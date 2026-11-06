Travis Kelce Off Injury Report, Set To Take On Jets
Nov 6, 2026, 4:05 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was listed on the injury report with an ankle injury he's been nursing for a couple of weeks, but he practiced in full and has no designation for the contest. The veteran tight end caught five of his seven targets for 67 yards in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos. Kelce's production this season has been solid, with only one true dud through seven games. His chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes should keep him in the TE1 this week against the New York Jets. The Jets have been one of the softer matchups for opposing tight ends this season, making this a good spot for Kelce. Kelce is ranked TE11 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a low-end TE1 at home this Sunday. Fantasy managers should continue to expect serviceable performances from one of the all-time great tight ends even if he does not possess the same upside he once had.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Rashee Rice Off Injury Report, Ready To Take On New York
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:04 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was limited in practice earlier this week with hamstring and knee injuries, but practiced fully the last two days and does not have a designation heading into the weekend. Rice stepped right back into the WR1 role in his first game back last week. Rice caught seven passes for 53 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in the loss to the Denver Broncos. Rice will likely continue that level of usage this week at home against the New York Jets. The Jets defense has been an average matchup for wide receivers, so Rice should have no issues acting as the top target in this offense. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks for Rice early and often in games, so that will likely be the case again this week. Rice is ranked WR17 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a WR2 this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Cam Skattebo (hamstring) Doubtful for Week 9
Giants Game Statuses for Week 9— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 6, 2026
Doubtful: RB Cam Skattebo (Hamstring)
Questionable: WR Charlie Jones (Hand)
Out: None pic.twitter.com/U5b6M8TgW1
Nov 6, 2026, 4:02 PM ET
Trey Burks, Dyami Brown Ruled Out for Sunday
WRs Trey Burks and Dyami Brown have been ruled out for Sunday.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 4:02 PM ET
MarShawn Lloyd Limited Friday, Questionable for Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 4:02 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday. Lloyd was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, making his knee issue a late-week development. The 25-year-old has rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries across eight games this season, but his opportunities have declined recently. He managed just three carries for seven yards and caught one pass for nine yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, while Josh Jacobs handled 21 rushing attempts. Fellow running back Chris Brooks (ankle), who has been designated to return from injured reserve, is also questionable after practicing on a limited basis throughout the week. Lloyd's uncertain availability and reduced workload make him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups, particularly with Jacobs handling the majority of rushing opportunities.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Weston Hodkiewicz
Kenneth Walker Set To Break Out Of Slump In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:01 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker handled 21 carries for 69 yards (3.3 ypc) and caught four passes for 15 yards in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos. The Broncos bottled up the Chiefs back, holding him to a longest run of just 10 yards. Walker has now been held to under 3.5 ypc in his last two games after being well above that mark in his blistering five-game stretch to start the season. Walker had well over 100 rushing yards in four of his first five games and he will try to get back to the level of production against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Jets have been middle-of-the-pack against opposing running backs this season, making this a great spot for Walker to break off some explosive plays on the ground and through the air. Walker is ranked RB2 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a top running back option again this week. Walker has been the second most valuable back in fantasy football this season, so fantasy managers should be excited about him having a more favorable matchup this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Patrick Mahomes Ready to Face the Jets In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 3:59 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was listed on the injury report with the same knee injury he's been rehabbing since the offseason, but participated fully in practice all week and is good to go for Week 9. Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off back-to-back losses against two of the best defenses in the NFL. Mahomes passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns in the 28-24 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8. The veteran QB bounced back from an individual standpoint, but the team was not able to pull off the win. Mahomes will look to turn that around against the New York Jets at home this week. The Jets have been middle-of-the-pack against opposing quarterbacks, so Mahomes should have no issues completing passes against them. Mahomes will be looking to put the team back in the win column and probably will have to score a bunch to do that because the Jets offense is much improved this season. Mahomes is ranked QB8 in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making him a low-end QB1 option this week. Fantasy managers should start Mahomes in what should be a soft matchup.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks Out vs. Giants Sunday
Andy Smith
OUT vs. Giants— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 6, 2026
DeVonta Smith
Dontayvion Wicks
Jihaad Campbell
Jonathan Jones
Britain Covey
Michael Carter https://t.co/1eKJsWhxzg
Nov 6, 2026, 3:54 PM ET--Andy Smith
Brandon Aiyuk's Arrest Warrant Remains Active
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 3:51 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk still has an active arrest warrant stemming from an alleged December 2025 speeding incident near Levi's Stadium, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office confirmed Friday that the warrant remains active. Aiyuk faces a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speed connected to a driving video he posted online, with the warrant first reported publicly in June. The development comes as Aiyuk and his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, prepare to meet with the 49ers on Friday afternoon after the receiver filed paperwork seeking reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list. The NFL had not approved his reinstatement as of Friday morning. There is no confirmed connection between the outstanding warrant and that delay, and San Francisco has yet to determine how it will handle Aiyuk's return. The 28-year-old has not played since suffering a significant knee injury in October 2024.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Maiocco
Cincinnati Bengals Defense Could Force Turnovers Against Falcons
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 3:47 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals defense will face the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid this Sunday. After being one of the most improved units to begin the season, the Bengals defense took a step back in last week's 43-36 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Cincinnati defensive unit just gave up its most points of the season in Week 8 and now heads into a matchup with the highest over/under of the week. Even if this game turns into a back-and-forth affair, the Bengals defense has racked up 23 sacks, seven recovered fumbles, and four interceptions this season. With the turnover-prone nature of Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix and the aggressiveness of this defense, they will probably force a few turnovers and get the QB to the ground multiple times. This unit will be without safety Kyle Dugger again, but should be able to make do in his absence. The Bengals defense is ranked seventh in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making it a top-10 unit this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Christian McCaffrey Participating in Friday Practice
#49ers DE Nick Bosa and RB Christian McCaffrey on the field and participating in early open portion of Friday practice as they continue to trend in right direction.— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 3:46 PM ET
Evan McPherson Will Look To Extend Perfection In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 3:44 PM ETCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson made all five of his extra-point attempts in last week's win over the Tennessee Titans. With those five kicks, McPherson extended his streak of perfection this season. The Bengals kicker has yet to miss a kick this season, nailing 24 extra-point attempts and 10 field goals. McPherson will look to extend his streak as the team heads to Madrid to face the Atlanta Falcons. In what should be one of the highest-scoring games of the week, there should be plenty of opportunities for McPherson to kick. McPherson is ranked K3 in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making him a start-worthy option at the position. The issue with McPherson is that he hasn't kicked a field goal in the last two games and has only kicked two field goals in the last four games. The Bengals offense has been rolling and finishing drives with touchdowns, but it is unlikely that he goes three straight games without being called on for a field goal. Fantasy managers can plug McPherson right back into lineups since he's been automatic this season.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Mike Gesicki Could Find The End Zone In Madrid
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 3:43 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in last week's 43-36 win over the Tennessee Titans. Gesicki has only 17 receptions in seven games, but has been a fantasy-relevant option because he's found the end zone six times. When the Bengals get to the red zone, quarterback Joe Burrow tends to find his big tight end for touchdowns. Gesicki will look to find pay dirt this week as the team travels to Madrid to take on the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have been middle-of-the-pack against tight ends this season, so it's unlikely they stop Gesicki if Burrow goes his way. Gesicki is ranked TE15 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a TE2 with touchdown upside every week. Fantasy managers struggling at tight end could look Gesicki's way this week because he's scored in all but one game this season.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Micah Parsons Ruled Out for Week 9
Keisean Nixon is officially questionable for Sunday at New England.— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 6, 2026
Javon Bullard, who missed today’s practice with a personal matter, is off the injury report and good to go.
MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks are questionable.
Micah Parsons, Zaire Franklin, Travis Glover, Sean…
Nov 6, 2026, 3:42 PM ET
Malik Nabers Will Be a "Full-Go" on Sunday
Coach John Harbaugh said WR Malik Nabers "practiced fully" today and will be "full-go" for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.— Matt Citak (@MattCitak) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 3:42 PM ET
Jake Ferguson Questionable After Missing Week 9 Practices
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 3:41 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts after missing practice throughout the week. Ferguson suffered a low ankle sprain early in last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, playing just four offensive snaps before being ruled out. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer initially expressed optimism about his recovery after tests revealed no significant damage, but Ferguson has been unable to return to regular practice. The veteran has caught 17 passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns across eight appearances this season, with his receiving production declining considerably since September. Brevyn Spann-Ford handled the primary tight end duties after Ferguson exited against Arizona, playing 65 offensive snaps and catching four of five targets for 31 yards. Luke Schoonmaker (groin) is also questionable, leaving Dallas with uncertainty at the position. Ferguson's injury and limited recent production make him a difficult fantasy start even if he is active Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Harris
Christian Watson (rib) Off the Injury Report
Christian Watson (rib) and Aaron Banks (knee) were limited all week but have no game status for Sunday. https://t.co/rm3tVSX11r— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 3:40 PM ET
Chase Brown Should Dominate Touches In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 3:40 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown handled 12 carries for 55 yards and caught eight passes for 46 yards in last week's win over the Tennessee Titans. After fantasy managers were unsure of the backfield split with Samaje Perine earning more touches, Brown put those doubts to rest. The Bengals RB1 earned 21 opportunities in a game that was a back-and-forth affair. Perine had fewer chances and was far less efficient on the ground, so Brown should dominate touches again in Madrid against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons defense was tough against the run to begin the season, but has since lightened up. Brown is ranked RB11 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a strong start at the position. Fantasy managers should view Brown as a must-start option every week because he can make his day on the ground and through the air.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Tee Higgins Should Continue Demolishing Defenses In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 3:39 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught 10 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 43-36 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans. Higgins has been an absolute problem for opposing defenses this season as he's racked up at least 90 yards in five of seven games this season and he's currently second in the league in receiving yards. For as good as Ja'Marr Chase is, Higgins has been better through eight weeks. The talented wideout will look to continue his dominant ways against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid this weekend. The Falcons defense can be beaten through the air, especially with the talent on the Bengals offense. Higgins is ranked WR9 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a WR1 this Sunday. Fantasy managers should have no issues starting Higgins since he's arguably been the Bengals' WR1 through the first seven games this season.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Ja'Marr Chase Ready For International Matchup
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 3:37 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid this Sunday. Chase has been heating up after a slow start and collected his first 100-yard game last week. The superstar caught 11 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in the 43-36 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. Chase was also targeted 16 times in last week's contest, which highlights just how much quarterback Joe Burrow wants to get the ball in his hands. Chase will look to build on that amazing performance against the Falcons this weekend. The Falcons defense has some talent in their secondary, but has not been a shutdown unit by any means. Chase should be more than capable of putting up another 100+ yards in what should be a high-scoring game. Chase is ranked WR4 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a must-start option yet again. Now that the Bengals have passed their bye week, fantasy managers should make sure Chase is in their lineups every week, no matter what.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Joe Burrow Should Continue Hot Stretch Against Atlanta
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 3:36 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been on quite the heater over his last three games, with the latest being his best game yet. Burrow has now rattled off three straight games with four passing touchdowns and passed for 462 yards in last week's overtime win against the Tennessee Titans. With the offense playing this well, they should keep rolling as they head to Madrid to face the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons' defense has been tough against most quarterbacks this season, but given his talent and the talent around him, Burrow should be able to overcome the matchup. Another positive is that this matchup is currently the week's highest over/under, set at 52.5 points as of Friday. Burrow has been firing on all cylinders lately and should continue to do so in what could be a high-scoring affair. Burrow is ranked QB1 in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making him the top option at the position this Sunday. Fantasy managers should feel confident plugging Burrow into lineups again this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com