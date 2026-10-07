Aidan Chiles Looking to Bounce Back in Week 6 Matchup

Oct 7, 2026, 3:54 PM ET

Houston tight end Patrick Overmyer will look to keep producing big in his Week 6 matchup against Kansas State. He has 25 catches for 317 yards and two touchdowns across five games so far this season. Overmyer has at least 68 yards in all but one contest, but has anywhere from 3-8 receptions in those games. He's currently second on the team in receiving yards and receptions, so he remains a solid fantasy option in most setups. Kansas State has allowed 246 yards and 15.3 points per game so far, so this is a bit tougher matchup for Overmyer and the Cougars. Fantasy owners should still be confident in what he's produced so far to start him though.