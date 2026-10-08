Jahsiear Rogers No Longer Part of Oklahoma Roster
Oct 8, 2026, 1:19 PM ETFreshman wide receiver Jahsiear Rogers has been dismissed from the Oklahoma football program, according to a team spokesperson. No reason for his dismissal was given. The Wilmington, Delaware product was a former four-star recruit, and he was expected to be a big part of the Sooners' program. He only logged six offensive snaps across the team's first four games, and according to sources, it likely led to frustrations from Rogers. He missed a few team activities, which likely aided in him being dismissed. Only three pass catchers have over 100 receiving yards so far for the Sooners - wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III has 267 yards and two scores across 20 receptions, tight end Rocky Beers has 255 yards and two touchdowns over 18 grabs and wideout Trell Harris has posted 104 yards and a score over six receptions.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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Georgia-Alabama Game On Track to Play
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 1:11 PM ETThe showdown between Georgia and Alabama is on track to kick off as scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, according to the SEC and team sources. The timing of the game was in doubt due to Hurricane Isaias developing over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is now expected to make landfall near the Alabama/Florida border on Friday night, then move through Alabama and Mississippi between Friday night and Saturday morning. Projections say the storm will move through Tuscaloosa well in advance of the game, so for now, the game is set to kick off as regularly scheduled. It's one of the more anticipated matchups of the weekend, as Georgia is ranked second and Alabama is sixth. --Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Michael Fasusi Unlikely to Play Again in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 10:46 AM ETOklahoma offensive tackle Michael Fasusi (shoulder) is unlikely to play in the team's Week 6 clash against Texas. He has played in just one game this season, with that being way back in Week 1. Without the star o-lineman, Oklahoma has gone 2-2, with wins over UTEP and New Mexico and losses to Michigan and Georgia. The Sooners are averaging 321.3 total yards and 22 points per game. Texas might be the team's toughest test yet. The Longhorns are the top team in the country and are allowing just 271 total yards and 13.3 points per game, so it will be an uphill battle for Oklahoma, especially if Fasusi cannot help out.--Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
Hank Brown a Game-Time Decision for Week 6 Friday Game
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 10:40 AM ETIowa quarterback Hank Brown (shoulder) is expected to be a game-time decision for the team's Week 6 Friday night game against Washington. If Brown is unable to go, it would be Jeremy Hecklinski who gets the start, but that decision isn't likely to be made until Friday. Over five games, Brown has completed 62.9% of his passes for 832 yards and five touchdowns, while tossing one interception. He also has 16 rushing yards and a score. Hecklinski has posted stats in three games so far, completing 56.3% of his passes for 208 yards, a touchdown and an interception - he's rushed for five yards on two attempts. Hecklinski would be a downgrade for the Iowa offensive playmakers, and the team might lean more on the running game if Brown cannot go. --Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
Lincoln Kienholz Good to Go in Week 6 against Florida State
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 10:13 AM ETLouisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (lower body) has been cleared to play in Week 6 against Florida State. He had been a game-time decision for the Friday night game. Kienholz has enjoyed a strong season to this point, completing 69.1% of his passes for 1,394 yards and nine touchdowns across five contests. He's thrown one interception and also has 158 rushing yards and six scores across 52 attempts. Kienholz has thrown multiple touchdowns in all but one game, while also throwing for at least 250 yards in all but one contest. He's scored at least once on the ground in all but his last outing as well. His presence is a boost for the team's offense, and his outlook is solid as Florida State has allowed 384.8 yards and 21.6 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Missouri Freshman DJ Jones Receives Heart Transplant
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 9:58 AM ETMissouri freshman offensive tackle Johnnie "DJ" Jones successfully received a heart transplant and is currently recovering in the hospital, according to the university. Missouri added that Jones will now begin a recovery process. The team's medical staff initially uncovered the heart problem during freshman intake testing this past summer. Jones was monitored for about two weeks before the team sent him to Jacksonville, Florida, where doctors at Mayo Clinic discovered a much more serious issue. He had a bright future after being the team's highest-rated 2026 recruit coming into the season. Jones was the No. 108 overall player according to 247Sports. The lineman from Venice, Florida, was projected to be a future NFL draft pick and picked Missouri over several other notable NCAA college football programs.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Mark Bowman, Trent Mosley Questionable for Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 8, 2026, 7:53 AM ETUSC tight end Mark Bowman (undisclosed) and wide receiver Trent Mosley (right knee) are among the players listed as questionable for the team's Week 6 game against Penn State. Across five games played, Bowman has 21 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He has six catches in two of the past three contests and has 30 or more yards in four straight games. Mosley has made 13 receptions so far, accounting for 255 yards and four touchdowns across just three games. He has at least one touchdown grab in each contest, and had 118 and 104 yards in his first two games. If Bowman or Mosley cannot play, the Trojans could utilize wide receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Zacharyus Williams, Corey Simms, Tanook Hines, Tron Baker and Ethan Feaster, plus tight end Carson Tabaracci more.--Morgan Rode
Source: Adam Rittenberg - ESPN
Vernell Brown III Questionable Against South Carolina
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 9:43 PM ETAfter missing last week's loss to Missouri, Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) is questionable to play Saturday against South Carolina, according to the SEC availability report. Brown is RotoBaller's 91st-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 4.9 fantasy points against the Gamecocks. South Carolina has allowed its opponents to average 231.2 yards passing per game this year. Brown is averaging a whopping 15.9 yards per reception and has found the end zone twice this season. South Carolina allowed Kentucky to gain 272 yards through the air a week ago, when wide receiver Kenny Darby recorded 12 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Chauncey Bowens Out Against Alabama
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 9:21 PM ETGeorgia running back Chauncey Bowens (undisclosed) will not play against Alabama this week, as he has been listed as out on the SEC availability report. Bowens is RotoBaller's 55th-ranked running back and is projected to score 6.5 fantasy points against the Crimson Tide. Bowens has totaled 124 yards rushing and a team-high six touchdowns rushing on a team-high 35 carries. Good news for Georgia: top running back Nate Frazier is not listed on the report and is all systems go for this weekend's SEC tilt. Frazier leads Georgia with 211 yards rushing on 26 carries, scoring five touchdowns. Alabama has been stingy in defending against opposing rushing attacks, allowing 78.6 yards rushing per game, which is the 10th-lowest mark in the country.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Lincoln Kienholz Continues Positive Trend
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 9:16 PM ETLouisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz continues to trend in the right direction after battling through injury to play against North Carolina State last week. Kienholz is probable to suit up against Florida State on Friday, according to the ACC availability report. Kienholz finished the Cardinals' loss to the Wolfpack 21 of 30 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while he added seven carries for 24 yards. Florida State is allowing its opponents to average 265.6 yards passing per game this season, which is the 12th-worst mark in the country. Kienholz is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 23.3 fantasy points against the Seminoles.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Dylan Stewart on Track to Return
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 8:51 PM ETSouth Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart is trending toward playing on Saturday as the Gamecocks take on SEC opponent Florida, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Stewart was suspended due to an incident that occurred during South Carolina's loss to Alabama and was subsequently suspended this past week against Kentucky. Stewart has participated in practice to begin the week and is on track to suit up against the Gators. "He was at practice today," said South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer on Tuesday, per Chris Clark of Gamecock Central. "His status for Saturday has not been determined. That will be determined as we go throughout the week."--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
Jared Curtis Probable to Play Ole Miss on Saturday
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 8:31 PM ETAfter missing last week's loss to Georgia, Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis (knee) is on track to return against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday. Curtis is listed as probable on the SEC availability report. Curtis has averaged 228.6 yards passing per game over his last three starts, totaling four touchdown passes against three interceptions. He faces a Rebels defense that has allowed its opponents to average 210 yards per game through the air this season. Despite the loss to Georgia, the Commodores' passing game was fairly productive, as backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz completed 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Dante Moore Out, Dylan Raiola to Start
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 8:19 PM ETWith quarterback Dante Moore (concussion) listed as out on the Big Ten availability report, Oregon will start quarterback Dylan Raiola against UCLA on Saturday. Raiola, a Nebraska transfer, took over for Moore after the Ducks starter exited the game against USC this past week after sustaining a concussion. Raiola helped guide Oregon to a 41-27 win over the Trojans, completing 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. He also went 11 of 11 passing for 124 yards and 3 touchdowns during part-time action against Portland State on Sept. 18. UCLA is allowing its opponents to pass for 225.8 yards per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report
LJ Martin Out for a Month
