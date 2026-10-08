Lincoln Kienholz Good to Go in Week 6 against Florida State

Oct 8, 2026, 1:11 PM ET

The showdown between Georgia and Alabama is on track to kick off as scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, according to the SEC and team sources. The timing of the game was in doubt due to Hurricane Isaias developing over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is now expected to make landfall near the Alabama/Florida border on Friday night, then move through Alabama and Mississippi between Friday night and Saturday morning. Projections say the storm will move through Tuscaloosa well in advance of the game, so for now, the game is set to kick off as regularly scheduled. It's one of the more anticipated matchups of the weekend, as Georgia is ranked second and Alabama is sixth.