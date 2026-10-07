Keyjuan Brown Questionable for Florida State Matchup
Oct 7, 2026, 9:18 AM ETLouisville running back Keyjuan Brown (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for the Cardinals' Friday night game against Florida State with an undisclosed injury. Keyjuan suffered an undisclosed injury in Week 2, and it may still be affecting him. Keyjuan was pulled from the team's Week 5 loss against NC State after fumbling twice on only nine touches. Isaac Brown led the team in carries for Week 5 with 9 carries for 125 rushing yards and one touchdown. Isaac is likely to get most of the carries in Week 6 if Keyjuan misses the game. Keyjuan has been the best running back in a talented Louisville backfield, carrying the ball 38 times for 367 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Isaac Brown has 32 carries for 161 yards and one touchdown.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ACC Availability Report
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Drew Mestemaker Will Keep Rolling In Week 6
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 7, 2026, 10:13 AM ETOklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker will continue his top-ten QB season in Week 6 against UCF. Mestemaker's Cowboy career got off to a rough start against Tulsa, when he scored just 9.94 fantasy points; since then, however, he has been rolling. In Week 2 against Oregon, he put up 35.58 fantasy points; in Week 3, he put up 30.36 fantasy points; and in Week 4, he scored 28.56 fantasy points. For the season, Mestemaker ranks outside the top-25 QBs in total points, but on a fantasy points per game, he is the QB15. UCF has been an average pass defense this season, allowing 223.4 passing yards per game. In Week 5, Houston quarterback Conner Weigman scored 32.56 fantasy points, mostly from three rushing touchdowns. Mestemaker has proved to be matchup-proof this season, which is why he is ranked as RotoBaller's QB5 for Week 6. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Ashton Daniels QB1 Upside In Week 6
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 7, 2026, 9:56 AM ETFlorida State quarterback Ashton Daniels has a fantasy-friendly Week 6 matchup against Louisville. Daniels had the best game of his Seminoles career in Week 5 against Virginia, completing 12 of 19 passes for 183 yards and one interception. However, Daniels turned 13 designed runs into 168 yards and five touchdowns, including an 81-yard touchdown run. Daniels finished Week 5 as the QB1, scoring 49.92 fantasy points. This season, Daniels is the QB16 with 126.16 fantasy points. In Week 3 at Alabama, he scored 34.78 fantasy points and threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns, proving he can provide elite fantasy production against elite defenses. Thankfully, he plays against a Louisville defense that allows 266.8 passing yards per game, ranking in the bottom 10 in the nation. RotoBaller ranks Daniels as the QB2 for Week 6, and he should be started in all leagues. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
LJ Martin Ruled Out For Friday Night
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 7, 2026, 9:03 AM ETBYU running back LJ Martin (ankle) has been ruled out for BYU's Friday night game against Iowa State. Martin suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the team's 17-10 Week 5 win over TCU and did not return. The reigning Big 12 player of the year has carried the ball 44 times for 344 yards and three touchdowns during his senior year. After Martin was ruled out in Week 4, the backfield split snaps between senior Preston Rex (31 snaps) and true freshman Journee Tonga (29 snaps).--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Mitch Harper Of KSL Sports
Hank Brown Questionable For Friday Night
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 7, 2026, 8:51 AM ETIowa quarterback Hank Brown (shoulder) is listed as questionable for the Hawkeyes' Friday night game at Washington. Brown reportedly suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in the dying moments of the Hawkeyes Week 4 loss to Ohio State. In his first year starting for Iowa, Brown has surpassed expectations and led his team to a 4-1 record, including a signature win over #18 Michigan. The senior quarterback has completed 62.9% of his 124 pass attempts for 832 yards and five touchdowns. If Brown cannot go on Friday, redshirt sophomore Jeremy Hecklinski will likely start under center. This season, Hecklinski has completed 56.3% of his 32 pass attempts for 208 yards, with one touchdown and one interception--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
Lincoln Kienholz Probable To Play On Friday
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 7, 2026, 8:43 AM ETLouisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday night's game against Florida State. Kienholz hurt his ankle late in the team's Week 4 loss to Wake Forest, but he tough it out and played in Week 5 against NC State. The Louisville quarterback has broken out during his junior year and blossomed into one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. This season, Kienholz has completed 69% of his passes for 1,394 yards and nine touchdowns, and he's carried the ball 52 times for 158 rushing yards and six touchdowns.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Thamel Of ESPN
George MacIntyre Expected to Start in Week 6
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Oct 6, 2026, 1:18 PM ETTennessee quarterback George MacIntyre took first-team reps during Tuesday's practice, according to the sources of On3's Pete Nakos. Head coach Josh Heupel is unlikely to announce a starter until just before Saturday's matchup with Arkansas, but Nakos expects the second-year signal-caller to be given the nod over freshman Faizon Brandon (shoulder). Brandon was banged up in the Week 4 loss to No. 1 Texas and has taken 12 sacks over the last two weeks. The Tennessee offense has struggled mightily with him under center in conference play. MacIntyre took over for Brandon in the second quarter of last week's win over Auburn, completing eight of 10 passing attempts for 86 yards. The Vols scored all three of their touchdowns with MacIntyre in the lineup.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Jeremiah Smith a Must-Start After Two Straight Stellar Showings
