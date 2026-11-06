Jordan Love Looks to Stay Hot in Week 9 Against New England
Nov 6, 2026, 5:12 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been playing some of his best football heading into Sunday's matchup against New England. Love threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns against Carolina last week and has finished among the top eight fantasy quarterbacks in three of his last four games. The Patriots have recorded 22 sacks this season while allowing 217.3 passing yards per game. Green Bay will be without offensive linemen Sean Rhyan (ankle) and Travis Glover (knee), which could make pass protection a concern. Christian Watson (ribs) carries no injury designation for Sunday, keeping Green Bay's top receiving options available. Love has thrown multiple touchdown passes in seven of eight games this season, giving fantasy managers plenty of reason to trust his recent production. RotoBaller ranks him QB12 for Week 9, making him a viable low-end QB1 against New England.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Will Low Production Continue for Darius Cooper against Giants?
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 5:10 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper has seen his role increase over the past two games, recording 61 offensive snaps in Week 7 and 66 snaps in Week 8, due to starting wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missing the past two contests. Smith and Wicks will miss a third consecutive game, with Cooper in line to see plenty of targets in a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants. However, while Cooper has seen an uptick in his playing time over the past two weeks, and a decent number of targets in the passing game, the production has not been where it needs to be for him. In a 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8, Cooper was tied for second on the Eagles in targets (six), but he amassed just two receptions for 19 yards (9.5 yards per reception). In a 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, Cooper earned three targets, but recorded just one catch for 17 yards. Cooper has played in all eight games for the Eagles this season, and has totaled 24 targets, 11 receptions, 175 receiving yards and four touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Cooper still ranks second in the NFL among qualifying players with 4.27 fantasy points per touch (half-PPR), but that is due in large part to his four touchdowns on 11 total receptions. Consistent production has not been a strong suit for Cooper. Also of consideration, Cooper will once again catch passes from a new starting quarterback in Joe Milton III in Week 9. Cooper is currently rostered in just 6% of Yahoo leagues. At best, Cooper is a touchdown-dependent streaming play for desperate fantasy managers in deep leagues. The Giants are strong against the pass, allowing just 184.9 passing yards per game (third in the NFL). Pro Football Reference notes the Giants allow 20.6 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (17th in the NFL). Cooper ranks as RotoBaller's No. 63 wide receiver for Week 9.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Godwin Jr. is a Risky Start for Week 9
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 5:08 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. gave fantasy managers a dud during last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Godwin was held to zero catches on one target in the win over the Falcons. None of the Bucs receivers did basically anything in a game where they attempted only three throws all game. The veteran wideout has been held to under 40 receiving yards in six straight games. He draws a decent matchup against the Chicago Bears this weekend. A defense that currently ranks 19th in passing yards allowed this season. The Bucs are having so much success on the ground right now that it's unclear how much they will pass in this game. Godwin is ranked as Rotoballer's WR40 for this weekend and is a risky starting play in every fantasy format.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Terrance Ferguson (ankle) Has Been Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Rams TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is now OUT for Sunday against the Commanders.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 5:07 PM ET
Elijah Mitchell Could Remain Involved Vs. Giants
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 5:04 PM ETWith multiple injuries in the backfield, the Philadelphia Eagles have elevated running back Elijah Mitchell from the practice squad for each of the past two games, and that is almost certain to be the case once again for a Week 9 contest against the New York Giants. In a Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders, Mitchell led all Philadelphia tailbacks with 39 offensive snaps played. He recorded 11 rushes for 34 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and four receptions for three yards. Mitchell has played a combined 53 offensive snaps over the past two games, and amassed 14 carries for 45 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and seven catches for 26 yards (3.7 yards per reception). Running back Saquon Barkley is available and will start as usual, though hamstring and back injuries have limited Barkley's touches, so Mitchell could be in line for a solid workload once again. Jaydon Blue is the other option in the backfield, with running backs Dameon Pierce (undisclosed), Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) all currently on injured reserve. Barkley played 22 offensive snaps against the Commanders, and rushed 13 times for 30 yards (2.3 yards per attempt) and a touchdown, while adding one reception for 24 yards. It will be interesting to see how healthy Barkley is and how Philadelphia splits up backfield touches against the Giants. It is likely that Mitchell will play a role in Week 9, but what that looks like is currently unclear. New York has been susceptible against the run, allowing 128.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks 26th in the league. However, according to Pro Football Reference, the Giants allow 16.8 fantasy points per game to running backs, which ranks 14th in the NFL. Mitchell is RotoBaller's No. 50 running back for Week 9. With Barkley in the lineup, Mitchell is not a recommended start against the Giants. Currently rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues, Mitchell is worth monitoring on the waiver wire and seeing how his role develops.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Wilson (ribs) Off the Injury Report
