White Sox Intent On Trading Luis Robert Jr.?
20 hours agoESPN's Buster Olney writes that the perception of some MLB teams is that the Chicago White Sox are intent on trading outfielder Luis Robert Jr. this offseason, which could be an indication that the White Sox want to cash out on Robert's diminished value now instead of waiting and seeing his value drop even further if he struggles again in the first half of 2025. Robert will make $15 million in 2025 with $20 million club options in 2025 and 2026. "If they really believed he would bounce back, wouldn't you hang onto him until next summer and look for him to rebuild his value?" asked one rival official. More injuries limited the 27-year-old to 100 games in 2024, and he hit just .224/.278/.379 with 14 home runs and a strikeout rate over 30%. It's a big if for Robert staying healthy in 2025, but if he does and the White Sox hold him, he could bounce back nicely and fetch high-end prospects in a trade. It's a big risk.
Source: ESPN - Buster Olney
Source: ESPN - Buster Olney