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 6, 2026, 12:40 PM ETOhio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to deliver otherworldly numbers, and that makes him a must-start fantasy player heading into a Week 6 matchup against Maryland. The Terrapins are allowing 335 total yards and 30.2 points per game, setting up another potential big showing for Smith. The Buckeyes' star wideout has 44 receptions for 823 yards and nine touchdowns already. Smith has 85 or more yards in all five games so far, and over 200 yards in two straight contests. He has six of his touchdowns over the past two weeks, and should be trusted to keep delivering at an elite level, especially in matchups like he has this week. He can singlehandedly power some fantasy teams to win, so owners should start him every week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jamari Johnson Aims to Keep Rolling in Ranked Clash
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 6, 2026, 12:32 PM ETOregon tight end Jamari Johnson will look to pick up where he left off when the Ducks battle UCLA in Week 6. Johnson has appeared in just two games this season, but delivered big in each contest. He had 57 yards and a score across four receptions against Boise State, then went off for 119 yards over seven catches in the team's last matchup against USC. Johnson dealt with an undisclosed injury between those two games, but is healthy now, especially coming off a bye week. UCLA has allowed 317 yards and 18.8 points per game this season, so the matchup is a tougher one on Johnson and the Ducks' offense. With how he's delivered when healthy this season though, fantasy owners should confidently start Johnson in Week 6.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Keelon Russell Eyes Big Outing in Tough Week 6 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 6, 2026, 12:24 PM ETAlabama quarterback Keelon Russell has been a very good fantasy asset so far this season, but a tough matchup against Georgia looms in Week 6. The Bulldogs have only allowed 244.6 total yards and 13.4 points per game so far this season. The Bama offense is the toughest test they will have faced though, with Russell at the heart of things. Over five games, the Bama quarterback has completed 71.2% of his passes for 1,414 yards and 11 touchdowns, while being picked off just twice, and not once since Week 2. Russell has three or more TD passes in three straight games, along with at least 285 passing yards in all those contests. The QB has also rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns across 37 attempts this season, which just adds to his fantasy value. Despite the tougher test, fantasy owners should be confident in Russell leading the Bama offense.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Luke Reynolds Hoping to Continue Rolling in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 6, 2026, 12:19 PM ETVirginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds will look to continue delivering big in the team's Week 6 battle against California. The Golden Bears are allowing 360.8 yards per game, but just 173.4 of that is coming through the air. California has allowed 26.6 points per contest as well. Reynolds is up to 373 yards and four touchdowns across 37 receptions over his five games played so far. He has 50 or more yards in all but one game and is coming off a 93-yard performance. Reynolds remains a solid fantasy starting option, even after not finding the end zone in two straight games. Hauling in five or more receptions in each contest is boosting his fantasy value and weekly performances.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
DeSean Bishop Eyeing More in Week 6 After Breakout Performance
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 6, 2026, 12:14 PM ETTennessee running back DeSean Bishop takes on Arkansas in Week 6 after a monster fantasy showing in Week 5 against Auburn. Bishop went for 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries last week. He has 88 carries for 540 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, plus has added five receptions for 38 more yards. Arkansas has allowed 340 total yards and 28.4 points per game, and 146 of those yards are on the ground. That gives Bishop a favorable outlook for Week 6. While a repeat performance of Week 5 isn't likely, the Tennessee back is a very solid fantasy starting option given the matchup he has.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ryan Coleman-Williams Looking to Extend Touchdown Streak
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 6, 2026, 12:08 PM ETAlabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams hopes to continue delivering for fantasy managers in a tough matchup against Georgia in Week 6. The Bulldogs have allowed just 187.2 passing yards per game, while surrendering 13.4 points per contest. Coleman-Williams has scored four touchdowns this season, and those have all come within the past three games. He has topped 100 yards just once, and is coming off a 43-yard performance. Coleman-Williams remains a solid starting option, even in a tougher matchup, thanks to his production on the field of late. In two games against Georgia in 2025, the Bama wideout combined for just 76 yards on seven receptions, so he might need another touchdown grab this week to deliver a big fantasy score.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Arch Manning Aiming to Deliver Big Despite Tough Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 6, 2026, 12:02 PM ETTexas quarterback Arch Manning has a stiff test awaiting him in Week 6 against Oklahoma. The Sooners have allowed just 238 total yards per game, while surrendering 16 points per contest. While the defense's overall numbers are strong, they were just thrashed for 41 points against Georgia, so fantasy owners should still be confident in Manning and the Texas offense. The QB has completed 63.5% of his passes this season for 862 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Manning also has 82 rushing yards across 32 carries. Manning was drafted as a top-end college fantasy QB, and time is running out for him to start producing at that level. His matchup this week suggests he won't break out, but unless you have a clear better option, Manning should stick in fantasy starting lineups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Nate Sheppard the Top-Ranked Running Back in Week 6