Final injury report for the Arizona Cardinals & Seattle Seahawks:— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 6, 2026
Walter Nolen III QUESTIONABLE
Key Seahawks players OUT:
LT Charles Cross
DL Leonard Williams
OG Quenton Nelson
WR Rashid Shaheed
QB Sam Darnold pic.twitter.com/Lb2dl0LLUt
Nov 6, 2026, 5:03 PM ET
Kenny Gainwell Could Offer Deep League Flex Value in Week 9
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 5:01 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell put together his best performance of the season during last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons. Gainwell carried the ball 25 times for 140 yards during the victory. Both the carries and the yardage were season highs for Gainwell, who has seen a minimal workload throughout most of the season. The Bucs have leaned heavily on the rushing attack lately, which has led to more carries for Gainwell over the last two weeks. He has run extremely well over the last two games and figures to continue having an expanded role in Week 9. Sadly, he'll run into a Chicago Bears defense that ranks 4th in rush defense. The expectation is that the Bucs are going to continue pounding the ball, so Gainwell should at least be able to offer flex value in deep leagues.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
DeVonta Smith Ruled Out for Week 9
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 4:58 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has been officially ruled out for his team's Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. This will be the fifth missed game in the last six weeks for Smith due to a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old briefly came back from the injury in Week 6 and played well, but he has been sidelined ever since. Smith has been highly productive when healthy in 2026, recording 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns on 41 targets across four games. However, he's clearly battling a fairly serious hamstring issue, and the 2-6 Eagles have little reason to rush him back out onto the field. With both Smith and WR2 Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) out in Week 9, the Eagles rookie wideout should see a heavy target share on Sunday against the Giants.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
DE Nick Bosa and RB Christian McCaffrey have no injury designations and are good to go Sunday against the Raiders.— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 6, 2026
Kyle Shanahan says WR Demarcus Robinson will most likely be activated for Sunday. Not sure yet on DB Nate Hobbs.
Nov 6, 2026, 4:55 PM ET
Christian Kirk (meniscus) Out Week 9
Kyle Shanahan said Christian Kirk hurt his meniscus and the 49ers don’t yet know if he’ll need surgery. He’s out this week— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 4:54 PM ET
Deebo Samuel, Mike Evans Out vs. Raiders
#49ers injury report for Sunday vs. Raiders:— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 6, 2026
OUT - WR Mike Evans (Achilles), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), WR Christian Kirk (knee)
QUESTIONABLE - CB Upton Stout (shoulder), DB Siran Neal (knee, foot), DB Nate Hobbs (adductor), WR Demarcus Robinson (ankle)
Nov 6, 2026, 4:54 PM ET
Bucky Irving Holds Borderline RB1 Value
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 4:54 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been putting up elite fantasy numbers over the last few weeks. The Bucs have been leaning heavily on the running game lately, and Irving is taking advantage of it. Last week, Irving carried the ball 27 times for 170 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. Both the carries and the yardage were season highs for Irving, who now has three games with over 100 yards this season. Irving will now run into a tough Chicago Bears defense in Week 9. A defensive unit that ranks 4th in the league in rush defense this season. Given Irving's success lately, the Bucs are likely going to continue pounding the ball even in a tough matchup. Irving sits as Rotoballer's RB8 this week and should be considered a borderline RB1 for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Philadelphia Eagles Defense/Special Teams Continues to Struggle
