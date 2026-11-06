Bucky Irving Holds Borderline RB1 Value
Nov 6, 2026, 4:54 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been putting up elite fantasy numbers over the last few weeks. The Bucs have been leaning heavily on the running game lately, and Irving is taking advantage of it. Last week, Irving carried the ball 27 times for 170 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. Both the carries and the yardage were season highs for Irving, who now has three games with over 100 yards this season. Irving will now run into a tough Chicago Bears defense in Week 9. A defensive unit that ranks 4th in the league in rush defense this season. Given Irving's success lately, the Bucs are likely going to continue pounding the ball even in a tough matchup. Irving sits as Rotoballer's RB8 this week and should be considered a borderline RB1 for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football ReferenceComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Deebo Samuel, Mike Evans Out vs. Raiders
#49ers injury report for Sunday vs. Raiders:— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 6, 2026
OUT - WR Mike Evans (Achilles), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), WR Christian Kirk (knee)
QUESTIONABLE - CB Upton Stout (shoulder), DB Siran Neal (knee, foot), DB Nate Hobbs (adductor), WR Demarcus Robinson (ankle)
Nov 6, 2026, 4:54 PM ET
Philadelphia Eagles Defense/Special Teams Continues to Struggle
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 4:53 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles have been depleted by injuries on both sides of the ball and currently sit with a record of 2-6 on the 2026 campaign. The Eagles are in the middle of a six-game losing streak and are looking to turn things around with a Week 9 divisional matchup against the New York Giants. According to RotoBaller, the Philadelphia defense/special teams is the worst unit in fantasy football. The Eagles have recorded just 16.0 total fantasy points and average 2.0 fantasy per game, which both rank dead last in the NFL. Philly is tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the fewest takeaways in the league with four (three interceptions and one fumble recovery). The Eagles have recorded just 10 sacks in 2026 thus far, which ranks 29th in the league. Philadelphia allows 367.3 total yards per game (27th in the NFL), 235.4 passing yards per game (24th), 131.9 rushing yards per game (28th) and 25.3 points per game (21st). Meanwhile, New York's offense ranks 11th in the NFL in total yards per game (346.0), 15th in passing yards per game (229.3), 15th in rushing yards per game (116.7) and 13th in points per game (23.3). The special teams for the Eagles have not made a fantasy impact either, as Philadelphia does not have a punt or kickoff return touchdown in 2026. The Eagles rank as RotoBaller's No. 20 defense/special teams for Week 9. Philadelphia is currently rostered in 43% of Yahoo leagues and can stay on the bench or the waiver wire this week against the Giants.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller NFL Stats Page
Christian McCaffrey Participating in Friday's Practice
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 4:51 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was seen participating in practice on Friday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. McCaffrey missed practice on Wednesday with a hamstring issue, but he returned on both Thursday and Friday and appears likely to play in San Francisco's Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 30-year-old has put together another excellent season so far in 2026, recording 640 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns on 118 touches across seven games. San Francisco has reduced McCaffrey's rushing workload this season, but his involvement in the team's pass game continues to provide him with a very safe production floor. As long as he's active, McCaffrey profiles as an elite running back option for fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner
Makai Lemon is Becoming More Consistent for the Eagles
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 4:49 PM ETIt was a rough start to the rookie campaign for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon, but he is starting to find his footing and is becoming more consistent. Lemon, who was drafted with the 20th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, has received at least six targets in the passing game in each of the past five games. Most recently, the USC product led the Eagles in targets (nine), receptions (six) and receiving yards (57) in a Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders. Lemon has seen an uptick in opportunities over the past two weeks as wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) have each missed the previous two games. Lemon has recorded a combined 13 receptions (on 17 targets) for 124 yards (9.5 yards per reception) and a touchdown over the last two games. Smith and Wicks have also been ruled out for Week 9, so Lemon will continue to work as Philadelphia's de facto No. 1 wideout in a matchup with the New York Giants. Also of note, Joe Milton III is expected to make his first career start at quarterback for the Eagles, so Lemon's connection with him will be important. As for New York, it only allows 184.9 passing yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL. Additionally, per Pro Football Reference, the Giants allow 20.6 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (17th in the league). Lemon ranks as RotoBaller's No. 44 wide receiver for Week 9 (half-PPR). He should continue to see enough volume to warrant consideration as a flex or WR3 play.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield is Shaky Streaming Option for Week 9
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 4:48 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off one of the oddest stat lines you'll ever see from a starting quarterback. Last week, Mayfield was 0-for-3 on passing attempts with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. The rainy conditions and Mayfield's thumb injury likely played a factor in the Bucs' offensive scheme last week. The week before that, Mayfield only threw for 64 yards in the win over the Carolina Panthers. It's unclear if the Bucs are purposely not passing because of Mayfield's thumb issue or they just haven't needed to because the running game has been so good. We'll see if Mayfield can rebound this weekend against the Chicago Bears. A defense that ranks 14th in the league in passing yards allowed. Mayfield currently sits as Rotoballer's QB23 and is looking like a shaky streaming option in most fantasy formats. He hasn't given fantasy managers any reason to trust him right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Joe Milton III Poised to Make First Career Start
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 4:45 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III is expected to make the first start of his NFL career in a Week 9 matchup against the divisional-rival New York Giants. Milton was signed to Philadelphia's roster off of the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad on Oct. 16. The Eagles placed starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) on injured reserve one day later after it was discovered that Hurts had multiple blood clots in his lungs. With Hurts expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season, the Eagles turned to Tanner McKee at quarterback. McKee started the previous three games, which were all losses for the Eagles. The McKee experiment appears to be over. Despite Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni saying earlier in the week that the team would stick with McKee, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Milton will be starting for the Eagles in Week 9. Philadelphia is looking for a spark as it is currently amidst a six-game losing streak. However, Milton's first assignment looks difficult. The Giants allow just 184.9 passing yards per game, which is the third-best in the NFL. Conversely, according to Pro Football Reference, New York gives up 19.6 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which ranks 26th in the league. Milton has played in five career games between the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys. He has completed 37 out of 53 passes (69.8%) for 424 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Milton has also recorded 66 rushing yards and an additional touchdown. Milton ranks as RotoBaller's No. 25 quarterback for Week 9. There is no need to add Milton to your bench or start him until he proves his value.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Tucker Kraft Looks to Extend Touchdown Streak in Week 9
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 4:43 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft will look to score for the third consecutive game Sunday against New England. The Patriots have allowed opposing tight ends to catch 33 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns over their last five games. Kraft caught all six of his targets for 53 yards and a touchdown against Carolina last week after scoring against Detroit in Week 7. He has also become an option near the goal line, drawing eight red-zone targets since Week 4. Kraft has caught at least four passes in six consecutive games, giving Jordan Love a consistent target in the passing attack. RotoBaller ranks him TE8 for Week 9, making him a clear fantasy starter with another opportunity to find the end zone.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Hopes to Get Going in Matchup Vs. Giants
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 4:40 PM ETIt's been a frustrating season for Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley - and the team as a whole - as hamstring and back injuries have limited his availability and impact in 2026 thus far. The Eagles are 2-6 and have lost six consecutive games, and will need to rely on Barkley to be effective if they are going to break out of their slump. He will look to get going in a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants. Barkley hasn't played more than 22 snaps in a game since Week 3, when he played 36. Barkley injured his hamstring in a Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after playing just four offensive snaps. He missed Week 5 and Week 6 due to the hamstring issue. Barkley returned in Week 7, but was limited to 10 offensive snaps after suffering the back injury during a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Most recently, Barkley played 22 snaps in a loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8. Since returning to the lineup, Barkley has combined for 20 rush attempts for 92 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, while adding three receptions for 33 yards (11 yards per reception), over the past two games. The volume has not been high for Barkley over the past two weeks, but he did find the end zone in back-to-back games. Due to multiple injuries in the backfield, the Eagles elevated Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue from the practice squad last week. Mitchell earned 15 total offensive touches against Washington, compared to 12 for Barkley and one for Blue. Notably, the Eagles are expected to bench Tanner McKee and start Joe Milton III at quarterback in Week 9. The ground game is going to be crucial for the Eagles against a New York defense that struggles to defend the run, allowing 128.1 rushing yards per game (26th in the NFL). According to Pro Football Reference, the Giants allow 16.8 fantasy points per game to running backs (14th in NFL). Barkley ranks as RotoBaller's No. 16 running back for Week 9 and fantasy managers will need to be patient with Barkley.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Remains an RB2 Option in Week 9 Against New England
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 4:40 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs faces a difficult matchup against New England on Sunday, but his workload should keep him in fantasy lineups. Jacobs rushed 21 times for 39 yards and a touchdown against Carolina last week, adding six receptions for 13 yards and another score. He has managed just 75 rushing yards on 32 carries since returning in Week 7, although his 11 receptions for 68 yards and two receiving touchdowns have helped offset the poor rushing production. New England allows just 92.6 rushing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. Green Bay will be without offensive linemen Sean Rhyan (ankle) and Travis Glover (knee), creating another obstacle for its struggling ground game. MarShawn Lloyd (knee) is questionable, while Chris Brooks (ankle) is also questionable and would need to be activated from injured reserve. Jacobs should remain heavily involved in the backfield. RotoBaller ranks him RB15 for Week 9, making him a reliable RB2 despite the difficult matchup.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Good to Go for Week 9
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 4:38 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) is good to go for his team's Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Barkley was limited again in practice on Friday due to hamstring and back issues, but he will not carry an injury designation into the weekend. The 29-year-old has been battling injury issues since suffering a hamstring strain in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams. He's been relatively productive even while playing a reduced snap share over the last two weeks, recording 125 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 23 touches across Philadelphia's last two games. Barkley's profile carries risk due to his uncertain health and the Eagles' injury-ravaged offense, but the star running back profiles as a high-end fantasy RB2 in Week 9 against the Giants.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Dallas Goedert Looks to Remain Productive with New QB
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 4:34 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will once again have a new quarterback to work with, as Joe Milton III is expected to start in a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants. Milton will be the third different quarterback to start for the Eagles this season, as Jalen Hurts (blood clots) is out for the 2026 season and Tanner McKee has been benched after three games. Despite missing two games earlier this season, Goedert has remained heavily involved in Philadelphia's offense no matter who has been under center, with 26 receptions (on 36 targets) for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Most recently, Goedert caught all four of his targets for 30 yards (7.5 yards per reception) in a 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8. The Eagles have been playing without their top two wide receivers, DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) over the past two games, leading to ample opportunities for Goedert, but Philadelphia struggled to get the passing game going under McKee. Still, in the three games that McKee started, Goedert drew 19 targets and amassed 15 receptions for 139 yards (9.27 yards per catch). It will be interesting to see if Goedert's volume remains that high with Milton at quarterback. The Week 9 matchup for Goedert doesn't look easy on paper, as the Giants boast one of the best passing defenses in the NFL, allowing just 184.9 passing yards per game (third in the league). Moreover, the Giants only give up 6.2 fantasy points per game to tight ends, according to Pro Football Reference (eighth-best in the NFL). RotoBaller notes that Goedert averages 8.5 fantasy points scored per game in half-PPR scoring formats, which ranks 13th among NFL tight ends. Additionally, RotoBaller ranks Goedert as its No. 12 tight end in Week 9 (half-PPR). Goedert is as consistent as they come in regards to fantasy football tight ends, but he is a shakier play in Week 9 due to the quarterback situation and the stout New York defense.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Rashid Shaheed Ruled Out for Week 9
#Seahawks vs Arizona Sunday— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 6, 2026
OUT: Rashid Shaheed, Leonard Williams, Charles Cross, Sam Darnold, Quenton Nelson “minor procedure, not IR,” Uchenna Nwosu, Brandon Pili
Nelson “had something he was dealing with when he got here,” from Colts trade, coach Mike Macdonald.@933KJR
Nov 6, 2026, 4:34 PM ET
Micah Parsons Ruled Out for Week 9
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 4:33 PM ETGreen Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for his team's Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Parsons has not played since tearing his ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 season. The 27-year-old returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday, but he was never expected to play this week and could remain out in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings as well. Parsons has been a game-breaking edge rusher when healthy in his career, recording 65 sacks and 139 QB hits in 77 career NFL games. Upon his return, Parsons profiles as a high-end option for fantasy managers in IDP leagues.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Matthew Golden Offers WR2 Upside in Week 9 Against New England