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 6, 2026, 11:10 AM ETDuke running back Nate Sheppard is RotoBaller's top-ranked running back entering Week 6. The Blue Devils will take on Georgia Tech, which has allowed its opponents to average 189 yards rushing this season, which is the 16th-worst mark in the country. Sheppard is averaging an impressive 7.1 yards per carry this season and recorded 116 yards rushing and a touchdown on just nine carries against William and Mary last week. Sheppard has averaged 161 yards rushing per game this season, while he is also a threat out of the backfield, having found the end zone three times as a receiver in 2026. Sheppard is projected to score 27.5 fantasy points against the Yellow Jackets. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jadan Baugh Faces Potentially Tough Matchup
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 6, 2026, 11:06 AM ETA disappointing performance from Florida during a 45-17 loss to Missouri included a dismal effort from Gators running back Jadan Baugh, who totaled just 13 yards on 12 carries and 17 yards on three receptions against the Tigers. Despite a lackluster performance, Baugh is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked running back and is projected to score 21.9 fantasy points against South Carolina in Week 6. The Gamecocks did a nice job against the run a week ago, limiting Kentucky to just 3.3 yards per carry. South Carolina has allowed just 100.4 yards rushing per game this season, while Baugh has averaged 122.6 yards per game on the ground in 2026.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Turbo Richard a Solid Choice in Week 6
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 6, 2026, 10:58 AM ETFollowing an explosive performance during a blowout win over Rutgers last week, Indiana running back Turbo Richard is RotoBaller's 21st-ranked running back in Week 6. The Hoosiers go up against a Nebraska defense that allowed Maryland to rush for 141 yards as a team on 5.6 yards per carry last week, including a 10-carry, 78-yard effort from running back DeJuan Williams, who also found the end zone and recorded a long rush of 56 yards. Richard went off for 204 yards rushing on 13 carries in a Week 5 win over Rutgers, averaging a whopping 15.7 yards per carry and adding a touchdown run. He is projected to score 12.1 fantasy points against the Cornhuskers. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Jackson Has Tasty Matchup Versus Maryland
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 6, 2026, 10:51 AM ETOhio State running back Bo Jackson has received a healthy share of touches for the Buckeyes week in and week out this season. He is coming off a win over Iowa in which he took 16 carries for 70 yards and has received no fewer than 12 touches in any game this season. Jackson is RotoBaller's 36th-ranked running back in Week 6 and is projected to score 9.1 fantasy points against a Maryland defense that gave up 209 yards rushing in a 48-23 Buckeyes win over the Terrapins last week. Maryland has allowed an average of 136.6 yards rushing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Legend Glasker has an Opportunity to Rebound
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 6, 2026, 10:43 AM ETBYU wide receiver Legend Glasker is RotoBaller's 33rd-ranked wide receiver as he and the Cougars get set to take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Glasker was limited to just three receptions for nine yards during a slim win over TCU a week ago, during which he also totaled 26 yards on four carries, with a long rush of 16 yards. The dual threat is projected to score 10 fantasy points against Iowa State, which allowed West Virginia wide receiver DJ Epps to finish with four receptions for 114 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per reception, and a touchdown during a 45-43 Cyclones win in Week 5.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Charlie Becker a Top-10 Play in Week 6
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 6, 2026, 10:37 AM ETAfter his second 100-plus-yard performance of the season, Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker is RotoBaller's 10th-ranked wide receiver in Week 6. The Hoosiers are preparing to face Nebraska, which allowed Maryland wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. to record a big day consisting of seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown, with a long reception of 65 yards. Becker is projected to score 14.4 fantasy points against the Terrapins. He is coming off an eight-reception, 107-yard, two-touchdown effort in a win over Rutgers this past week, averaging 13.4 yards per reception and recording a long catch-and-run of 48 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Reed Harris Projected to Continue Red-Hot Start
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 6, 2026, 10:30 AM ETArizona State wide receiver Reed Harris is RotoBaller's second-ranked wide receiver entering his team's matchup against Hawai'i on Saturday night. Harris has been one of the top pass catchers in all of college football this season, coming off a seven-reception, 125-yard performance during a loss to Baylor. He has recorded 26 receptions, 499 yards receiving and five touchdowns in four games this year. Harris is projected to score 26.4 fantasy points against a Rainbow Warrior defense that allowed San Jose St. wide receiver Carson Clark to finish with five receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown in a Week 5 win for the Spartans.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller