Cayden Green On Track to Play Against Texas A&M
Oct 8, 2026, 8:03 PM ETMissouri star left tackle Cayden Green (undisclosed) is tracking to play this weekend against Texas A&M. Green popped up on the injury report on Wednesday as questionable with an undisclosed injury, but CBS's Matt Zenitz reported that the star tackle will be good to go on Saturday. Green is one of the top offensive line prospects for the 2027 draft, and will look to continue to build momentum coming off of Missouri's dominant win over Florida last week.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Matt Zenitz
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Mario Craver Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 8, 2026, 8:29 PM ETTexas A&M star receiver Mario Craver (ankle) remains listed as questionable on Thursday's injury report ahead of Saturday's road trip to Columbia. Craver suffered the injury against LSU last week, briefly leaving the game in the second quarter before returning. Craver is second on the team in receiving yards, behind Isaiah Horton, with 23 catches for 235 yards and two scores. The Aggies will need all the help they can get against a surging Missouri team but if Craver can't go, expect Ashton Bethel-Roman to step up in his place.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Brandon Inniss, Devin McCuin Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 8, 2026, 8:22 PM ETOhio State's wide receiver room appears to be banged up, as second and third options Brandon Inniss and Devin McCuin are both listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Maryland. If they can't go, look for freshmen Chris Henry Jr. and Brock Boyd to see an increase in playing time. McCuin and Inniss are second and third, respectively, on the team in receiving yards, followed by the two aforementioned freshmen. Jeremiah Smith has received the lion's share of receiving work thus far this season, and that should not change pending the availability of McCuin and Inniss.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Adam Mohammed Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 8, 2026, 8:16 PM ETCal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (concussion) and running back Adam Mohammed (knee) are both listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Virginia Tech. Sagapolutele was replaced last week by Jackson Brousseau, who threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to UNLV. It appears that the star quarterback may still be in the concussion protocol, which makes his status unclear for this weekend. Mohammed did not play last week after exiting the previous game against Clemson. The Golden Bears' offense will be missing significant firepower if neither player is able to suit up.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
Jayden Scott Out for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 8, 2026, 8:10 PM ETNorth Carolina State running back Jayden "Duke" Scott (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Wake Forest. Scott left last week's win over Louisville early with the injury and was replaced by North Carolina transfer Davion Gause. Gause finished the game with 69 yards on the ground and 45 yards through the air, and is a viable fantasy replacement for Scott while he tends to his foot injury.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
Keyjuan Brown a Game-Time Decision on Friday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 8, 2026, 8:06 PM ETLouisville running back Keyjuan Brown (undisclosed) remains listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision on Friday night as the Cardinals host Florida State. Brown fumbled twice last week in the loss against North Carolina State and was pulled from the game. He leads the team in rushing with 367 yards on 38 carries. If he can't go, Isaac Brown should see an increased workload against a weak Florida State defense.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Dylan Stewart On Track to Return Against Florida
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 8, 2026, 7:28 PM ETSouth Carolina star EDGE Dylan Stewart is set to return this weekend against Florida, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Stewart was suspended from the program after having a meltdown in the loss to Alabama two weeks ago, and did not play in last week's overtime loss to Kentucky. Stewart returned to practice on Tuesday, and is tracking to be back in the lineup as usual as the Gamecocks travel to Gainesville in search of their first SEC win of the season. Stewart's only appearance this season thus far was in that Alabama game, as he had missed the start of the season with an injury. As a top prospect, Stewart will need to make an impact down the stretch of the season to revitalize his draft stock.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Out in Week 6 Against Stanford
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 3:11 PM ETNotre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (thumb) will not play in the team's Week 6 clash against Stanford on Saturday. He also missed the team's Week 1 win over Wisconsin. Viliamu-Asa has 13 total tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception in his four games played so far. To this point of the season, linebacker Drayk Bowen is the team's top tackler, with 24 total. Defensive lineman Bryce Young leads the team with three sacks, while safety Like Talich has a team-high two interceptions. Stanford is averaging 336.6 yards and 17.4 points per game, so even down Viliamu-Asa, the Fighting Irish should be able to handle business and remain unbeaten.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Sampson - The Athletic
Jared Curtis Expected to Return in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 2:59 PM ETVanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis (knee) is expected to return to the field this week for a battle with Ole Miss on Saturday. He missed last week's game against Georgia because of the injury. The true freshman has played in four games, completing 64.3% of his passes for 746 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Curtis has 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 41 attempts as well. He will start against an Ole Miss defense that's allowed 404.8 yards and 30.8 points per game, so despite Vandy being an underdog, Curtis' outlook is actually pretty solid. Fantasy owners must weigh the risk of starting a QB coming off an injury, but if active, he should be starting in a decent number of leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
Jahsiear Rogers No Longer Part of Oklahoma Roster
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 1:19 PM ETFreshman wide receiver Jahsiear Rogers has been dismissed from the Oklahoma football program, according to a team spokesperson. No reason for his dismissal was given. The Wilmington, Delaware product was a former four-star recruit, and he was expected to be a big part of the Sooners' program. He only logged six offensive snaps across the team's first four games, and according to sources, it likely led to frustrations from Rogers. He missed a few team activities, which likely aided in him being dismissed. Only three pass catchers have over 100 receiving yards so far for the Sooners - wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III has 267 yards and two scores across 20 receptions, tight end Rocky Beers has 255 yards and two touchdowns over 18 grabs and wideout Trell Harris has posted 104 yards and a score over six receptions.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Georgia-Alabama Game On Track to be Played
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 1:11 PM ETThe showdown between Georgia and Alabama is on track to kick off as scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, according to the SEC and team sources. The timing of the game was in doubt due to Hurricane Isaias developing over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is now expected to make landfall near the Alabama/Florida border on Friday night, then move through Alabama and Mississippi between Friday night and Saturday morning. Projections say the storm will move through Tuscaloosa well in advance of the game, so for now, the game is set to kick off as regularly scheduled. It's one of the more anticipated matchups of the weekend, as Georgia is ranked second and Alabama is sixth. --Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Michael Fasusi Unlikely to Play Again in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 10:46 AM ETOklahoma offensive tackle Michael Fasusi (shoulder) is unlikely to play in the team's Week 6 clash against Texas. He has played in just one game this season, with that being way back in Week 1. Without the star o-lineman, Oklahoma has gone 2-2, with wins over UTEP and New Mexico and losses to Michigan and Georgia. The Sooners are averaging 321.3 total yards and 22 points per game. Texas might be the team's toughest test yet. The Longhorns are the top team in the country and are allowing just 271 total yards and 13.3 points per game, so it will be an uphill battle for Oklahoma, especially if Fasusi cannot help out.--Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
Hank Brown a Game-Time Decision for Week 6 Friday Game
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 10:40 AM ETIowa quarterback Hank Brown (shoulder) is expected to be a game-time decision for the team's Week 6 Friday night game against Washington. If Brown is unable to go, it would be Jeremy Hecklinski who gets the start, but that decision isn't likely to be made until Friday. Over five games, Brown has completed 62.9% of his passes for 832 yards and five touchdowns, while tossing one interception. He also has 16 rushing yards and a score. Hecklinski has posted stats in three games so far, completing 56.3% of his passes for 208 yards, a touchdown and an interception - he's rushed for five yards on two attempts. Hecklinski would be a downgrade for the Iowa offensive playmakers, and the team might lean more on the running game if Brown cannot go. --Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
Lincoln Kienholz Good to Go in Week 6 against Florida State
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 10:13 AM ETLouisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (lower body) has been cleared to play in Week 6 against Florida State. He had been a game-time decision for the Friday night game. Kienholz has enjoyed a strong season to this point, completing 69.1% of his passes for 1,394 yards and nine touchdowns across five contests. He's thrown one interception and also has 158 rushing yards and six scores across 52 attempts. Kienholz has thrown multiple touchdowns in all but one game, while also throwing for at least 250 yards in all but one contest. He's scored at least once on the ground in all but his last outing as well. His presence is a boost for the team's offense, and his outlook is solid as Florida State has allowed 384.8 yards and 21.6 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Missouri Freshman DJ Jones Receives Heart Transplant
