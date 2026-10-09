Mazeo Bennett Jr. Probable for Week 6 Battle
Oct 9, 2026, 11:23 AM ETSouth Carolina wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. (undisclosed) is probable for the team's showdown with Florida in Week 6. Across five games this season, Bennett has hauled in 18 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown. He leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. He has eight rushing yards across two attempts as well. Florida has allowed 393 yards and 27.2 points per game so far, so the matchup is pretty favorable for Bennett if he's able to suit up. If he cannot, expect wideouts Nyck Harbor, DJ Black and Donovan Murph to help fill the void. Running back Matthew Fuller and tight end Brady Hunt could also see expanded opportunities in the pass game.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
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Nate Frazier Off Injury Report, Expected to Play
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 9, 2026, 11:17 AM ETGeorgia running back Nate Frazier (rib) is off the team's injury report and is expected to play in the team's battle with Alabama in Week 6 of the college football season. Across four games this year, Frazier has 211 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 26 attempts, while catching a pass for five more yards. He's been involved offensively for the Bulldogs in each of the past two seasons as well, so getting the junior back against Bama would be a nice offensive boost. Frazier has been the top Georgia back this season, with Dwight Phillips Jr., Bo Walker and Chauncey Bowens helping out. The addition of Frazier could muddy the RB room and production, and heading into a tougher test, fantasy owners need to temper expectations for all the Bulldog backs.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Isiah Canion a Game-Time Decision in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 9, 2026, 11:10 AM ETGeorgia starting wide receiver Isiah Canion (leg) is listed as questionable and is a game-time decision for the team's showdown with Alabama on Saturday. He has just three catches for 28 yards this season across three games. He has not played since Week 3, and heading into a tough test, getting Canion back would be a nice boost for the Georgia offense. Without Canion available most of the season, the Bulldogs have five players (wide receivers Craig Dandridge, Talyn Taylor and Sacovie White-Helton, running back Chauncey Bowens and tight end Lawson Luckie) over 100 receiving yards, but none are over 177. Bama's defense has allowed 312.6 yards and 20.8 points per game so far, and will be the Bulldogs' toughest test to this point.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Jeremy Hecklinski Expected to Start Over Hank Brown
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 9, 2026, 10:58 AM ETIowa is expected to start Jeremy Hecklinski at quarterback against Washington on Friday night. He will replace the injured Hank Brown (shoulder). Hecklinski has completed 56.3% of his passes this season for 208 yards and a touchdown, while throwing one interception. He's rushed for five yards on two attempts. Brown is at 62.9% as a passer, going for 832 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He has 16 yards and a touchdown across 17 rushing attempts. The likely QB change is a downgrade for the Iowa offense, and could mean more is placed on the running game, which has been led by Kamari Moulton so far. Washington is allowing 303.4 yards and 18.4 points per game so far, so the matchup doesn't help Hecklinski much.--Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
Kewan Lacy Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 9, 2026, 7:58 AM ETOle Miss running back Kewan Lacy (shoulder) was listed on Thursday's injury report as questionable for Saturday's road test against Vanderbilt. It was previously reported that Lacy would be good to go, yet he remains on the report as questionable, which puts his status up in the air. If he's unable to go, the Rebels will lean on Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsey to carry the load on the ground. Lacy has not played since exiting the LSU game back on September 19.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Mario Craver Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 8, 2026, 8:29 PM ETTexas A&M star receiver Mario Craver (ankle) remains listed as questionable on Thursday's injury report ahead of Saturday's road trip to Columbia. Craver suffered the injury against LSU last week, briefly leaving the game in the second quarter before returning. Craver is second on the team in receiving yards, behind Isaiah Horton, with 23 catches for 235 yards and two scores. The Aggies will need all the help they can get against a surging Missouri team but if Craver can't go, expect Ashton Bethel-Roman to step up in his place.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Brandon Inniss, Devin McCuin Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 8, 2026, 8:22 PM ETOhio State's wide receiver room appears to be banged up, as second and third options Brandon Inniss and Devin McCuin are both listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Maryland. If they can't go, look for freshmen Chris Henry Jr. and Brock Boyd to see an increase in playing time. McCuin and Inniss are second and third, respectively, on the team in receiving yards, followed by the two aforementioned freshmen. Jeremiah Smith has received the lion's share of receiving work thus far this season, and that should not change pending the availability of McCuin and Inniss.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Adam Mohammed Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 8, 2026, 8:16 PM ETCal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (concussion) and running back Adam Mohammed (knee) are both listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Virginia Tech. Sagapolutele was replaced last week by Jackson Brousseau, who threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to UNLV. It appears that the star quarterback may still be in the concussion protocol, which makes his status unclear for this weekend. Mohammed did not play last week after exiting the previous game against Clemson. The Golden Bears' offense will be missing significant firepower if neither player is able to suit up.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
Jayden Scott Out for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 8, 2026, 8:10 PM ETNorth Carolina State running back Jayden "Duke" Scott (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Wake Forest. Scott left last week's win over Louisville early with the injury and was replaced by North Carolina transfer Davion Gause. Gause finished the game with 69 yards on the ground and 45 yards through the air, and is a viable fantasy replacement for Scott while he tends to his foot injury.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
Keyjuan Brown a Game-Time Decision on Friday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 8, 2026, 8:06 PM ETLouisville running back Keyjuan Brown (undisclosed) remains listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision on Friday night as the Cardinals host Florida State. Brown fumbled twice last week in the loss against North Carolina State and was pulled from the game. He leads the team in rushing with 367 yards on 38 carries. If he can't go, Isaac Brown should see an increased workload against a weak Florida State defense.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Cayden Green On Track to Play Against Texas A&M
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 8, 2026, 8:03 PM ETMissouri star left tackle Cayden Green (undisclosed) is tracking to play this weekend against Texas A&M. Green popped up on the injury report on Wednesday as questionable with an undisclosed injury, but CBS's Matt Zenitz reported that the star tackle will be good to go on Saturday. Green is one of the top offensive line prospects for the 2027 draft, and will look to continue to build momentum coming off of Missouri's dominant win over Florida last week.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Matt Zenitz
Dylan Stewart On Track to Return Against Florida
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 8, 2026, 7:28 PM ETSouth Carolina star EDGE Dylan Stewart is set to return this weekend against Florida, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Stewart was suspended from the program after having a meltdown in the loss to Alabama two weeks ago, and did not play in last week's overtime loss to Kentucky. Stewart returned to practice on Tuesday, and is tracking to be back in the lineup as usual as the Gamecocks travel to Gainesville in search of their first SEC win of the season. Stewart's only appearance this season thus far was in that Alabama game, as he had missed the start of the season with an injury. As a top prospect, Stewart will need to make an impact down the stretch of the season to revitalize his draft stock.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Out in Week 6 Against Stanford
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 3:11 PM ETNotre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (thumb) will not play in the team's Week 6 clash against Stanford on Saturday. He also missed the team's Week 1 win over Wisconsin. Viliamu-Asa has 13 total tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception in his four games played so far. To this point of the season, linebacker Drayk Bowen is the team's top tackler, with 24 total. Defensive lineman Bryce Young leads the team with three sacks, while safety Like Talich has a team-high two interceptions. Stanford is averaging 336.6 yards and 17.4 points per game, so even down Viliamu-Asa, the Fighting Irish should be able to handle business and remain unbeaten.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Sampson - The Athletic
Jared Curtis Expected to Return in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 2:59 PM ETVanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis (knee) is expected to return to the field this week for a battle with Ole Miss on Saturday. He missed last week's game against Georgia because of the injury. The true freshman has played in four games, completing 64.3% of his passes for 746 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Curtis has 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 41 attempts as well. He will start against an Ole Miss defense that's allowed 404.8 yards and 30.8 points per game, so despite Vandy being an underdog, Curtis' outlook is actually pretty solid. Fantasy owners must weigh the risk of starting a QB coming off an injury, but if active, he should be starting in a decent number of leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
Jahsiear Rogers No Longer Part of Oklahoma Roster
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 1:19 PM ETFreshman wide receiver Jahsiear Rogers has been dismissed from the Oklahoma football program, according to a team spokesperson. No reason for his dismissal was given. The Wilmington, Delaware product was a former four-star recruit, and he was expected to be a big part of the Sooners' program. He only logged six offensive snaps across the team's first four games, and according to sources, it likely led to frustrations from Rogers. He missed a few team activities, which likely aided in him being dismissed. Only three pass catchers have over 100 receiving yards so far for the Sooners - wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III has 267 yards and two scores across 20 receptions, tight end Rocky Beers has 255 yards and two touchdowns over 18 grabs and wideout Trell Harris has posted 104 yards and a score over six receptions.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Georgia-Alabama Game On Track to be Played
