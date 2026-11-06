Harrison Butker Difficult To Trust Against Jets
Nov 6, 2026, 4:23 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the New York Jets in Week 9. Butker struggled once again in last week's loss, missing one of his two field goal attempts but did manage to make all three of his extra-point attempts. The Chiefs kicker has now missed six of his 18 field goal attempts this season and one of his extra-point attempts. With the acquisition of former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, one can only assume Butker will be kicking for his job moving forward. Butker will be tough to trust again this week against the Jets. Despite the effectiveness of the Chiefs offense, Butker's inaccuracy has been a real problem. Butker is ranked K19 in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making him a start in only the deepest of leagues. Fantasy managers may want to avoid Butker until his accuracy improves.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Kansas City Chiefs Defense With A Decent Matchup In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:21 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense will take on the New York Jets at home in Week 9. The Chiefs have been struggling to stop opposing offenses lately, ceding 20 or more points to opposing teams in five of their last six matchups. This is also a unit that struggles to sack quarterbacks, so a lot of their production will have to rely on generating turnovers. The Jets offense has been much improved this season with Geno Smith at the helm, meaning that this contest could turn into a back-and-forth affair. The good news is that New York could be without their star WR1 Garrett Wilson, who is currently in concussion protocol. The bad news is that L'Jarius Sneed will be on IR for three more games and Mansoor Delane has been ruled out for this contest. The Chiefs defense is ranked sixth in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making them a unit worth starting this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Savion Williams Has Limited Fantasy Appeal in Week 9 Against New England
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 4:18 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams continues to see regular playing time, but his receiving opportunities remain limited heading into Week 9 against New England. Williams caught one of two targets for five yards against Carolina last week and added an 18-yard run. Since returning from injured reserve in Week 6, his targets have declined from four to three to two over three games. Williams has recorded eight receptions for 84 yards without a touchdown this season, despite playing 55% of the offensive snaps against Carolina. Christian Watson (ribs) was limited in practice throughout the week but carries no injury designation for Sunday. With Watson, Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft commanding most of the receiving opportunities, Williams faces an uphill battle for consistent targets. RotoBaller ranks him WR63 for Week 9, making him a bench option in most fantasy leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Watson Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 9
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 4:15 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (rib) is off the injury report and will play in his team's Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Watson was limited in practice this week by a rib injury, but he is apparently good to go against New England. The 27-year-old has had the most productive season of his career by far in 2026, recording 42 catches for 708 yards and six touchdowns on 66 targets across eight games. His red zone production has slowed down slightly in recent weeks, but Watson has still seen at least eight targets in every game but one this season. Now that he's active, Watson profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Emmett Johnson Could See More Touches Against Jets
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:14 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson could find himself some more involvement in the offense this Sunday against the New York Jets. Despite only handling one carry for 15 yards in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos, Johnson made a huge impact in the receiving game. Johnson caught five passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in his limited snap role, breaking off a 73-yard catch-and-run that culminated in a trip to the end zone. The 23-year-old out of Nebraska has been an impactful player nearly every time he's touched the ball this season, breaking tackles left and right, and he will get the chance to continue his impressive play against the Jets. The Jets defense has been a soft matchup for running backs in recent weeks, so Johnson could be set up nicely to build on his momentum. Kenneth Walker is still the RB1 on the team, but Johnson could earn a few more carries and targets per game if he continues displaying his explosiveness and per-touch efficiency. Johnson is ranked RB47 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a low-end flex option this week. While a path to weekly flex viability could open up soon, it isn't open yet, so fantasy managers should treat Johnson as more of a stash candidate with tons of upside.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) Listed as Questionable
#DETvsMIA injury report pic.twitter.com/M57owH88T9— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 4:11 PM ET
Cyrus Allen Could Earn More Targets In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:11 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen caught two of his three targets for 20 yards in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos. Despite the loss, the rookie receiver finished the game fourth on the team in yards. Allen also played his most snaps of the season in Week 8, indicating that the coaching staff is gaining more trust in the young wideout. Given the team's struggles to produce from the wide receiver position, Allen could be the man to step into the WR2 role behind Rashee Rice. It also helps that Allen and Rice win in different areas of the field so the duo could easily coexist. Allen will look to continue his upward trend this Sunday against the New York Jets. The Jets' defense has been middle-of-the-pack against wide receivers this year, making this matchup one that Allen could succeed against. Allen is ranked WR103 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a desperation flex option this weekend. The rookie wideout is an interesting player who could be relevant down the stretch, but fantasy managers may benefit from taking a wait-and-see approach with Allen instead of viewing him as a plug-and-play option.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Xavier Worthy Tough To Trust In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:10 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will face the New York Jets at home in Week 9. Worthy truly took a backseat with the return of Rashee Rice to the offense, catching just three passes for 13 yards in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos. The third-year wideout will now take on a Jets defense that is league-average against opposing wide receivers this season. Worthy finished last week with the seventh-most receiving on the team, which just goes to show that his involvement in the passing attack can fluctuate mightily from week to week. He went from the featured receiver on the team to an afterthought with everyone healthy. Worthy will try to make a bigger impact this week against the Jets. The Jets' secondary has been average against wide receivers this season, so the opportunity is there for him to succeed. Worthy is ranked WR47 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a flex option this Sunday. Fantasy managers may be better off looking elsewhere for production given Worthy's volatility and relative lack of upside.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Travis Kelce Off Injury Report, Set To Take On Jets
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:05 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was listed on the injury report with an ankle injury he's been nursing for a couple of weeks, but he practiced in full and has no designation for the contest. The veteran tight end caught five of his seven targets for 67 yards in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos. Kelce's production this season has been solid, with only one true dud through seven games. His chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes should keep him in the TE1 this week against the New York Jets. The Jets have been one of the softer matchups for opposing tight ends this season, making this a good spot for Kelce. Kelce is ranked TE11 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a low-end TE1 at home this Sunday. Fantasy managers should continue to expect serviceable performances from one of the all-time great tight ends even if he does not possess the same upside he once had.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Rashee Rice Off Injury Report, Ready To Take On New York
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:04 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was limited in practice earlier this week with hamstring and knee injuries, but practiced fully the last two days and does not have a designation heading into the weekend. Rice stepped right back into the WR1 role in his first game back last week. Rice caught seven passes for 53 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in the loss to the Denver Broncos. Rice will likely continue that level of usage this week at home against the New York Jets. The Jets defense has been an average matchup for wide receivers, so Rice should have no issues acting as the top target in this offense. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks for Rice early and often in games, so that will likely be the case again this week. Rice is ranked WR17 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a WR2 this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Cam Skattebo (hamstring) Doubtful for Week 9
Giants Game Statuses for Week 9— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 6, 2026
Doubtful: RB Cam Skattebo (Hamstring)
Questionable: WR Charlie Jones (Hand)
Out: None pic.twitter.com/U5b6M8TgW1
Nov 6, 2026, 4:02 PM ET
Trey Burks, Dyami Brown Ruled Out for Sunday
WRs Trey Burks and Dyami Brown have been ruled out for Sunday.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 4:02 PM ET
MarShawn Lloyd Limited Friday, Questionable for Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 4:02 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday. Lloyd was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, making his knee issue a late-week development. The 25-year-old has rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries across eight games this season, but his opportunities have declined recently. He managed just three carries for seven yards and caught one pass for nine yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, while Josh Jacobs handled 21 rushing attempts. Fellow running back Chris Brooks (ankle), who has been designated to return from injured reserve, is also questionable after practicing on a limited basis throughout the week. Lloyd's uncertain availability and reduced workload make him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups, particularly with Jacobs handling the majority of rushing opportunities.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Weston Hodkiewicz
Kenneth Walker Set To Break Out Of Slump In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:01 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker handled 21 carries for 69 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and caught four passes for 15 yards in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos. The Broncos bottled up the Chiefs back, holding him to a longest run of just 10 yards. Walker has now been held to under 3.5 ypc in his last two games after being well above that mark in his blistering five-game stretch to start the season. Walker had well over 100 rushing yards in four of his first five games, and he will try to get back to that level of production against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Jets have been middle-of-the-pack against opposing running backs this season, making this a great spot for Walker to break off some explosive plays on the ground and through the air. Walker is ranked RB2 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a top running back option again this week. Walker has been the second most valuable back in fantasy football this season, so fantasy managers should be excited about him having a more favorable matchup this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Patrick Mahomes Ready to Face the Jets In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 3:59 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was listed on the injury report with the same knee injury he's been rehabbing since the offseason, but participated fully in practice all week and is good to go for Week 9. Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off back-to-back losses against two of the best defenses in the NFL. Mahomes passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns in the 28-24 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8. The veteran QB bounced back from an individual standpoint, but the team was not able to pull off the win. Mahomes will look to turn that around against the New York Jets at home this week. The Jets have been middle-of-the-pack against opposing quarterbacks, so Mahomes should have no issues completing passes against them. Mahomes will be looking to put the team back in the win column and probably will have to score a bunch to do that because the Jets offense is much improved this season. Mahomes is ranked QB8 in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making him a low-end QB1 option this week. Fantasy managers should start Mahomes in what should be a soft matchup.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks Out vs. Giants Sunday
Andy Smith
OUT vs. Giants— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 6, 2026
DeVonta Smith
Dontayvion Wicks
Jihaad Campbell
Jonathan Jones
Britain Covey
Michael Carter https://t.co/1eKJsWhxzg
Nov 6, 2026, 3:54 PM ET--Andy Smith
Brandon Aiyuk's Arrest Warrant Remains Active
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 3:51 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk still has an active arrest warrant stemming from an alleged December 2025 speeding incident near Levi's Stadium, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office confirmed Friday that the warrant remains active. Aiyuk faces a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speed connected to a driving video he posted online, with the warrant first reported publicly in June. The development comes as Aiyuk and his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, prepare to meet with the 49ers on Friday afternoon after the receiver filed paperwork seeking reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list. The NFL had not approved his reinstatement as of Friday morning. There is no confirmed connection between the outstanding warrant and that delay, and San Francisco has yet to determine how it will handle Aiyuk's return. The 28-year-old has not played since suffering a significant knee injury in October 2024.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Maiocco
Cincinnati Bengals Defense Could Force Turnovers Against Falcons
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 3:47 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals defense will face the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid this Sunday. After being one of the most improved units to begin the season, the Bengals defense took a step back in last week's 43-36 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Cincinnati defensive unit just gave up its most points of the season in Week 8 and now heads into a matchup with the highest over/under of the week. Even if this game turns into a back-and-forth affair, the Bengals defense has racked up 23 sacks, seven recovered fumbles, and four interceptions this season. With the turnover-prone nature of Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix and the aggressiveness of this defense, they will probably force a few turnovers and get the QB to the ground multiple times. This unit will be without safety Kyle Dugger again, but should be able to make do in his absence. The Bengals defense is ranked seventh in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making it a top-10 unit this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Christian McCaffrey Participating in Friday Practice
#49ers DE Nick Bosa and RB Christian McCaffrey on the field and participating in early open portion of Friday practice as they continue to trend in right direction.— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 3:46 PM ET
Evan McPherson Will Look To Extend Perfection In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 3:44 PM ETCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson made all five of his extra-point attempts in last week's win over the Tennessee Titans. With those five kicks, McPherson extended his streak of perfection this season. The Bengals kicker has yet to miss a kick this season, nailing 24 extra-point attempts and 10 field goals. McPherson will look to extend his streak as the team heads to Madrid to face the Atlanta Falcons. In what should be one of the highest-scoring games of the week, there should be plenty of opportunities for McPherson to kick. McPherson is ranked K3 in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making him a start-worthy option at the position. The issue with McPherson is that he hasn't kicked a field goal in the last two games and has only kicked two field goals in the last four games. The Bengals offense has been rolling and finishing drives with touchdowns, but it is unlikely that he goes three straight games without being called on for a field goal. Fantasy managers can plug McPherson right back into lineups since he's been automatic this season.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Mike Gesicki Could Find The End Zone In Madrid
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 3:43 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in last week's 43-36 win over the Tennessee Titans. Gesicki has only 17 receptions in seven games, but has been a fantasy-relevant option because he's found the end zone six times. When the Bengals get to the red zone, quarterback Joe Burrow tends to find his big tight end for touchdowns. Gesicki will look to find pay dirt this week as the team travels to Madrid to take on the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have been middle-of-the-pack against tight ends this season, so it's unlikely they stop Gesicki if Burrow goes his way. Gesicki is ranked TE15 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a TE2 with touchdown upside every week. Fantasy managers struggling at tight end could look Gesicki's way this week because he's scored in all but one game this season.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com