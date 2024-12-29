Rams D/ST Comes Up Big In Saturday Night's Win
2 weeks agoThe Los Angeles Rams defense and special teams put together another strong performance on Saturday night against the Cardinals and was the key to the team's fifth consecutive win. The Rams had two interceptions at the goal line with the Cardinals trying to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Kamren Kitchens intercepted a Kyler Murray pass on fourth down with just over three minutes remaining, and veteran Ahkello Witherspoon managed to just get his hands under a deflection in the end zone with under a minute left to seal the victory. Even though they allowed 396 yards of offense, the Rams held the Cardinals to nine points thanks to those two late interceptions and a fourth-down stop in the red zone in the first half. Los Angeles had four sacks as well, including two by second-round rookie Braden Fiske. The defense has held three straight opponents under 10 points while giving up just two total touchdowns in those three games. They'll have a good matchup next week against Seattle, who scored just six points this week against the Bears. However, it isn't yet determined if there will be any playoff impact to that divisional game or not which could impact who is available for each team.
Source: NFL.com
