues and include C, LW, RW, D, and G.
Hey RotoBallers! Now that we're past the quarter-mark of the 2026-27 season, there's no better time to take a look at our updated top 200 rest-of-season rankings.
As a reminder, these rankings are designed around standard Yahoo rotisserie leagues. This format utilizes six skater categories (Goals, Assists, Power-Play Points, +/-, Shots on Goal, and Blocked Shots) and four goalie categories (Wins, Save Percentage, Goals Against Average, and Shutouts).
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Rest-of-Season Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Team
|1
|1
|Connor McDavid
|C
|EDM
|1
|2
|Leon Draisaitl
|C
|EDM
|1
|3
|Kirill Kaprizov
|LW
|MIN
|1
|4
|Evan Bouchard
|D
|EDM
|2
|5
|Matt Boldy
|LW
|MIN
|2
|6
|Nikita Kucherov
|RW
|TB
|2
|7
|David Pastrnak
|RW
|BOS
|2
|8
|Macklin Celebrini
|C
|SJ
|2
|9
|Cutter Gauthier
|RW
|ANA
|2
|10
|Jake Oettinger
|G
|DAL
|3
|11
|Kyle Connor
|LW
|WPG
|3
|12
|Auston Matthews
|C
|TOR
|3
|13
|Linus Ullmark
|G
|OTT
|3
|14
|Quinn Hughes
|D
|MIN
|3
|15
|Tage Thompson
|C
|BUF
|3
|16
|Cale Makar
|D
|COL
|3
|17
|Nick Suzuki
|C
|MTL
|3
|18
|Jason Robertson
|LW
|DAL
|3
|19
|Tim Stutzle
|C
|OTT
|4
|20
|Jack Hughes
|C
|NJ
|4
|21
|Cole Caufield
|LW
|MTL
|4
|22
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|TB
|4
|23
|Sebastian Aho
|C
|CAR
|4
|24
|Connor Hellebuyck
|G
|NJ
|4
|25
|Matthew Tkachuk
|RW
|FLA
|4
|26
|Jack Eichel
|C
|VGK
|4
|27
|Ilya Sorokin
|G
|NYI
|4
|28
|Matthew Schaefer
|D
|NYI
|5
|29
|Zach Werenski
|D
|CBJ
|5
|30
|Jesper Wallstedt
|G
|MIN
|5
|31
|Lane Hutson
|D
|MTL
|5
|32
|Jacob Fowler
|G
|MTL
|5
|33
|Brandon Hagel
|LW
|TB
|5
|34
|Mikko Rantanen
|RW
|DAL
|5
|35
|Mark Scheifele
|C
|WPG
|5
|36
|Jeremy Swayman
|G
|BOS
|5
|37
|Jake Guentzel
|LW
|TB
|5
|38
|Leo Carlsson
|C
|ANA
|6
|39
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|G
|CAR
|6
|40
|Jackson LaCombe
|D
|ANA
|6
|41
|Brady Tkachuk
|LW
|FLA
|6
|42
|Adam Fox
|D
|NYR
|6
|43
|Sam Reinhart
|RW
|FLA
|6
|44
|Clayton Keller
|LW
|UTA
|6
|45
|Joel Hofer
|G
|STL
|6
|46
|Mikhail Sergachev
|D
|UTA
|6
|47
|Filip Forsberg
|LW
|NSH
|6
|48
|Beckett Sennecke
|RW
|ANA
|6
|49
|Andrei Svechnikov
|LW
|CAR
|7
|50
|Rasmus Dahlin
|D
|BUF
|7
|51
|Mitch Marner
|RW
|VGK
|7
|52
|Logan Cooley
|C
|UTA
|7
|53
|Martin Necas
|RW
|COL
|7
|54
|Jake Sanderson
|D
|OTT
|7
|55
|Wyatt Johnston
|C
|DAL
|7
|56
|Seth Jones
|D
|FLA
|7
|57
|Logan Stankoven
|C
|CAR
|7
|58
|Alex DeBrincat
|LW
|DET
|7
|59
|William Nylander
|RW
|TOR
|7
|60
|Roman Josi
|D
|NSH
|7
|61
|Alex Tuch
|RW
|WSH
|8
|62
|Lucas Raymond
|RW
|DET
|7
|63
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|C
|MIN
|8
|64
|Dylan Larkin
|C
|MON
|8
|65
|Mark Stone
|RW
|VGK
|8
|66
|Robert Thomas
|C
|STL
|8
|67
|Bo Horvat
|C
|NYI
|8
|68
|Kirill Marchenko
|LW
|TOR
|8
|69
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|BUF
|8
|70
|Josh Morrissey
|D
|WPG
|8
|71
|Drake Batherson
|RW
|OTT
|8
|72
|Miro Heiskanen
|D
|DAL
|8
|73
|Dylan Guenther
|RW
|UTA
|8
|74
|Adrian Kempe
|RW
|LA
|9
|75
|Brock Boeser
|RW
|VAN
|9
|76
|Artemi Panarin
|LW
|LA
|9
|77
|Philip Broberg
|D
|STL
|9
|78
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|G
|COL
|9
|79
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|COL
|9
|80
|Jackson Blake
|RW
|CAR
|9
|81
|Jimmy Snuggerud
|RW
|STL
|9
|82
|John Carlson
|D
|TB
|9
|83
|Mikael Granlund
|C
|ANA
|9
|84
|Jacob Markstrom
|G
|FLA
|9
|85
|Juuse Saros
|G
|NSH
|9
|86
|Dylan Holloway
|LW
|STL
|9
|87
|Joel Farabee
|RW
|CGY
|9
|88
|Devon Levi
|G
|EDM
|9
|89
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|D
|CAR
|9
|90
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|LW
|CAR
|9
|91
|Vasily Podkolzin
|LW
|EDM
|9
|92
|Cole Perfetti
|LW
|WPG
|10
|93
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|DET
|10
|94
|Tomas Hertl
|C
|VGK
|10
|95
|Dylan Garand
|G
|NYR
|10
|96
|Devon Toews
|D
|COL
|10
|97
|Steven Stamkos
|LW
|NSH
|10
|98
|Moritz Seider
|D
|DET
|10
|99
|Juraj Slafkovsky
|RW
|MTL
|10
|100
|Jakob Chychrun
|D
|WSH
|10
|101
|Carter Verhaeghe
|LW
|FLA
|10
|102
|Jesper Bratt
|LW
|NJ
|10
|103
|Elias Pettersson
|C
|VAN
|10
|104
|Erik Karlsson
|D
|PIT
|10
|105
|Roope Hintz
|C
|DAL
|10
|106
|Charlie McAvoy
|D
|BOS
|10
|107
|Timo Meier
|LW
|NJ
|10
|108
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|PHI
|10
|109
|Cam Talbot
|G
|CBJ
|10
|110
|Mika Zibanejad
|C
|NYR
|10
|111
|Nico Hischier
|C
|NJ
|10
|112
|Sidney Crosby
|C
|PIT
|10
|113
|Darren Raddysh
|D
|TOR
|10
|114
|Jake Neighbours
|LW
|STL
|10
|115
|Sean Walker
|D
|CAR
|10
|116
|Carter Hart
|G
|VGK
|11
|117
|Elias Lindholm
|C
|BOS
|11
|118
|Thomas Harley
|D
|DAL
|11
|119
|Rickard Rakell
|LW
|PIT
|11
|120
|Pavel Dorofeyev
|RW
|NYR
|11
|121
|Aleksander Barkov
|C
|FLA
|11
|122
|Charle-Edouard D'Astous
|D
|TB
|11
|123
|Filip Gustavsson
|G
|MIN
|11
|124
|Roman Kantserov
|C
|CHI
|11
|125
|Thomas Chabot
|D
|OTT
|11
|126
|Nick Schmaltz
|C
|UTA
|11
|127
|Brock Nelson
|C
|COL
|11
|128
|Zach Hyman
|RW
|EDM
|11
|129
|Scott Wedgewood
|G
|COL
|11
|130
|Brock Faber
|D
|MIN
|11
|131
|Filip Hronek
|D
|VAN
|11
|132
|Nazem Kadri
|C
|COL
|11
|133
|Ryan O'Reilly
|C
|NSH
|11
|134
|Philipp Grubauer
|G
|SEA
|12
|135
|Luke Hughes
|D
|NJ
|12
|136
|John Tavares
|C
|TOR
|12
|137
|Brandt Clarke
|D
|LA
|12
|138
|Sam Rinzel
|D
|CHI
|12
|139
|Zach Benson
|LW
|BUF
|12
|140
|Morgan Geekie
|RW
|BOS
|12
|141
|Brayden Point
|C
|TB
|12
|142
|Mathew Barzal
|C
|NYI
|15
|143
|Alexis Lafreniere
|RW
|NYR
|12
|144
|Ivan Demidov
|RW
|MTL
|12
|145
|Mackenzie Weegar
|D
|UTA
|12
|146
|Matvei Michkov
|RW
|PHI
|12
|147
|Adin Hill
|G
|VGK
|12
|148
|Arseny Gritsyuk
|LW
|NJ
|13
|149
|Sam Malinski
|D
|COL
|12
|150
|Cole Hutson
|D
|WSH
|12
|151
|Alex Laferriere
|RW
|LA
|12
|152
|Tristan Jarry
|G
|EDM
|12
|153
|Brad Marchand
|RW
|FLA
|13
|154
|Dmitry Orlov
|D
|SJ
|13
|155
|Dustin Wolf
|G
|CGY
|13
|156
|Mattias Samuelsson
|D
|BUF
|13
|157
|Jack Roslovic
|RW
|TOR
|13
|158
|Kent Johnson
|RW
|CBJ
|13
|159
|Logan Thompson
|G
|WSH
|13
|160
|Joonas Korpisalo
|G
|NYR
|13
|161
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|LW
|EDM
|13
|162
|Devin Cooley
|G
|CGY
|13
|163
|Vince Dunn
|D
|SEA
|13
|164
|Mattias Ekholm
|D
|EDM
|13
|165
|Viktor Arvidsson
|RW
|DET
|14
|166
|J.T. Miller
|C
|NYR
|13
|167
|Will Smith
|RW
|SJ
|13
|168
|Trevor Connelly
|LW
|VGK
|13
|169
|Ryan Leonard
|RW
|WSH
|14
|170
|Anthony Stolarz
|G
|TOR
|14
|171
|Brandon Montour
|D
|SEA
|14
|172
|Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
|G
|BUF
|14
|173
|Dougie Hamilton
|D
|NJ
|14
|174
|Karel Vejmelka
|G
|UTA
|14
|175
|Berkly Catton
|LW
|SEA
|14
|176
|Spencer Knight
|G
|CHI
|14
|177
|Pavel Zacha
|C
|BOS
|14
|178
|Adam Fantilli
|C
|CBJ
|14
|179
|Quinton Byfield
|C
|LA
|14
|180
|Bowen Byram
|D
|CHI
|14
|181
|Gabriel Vilardi
|RW
|WPG
|14
|182
|Neal Pionk
|D
|WPG
|14
|183
|Michael DiPietro
|G
|BOS
|14
|184
|Jonas Brodin
|D
|MIN
|14
|185
|Travis Sanheim
|D
|PHI
|14
|186
|Sam Bennett
|C
|FLA
|14
|187
|Shea Theodore
|D
|VGK
|14
|188
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|MIN
|14
|189
|Simon Holmstrom
|RW
|NYI
|14
|190
|Jaccob Slavin
|D
|CAR
|14
|191
|Noah Dobson
|D
|MTL
|15
|192
|Blake Coleman
|LW
|MIN
|15
|193
|Vincent Trocheck
|C
|UTA
|15
|194
|Ivan Barbashev
|LW
|VGK
|15
|195
|Brett Pesce
|D
|NJ
|15
|196
|Emmitt Finnie
|LW
|DET
|15
|197
|Evgeni Malkin
|RW
|PIT
|15
|198
|Seth Jarvis
|RW
|CAR
|15
|199
|Nico Daws
|G
|WPG
|15
|200
|Bryan Rust
|RW
|PIT
2026-27 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Latest News
Jake Oettinger, G, Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger recorded a 33-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. After allowing six goals in an embarrassing 8-3 loss to Winnipeg earlier this month, Oettinger has produced two shutouts in four starts.
His form has been crucial for the Stars this season, as the team doesn't score many goals. Oettinger is 13-4-1 after 18 starts, with a league-high five shutouts. No other goalie has managed more than two shutouts this season. Dallas' No. 1 is also among the league leaders with a 2.13 goals-against average. His save percentage stands at .909.
Roman Kantserov, C, Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks forward Roman Kantserov scored his first career hat trick and added an assist in Sunday's 6-3 victory over Vancouver. He had a goal in each period and finished with three power-play points. After initially struggling to make an impact, Kantserov has been sneaky good in recent weeks.
He has taken over the rookie scoring lead, putting up 18 points (13 goals, five assists) in 24 games. With Connor Bedard (shoulder) out for months, Kantserov has a chance to log action as Chicago's first-line center, putting him in a good position to maintain his productivity.
Zach Benson, LW, Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres left wing Zach Benson notched a goal and two assists in Sunday's impressive 6-2 road win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Benson's playmaking helped Buffalo to a 4-1 lead in the second period. The team cruised in the third, with Benson icing the game with an empty-net goal. Earlier this month, Benson found himself in a slump, going four games scoreless. But he is now riding a four-game point streak.
The 21-year-old boasts a team-high 17 assists and has scored four goals in 24 games. After a career-high 43 points in 2025-26, Benson is on track to shatter his scoring record this season.
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