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 4:53 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles have been depleted by injuries on both sides of the ball and currently sit with a record of 2-6 on the 2026 campaign. The Eagles are in the middle of a six-game losing streak and are looking to turn things around with a Week 9 divisional matchup against the New York Giants. According to RotoBaller, the Philadelphia defense/special teams is the worst unit in fantasy football. The Eagles have recorded just 16.0 total fantasy points and average 2.0 fantasy per game, which both rank dead last in the NFL. Philly is tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the fewest takeaways in the league with four (three interceptions and one fumble recovery). The Eagles have recorded just 10 sacks in 2026 thus far, which ranks 29th in the league. Philadelphia allows 367.3 total yards per game (27th in the NFL), 235.4 passing yards per game (24th), 131.9 rushing yards per game (28th) and 25.3 points per game (21st). Meanwhile, New York's offense ranks 11th in the NFL in total yards per game (346.0), 15th in passing yards per game (229.3), 15th in rushing yards per game (116.7) and 13th in points per game (23.3). The special teams for the Eagles have not made a fantasy impact either, as Philadelphia does not have a punt or kickoff return touchdown in 2026. The Eagles rank as RotoBaller's No. 20 defense/special teams for Week 9. Philadelphia is currently rostered in 43% of Yahoo leagues and can stay on the bench or the waiver wire this week against the Giants.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller NFL Stats Page
Christian McCaffrey Participating in Friday's Practice
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 4:51 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was seen participating in practice on Friday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. McCaffrey missed practice on Wednesday with a hamstring issue, but he returned on both Thursday and Friday and appears likely to play in San Francisco's Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 30-year-old has put together another excellent season so far in 2026, recording 640 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns on 118 touches across seven games. San Francisco has reduced McCaffrey's rushing workload this season, but his involvement in the team's pass game continues to provide him with a very safe production floor. As long as he's active, McCaffrey profiles as an elite running back option for fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner
Makai Lemon is Becoming More Consistent for the Eagles
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 4:49 PM ETIt was a rough start to the rookie campaign for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon, but he is starting to find his footing and is becoming more consistent. Lemon, who was drafted with the 20th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, has received at least six targets in the passing game in each of the past five games. Most recently, the USC product led the Eagles in targets (nine), receptions (six) and receiving yards (57) in a Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders. Lemon has seen an uptick in opportunities over the past two weeks as wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) have each missed the previous two games. Lemon has recorded a combined 13 receptions (on 17 targets) for 124 yards (9.5 yards per reception) and a touchdown over the last two games. Smith and Wicks have also been ruled out for Week 9, so Lemon will continue to work as Philadelphia's de facto No. 1 wideout in a matchup with the New York Giants. Also of note, Joe Milton III is expected to make his first career start at quarterback for the Eagles, so Lemon's connection with him will be important. As for New York, it only allows 184.9 passing yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL. Additionally, per Pro Football Reference, the Giants allow 20.6 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (17th in the league). Lemon ranks as RotoBaller's No. 44 wide receiver for Week 9 (half-PPR). He should continue to see enough volume to warrant consideration as a flex or WR3 play.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield is Shaky Streaming Option for Week 9
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 4:48 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off one of the oddest stat lines you'll ever see from a starting quarterback. Last week, Mayfield was 0-for-3 on passing attempts with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. The rainy conditions and Mayfield's thumb injury likely played a factor in the Bucs' offensive scheme last week. The week before that, Mayfield only threw for 64 yards in the win over the Carolina Panthers. It's unclear if the Bucs are purposely not passing because of Mayfield's thumb issue or they just haven't needed to because the running game has been so good. We'll see if Mayfield can rebound this weekend against the Chicago Bears. A defense that ranks 14th in the league in passing yards allowed. Mayfield currently sits as Rotoballer's QB23 and is looking like a shaky streaming option in most fantasy formats. He hasn't given fantasy managers any reason to trust him right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Joe Milton III Poised to Make First Career Start
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 4:45 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III is expected to make the first start of his NFL career in a Week 9 matchup against the divisional-rival New York Giants. Milton was signed to Philadelphia's roster off of the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad on Oct. 16. The Eagles placed starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) on injured reserve one day later after it was discovered that Hurts had multiple blood clots in his lungs. With Hurts expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season, the Eagles turned to Tanner McKee at quarterback. McKee started the previous three games, which were all losses for the Eagles. The McKee experiment appears to be over. Despite Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni saying earlier in the week that the team would stick with McKee, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Milton will be starting for the Eagles in Week 9. Philadelphia is looking for a spark as it is currently amidst a six-game losing streak. However, Milton's first assignment looks difficult. The Giants allow just 184.9 passing yards per game, which is the third-best in the NFL. Conversely, according to Pro Football Reference, New York gives up 19.6 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which ranks 26th in the league. Milton has played in five career games between the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys. He has completed 37 out of 53 passes (69.8%) for 424 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Milton has also recorded 66 rushing yards and an additional touchdown. Milton ranks as RotoBaller's No. 25 quarterback for Week 9. There is no need to add Milton to your bench or start him until he proves his value.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Tucker Kraft Looks to Extend Touchdown Streak in Week 9
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 4:43 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft will look to score for the third consecutive game Sunday against New England. The Patriots have allowed opposing tight ends to catch 33 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns over their last five games. Kraft caught all six of his targets for 53 yards and a touchdown against Carolina last week after scoring against Detroit in Week 7. He has also become an option near the goal line, drawing eight red-zone targets since Week 4. Kraft has caught at least four passes in six consecutive games, giving Jordan Love a consistent target in the passing attack. RotoBaller ranks him TE8 for Week 9, making him a clear fantasy starter with another opportunity to find the end zone.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Hopes to Get Going in Matchup Vs. Giants
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 4:40 PM ETIt's been a frustrating season for Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley - and the team as a whole - as hamstring and back injuries have limited his availability and impact in 2026 thus far. The Eagles are 2-6 and have lost six consecutive games, and will need to rely on Barkley to be effective if they are going to break out of their slump. He will look to get going in a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants. Barkley hasn't played more than 22 snaps in a game since Week 3, when he played 36. Barkley injured his hamstring in a Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after playing just four offensive snaps. He missed Week 5 and Week 6 due to the hamstring issue. Barkley returned in Week 7, but was limited to 10 offensive snaps after suffering the back injury during a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Most recently, Barkley played 22 snaps in a loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8. Since returning to the lineup, Barkley has combined for 20 rush attempts for 92 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, while adding three receptions for 33 yards (11 yards per reception), over the past two games. The volume has not been high for Barkley over the past two weeks, but he did find the end zone in back-to-back games. Due to multiple injuries in the backfield, the Eagles elevated Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue from the practice squad last week. Mitchell earned 15 total offensive touches against Washington, compared to 12 for Barkley and one for Blue. Notably, the Eagles are expected to bench Tanner McKee and start Joe Milton III at quarterback in Week 9. The ground game is going to be crucial for the Eagles against a New York defense that struggles to defend the run, allowing 128.1 rushing yards per game (26th in the NFL). According to Pro Football Reference, the Giants allow 16.8 fantasy points per game to running backs (14th in NFL). Barkley ranks as RotoBaller's No. 16 running back for Week 9 and fantasy managers will need to be patient with Barkley.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Remains an RB2 Option in Week 9 Against New England
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 4:40 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs faces a difficult matchup against New England on Sunday, but his workload should keep him in fantasy lineups. Jacobs rushed 21 times for 39 yards and a touchdown against Carolina last week, adding six receptions for 13 yards and another score. He has managed just 75 rushing yards on 32 carries since returning in Week 7, although his 11 receptions for 68 yards and two receiving touchdowns have helped offset the poor rushing production. New England allows just 92.6 rushing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. Green Bay will be without offensive linemen Sean Rhyan (ankle) and Travis Glover (knee), creating another obstacle for its struggling ground game. MarShawn Lloyd (knee) is questionable, while Chris Brooks (ankle) is also questionable and would need to be activated from injured reserve. Jacobs should remain heavily involved in the backfield. RotoBaller ranks him RB15 for Week 9, making him a reliable RB2 despite the difficult matchup.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Good to Go for Week 9
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 4:38 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) is good to go for his team's Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Barkley was limited again in practice on Friday due to hamstring and back issues, but he will not carry an injury designation into the weekend. The 29-year-old has been battling injury issues since suffering a hamstring strain in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams. He's been relatively productive even while playing a reduced snap share over the last two weeks, recording 125 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 23 touches across Philadelphia's last two games. Barkley's profile carries risk due to his uncertain health and the Eagles' injury-ravaged offense, but the star running back profiles as a high-end fantasy RB2 in Week 9 against the Giants.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo