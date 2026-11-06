Nov 6, 2026, 4:53 PM ET

The Philadelphia Eagles have been depleted by injuries on both sides of the ball and currently sit with a record of 2-6 on the 2026 campaign. The Eagles are in the middle of a six-game losing streak and are looking to turn things around with a Week 9 divisional matchup against the New York Giants. According to RotoBaller, the Philadelphia defense/special teams is the worst unit in fantasy football. The Eagles have recorded just 16.0 total fantasy points and average 2.0 fantasy per game, which both rank dead last in the NFL. Philly is tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the fewest takeaways in the league with four (three interceptions and one fumble recovery). The Eagles have recorded just 10 sacks in 2026 thus far, which ranks 29th in the league. Philadelphia allows 367.3 total yards per game (27th in the NFL), 235.4 passing yards per game (24th), 131.9 rushing yards per game (28th) and 25.3 points per game (21st). Meanwhile, New York's offense ranks 11th in the NFL in total yards per game (346.0), 15th in passing yards per game (229.3), 15th in rushing yards per game (116.7) and 13th in points per game (23.3). The special teams for the Eagles have not made a fantasy impact either, as Philadelphia does not have a punt or kickoff return touchdown in 2026. The Eagles rank as RotoBaller's No. 20 defense/special teams for Week 9. Philadelphia is currently rostered in 43% of Yahoo leagues and can stay on the bench or the waiver wire this week against the Giants.