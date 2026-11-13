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Projecting Rest of Season Top 12 Quarterbacks in 2026 Fantasy Football

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Josh Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Bruno ranks the top-12 quarterbacks in fantasy football for the rest of the 2026 NFL season. Who are the best QBs in the NFL for fantasy football for the rest of 2026?

Josh Allen threw one touchdown pass and ran for 15 yards against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. His nine rushing touchdowns in eight games keep him at QB1, and the Buffalo Bills close the fantasy playoffs against a Miami Dolphins defense allowing 8.1 yards per pass attempt. Joe Burrow is close enough that I'd flip the order in leagues that award six points per passing touchdown.

These are my rankings for Weeks 10-17 in 12-team, single-quarterback redraft leagues with four-point passing touchdowns. I weigh scoring while active, remaining byes, and the playoff matchups. That puts Trevor Lawrence ahead of Jordan Love. Lawrence has already had his bye, while Love has the better Week 15 matchup but needs a replacement in Week 11.

Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Jalen Hurts (blood clots) are outside my top 12. Both are on injured reserve. NFL Network reported that Jackson could miss six to nine weeks after thumb surgery. The Philadelphia Eagles have said Hurts cannot resume contact while on blood thinners, which leaves too much uncertainty to value him as a playoff starter.

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Tier 1

QB1 Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen ran for two touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers even though he threw for only 204 yards, with no passing scores and two interceptions. Against the Los Angeles Rams, he added 121 rushing yards on a night when he attempted just 19 passes.

The Week 16 trip to face the Denver Broncos is the toughest playoff draw on Allen's schedule. Denver has allowed 6.5 yards per pass attempt, and Allen has thrown one touchdown or fewer in four of his eight games. I'd still start him there. He's scored on the ground in three of those four games.

QB2 Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow has thrown at least three touchdown passes in each of his last four games. It took 48 attempts to get five against the Tennessee Titans, but he needed just 29 to throw three against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid.

He added a rushing score in both games and leads the league with 23 passing touchdowns.

The Indianapolis Colts matchup in Week 16 is the one I'd circle. They've allowed 8.1 yards per attempt and intercepted only two passes. Burrow then gets the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 17 after throwing for 292 yards and four touchdowns in Baltimore.

QB3 Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

I'd take Purdy over Drake Maye if I expected to need a Week 15 start. Purdy gets the Chargers, who have allowed 7.9 yards per pass attempt, while Maye visits the Kansas City Chiefs. Purdy then faces Kansas City himself in Week 16. I'll take Burrow against Indianapolis that week.

Purdy's rushing is the reason I'd still pay for him through a stretch that includes Minnesota and the Seattle Seahawks. He's run for at least 25 yards in six of eight games.

Against the Las Vegas Raiders, he gained 40 and scored on seven carries, adding to a pair of passing touchdowns on just 25 attempts.

San Francisco also acquired Keenan Allen from Indianapolis on Tuesday. Allen caught 40 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown in eight games with the Colts, while San Francisco has been playing without Mike Evans (ribs/Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring).

 

Tier 2

QB4 Drake Maye, New England Patriots

The Green Bay Packers picked Maye off three times and held him to three rushing yards. He still threw for 299 yards and three scores, his sixth straight game with multiple touchdown passes.

Maye has 219 rushing yards, but the passing improvement is what has moved him up my board. He has thrown 17 of his 18 touchdowns over those six games.

I'd cover the New England Patriots' Week 11 bye and keep that second quarterback in mind for Kansas City in Week 15. I'd go right back to Maye against the New York Jets in Week 16. Maye threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns against them in Week 6, and they've intercepted just one pass all season.

QB5 Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have two games against Tennessee in the next three weeks. The Titans have allowed 8.0 yards per pass attempt, and Lawrence is averaging 8.6. Against Indianapolis, he turned just 14 throws into 210 yards and three touchdowns.

His 41 attempts and four scores against the Houston Texans show what he can do when Jacksonville has to keep throwing.

The Week 15 rematch is in Houston, followed by a trip to face the Dallas Cowboys and a home game against the Washington Commanders. Both Dallas and Washington have allowed 16 passing touchdowns. If I needed wins now, I'd trade for Lawrence over Love.

QB6 Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Love leads the NFL with 2,618 passing yards. He threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns on 29 attempts against New England after needing 41 throws to reach 288 yards against the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots game was his fifth straight with at least 270 passing yards.

The Packers get Miami in Week 15 and the Chicago Bears in Week 16. Love already threw for 367 yards against Chicago, which has allowed 8.2 yards per pass attempt. Those two weeks make him a trade target if your playoff spot is secure and you can cover his Week 11 bye.

QB7 C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers against the Chargers. Two went for 63 yards, one to Tank Dell and the other to Kayshon Boutte. Across eight games, he has thrown only two interceptions on 282 attempts and topped 300 yards against both Dallas and Jacksonville before the Chargers game.

I'd be more comfortable starting Stroud at Washington in Week 14 than against Jacksonville in Week 15. The Jaguars have intercepted 11 passes and allowed eight passing touchdowns. Three of those scores came from Stroud in October, when he went 24-of-34 for 312 yards.

I'd start Love against Miami over Stroud in Week 15. I'd stick with Stroud if my backup is facing a defense as tough as Jacksonville.

QB8 Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Daniels (left elbow) practiced fully on Tuesday after Washington estimated him as a full participant for Monday's walkthrough. The rematch with the New York Giants gives him a chance to reestablish his rushing production. He ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns the first time they met, then totaled 39 rushing yards across his last two games.

I'd start Daniels against the Giants and track how often he runs before committing to him for Week 16 at Minnesota. He threw for 274 yards against the Rams on Sunday, but got just one passing touchdown and lost a fumble. Minnesota has allowed only five passing touchdowns.

Before that difficult playoff matchup, Daniels gets Arizona in Week 12 and Tennessee in Week 13, two defenses allowing 8.0 yards per pass attempt.

 

Tier 3

QB9 Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

I'd keep Goff for his two games against the Chicago Bears in Weeks 12 and 17, then line up another option for the Week 15 trip to Minnesota. The Vikings held him to 176 yards and one touchdown in the first meeting.

He threw 25 passes that week and 25 more against Miami, finishing the two games with 346 yards and one touchdown combined.

Before that, Goff had thrown at least 30 passes in all six games and reached 269 yards five times. Chicago has allowed 8.2 yards per attempt. The combination of that matchup and Goff's earlier volume gives him a much better case as a title-week starter than as a playoff opener.

QB10 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

HC Andy Reid called Mahomes (right elbow) day-to-day on Monday after he finished the win over the Jets. Mahomes threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns in that game after throwing for 321 yards and three scores against Denver. The two starts before that produced zero passing touchdowns.

If Mahomes is cleared, I'd start him against Arizona in Week 11. The Cardinals have allowed 8.0 yards per pass attempt and 19 passing touchdowns. I'd line up a Week 16 alternative against San Francisco, which has allowed 6.4 yards per attempt.

Mahomes has run for just 85 yards and one touchdown all season. Kansas City also acquired Josh Downs on Tuesday, adding a slot receiver who has 33 catches for 354 yards this season. The trade gives Mahomes help after Xavier Worthy (hamstring) left the Jets game.

QB11 Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott can cover the Week 11 bye for Maye or Love with a home game against Tennessee. He's thrown six touchdowns without an interception over his last three games. That includes three scores on 27 throws against the Philadelphia Eagles and 335 yards on 34 attempts against Indianapolis.

The price of riding Prescott is finding a replacement for Dallas' Week 14 bye and deciding whether to stick with him at the Rams in Week 15. Los Angeles has allowed 6.4 yards per pass attempt, the same as Green Bay.

Prescott needed 54 throws to get 258 yards in Green Bay and finished with one touchdown and two interceptions.

QB12 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota's trade for Cousins moves him into my top 12 ahead of Caleb Williams. Cousins threw for 2,340 yards and 20 touchdowns in nine starts with Las Vegas. He now rejoins Kevin O'Connell, his coach for two seasons in Minnesota, with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson among his targets.

I'd cover the next two weeks even if Cousins starts right away. Minnesota visits Green Bay and San Francisco, two defenses allowing 6.4 yards per pass attempt.

The playoff schedule is much more appealing. Minnesota gets Detroit in Week 15, Washington in Week 16, and the Jets in Week 17. All three have allowed at least 16 passing touchdowns. Cousins' 20 passing touchdowns and that playoff schedule put him just above Williams, who has eight passing scores in six starts.

If I'm starting Maye or Love, I'd look at Tyler Shough for the bye. He ran for 51 yards on 10 attempts against the Cleveland Browns, and the Saints get a Chicago defense allowing 8.2 yards per pass attempt in Week 11.

I'd revisit Shough against Arizona in Week 16 if Mahomes is my starter. The Cardinals have allowed eight more passing touchdowns than San Francisco.

Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.

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