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 4:32 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden faces an interesting matchup against a talented New England secondary in Week 9. The Patriots feature standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who has not allowed more than 46 receiving yards in a game this season. Gonzalez is expected to spend much of Sunday covering Christian Watson (ribs), which could leave Golden matched up against Marcus Jones (foot), who is questionable. Golden has been productive against man coverage, drawing targets on 39% of his routes against that scheme. He caught seven passes for 79 yards and a touchdown against Carolina last week and continues to play a significant role in the passing game. RotoBaller ranks Golden WR14 for Week 9, making him a strong WR2 option despite the challenges presented by the New England secondary.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Drew Lock Starts at QB vs. Cardinals
Anthony Bradford starting right guard, Grey Zabel back to starting at left guard Sunday for #Seahawks vs Cardinals, with Quenton Nelson needing a “minor” knee “procedure,” coach Mike Macdonald says.— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 6, 2026
Drew Lock will start at quarterback
Nov 6, 2026, 4:31 PM ET
Malik Nabers Will Be a "Full-Go" on Sunday
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 4:29 PM ETNew York Giants head coach John Harbaugh said that wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) got in a full practice on Friday and will be a "full-go" for the team's Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, per Matt Citak of Giants.com. Nabers missed practice on Thursday due to a knee issue, a notable development given that the star wideout missed nearly all of the 2025 season after suffering a serious knee injury in Week 4. However, it appears the 23-year-old may have just been getting a rest/maintenance day on Thursday. Nabers has been highly productive in 2026, recording 48 catches for 605 yards and two touchdowns on 70 targets across seven games. Now that he will officially be active in Week 9, he profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Giants.com - Matt Citak
Pat Bryant (ankle) Is Expected to Play in Week 9 vs. the Panthers
Pat Bryant was at practice all week.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) November 6, 2026
I expect him to play on Sunday.
📸 @RyanGreeneDNVR pic.twitter.com/HYV1KHExYh
Nov 6, 2026, 4:28 PM ET
Harrison Butker Difficult To Trust Against Jets
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:23 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the New York Jets in Week 9. Butker struggled once again in last week's loss, missing one of his two field goal attempts but did manage to make all three of his extra-point attempts. The Chiefs kicker has now missed six of his 18 field goal attempts this season and one of his extra-point attempts. With the acquisition of former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, one can only assume Butker will be kicking for his job moving forward. Butker will be tough to trust again this week against the Jets. Despite the effectiveness of the Chiefs offense, Butker's inaccuracy has been a real problem. Butker is ranked K19 in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making him a start in only the deepest of leagues. Fantasy managers may want to avoid Butker until his accuracy improves.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Kansas City Chiefs Defense With A Decent Matchup In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 4:21 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense will take on the New York Jets at home in Week 9. The Chiefs have been struggling to stop opposing offenses lately, ceding 20 or more points to opposing teams in five of their last six matchups. This is also a unit that struggles to sack quarterbacks, so a lot of their production will have to rely on generating turnovers. The Jets offense has been much improved this season with Geno Smith at the helm, meaning that this contest could turn into a back-and-forth affair. The good news is that New York could be without their star WR1 Garrett Wilson, who is currently in concussion protocol. The bad news is that L'Jarius Sneed will be on IR for three more games and Mansoor Delane has been ruled out for this contest. The Chiefs defense is ranked sixth in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making them a unit worth starting this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Savion Williams Has Limited Fantasy Appeal in Week 9 Against New England
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 4:18 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams continues to see regular playing time, but his receiving opportunities remain limited heading into Week 9 against New England. Williams caught one of two targets for five yards against Carolina last week and added an 18-yard run. Since returning from injured reserve in Week 6, his targets have declined from four to three to two over three games. Williams has recorded eight receptions for 84 yards without a touchdown this season, despite playing 55% of the offensive snaps against Carolina. Christian Watson (ribs) was limited in practice throughout the week but carries no injury designation for Sunday. With Watson, Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft commanding most of the receiving opportunities, Williams faces an uphill battle for consistent targets. RotoBaller ranks him WR63 for Week 9, making him a bench option in most fantasy leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller