Trevor Lawrence a Reliable QB1 Against Eagles
Oct 10, 2026, 2:52 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence heads to London to take on the banged-up Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. Lawrence has been good overall through four weeks, but from a fantasy perspective, he does have two great weeks and two underwhelming weeks. However, the Jaguars are trending in the right direction, while the Eagles are trending in the wrong direction, and the former top pick always has a chance at a multi-touchdown game given his array of receiving options. That makes Lawrence a clear fantasy starter with upside against the Eagles, who currently sit in the middle of the pack in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Lawrence has thrown at least three passing scores in two games this season and will face an Eagles defense that just surrendered 317 yards to Matthew Stafford, which makes him a strong QB1 in all formats.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Trevor Lawrence RotoBaller
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RJ Harvey Coming Off Productive Effort
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 9:33 AM ETHe hasn't been used much in the running game, but Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey has been a significant factor in the passing game to start the year. Harvey is coming off his most productive performance of the season, finishing a loss to the San Francisco 49ers with 10 receptions on 10 targets for 68 yards. He now has 20 receptions for 132 yards on the season, along with 49 yards rushing on 12 carries, an average of 4.1 yards per carry. As a result, Harvey is ranked two spots ahead of his backfield mate, J.K. Dobbins, as RotoBaller's RB25 entering Week 5. Harvey is projected to score 10 fantasy points against the Los Angeles Chargers, who allowed Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson to finish a Week 4 Seattle win with three receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Kevin Coleman Jr. Playing as Dolphins' Third Receiver
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 9:32 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. has established himself as the team's third receiver for as long as Caleb Douglas (ankle) is sidelined. Last week, Coleman played 51% of snaps against the Vikings, more than double the combined total of veterans Ryan Miller and Jalen Tolbert. Coleman only caught one pass for three yards, but he did rank second on the team in targets with four. The rookie from Missouri will likely remain in the role behind Malik Washington and Chris Bell, and he does bring some flier upside since he's getting playing time. Last week, QB Malik Willis only managed nine complete passes and 85 passing yards, so there hasn't been much production to go around. In Week 5's home matchup against the Bengals, Coleman is the No. 95 WR in RotoBaller's rankings, leaving him in waiver wire territory in most leagues despite his regular role in Miami's offense.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Bell a High-Risk Play in Week 5
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 9:26 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell was limited in practice again this week as he continues to have his reps managed after last season's torn ACL. The third-round pick from Louisville had a promising showing in Week 3 against the Chiefs, catching four of his eight targets for 67 yards. He came crashing to earth in Week 4, though, failing to catch any of his three targets against the Vikings and turning in his second game of the season without any statistical production. Bell remained the team's second receiver in terms of snaps, playing 82% of snaps, behind only Malik Washington at the position. Bell has flashed upside, but the Dolphins' passing game is hard to trust in any matchup after Malik Willis threw for just 85 yards last week. Even though they'll be home against Cincinnati this week, Bell is only RotoBaller's WR63 this week, meaning he should be left on the bench or waiver wire in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
JK Dobbins Experiencing Slow Start
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 9:23 AM ETIt's been a slog for Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins to start the year. Dobbins is coming off an 11-carry, 40-yard performance during a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which was his third straight game averaging 3.6 yards per carry or fewer. He's also been a non-factor in the passing game, recording just three receptions for 16 yards through his team's first four matchups. Dobbins is RotoBaller's 27th-ranked running back in Week 5 and is projected to score nine points against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that has allowed 121.8 yards rushing per game, 11th-most in the NFL. This past week against the Seattle Seahawks, the Chargers allowed Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson to finish with 81 yards rushing and a touchdown, but he did so on 21 carries, averaging a limited 3.9 yards per carry.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Washington a Fringe FLEX Play vs. Bengals
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 9:21 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington has been one of the few viable fantasy options from the Dolphins' offense, and he's lined up for a big workload in Week 5 at home against the Bengals. Promising rookie Caleb Douglas (ankle) has been ruled out for a third straight week, leaving Washington the clear No. 1 option in the team's passing game. Last week, QB Malik Willis only managed 85 passing yards, and Washington accounted for 67 of those passing yards by catching all five of his targets. He was the only wide receiver with multiple catches, and he led the team in targets. Washington is the No. 31 wide receiver in RotoBaller's rankings for Week 5, making him a WR3 in deep leagues and a FLEX play in many leagues, where his volume makes him startable despite his team's offensive struggles--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Rico Dowdle Has Slight Pass-Catching Appeal in Potential Return
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 9:20 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) was relatively quiet on offense through the first two weeks of the season, logging just 15 carries and 2.5 yards per carry. On the bright side, he logged five targets in Week 1 and has two catches in each of his two games so far. Dowdle's rushing upside has taken a massive step backward compared to last year, but it was still intriguing to see him remain involved as a receiver when he was healthy and sharing volume with Jaylen Warren. It remains to be seen exactly how much the Steelers will use Dowdle, who is questionable, in his potential return to action on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Warren has made a case for the offense to feed him nonstop, as he has posted 302 scrimmage yards in two games without Dowdle. With that being said, Dowdle could produce if he gets decent volume, as the Colts have allowed the fifth-most receiving yards and ninth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mark Andrews is a Fringe Starter With a Steady Role in Week 5
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 10, 2026, 9:14 AM ETBaltimore Ravens veteran tight end Mark Andrews is coming off his season-high fantasy performance in Week 4 against the Titans, but will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. Once again, the veteran tight end saw six targets, in line with his season average, and logged five receptions for 27 yards against the Titans. His three-yard touchdown reception, Andrews' first of the season, propelled him to TE9 for the week. Although Andrews has seen a somewhat reduced snap share since Week 1, his tight end target percentage has remained a consistent 75%. There is concern that the entire offense will take a hit with Lamar out, but Andrews and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley are no strangers. Over the 13 games Andrews has played with Huntley as the starting quarterback since 2021, he averaged 5.2 receptions, 7.8 targets, and 60 yards per game. In 2021, Andrews logged five top-six tight end finishes with Huntley at the helm in Weeks 11, 12, 15, 17, and 18, and the two also connected for touchdowns three times over that same span, showing their rapport in the red zone. However, the Falcons' defense this season has stiffened against tight ends over the past two weeks, holding Tucker Kraft and Juwan Johnson to 6.6 and 11.9 PPR points, respectively. The veteran tight end has had a modest floor this season and should keep getting his usual targets even with Huntley subbing in, but he'll probably need to see the end zone again to crack the top 12 this weekend. As such, Andrews is Rotoballer's 16th-ranked tight end heading into the weekend and is a borderline start in most league formats.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Will Kacmarek Worth a Deep-League Look
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 8:40 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Will Kacmarek played more snaps last week against the Vikings than veteran tight end Greg Dulcich. Kacmarek got two targets and caught one for 15 yards, which was actually the second-highest total of receiving yards on the team in Miami's 15-10 loss to the Vikings. QB Malik Willis threw for just 85 yards in the loss, and the passing offense has been anemic all season. The third-round rookie out of Ohio State could continue to grow as an option, though, and has also been effective as a blocker in the team's run-heavy scheme. Against the Bengals this week, Kacmarek is only the No. 57 TE in RotoBaller's Week 5 rankings, but it is worth watching if he can seize the starting job and find enough opportunities to make an impact in a Miami offense searching for playmakers. He's a Dynasty stash worth considering in extremely deep leagues, but for now, he's just a rookie option to watch in standard-sized leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich Not a Strong Option in Shrinking Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 8:32 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich appeared to be trending up a little bit before last week, but the veteran tight end didn't have a single target in the Dolphins' 15-10 loss to the Vikings, and he played fewer offensive snaps than rookie third-round tight end Will Kacmarek. Dulcich did have multiple catches in each of the first three games of the season, including five catches for 55 yards against the Chiefs just two weeks ago. QB Malik Willis hasn't gotten much going in the passing game, so the Dolphins don't have many fantasy options worth considering against the Bengals. Dulcich is the No. 31 TE in RotoBaller's rankings, making him a desperation play only in the deepest of two-TE formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Houston Texans D/ST a Must-Start vs. the Titans
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 8:27 AM ETThe Houston Texans D/ST has been a disappointment in some ways this season, allowing 30+ points to the Bills in Week 1 and the Cowboys last week. The D/ST did get three sacks and a blocked kick last week, but has forced zero turnovers in three of Houston's four games this year. The pass rush has been effective with multiple sacks each week and a total of 14 sacks in four games, and they have faced a tough slate of matchups. This week, they get a much more favorable matchup on the road in Tennessee against the Titans. Houston's defense is the No. 2 DEF in RotoBaller's rankings this week, making it a strong option to use with confidence in all formats. The 0-4 team will be desperate to get its first win of the season and will look to lock down Cam Ward and the Titans to secure that victory.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ka'imi Fairbairn Remains a Strong Starter
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 8:21 AM ETHouston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn has continued to be a top kicker for fantasy football despite his team's 0-4 start to the season, and he will be a top option again this week in Tennessee. Fairbairn has made seven of his eight field goal attempts and all nine extra points this season, and he's coming off his best game of the year in Week 4, when he converted all three field-goal attempts and all three point-after tries. One of those field goals was from beyond 50 yards, and he remains an extremely reliable option for both consistency and upside due to his ability from long range. The weather could be a factor in Tennessee, so check the forecast before kickoff, but coming into the matchup, Fairbairn is the No. 4 kicker in RotoBaller's Week 5 rankings, so he can be started with confidence this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Schultz a Solid TE2 in Complementary Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 8:08 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz had a monster game in Week 2 without Nico Collins, but he has faded the last two weeks and only had two catches last week against the Cowboys in Collins' return to action. Schultz has played 63.4% of snaps this season for the Texans, with backup tight end Foster Moreau logging 40.7% of snaps. Schultz hasn't found the end zone, although he has had multiple catches in each game and has averaged 53.5 yards per game. That average is skewed by his 140 yards in Week 2, but he is involved enough as a pass-catcher to still bring upside this week in a divisional matchup against the Titans. Tennessee has been a top-10 defense against tight ends this season, but Schultz is still RotoBaller's TE18 this week, indicating he can be a solid second tight end option even though he isn't a strong starter in single-TE formats with Collins back to carry the load.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Hutchinson Not a Strong Option in Reduced Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 8:01 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson was in a much smaller role in Week 4 with the return of Nico Collins after a hamstring injury. Hutchinson only played 17 snaps (31%) against the Cowboys after playing over 50% of snaps in each of the previous three games this season. Even with fewer plays on the field, though, he caught three passes for the fourth straight week. He ended up with 46 yards and finished second on the team with five targets despite his reduced playing time. With Kayshon Boutte struggling and Tank Dell (knee) still not ready to return, there is still a window for Hutchinson to seize the second receiver spot in Houston, but he'll need a big game against the Titans this week. Since his playing time was so significantly slashed last week, though, it's very hard to trust him this week, even in a favorable matchup against the Titans. Hutchinson is the WR80 in RotoBaller's rankings for Week 5, so he can be left on the bench or the waiver wire in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kayshon Boutte Only a Starting Option in Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 7:56 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte continues to settle into his new team's offense, but he has yet to make much of an impact since arriving in Houston. Boutte has totaled nine catches in four games for 115 yards and no touchdowns with the Texans, and last week, he caught three of his four targets for 36 yards. He did get more snaps than Xavier Hutchinson and Jared Wayne in Week 4, tying for the second-most snaps at receiver for the Texans, behind only Nico Collins in his return from injury. With Collins back as the focal point of the offense, perhaps Boutte can focus on his complementary role as a deep threat. He hasn't converted any big plays yet this year, and until he does, he's a hard option to trust for fantasy even in a favorable matchup like this week's against the Titans. In Week 5, Boutte is ranked as the No. 69 WR in RotoBaller's WR rankings, leaving him on the bench or the waiver wire in all but the deepest of formats in Week 5.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylin Noel a Deep-League Sleeper in Growing Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 7:49 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel remained very involved in his team's offense last week despite the return of Nico Collins as the top receiver. Noel works mostly out of the slot, so his snaps were consistent despite Collins' return. He finished tied for second in most snaps among Houston's receivers and caught all three of his targets for a season-high 85 yards against the Cowboys last week. Noel outproduced Xavier Hutchinson and Kayshon Boutte despite fewer targets, and he seems to be building a solid connection with C.J. Stroud. This week, he gets a favorable matchup against the Titans' secondary, but Noel is still only the No. 62 WR in RotoBaller's Week 5 rankings. He's still a long-shot option this week, although he is building momentum in a growing role and can be started in deep leagues or in emergency situations.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins Remains an Elite Option Against the Titans
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 7:41 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins returned from his hamstring injury last week against the Cowboys and showed he is still the best option in the team's passing game. Collins only played 69% of snaps in Week 4 against Dallas, but led the team with eight targets and caught seven of those passes for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Collins has been outstanding in each of the two games he has been available, and this week, he gets a great matchup against the Titans, who have struggled to cover top outside receivers this season. Collins is the No. 6 WR in RotoBaller's Week 5 rankings and can be started confidently in all formats since he is such a focal point of the team's offense and should be ready for even more work after his successful return last week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Chad Ryland Is A Serviceable Streamer For Week 5
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 10, 2026, 7:36 AM ETArizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland hit a 60-yard field goal in Week 4. It was his only attempt of the game and the longest field goal conversion of his career. Ryland also went 3-for-3 on extra point attempts. For the season, he is 8-for-9 on field goals and 9-for-9 on extra points. Ryland could see some extra action in Week 5, as the meeting between Arizona and the Detroit Lions carries the highest implied point total of the slate. The inherent irony in the matchup from Ryland's perspective is that Detroit's defense is so leaky that the action he sees will mostly be in the form of more extra point tries than usual. One way or another, Ryland is practically guaranteed to put points on the board in Week 5. He makes for a decent option for habitual streamers or fantasy managers whose usual kicker is on bye.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Trey McBride A Must-Start Against Lions
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 10, 2026, 7:33 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride experienced his least productive game of the new season in Week 4, pulling in just 31 receiving yards and finishing outside the top-10 at his position for the first time. He still reached double digits in the targets column and had seven receptions. Through four weeks, he ranks third in the NFL in receptions and targets. In Week 5, he is once again a favorite to finish as the week's top tight end in a smash spot against the Detroit Lions. The Lions' defense has given up 31.8 points and 327 passing yards per game this year and has been especially leaky against tight ends. Detroit has allowed the most receptions (37), the most touchdowns (six), and the second-most receiving yards (407) to the position in 2026. McBride is a week-to-week must-start, with the potential in Week 5 to be the overall TE1.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Woody Marks an Intriguing FLEX Sleeper in Week 5
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 7:32 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks is still in a timeshare with David Montgomery in the Texans' backfield, and neither back has been especially effective in the team's 0-4 start. Marks has found the end zone on short runs in each of the last two weeks, and he has also been the more involved option as a receiver out of the backfield. Aside from Montgomery's huge three-touchdown game in Week 1, Marks has outscored the veteran each week. The even timeshare limits the upside of both running backs, but last year as a rookie, Marks had a breakout two-touchdown performance in Week 4 against the Titans. This year, he'll look to follow the same script a week later, and the buzz has been that the team could be ready to increase his workload in the time share. He's ranked as the No. 31 RB in RotoBaller's Week 5 rankings, which makes him a high-risk FLEX play in most leagues this week. He does have the potential for a big game, but his uncertain workload keeps him as a fringe option.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Harrison Jr. Due For Flex Consideration In Soft Matchup
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 10, 2026, 7:31 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught his first touchdown pass of the season in last week's loss to the New York Giants. The 12-yard grab was also his sole reception on the day, giving him five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown through the first four games of 2026. Once the subject of discussions regarding who was the top wide receiver on Arizona's depth chart, Harrison has fallen far behind Michael Wilson, who has accumulated 30 targets over the last two weeks. Harrison, meanwhile, has 13 all season. For fantasy teams sticking with Harrison, Week 5 is as good of a matchup as one could hope for in the Detroit Lions. The Lions' defense has been porous, giving up 31.8 points and 327 passing yards per game. Harrison projects as a WR3 in a forgiving matchup and can be plugged into starting lineups for Week 5.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com