Trey Smack Remains a Risky Kicker in Week 9 Against New England
Nov 6, 2026, 5:22 PM ETGreen Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack continues to struggle with accuracy heading into Sunday's Week 9 matchup against New England. Smack missed one of four extra-point attempts against Carolina last week and did not attempt a field goal, finishing with just three kicking points. He missed two field goals against Detroit in Week 7, including attempts from 26 and 35 yards. The rookie has converted 11 of 16 field goals and 16 of 19 extra points through eight games. Smack has shown plenty of leg strength, connecting from 58 and 59 yards this season, but his recent inconsistency remains a concern. He has made more than one field goal in just one of his last six games, limiting his fantasy appeal despite Green Bay's offensive potential. RotoBaller ranks Smack K20 for Week 9, leaving him outside the starting range in most fantasy leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Cade Otton is Barely on the Fantasy Radar for Week 9
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 5:19 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton hasn't given fantasy managers much to cheer about lately. Otton has been held without a catch over the last two weeks. The Bucs have been focusing on running the ball, so the receivers have suffered in a major way lately. Over the last four games, Otton has recorded four receptions for 29 yards and zero touchdowns. He'll draw a matchup against the Chicago Bears defense in Week 9. A unit that ranks middle of the road when it comes to defending opposing tight ends. The Bucs have been having a ton of success on the ground, so they'll likely stick with that. Otton isn't a recommended streaming option until he proves that he can consistently put up decent numbers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Hollywood Brown Remains in Elevated Role for Eagles
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 5:16 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles continue to deal with injuries to key players in the wide receiver room, which opens the door for a more significant role for Hollywood Brown once again. The Eagles are preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants, and it will be the third consecutive game in which Philadelphia will be without starters DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), This should lead to some targets for Brown against the Giants, although he has not been productive thus far. In a Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders, Brown played 32 offensive snaps, but only received two targets in the passing game. He caught both of those targets for 17 yards (8.5 yards per reception). In a Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Brown played 36 offensive snaps, and drew five targets, while recording two receptions for 30 yards (15 yards per catch). Brown has worked ahead of wide receiver Elijah Moore over each of the past two games, playing a combined 68 offensive snaps, compared to 40 for Moore. Rookie wideout Makai Lemon has led the Eagles with Smith and Wicks out, while Brown, Moore, Darius Cooper and tight end Dallas Goedert are among the other options in the passing game. Notably, Joe Milton III takes over at quarterback for the Eagles in Week 9. The Giants allow 184.9 passing yards per game, ranking third in the NFL. Pro Football Reference shows the Giants allow 20.6 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (17th in the NFL). Brown is currently rostered in 0% of Yahoo leagues and can remain on the waiver wire for now.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Ted Hurst III is Not a Viable Streaming Option for Week 9
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 5:15 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III was held without a catch for the second straight week. Hurst once again was blanked with zero catches on one target in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. It's not all his fault; it's tough to do anything when the Bucs only attempted three passes all game long. The rookie wideout has been held without a catch in three of the last four games. He does draw a favorable matchup against the Chicago Bears defense in Week 9. A defensive unit that ranks 19th in passing yards allowed this season. Despite that, Hurst hasn't done anything to warrant trusting him. He could fall further down the depth chart with Emeka Egbuka (foot) possibly returning this weekend. Hurst is worth a stash in deep leagues, but he shouldn't be started this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Christian Watson Brings WR1 Upside Into Week 9
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 5:14 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (ribs) could face a challenging matchup against New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez on Sunday. The Patriots have allowed the 10th-most PPR fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season, although Gonzalez has been particularly difficult to beat in coverage. Watson has drawn at least eight targets in seven of eight games, remaining a key downfield weapon for Jordan Love. He suffered a broken rib against Carolina last week but returned to finish the game. Watson was limited in practice throughout the week, but carries no injury designation for Sunday. RotoBaller ranks him WR13 for Week 9, making him a strong WR2 with WR1 upside despite the difficult individual matchup.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Love Looks to Stay Hot in Week 9 Against New England
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 5:12 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been playing some of his best football heading into Sunday's matchup against New England. Love threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns against Carolina last week and has finished among the top eight fantasy quarterbacks in three of his last four games. The Patriots have recorded 22 sacks this season while allowing 217.3 passing yards per game. Green Bay will be without offensive linemen Sean Rhyan (ankle) and Travis Glover (knee), which could make pass protection a concern. Christian Watson (ribs) carries no injury designation for Sunday, keeping Green Bay's top receiving options available. Love has thrown multiple touchdown passes in seven of eight games this season, giving fantasy managers plenty of reason to trust his recent production. RotoBaller ranks him QB12 for Week 9, making him a viable low-end QB1 against New England.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Will Low Production Continue for Darius Cooper against Giants?
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 5:10 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper has seen his role increase over the past two games, recording 61 offensive snaps in Week 7 and 66 snaps in Week 8, due to starting wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missing the past two contests. Smith and Wicks will miss a third consecutive game, with Cooper in line to see plenty of targets in a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants. However, while Cooper has seen an uptick in his playing time over the past two weeks, and a decent number of targets in the passing game, the production has not been where it needs to be for him. In a 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8, Cooper was tied for second on the Eagles in targets (six), but he amassed just two receptions for 19 yards (9.5 yards per reception). In a 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, Cooper earned three targets, but recorded just one catch for 17 yards. Cooper has played in all eight games for the Eagles this season, and has totaled 24 targets, 11 receptions, 175 receiving yards and four touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Cooper still ranks second in the NFL among qualifying players with 4.27 fantasy points per touch (half-PPR), but that is due in large part to his four touchdowns on 11 total receptions. Consistent production has not been a strong suit for Cooper. Also of consideration, Cooper will once again catch passes from a new starting quarterback in Joe Milton III in Week 9. Cooper is currently rostered in just 6% of Yahoo leagues. At best, Cooper is a touchdown-dependent streaming play for desperate fantasy managers in deep leagues. The Giants are strong against the pass, allowing just 184.9 passing yards per game (third in the NFL). Pro Football Reference notes the Giants allow 20.6 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (17th in the NFL). Cooper ranks as RotoBaller's No. 63 wide receiver for Week 9.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Godwin Jr. is a Risky Start for Week 9
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 5:08 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. gave fantasy managers a dud during last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Godwin was held to zero catches on one target in the win over the Falcons. None of the Bucs receivers did basically anything in a game where they attempted only three throws all game. The veteran wideout has been held to under 40 receiving yards in six straight games. He draws a decent matchup against the Chicago Bears this weekend. A defense that currently ranks 19th in passing yards allowed this season. The Bucs are having so much success on the ground right now that it's unclear how much they will pass in this game. Godwin is ranked as Rotoballer's WR40 for this weekend and is a risky starting play in every fantasy format.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Terrance Ferguson (ankle) Has Been Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Rams TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is now OUT for Sunday against the Commanders.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 5:07 PM ET
Elijah Mitchell Could Remain Involved Vs. Giants
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 5:04 PM ETWith multiple injuries in the backfield, the Philadelphia Eagles have elevated running back Elijah Mitchell from the practice squad for each of the past two games, and that is almost certain to be the case once again for a Week 9 contest against the New York Giants. In a Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders, Mitchell led all Philadelphia tailbacks with 39 offensive snaps played. He recorded 11 rushes for 34 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and four receptions for three yards. Mitchell has played a combined 53 offensive snaps over the past two games, and amassed 14 carries for 45 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and seven catches for 26 yards (3.7 yards per reception). Running back Saquon Barkley is available and will start as usual, though hamstring and back injuries have limited Barkley's touches, so Mitchell could be in line for a solid workload once again. Jaydon Blue is the other option in the backfield, with running backs Dameon Pierce (undisclosed), Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) all currently on injured reserve. Barkley played 22 offensive snaps against the Commanders, and rushed 13 times for 30 yards (2.3 yards per attempt) and a touchdown, while adding one reception for 24 yards. It will be interesting to see how healthy Barkley is and how Philadelphia splits up backfield touches against the Giants. It is likely that Mitchell will play a role in Week 9, but what that looks like is currently unclear. New York has been susceptible against the run, allowing 128.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks 26th in the league. However, according to Pro Football Reference, the Giants allow 16.8 fantasy points per game to running backs, which ranks 14th in the NFL. Mitchell is RotoBaller's No. 50 running back for Week 9. With Barkley in the lineup, Mitchell is not a recommended start against the Giants. Currently rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues, Mitchell is worth monitoring on the waiver wire and seeing how his role develops.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Wilson (ribs) Off the Injury Report