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 9:58 AM ETMissouri freshman offensive tackle Johnnie "DJ" Jones successfully received a heart transplant and is currently recovering in the hospital, according to the university. Missouri added that Jones will now begin a recovery process. The team's medical staff initially uncovered the heart problem during freshman intake testing this past summer. Jones was monitored for about two weeks before the team sent him to Jacksonville, Florida, where doctors at Mayo Clinic discovered a much more serious issue. He had a bright future after being the team's highest-rated 2026 recruit coming into the season. Jones was the No. 108 overall player according to 247Sports. The lineman from Venice, Florida, was projected to be a future NFL draft pick and picked Missouri over several other notable NCAA college football programs.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Mark Bowman, Trent Mosley Questionable for Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 7:53 AM ETUSC tight end Mark Bowman (undisclosed) and wide receiver Trent Mosley (right knee) are among the players listed as questionable for the team's Week 6 game against Penn State. Across five games played, Bowman has 21 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He has six catches in two of the past three contests and has 30 or more yards in four straight games. Mosley has made 13 receptions so far, accounting for 255 yards and four touchdowns across just three games. He has at least one touchdown grab in each contest, and had 118 and 104 yards in his first two games. If Bowman or Mosley cannot play, the Trojans could utilize wide receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Zacharyus Williams, Corey Simms, Tanook Hines, Tron Baker and Ethan Feaster, plus tight end Carson Tabaracci more.--Morgan Rode
Source: Adam Rittenberg - ESPN
Vernell Brown III Questionable Against South Carolina
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 9:43 PM ETAfter missing last week's loss to Missouri, Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) is questionable to play Saturday against South Carolina, according to the SEC availability report. Brown is RotoBaller's 91st-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 4.9 fantasy points against the Gamecocks. South Carolina has allowed its opponents to average 231.2 yards passing per game this year. Brown is averaging a whopping 15.9 yards per reception and has found the end zone twice this season. South Carolina allowed Kentucky to gain 272 yards through the air a week ago, when wide receiver Kenny Darby recorded 12 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Chauncey Bowens Out Against Alabama
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 9:21 PM ETGeorgia running back Chauncey Bowens (undisclosed) will not play against Alabama this week, as he has been listed as out on the SEC availability report. Bowens is RotoBaller's 55th-ranked running back and is projected to score 6.5 fantasy points against the Crimson Tide. Bowens has totaled 124 yards rushing and a team-high six touchdowns rushing on a team-high 35 carries. Good news for Georgia: top running back Nate Frazier is not listed on the report and is all systems go for this weekend's SEC tilt. Frazier leads Georgia with 211 yards rushing on 26 carries, scoring five touchdowns. Alabama has been stingy in defending against opposing rushing attacks, allowing 78.6 yards rushing per game, which is the 10th-lowest mark in the country.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Lincoln Kienholz Continues Positive Trend
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 9:16 PM ETLouisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz continues to trend in the right direction after battling through injury to play against North Carolina State last week. Kienholz is probable to suit up against Florida State on Friday, according to the ACC availability report. Kienholz finished the Cardinals' loss to the Wolfpack 21 of 30 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while he added seven carries for 24 yards. Florida State is allowing its opponents to average 265.6 yards passing per game this season, which is the 12th-worst mark in the country. Kienholz is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 23.3 fantasy points against the Seminoles.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Dylan Stewart on Track to Return
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 8:51 PM ETSouth Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart is trending toward playing on Saturday as the Gamecocks take on SEC opponent Florida, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Stewart was suspended due to an incident that occurred during South Carolina's loss to Alabama and was subsequently suspended this past week against Kentucky. Stewart has participated in practice to begin the week and is on track to suit up against the Gators. "He was at practice today," said South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer on Tuesday, per Chris Clark of Gamecock Central. "His status for Saturday has not been determined. That will be determined as we go throughout the week."--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
Jared Curtis Probable to Play Ole Miss on Saturday
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 8:31 PM ETAfter missing last week's loss to Georgia, Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis (knee) is on track to return against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday. Curtis is listed as probable on the SEC availability report. Curtis has averaged 228.6 yards passing per game over his last three starts, totaling four touchdown passes against three interceptions. He faces a Rebels defense that has allowed its opponents to average 210 yards per game through the air this season. Despite the loss to Georgia, the Commodores' passing game was fairly productive, as backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz completed 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report