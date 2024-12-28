Padres Re-Sign Logan Gillaspie To Minor-League Deal
2 weeks agoThe San Diego Padres have signed right-hander Logan Gillaspie to a minor-league deal. Gillaspie will return to the Friars after appearing nine times in relief for the team in 2024, allowing nine earned runs on 15 hits (two home runs) while walking none and striking out seven in only 11 1/3 innings pitched. The 27-year-old also appeared in 44 games out of the bullpen for Triple-A El Paso and went 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, seven saves, 42 strikeouts and 19 walks in 45 1/3 innings pitched. Gillaspie made his major-league debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2022 and also pitched for them in 2023. He has a 5.02 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB in his 37 2/3 relief innings in his three years in the majors. Gillaspie will most likely start the 2025 season back at El Paso and serve as additional relief depth. He's nowhere near the fantasy radar.
Source: MLB.com