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 1:11 PM ETThe showdown between Georgia and Alabama is on track to kick off as scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, according to the SEC and team sources. The timing of the game was in doubt due to Hurricane Isaias developing over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is now expected to make landfall near the Alabama/Florida border on Friday night, then move through Alabama and Mississippi between Friday night and Saturday morning. Projections say the storm will move through Tuscaloosa well in advance of the game, so for now, the game is set to kick off as regularly scheduled. It's one of the more anticipated matchups of the weekend, as Georgia is ranked second and Alabama is sixth. --Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Michael Fasusi Unlikely to Play Again in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 10:46 AM ETOklahoma offensive tackle Michael Fasusi (shoulder) is unlikely to play in the team's Week 6 clash against Texas. He has played in just one game this season, with that being way back in Week 1. Without the star o-lineman, Oklahoma has gone 2-2, with wins over UTEP and New Mexico and losses to Michigan and Georgia. The Sooners are averaging 321.3 total yards and 22 points per game. Texas might be the team's toughest test yet. The Longhorns are the top team in the country and are allowing just 271 total yards and 13.3 points per game, so it will be an uphill battle for Oklahoma, especially if Fasusi cannot help out.--Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
Hank Brown a Game-Time Decision for Week 6 Friday Game
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 10:40 AM ETIowa quarterback Hank Brown (shoulder) is expected to be a game-time decision for the team's Week 6 Friday night game against Washington. If Brown is unable to go, it would be Jeremy Hecklinski who gets the start, but that decision isn't likely to be made until Friday. Over five games, Brown has completed 62.9% of his passes for 832 yards and five touchdowns, while tossing one interception. He also has 16 rushing yards and a score. Hecklinski has posted stats in three games so far, completing 56.3% of his passes for 208 yards, a touchdown and an interception - he's rushed for five yards on two attempts. Hecklinski would be a downgrade for the Iowa offensive playmakers, and the team might lean more on the running game if Brown cannot go. --Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
Lincoln Kienholz Good to Go in Week 6 against Florida State
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 10:13 AM ETLouisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (lower body) has been cleared to play in Week 6 against Florida State. He had been a game-time decision for the Friday night game. Kienholz has enjoyed a strong season to this point, completing 69.1% of his passes for 1,394 yards and nine touchdowns across five contests. He's thrown one interception and also has 158 rushing yards and six scores across 52 attempts. Kienholz has thrown multiple touchdowns in all but one game, while also throwing for at least 250 yards in all but one contest. He's scored at least once on the ground in all but his last outing as well. His presence is a boost for the team's offense, and his outlook is solid as Florida State has allowed 384.8 yards and 21.6 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Missouri Freshman DJ Jones Receives Heart Transplant
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 9:58 AM ETMissouri freshman offensive tackle Johnnie "DJ" Jones successfully received a heart transplant and is currently recovering in the hospital, according to the university. Missouri added that Jones will now begin a recovery process. The team's medical staff initially uncovered the heart problem during freshman intake testing this past summer. Jones was monitored for about two weeks before the team sent him to Jacksonville, Florida, where doctors at Mayo Clinic discovered a much more serious issue. He had a bright future after being the team's highest-rated 2026 recruit coming into the season. Jones was the No. 108 overall player according to 247Sports. The lineman from Venice, Florida, was projected to be a future NFL draft pick and picked Missouri over several other notable NCAA college football programs.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Mark Bowman, Trent Mosley Questionable for Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 7:53 AM ETUSC tight end Mark Bowman (undisclosed) and wide receiver Trent Mosley (right knee) are among the players listed as questionable for the team's Week 6 game against Penn State. Across five games played, Bowman has 21 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He has six catches in two of the past three contests and has 30 or more yards in four straight games. Mosley has made 13 receptions so far, accounting for 255 yards and four touchdowns across just three games. He has at least one touchdown grab in each contest, and had 118 and 104 yards in his first two games. If Bowman or Mosley cannot play, the Trojans could utilize wide receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Zacharyus Williams, Corey Simms, Tanook Hines, Tron Baker and Ethan Feaster, plus tight end Carson Tabaracci more.--Morgan Rode
Source: Adam Rittenberg - ESPN