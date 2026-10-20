Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire: Deeper League Pickups (QB, RB, WR, TE)

Dan's top fantasy football Week 7 waiver wire pickups, sleepers, stashes for deeper leagues for 2026. His waiver targets include Michael Penix Jr., Ja'Kobi Lane, Michael Mayer, and more
There weren’t many signature fantasy performances in Week 6. Through Sunday’s games, only 25 total players across all positions surpassed 20.0 fantasy points on the week. It certainly didn’t help that several signature players from Cincinnati, Detroit, Minnesota, and Miami were on bye.
Unfortunately, bye weeks won’t be any kinder in Week 7. Fantasy managers will be without players from Buffalo, Jacksonville, Washington, and the Chargers. Not all of those teams hold the same value in fantasy football, but all of them have fantasy-relevant pieces.
This article will focus on fantasy football players who are at or below a 30% roster rate on Yahoo -- and can be considered deeper-leagues waiver wire options. We'll cover a few players from QB, RB, WR, and TE. Let's get to it!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterback Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
All QBs are rostered in 30% of leagues or less
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons- 15% rostered
Michael Penix Jr. has been steady for the Atlanta Falcons since taking over in Week 3, but he showed his fantasy ceiling against the Chicago Bears in Week 6.
Penix and the Falcons’ offense were held in check through the first three quarters but put together an excellent garbage time performance to drag the Falcons to a more respectable 31-23 loss. Penix Jr. completed just 57.6% of his passes but threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions.
More importantly, Penix now has back-to-back games with 30+ pass attempts, which is the kind of volume he needs to be fantasy relevant due to his lack of rushing production.
Geno Smith, New York Jets- 7% rostered
The highlight moments have been few and far between for Geno Smith and the New York Jets passing offense, but in Week 6 he showed a connection with 2026 first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr. Smith threw for 252 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 26-19 loss to the Patriots.
The veteran quarterback has attempted 30 passes in four of his last five games, but Week 6 was just the second time all season he surpassed 250 passing yards.
There will be better days ahead for the passing offense, but Smith has shown connections with all the team’s wide receiver talents at different points throughout the season. He could take that even further into fantasy production with matchups against Miami (Week 7 and Week 12), Las Vegas (Week 8), and Buffalo (Week 10) on the horizon.
Running Back Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
All RBs are rostered in 30% of leagues or less
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos- 28% rostered
Jonah Coleman is eligible to return from the injured reserve in Week 7. Coleman had a non-existent role in Week 1, but got significant work in Week 2 thanks to injuries to RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins.
Coleman seemed like he was poised to carve out a bigger role in the backfield after carrying the ball 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions (on three targets) for 19 yards against a stout Jaguars defense.
Both Dobbins and Harvey have struggled with efficiency as runners with Coleman out, which could open opportunities for the rookie once he’s off injured reserve. His status is worth monitoring, but he’s worth adding considering the team’s struggles to maintain a consistent ground attack to complement Bo Nix.
Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears- 5% rostered
Roschon Johnson played a major role in Chicago’s 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6, handling 13 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions (on two targets) for 34 yards.
Roschon Johnson makes it a three-score game in Atlanta!
CHIvsATL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/0J2LEXb5wy
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Johnson did lose a fumble in the fourth quarter of the game, but the team continued to give him opportunities after the fact to salt away the contest.
Both D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai are banged up now, giving Johnson an opportunity to get touches in Chicago’s backfield. There hasn’t been much clarity on Monangai’s injury (aside from the fact that the team hasn’t put him in injured reserve, which suggests a short-term injury), so Johnson’s fantasy appeal is limited.
He’s not a player that you should spend considerable FAAB budget or waiver priority on, but he’s worth adding as long as Swift and Monangai are dinged up.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars- 27% rostered
Bhayshul Tuten (rightfully) is getting all of the attention after a big performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. But it was also the most significant game of fellow running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.’s tenure with the team.
Rodriguez had 11 carries for 55 yards against Jacksonville, leading the team in rushing production. He also led the team in explosive runs (11.1%) and had an 81.8% rushing success rate.
The veteran running back is on the losing end of a backfield timeshare with Tuten and doesn’t catch passes, so his fantasy production will come through volume and touchdowns. It didn’t happen in Week 6, but he’s coming off his most productive game and should continue to see opportunities, especially if the team solidifies his role during their Week 7 bye.
Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
All WRs are rostered in 30% of leagues or less.
Ja’Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens- 12% rostered
Baltimore Ravens’ rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane was a preseason darling and seemingly carved out a significant role in the team’s passing attack. Unfortunately, Lane lasted just 27 snaps in Week 1, catching one of three targets for 11 yards, before suffering an injury.
The rookie returned in Week 6’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, finishing second on the team in targets (5) and receptions (4) while finishing third in receiving yards (40).
It wasn’t the most fantasy-relevant performance, but Lane recorded a 54% snap share in his return to the field. Veteran wide receiver Rashod Bateman has struggled with a shoulder injury and left the game early, so Lane could become a more important piece of the passing attack as soon as Week 7.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders- 6% rostered
Antonio Williams has been operating as the tertiary option in Washington’s passing attack behind Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin. The rookie wide receiver has earned at least three targets in every game this season, but has just one game with more than 31 receiving yards and/or a touchdown.
Williams has had impressive flashes (including a long touchdown called back by penalty) and is set to see an expanded role after veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin suffered a seemingly serious knee injury on Monday Night Football.
The Commanders offense hasn’t been one worth chasing in fantasy this season, but Williams' role going forward could be far more significant than anybody on this list. He’s a priority add based on his role, but you may be able to sneak him through waivers because the Commanders are on bye this week.
Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans- 7% rostered
The Houston Texans wide receiver room got even more crowded before Week 6 once the team traded for Marvin Harrison Jr. The move adds a talented player to the offense, but fantasy managers were left wondering how this would impact the Texans’ pass catchers outside of Nico Collins.
One player who staked his claim to maintain a consistent role in the offense was second-year receiver Jaylin Noel.
Noel finished second on the team in routes run (21) against the Jaguars, catching all four of his targets for 107 yards and a touchdown. Noel continues to make big plays when given opportunities, but his role as the team’s primary slot receiver (14 of 21 routes in the slot in Week 6) make his weekly role far more inconsistent.
Harrison’s role will inevitably expand as he gets more comfortable in his new offense after he ran just nine snaps in Week 6. But based on role and production, Noel is the least likely to see his role meaningfully shrink within the offense.
Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets- 4% rostered
Omar Cooper Jr. didn’t have a strong preseason for the New York Jets, entering the year behind Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and Isaiah Williams on the team’s depth chart at wide receiver. Cooper played five snaps in the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Titans, catching his lone target for 30 yards before suffering a high-ankle sprain that sidelined him until Week 6.
Cooper returned to a major role against the Patriots (thanks to a hand injury to Mitchell), leading the team in targets (7), receptions (6), and receiving yards (103) while adding his first career touchdown. It was a positive step for a first-round pick who struggled to make an impact in training camp.
The rookie Omar Cooper Jr. makes the 48-yard touchdown catch!
NYJvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/y88N5gruHa
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
There is no estimated return timeline for Mitchell, so Cooper will have a chance to continue to build trust and rapport with Geno Smith and the coaching staff. If he can string together positive performances, he can continue to carve out a consistent role even with Mitchell back from his finger injury.
Tight End Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
All TEs are rostered in 30% of leagues or less.
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders- 8% rostered
The presence of Brock Bowers continues to suppress Michael Mayer’s roster rate on fantasy platforms. That is a mistake given how well Mayer has performed alongside Bowers the last four weeks.
Since Week 3, Mayer is the TE10 in PPR points per game (11.5) with three double-digit performances. He ranks ninth among tight ends in targets (22) and seventh in receiving yards (211) despite being the TE19 in route participation (65.3%).
There is no question that Bowers is the lead pass catcher in the Las Vegas offense, but there is also no reason to believe that Mayer’s role and volume will dry up either. Since Week 3, the Raiders lead the NFL in 12 personnel (two tight end formations) with 57.9% (the next closest is 53.2%). During that time, Mayer has two separate games with at least nine targets, seven receptions, and 80 receiving yards.
Mayer is capable of posting dud weeks (evidenced by his one catch for two yards in Week 5), but given the Raiders’ offense, he is worth rostering (and starting) in any format that requires a tight end in your lineup.
Tommy Tremble, Carolina Panthers- <1% rostered
Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble has quietly earned a consistent role in the team’s passing attack. Tremble has at least four targets and three receptions in four of five games this year, including each of the last three games. He has three games with 25+ receiving yards and two games with 40+ yards.
Tremble is coming off his best week in Week 6, catching all four targets for 46 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. More importantly, Tremble led the Panthers tight end room in snaps played (54 of 79 snaps) and routes run (20). He also was the first read on 11% of the team’s dropbacks while running 30% of his routes from the slot.
Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are the unquestioned lead targets for the Panthers this season, but Tremble has been consistently filling the void as the third option in the passing attack. He’s worth stashing on the bench given his consistent target share.
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