Dallas Goedert Looks to Remain Productive with New QB
Nov 6, 2026, 4:34 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will once again have a new quarterback to work with, as Joe Milton III is expected to start in a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants. Milton will be the third different quarterback to start for the Eagles this season, as Jalen Hurts (blood clots) is out for the 2026 season and Tanner McKee has been benched after three games. Despite missing two games earlier this season, Goedert has remained heavily involved in Philadelphia's offense no matter who has been under center, with 26 receptions (on 36 targets) for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Most recently, Goedert caught all four of his targets for 30 yards (7.5 yards per reception) in a 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8. The Eagles have been playing without their top two wide receivers, DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) over the past two games, leading to ample opportunities for Goedert, but Philadelphia struggled to get the passing game going under McKee. Still, in the three games that McKee started, Goedert drew 19 targets and amassed 15 receptions for 139 yards (9.27 yards per catch). It will be interesting to see if Goedert's volume remains that high with Milton at quarterback. The Week 9 matchup for Goedert doesn't look easy on paper, as the Giants boast one of the best passing defenses in the NFL, allowing just 184.9 passing yards per game (third in the league). Moreover, the Giants only give up 6.2 fantasy points per game to tight ends, according to Pro Football Reference (eighth-best in the NFL). RotoBaller notes that Goedert averages 8.5 fantasy points scored per game in half-PPR scoring formats, which ranks 13th among NFL tight ends. Additionally, RotoBaller ranks Goedert as its No. 12 tight end in Week 9 (half-PPR). Goedert is as consistent as they come in regards to fantasy football tight ends, but he is a shakier play in Week 9 due to the quarterback situation and the stout New York defense.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Rashid Shaheed Ruled Out for Week 9
#Seahawks vs Arizona Sunday— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 6, 2026
OUT: Rashid Shaheed, Leonard Williams, Charles Cross, Sam Darnold, Quenton Nelson “minor procedure, not IR,” Uchenna Nwosu, Brandon Pili
Nelson “had something he was dealing with when he got here,” from Colts trade, coach Mike Macdonald.@933KJR
Nov 6, 2026, 4:34 PM ET
Micah Parsons Ruled Out for Week 9
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 4:33 PM ETGreen Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for his team's Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Parsons has not played since tearing his ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 season. The 27-year-old returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday, but he was never expected to play this week and could remain out in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings as well. Parsons has been a game-breaking edge rusher when healthy in his career, recording 65 sacks and 139 QB hits in 77 career NFL games. Upon his return, Parsons profiles as a high-end option for fantasy managers in IDP leagues.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Matthew Golden Offers WR2 Upside in Week 9 Against New England
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 4:32 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden faces an interesting matchup against a talented New England secondary in Week 9. The Patriots feature standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who has not allowed more than 46 receiving yards in a game this season. Gonzalez is expected to spend much of Sunday covering Christian Watson (ribs), which could leave Golden matched up against Marcus Jones (foot), who is questionable. Golden has been productive against man coverage, drawing targets on 39% of his routes against that scheme. He caught seven passes for 79 yards and a touchdown against Carolina last week and continues to play a significant role in the passing game. RotoBaller ranks Golden WR14 for Week 9, making him a strong WR2 option despite the challenges presented by the New England secondary.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Drew Lock Starts at QB vs. Cardinals
Anthony Bradford starting right guard, Grey Zabel back to starting at left guard Sunday for #Seahawks vs Cardinals, with Quenton Nelson needing a “minor” knee “procedure,” coach Mike Macdonald says.— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 6, 2026
Drew Lock will start at quarterback
Nov 6, 2026, 4:31 PM ET
Malik Nabers Will Be a "Full-Go" on Sunday
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 4:29 PM ETNew York Giants head coach John Harbaugh said that wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) got in a full practice on Friday and will be a "full-go" for the team's Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, per Matt Citak of Giants.com. Nabers missed practice on Thursday due to a knee issue, a notable development given that the star wideout missed nearly all of the 2025 season after suffering a serious knee injury in Week 4. However, it appears the 23-year-old may have just been getting a rest/maintenance day on Thursday. Nabers has been highly productive in 2026, recording 48 catches for 605 yards and two touchdowns on 70 targets across seven games. Now that he will officially be active in Week 9, he profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Giants.com - Matt Citak
Pat Bryant (ankle) Is Expected to Play in Week 9 vs. the Panthers
Pat Bryant was at practice all week.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) November 6, 2026
I expect him to play on Sunday.