Final injury report for the Arizona Cardinals & Seattle Seahawks:— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 6, 2026
Walter Nolen III QUESTIONABLE
Key Seahawks players OUT:
LT Charles Cross
DL Leonard Williams
OG Quenton Nelson
WR Rashid Shaheed
QB Sam Darnold pic.twitter.com/Lb2dl0LLUt
Nov 6, 2026, 5:03 PM ET
Kenny Gainwell Could Offer Deep-League Flex Value in Week 9
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 5:01 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell put together his best performance of the season during last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons. Gainwell carried the ball 25 times for 140 yards during the victory. Both the carries and the yardage were season highs for Gainwell, who has seen a minimal workload throughout most of the season. The Bucs have leaned heavily on the rushing attack lately, which has led to more carries for Gainwell over the last two weeks. He has run extremely well over the last two games and figures to continue having an expanded role in Week 9. Sadly, he'll run into a Chicago Bears defense that ranks 4th in rush defense. The expectation is that the Bucs are going to continue pounding the ball, so Gainwell should at least be able to offer flex value in deep leagues.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
DeVonta Smith Ruled Out for Week 9
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 4:58 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has been officially ruled out for his team's Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. This will be the fifth missed game in the last six weeks for Smith due to a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old briefly came back from the injury in Week 6 and played well, but he has been sidelined ever since. Smith has been highly productive when healthy in 2026, recording 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns on 41 targets across four games. However, he's clearly battling a fairly serious hamstring issue, and the 2-6 Eagles have little reason to rush him back out onto the field. With both Smith and WR2 Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) out in Week 9, the Eagles rookie wideout should see a heavy target share on Sunday against the Giants.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
DE Nick Bosa and RB Christian McCaffrey have no injury designations and are good to go Sunday against the Raiders.— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 6, 2026
Kyle Shanahan says WR Demarcus Robinson will most likely be activated for Sunday. Not sure yet on DB Nate Hobbs.
Nov 6, 2026, 4:55 PM ET
Christian Kirk (meniscus) Out Week 9
Kyle Shanahan said Christian Kirk hurt his meniscus and the 49ers don’t yet know if he’ll need surgery. He’s out this week— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 4:54 PM ET
Deebo Samuel, Mike Evans Out vs. Raiders
#49ers injury report for Sunday vs. Raiders:— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 6, 2026
OUT - WR Mike Evans (Achilles), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), WR Christian Kirk (knee)
QUESTIONABLE - CB Upton Stout (shoulder), DB Siran Neal (knee, foot), DB Nate Hobbs (adductor), WR Demarcus Robinson (ankle)
Nov 6, 2026, 4:54 PM ET
Bucky Irving Holds Borderline RB1 Value
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 4:54 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been putting up elite fantasy numbers over the last few weeks. The Bucs have been leaning heavily on the running game lately, and Irving is taking advantage of it. Last week, Irving carried the ball 27 times for 170 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. Both the carries and the yardage were season highs for Irving, who now has three games with over 100 yards this season. Irving will now run into a tough Chicago Bears defense in Week 9. A defensive unit that ranks 4th in the league in rush defense this season. Given Irving's success lately, the Bucs are likely going to continue pounding the ball even in a tough matchup. Irving sits as Rotoballer's RB8 this week and should be considered a borderline RB1 for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Philadelphia Eagles Defense/Special Teams Continues to Struggle
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 4:53 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles have been depleted by injuries on both sides of the ball and currently sit with a record of 2-6 on the 2026 campaign. The Eagles are in the middle of a six-game losing streak and are looking to turn things around with a Week 9 divisional matchup against the New York Giants. According to RotoBaller, the Philadelphia defense/special teams is the worst unit in fantasy football. The Eagles have recorded just 16.0 total fantasy points and average 2.0 fantasy per game, which both rank dead last in the NFL. Philly is tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the fewest takeaways in the league with four (three interceptions and one fumble recovery). The Eagles have recorded just 10 sacks in 2026 thus far, which ranks 29th in the league. Philadelphia allows 367.3 total yards per game (27th in the NFL), 235.4 passing yards per game (24th), 131.9 rushing yards per game (28th) and 25.3 points per game (21st). Meanwhile, New York's offense ranks 11th in the NFL in total yards per game (346.0), 15th in passing yards per game (229.3), 15th in rushing yards per game (116.7) and 13th in points per game (23.3). The special teams for the Eagles have not made a fantasy impact either, as Philadelphia does not have a punt or kickoff return touchdown in 2026. The Eagles rank as RotoBaller's No. 20 defense/special teams for Week 9. Philadelphia is currently rostered in 43% of Yahoo leagues and can stay on the bench or the waiver wire this week against the Giants.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller NFL Stats Page
Christian McCaffrey Participating in Friday's Practice
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 4:51 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was seen participating in practice on Friday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. McCaffrey missed practice on Wednesday with a hamstring issue, but he returned on both Thursday and Friday and appears likely to play in San Francisco's Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 30-year-old has put together another excellent season so far in 2026, recording 640 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns on 118 touches across seven games. San Francisco has reduced McCaffrey's rushing workload this season, but his involvement in the team's pass game continues to provide him with a very safe production floor. As long as he's active, McCaffrey profiles as an elite running back option for fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner
Makai Lemon is Becoming More Consistent for the Eagles
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 4:49 PM ETIt was a rough start to the rookie campaign for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon, but he is starting to find his footing and is becoming more consistent. Lemon, who was drafted with the 20th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, has received at least six targets in the passing game in each of the past five games. Most recently, the USC product led the Eagles in targets (nine), receptions (six) and receiving yards (57) in a Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders. Lemon has seen an uptick in opportunities over the past two weeks as wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) have each missed the previous two games. Lemon has recorded a combined 13 receptions (on 17 targets) for 124 yards (9.5 yards per reception) and a touchdown over the last two games. Smith and Wicks have also been ruled out for Week 9, so Lemon will continue to work as Philadelphia's de facto No. 1 wideout in a matchup with the New York Giants. Also of note, Joe Milton III is expected to make his first career start at quarterback for the Eagles, so Lemon's connection with him will be important. As for New York, it only allows 184.9 passing yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL. Additionally, per Pro Football Reference, the Giants allow 20.6 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (17th in the league). Lemon ranks as RotoBaller's No. 44 wide receiver for Week 9 (half-PPR). He should continue to see enough volume to warrant consideration as a flex or WR3 play.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield is Shaky Streaming Option for Week 9
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 4:48 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off one of the oddest stat lines you'll ever see from a starting quarterback. Last week, Mayfield was 0-for-3 on passing attempts with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. The rainy conditions and Mayfield's thumb injury likely played a factor in the Bucs' offensive scheme last week. The week before that, Mayfield only threw for 64 yards in the win over the Carolina Panthers. It's unclear if the Bucs are purposely not passing because of Mayfield's thumb issue or they just haven't needed to because the running game has been so good. We'll see if Mayfield can rebound this weekend against the Chicago Bears. A defense that ranks 14th in the league in passing yards allowed. Mayfield currently sits as Rotoballer's QB23 and is looking like a shaky streaming option in most fantasy formats. He hasn't given fantasy managers any reason to trust him right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference