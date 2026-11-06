Nov 6, 2026, 4:33 PM ET

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for his team's Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Parsons has not played since tearing his ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 season. The 27-year-old returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday, but he was never expected to play this week and could remain out in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings as well. Parsons has been a game-breaking edge rusher when healthy in his career, recording 65 sacks and 139 QB hits in 77 career NFL games. Upon his return, Parsons profiles as a high-end option for fantasy managers in IDP leagues.