📸 @RyanGreeneDNVR pic.twitter.com/HYV1KHExYh
Nov 6, 2026, 4:28 PM ET
Harrison Butker Difficult To Trust Against Jets
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:23 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the New York Jets in Week 9. Butker struggled once again in last week's loss, missing one of his two field goal attempts but did manage to make all three of his extra-point attempts. The Chiefs kicker has now missed six of his 18 field goal attempts this season and one of his extra-point attempts. With the acquisition of former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, one can only assume Butker will be kicking for his job moving forward. Butker will be tough to trust again this week against the Jets. Despite the effectiveness of the Chiefs offense, Butker's inaccuracy has been a real problem. Butker is ranked K19 in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making him a start in only the deepest of leagues. Fantasy managers may want to avoid Butker until his accuracy improves.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Kansas City Chiefs Defense With A Decent Matchup In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:21 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense will take on the New York Jets at home in Week 9. The Chiefs have been struggling to stop opposing offenses lately, ceding 20 or more points to opposing teams in five of their last six matchups. This is also a unit that struggles to sack quarterbacks, so a lot of their production will have to rely on generating turnovers. The Jets offense has been much improved this season with Geno Smith at the helm, meaning that this contest could turn into a back-and-forth affair. The good news is that New York could be without their star WR1 Garrett Wilson, who is currently in concussion protocol. The bad news is that L'Jarius Sneed will be on IR for three more games and Mansoor Delane has been ruled out for this contest. The Chiefs defense is ranked sixth in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making them a unit worth starting this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Savion Williams Has Limited Fantasy Appeal in Week 9 Against New England
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 4:18 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams continues to see regular playing time, but his receiving opportunities remain limited heading into Week 9 against New England. Williams caught one of two targets for five yards against Carolina last week and added an 18-yard run. Since returning from injured reserve in Week 6, his targets have declined from four to three to two over three games. Williams has recorded eight receptions for 84 yards without a touchdown this season, despite playing 55% of the offensive snaps against Carolina. Christian Watson (ribs) was limited in practice throughout the week but carries no injury designation for Sunday. With Watson, Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft commanding most of the receiving opportunities, Williams faces an uphill battle for consistent targets. RotoBaller ranks him WR63 for Week 9, making him a bench option in most fantasy leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Watson Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 9
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 4:15 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (rib) is off the injury report and will play in his team's Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Watson was limited in practice this week by a rib injury, but he is apparently good to go against New England. The 27-year-old has had the most productive season of his career by far in 2026, recording 42 catches for 708 yards and six touchdowns on 66 targets across eight games. His red zone production has slowed down slightly in recent weeks, but Watson has still seen at least eight targets in every game but one this season. Now that he's active, Watson profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Emmett Johnson Could See More Touches Against Jets
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:14 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson could find himself some more involvement in the offense this Sunday against the New York Jets. Despite only handling one carry for 15 yards in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos, Johnson made a huge impact in the receiving game. Johnson caught five passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in his limited snap role, breaking off a 73-yard catch-and-run that culminated in a trip to the end zone. The 23-year-old out of Nebraska has been an impactful player nearly every time he's touched the ball this season, breaking tackles left and right, and he will get the chance to continue his impressive play against the Jets. The Jets defense has been a soft matchup for running backs in recent weeks, so Johnson could be set up nicely to build on his momentum. Kenneth Walker is still the RB1 on the team, but Johnson could earn a few more carries and targets per game if he continues displaying his explosiveness and per-touch efficiency. Johnson is ranked RB47 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a low-end flex option this week. While a path to weekly flex viability could open up soon, it isn't open yet, so fantasy managers should treat Johnson as more of a stash candidate with tons of upside.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) Listed as Questionable
#DETvsMIA injury report pic.twitter.com/M57owH88T9— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 4:11 PM ET
Cyrus Allen Could Earn More Targets In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:11 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen caught two of his three targets for 20 yards in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos. Despite the loss, the rookie receiver finished the game fourth on the team in yards. Allen also played his most snaps of the season in Week 8, indicating that the coaching staff is gaining more trust in the young wideout. Given the team's struggles to produce from the wide receiver position, Allen could be the man to step into the WR2 role behind Rashee Rice. It also helps that Allen and Rice win in different areas of the field so the duo could easily coexist. Allen will look to continue his upward trend this Sunday against the New York Jets. The Jets' defense has been middle-of-the-pack against wide receivers this year, making this matchup one that Allen could succeed against. Allen is ranked WR103 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a desperation flex option this weekend. The rookie wideout is an interesting player who could be relevant down the stretch, but fantasy managers may benefit from taking a wait-and-see approach with Allen instead of viewing him as a plug-and-play option.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Xavier Worthy Tough To Trust In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:10 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will face the New York Jets at home in Week 9. Worthy truly took a backseat with the return of Rashee Rice to the offense, catching just three passes for 13 yards in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos. The third-year wideout will now take on a Jets defense that is league-average against opposing wide receivers this season. Worthy finished last week with the seventh-most receiving on the team, which just goes to show that his involvement in the passing attack can fluctuate mightily from week to week. He went from the featured receiver on the team to an afterthought with everyone healthy. Worthy will try to make a bigger impact this week against the Jets. The Jets' secondary has been average against wide receivers this season, so the opportunity is there for him to succeed. Worthy is ranked WR47 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a flex option this Sunday. Fantasy managers may be better off looking elsewhere for production given Worthy's volatility and relative lack of upside.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Travis Kelce Off Injury Report, Set To Take On Jets
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:05 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was listed on the injury report with an ankle injury he's been nursing for a couple of weeks, but he practiced in full and has no designation for the contest. The veteran tight end caught five of his seven targets for 67 yards in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos. Kelce's production this season has been solid, with only one true dud through seven games. His chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes should keep him in the TE1 this week against the New York Jets. The Jets have been one of the softer matchups for opposing tight ends this season, making this a good spot for Kelce. Kelce is ranked TE11 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a low-end TE1 at home this Sunday. Fantasy managers should continue to expect serviceable performances from one of the all-time great tight ends even if he does not possess the same upside he once had.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Rashee Rice Off Injury Report, Ready To Take On New York
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:04 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was limited in practice earlier this week with hamstring and knee injuries, but practiced fully the last two days and does not have a designation heading into the weekend. Rice stepped right back into the WR1 role in his first game back last week. Rice caught seven passes for 53 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in the loss to the Denver Broncos. Rice will likely continue that level of usage this week at home against the New York Jets. The Jets defense has been an average matchup for wide receivers, so Rice should have no issues acting as the top target in this offense. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks for Rice early and often in games, so that will likely be the case again this week. Rice is ranked WR17 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a WR2 this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Cam Skattebo (hamstring) Doubtful for Week 9
Giants Game Statuses for Week 9— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 6, 2026
Doubtful: RB Cam Skattebo (Hamstring)
Questionable: WR Charlie Jones (Hand)
Out: None pic.twitter.com/U5b6M8TgW1
Nov 6, 2026, 4:02 PM ET
Trey Burks, Dyami Brown Ruled Out for Sunday
WRs Trey Burks and Dyami Brown have been ruled out for Sunday.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 4:02 PM ET
MarShawn Lloyd Limited Friday, Questionable for Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 4:02 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday. Lloyd was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, making his knee issue a late-week development. The 25-year-old has rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries across eight games this season, but his opportunities have declined recently. He managed just three carries for seven yards and caught one pass for nine yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, while Josh Jacobs handled 21 rushing attempts. Fellow running back Chris Brooks (ankle), who has been designated to return from injured reserve, is also questionable after practicing on a limited basis throughout the week. Lloyd's uncertain availability and reduced workload make him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups, particularly with Jacobs handling the majority of rushing opportunities.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Weston Hodkiewicz
Kenneth Walker Set To Break Out Of Slump In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:01 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker handled 21 carries for 69 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and caught four passes for 15 yards in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos. The Broncos bottled up the Chiefs back, holding him to a longest run of just 10 yards. Walker has now been held to under 3.5 ypc in his last two games after being well above that mark in his blistering five-game stretch to start the season. Walker had well over 100 rushing yards in four of his first five games, and he will try to get back to that level of production against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Jets have been middle-of-the-pack against opposing running backs this season, making this a great spot for Walker to break off some explosive plays on the ground and through the air. Walker is ranked RB2 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a top running back option again this week. Walker has been the second most valuable back in fantasy football this season, so fantasy managers should be excited about him having a more favorable matchup this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com