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 8:09 PM ETBYU star running back LJ Martin will miss at least a month due to a lower-body injury, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Martin is the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and has been a strong contributor for the Cougars once again this season. Martin has averaged 7.8 yards per carry while finding the end zone three times over four games. Behind Martin, three other BYU running backs have received at least 12 carries, including Journey Tonga, who is second on the team with 19 carries for 157 yards, an average of 8.3 yards per carry. BYU faces Iowa State on Friday night, a team that has allowed 149.2 yards rushing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Patrick Overmyer Aims to Keep Rolling in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 7, 2026, 3:54 PM ETHouston tight end Patrick Overmyer will look to keep producing big in his Week 6 matchup against Kansas State. He has 25 catches for 317 yards and two touchdowns across five games so far this season. Overmyer has at least 68 yards in all but one contest, but has anywhere from 3-8 receptions in those games. He's currently second on the team in receiving yards and receptions, so he remains a solid fantasy option in most setups. Kansas State has allowed 246 yards and 15.3 points per game so far, so this is a bit tougher matchup for Overmyer and the Cougars. Fantasy owners should still be confident in what he's produced so far to start him though.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Noah Bennee Looking for Consistency Heading into Week 6 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 7, 2026, 3:49 PM ETUtah tight end Noah Bennee has been up-and-down as a fantasy performer this season, so he's looking for better production starting with his Week 6 matchup against Kansas. Bennee has produced in three games so far. He caught a 35-yard touchdown in one game before a 113-yard and one-score outburst the following week, but then has produced just two catches for 18 yards since. He's currently still second on the team in receiving yards, but his seven total grabs are only good for sixth on the squad. Kansas allows just 17 points and 244.8 yards per game so far, so the matchup doesn't favor Bennee too much either, and that makes him a better deep-league fantasy option this week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Aidan Chiles Looking to Bounce Back in Week 6 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 7, 2026, 3:43 PM ETNorthwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles will look to improve his numbers in a Week 6 battle with Ball State. He led the Wildcats to a big win over Penn State last week, but only had 93 passing yards. Chiles finished without a touchdown, but he avoided an interception and also added 21 rushing yards and a touchdown across six rushing attempts. He has completed 70.8% of his passes on the season, but has just 900 passing yards and six touchdowns over four games. Chiles hasn't thrown a pick yet, so that works in his favor as a fantasy QB. He's rushed for five touchdowns, but has just 41 yards across 36 attempts. Ball State is allowing 473.6 yards and 37.8 points per game this season, so this stellar matchup is one for Chiles to possibly break out in, meaning he's a good fantasy starting option despite so-so numbers to this point.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kevin Roche Jr. Hoping to Deliver Big Again in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 7, 2026, 3:39 PM ETGeorgia Tech tight end Kevin Roche Jr. will look to help the Yellow Jackets in a matchup against undefeated Duke in Week 6. The TE has 18 catches for 200 yards across four games so far, but has yet to find the end zone. Roche has at least 37 yards in each contest and has had anywhere between 2-6 receptions. He's coming off a pretty solid outing against Stanford - he caught six passes for 59 yards in that one. Duke has been stout defensively so far, allowing just 261.8 yards and 11 points per game, so the matchup is a tougher one for Roche and the Georgia Tech offense. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Trinidad Chambliss Eyeing Big Performance in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 7, 2026, 3:35 PM ETOle Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is looking to pick up his production in Week 6 against Vanderbilt. He has completed 70.8% of his passes so far this season, accounting for 1,222 passing yards and eight touchdowns, but he's also been picked off three times across four games. Chambliss has 108 rushing yards and four scores over 28 attempts as well. He has an interception in two straight outings, but has six total touchdowns in those games. Vandy allows 25 points and 342.4 yards per game so far, so it's a decent matchup for the Ole Miss QB. After a couple ranked opponents in a row, the Commodores offer Chambliss a chance for a huge fantasy score this weekend.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jeremiah Hasley Looking for More in Week 6 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 7, 2026, 3:30 PM ETDuke tight end Jeremiah Hasley is looking for a bounce-back fantasy outing in Week 6 against Georgia Tech. He only had three catches for 18 yards in his last contest. Before that, Hasley posted at least 36 yards in each game and had 53 and 88 yards in his other contests. He's yet to find the end zone, and his 13 receptions for 195 yards overall leave plenty to be desired. Georgia Tech has allowed 381.5 yards and 26 points per game so far, so the matchup is solid for Hasley. He's a deep-league fantasy starting option, especially coming off a down performance.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Gio Lopez Hopes to Keep Rolling in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 7, 2026, 3:26 PM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez will look to keep trending upward as the Demon Deacons take on NC State in Week 6. He has completed 64.9% of his passes on the season, going for 1,377 yards and 10 touchdowns. Lopez has thrown just one interception, while also rushing for 192 yards and five scores across 48 attempts. He has three passing scores and three rushing touchdowns over his past two contests. The Wolfpack allow 359.2 yards and 25.6 points per game so far, so it's a decent matchup outlook for Lopez, so a lot of fantasy owners should trust him this week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN