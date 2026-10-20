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Quarterback (QB) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 7 (2026)

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Jordan Love - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Matt's quarterback (QB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 7 of 2026. His QB lineups advice for Week 7 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
Week 7 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 7 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Jordan Love might be the most underrated QB1 we’ve seen in some time. He’s putting up strong numbers without a consistent ground game, and with Josh Jacobs potentially back in the mix, Green Bay’s offense could be ready to take another step forward. Now he gets a Detroit defense that has been giving up big passing gains. That’s the kind of matchup fantasy managers should be circling because Love has legitimate top-five upside in Week 7.

But not every quarterback is built for a breakout this week. Matthew Stafford gets a favorable matchup against the Raiders, while C.J. Stroud is heating up at exactly the right time. On the flip side, Daniel Jones faces a Minnesota defense that can make even a good quarterback look ordinary.

And while Michael Penix Jr. has been serviceable this season, this is not the week to get cute. San Francisco has been shutting down opposing quarterbacks, and chasing last week’s production could leave you disappointed. So, let’s find the quarterbacks worth trusting, the stars worth tempering expectations on, and the matchups that could make or break your fantasy week here in this week's edition of RotoBaller's Week 7 starts and sits.

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Week 7 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Jordan Love - QB, Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Love enters this divisional showdown averaging 19.1 fantasy points per game. He has topped 20 fantasy points in three of six contests while throwing for 1,684 passing yards, the third-most in the NFL. Love has been doing this without a run game, and word on the street is that could change: Jacobs is back in the Packers backfield for this one.

Green Bay’s offense not only gets better with Jacobs' return, but in his absence, this group found out what they have under center in Love, who had 276 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys last week, and likely would have had more if not for a series in which Matthew Golden and Christian Watson combined for three consecutive dropped touchdown passes.

Now, why is Love more dangerous with Jacobs? On play-action plays this season, Love ranks third or better in passing yards (467), touchdown passes (five), yards per attempt (11.7), passer rating (154.9), and completion percentage (77.5%).

This week, the Packers face a Lions secondary that allows 279.6 passing yards per contest and 12 passing touchdowns, both the third-most. Detroit is also the only team in the NFL heading into Week 7 that has yet to record an interception.

Matthew Stafford - QB, Los Angeles Rams at Las Vegas Raiders

While the Rams sit at 2-4, the reigning NFL MVP leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,794, completing 65.9% of his 249 attempts.

The biggest difference from last season is that Stafford has been sacked 10 times through six contests and has thrown 11 touchdowns, while also adding six interceptions. Last season, Stafford averaged 0.56 fantasy points per dropback, so far in 2026 that number sits at 0.41. This has pushed him down to QB11 in fantasy production.

Luckily, Stafford has a date with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, an elite matchup against a weak Raiders defense that has allowed 12 passing touchdowns through six contests. With Stafford's projected volume, 20 fantasy points this week should be the floor, along with a pair of touchdown tosses.

Before stepping on the field last week, Stafford had attempted 50 or more passes in three consecutive contests, so the 33 against the Cardinals felt rather pedestrian. Fun fact: in that loss to the Cardinals last week, Stafford became just the fifth NFL quarterback to attempt 9,000 career passes —alongside Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans vs. New York Giants

Don’t look now, but C.J. Stroud is the QB8 in fantasy heading into Week 7, averaging 18.9 fantasy points per game and finishing with 16.5 fantasy points in five of his six starts this season.

Stroud will look to continue his recent dominance this week against the Giants, who allowed three passing touchdowns to Tyler Shough and the Saints last week. What makes Stroud interesting is that while he has Nico Collins as his primary weapon, Jaylin Noel is emerging as a serious threat, and his former college teammate, Marvin Harrison Jr., is also in the fold.

In 2022 at Ohio State, Stroud and Harrison combined for 77 receptions and over 1,200 yards. If the duo can rekindle that spark, Houston’s passing game could become something else entirely. In their first game back together, Harrison was targeted four times and caught three passes for 34 yards. It may not seem like much, but it could be the spark that ignites this.

To sum it up, Stroud is one of the hottest QBs right now, averaging 20-plus fantasy points over his last three games with high completion rates and low turnovers. He had only three games with 20 or more fantasy points all of last season. The Giants defense has been vulnerable, and Houston’s lack of a ground game means higher passing volume. Strong streamer or starter play.

 

Week 7 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Daniel Jones - QB, Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

Daniel Jones is essentially the live-action version of the poop emoji at quarterback. Fantasy managers haven't seen him return to anything close to what he was last season before that Achilles injury. That matters, since it will be tested plenty this week against the Vikings' pressuring defense.

What made Jones a viable fantasy asset last season was his ability to create with his legs. Last season against the Falcons, he had 53 rushing yards in that Week 10 contest alone. This season, he has 55 total rushing yards in six contests. In fact, Jones hit a season high in fantasy points in Week 6, scoring 15.8 points and pushing his season average to 11.2 (QB37).

This is a bad spot for any quarterback, let alone one who isn't producing. Minnesota entered Week 6 having surrendered 9.6 fantasy points per contest to opposing quarterbacks, the lowest in the NFL, while leading the NFL in EPA per dropback (-0.206), points allowed (64), and turnover margin (+6).

Michael Penix Jr. - QB, Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers

Against the Bears, Penix was once again serviceable, throwing three touchdown passes and producing 23.1 fantasy points on the afternoon.

That said, that was against the Chicago Bears. The 49ers are a different animal altogether in terms of shutting down opposing quarterbacks this season. Heading into Monday Night Football and the conclusion of Week 6, the 49ers have allowed 13.7 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, the second-fewest.

In fantasy, matchups matter. A bad quarterback matchup can set you back big, and in Week 7, Penix profiles as a low-end QB2. Limited mobility, inconsistency outside of spike weeks, and a tougher matchup against the 49ers. Better options exist for most managers.

Tyler Shough - QB, New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Paris)

Both the Saints and the Steelers are walking into this week with anything but a routine matchup. It will be hard to block out the noise as they play in Paris this week.

For Shough, he'll face outside distractions and a routine turned on its head by playing overseas, and he is also dealing with a couple of broken bones in his non-throwing hand and a Steelers unit that features T.J. Watt.

This season, the Steelers are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks (15.4). They are coming off a game in which they limited Jalon Daniels to 164 passing yards and a single touchdown pass while forcing two interceptions and sacking him five times. In six games, the Steelers have registered 16 sacks and produced 10 takeaways, including six interceptions.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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