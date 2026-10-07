Patrick Overmyer Aims to Keep Rolling in Week 6

Oct 7, 2026, 3:43 PM ET

Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles will look to improve his numbers in a Week 6 battle with Ball State. He led the Wildcats to a big win over Penn State last week, but only had 93 passing yards. Chiles finished without a touchdown, but he avoided an interception and also added 21 rushing yards and a touchdown across six rushing attempts. He has completed 70.8% of his passes on the season, but has just 900 passing yards and six touchdowns over four games. Chiles hasn't thrown a pick yet, so that works in his favor as a fantasy QB. He's rushed for five touchdowns, but has just 41 yards across 36 attempts. Ball State is allowing 473.6 yards and 37.8 points per game this season, so this stellar matchup is one for Chiles to possibly break out in, meaning he's a good fantasy starting option despite so-so numbers to this point.