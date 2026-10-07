Chauncey Bowens Out Against Alabama
Oct 7, 2026, 9:21 PM ETGeorgia running back Chauncey Bowens will not play against Alabama this week as he has been listed as out on the SEC availability report. Bowens is RotoBaller's 55th-ranked running back and is projected to score 6.5 fantasy points against the Crimson Tide. Bowens has totaled 124 yards rushing and a team-high six touchdowns rushing on a team-high 35 carries. Good news for Georgia: top running back Nate Frazier is not listed on the report and is all systems go for this weekend's SEC tilt. Frazier leads Georgia with 211 yards rushing on 26 carries, scoring five touchdowns. Alabama has been stingy in defending against opposing rushing attacks, allowing 78.6 yards rushing per game, which is the 10th-lowest mark in the country.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
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Vernell Brown III Questionable
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 9:43 PM ETAfter missing last week's loss to Missouri, Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown III is questionable to play Saturday against South Carolina., according to the SEC availability report. Brown III is RotoBaller's 91st-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 4.9 fantasy points against the Gamecocks. South Carolina has allowed its opponents to average 231.2 yards passing per game this year. Brown III is averaging a whopping 15.9 yards per reception and has found the end zone twice on the season. South Carolina allowed Kentucky to gain 272 yards through the air a week ago, when wide receiver Kenny Darby recorded 12 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. --Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Lincoln Kienholz Continues Positive Trend
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 9:16 PM ETLouisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz continues to trend in the right direction after battling through injury to play against North Carolina State last week. Kienholz is probable to suit up against Florida State on Friday, according to the ACC availability report. Kienholz finished the Cardinals' loss to the Wolfpack 21 of 30 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while he added seven carries for 24 yards. Florida State is allowing its opponents to average 265.6 yards passing per game this season, which is the 12th-worst mark in the country. Kienholz is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 23.3 fantasy points against the Seminoles.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Dylan Stewart on Track to Return
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 8:51 PM ETSouth Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart is trending toward playing on Saturday as the Gamecocks take on SEC opponent Florida, according to CBS Sports Matt Zenitz. Stewart was suspended due to an incident that occurred during South Carolina's loss to Alabama and was subsequently suspended this past week against Kentucky. Stewart has participated in practice to begin the week and is on track to suit up against the Gators. "He was at practice today," said South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer on Tuesday, per Chris Clark of Gamecock Central. "His status for Saturday has not been determined. That will be determined as we go throughout the week."--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
Jared Curtis Probable to Play Ole Miss on Saturday
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 8:31 PM ETAfter missing last week's loss to Georgia, Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis (knee) is on track to return against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday. Curtis is listed as probable on the SEC availability report. Curtis has averaged 228.6 yards passing per game over his last three starts, totaling four touchdown passes against three interceptions. He faces a Rebels defense that has allowed its opponents to average 210 yards per game through the air this season. Despite the loss to Georgia, the Commodores' passing game was fairly productive, as backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz completed 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Dante Moore Out, Dylan Raiola to Start
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 8:19 PM ETWith quarterback Dante Moore (concussion) listed as out on the Big Ten availability report, Oregon will start quarterback Dylan Raiola against UCLA on Saturday. Raiola, a Nebraska transfer, took over for Moore after the Ducks starter exited the game against USC this past week after sustaining a concussion. Raiola helped guide Oregon to a 41-27 win over the Trojans, completing 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. He also went 11 of 11 passing for 124 yards and 3 touchdowns during part-time action against Portland State on Sept. 18. UCLA is allowing its opponents to pass for 225.8 yards per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report
LJ Martin Out for a Month
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 7, 2026, 8:09 PM ETBYU star running back LJ Martin will miss at least a month due to a lower-body injury, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Martin is the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and has been a strong contributor for the Cougars once again this season. Martin has averaged 7.8 yards per carry while finding the end zone three times over four games. Behind Martin, three other BYU running backs have received at least 12 carries, including Journey Tonga, who is second on the team with 19 carries for 157 yards, an average of 8.3 yards per carry. BYU faces Iowa State on Friday night, a team that has allowed 149.2 yards rushing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Patrick Overmyer Aims to Keep Rolling in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 7, 2026, 3:54 PM ETHouston tight end Patrick Overmyer will look to keep producing big in his Week 6 matchup against Kansas State. He has 25 catches for 317 yards and two touchdowns across five games so far this season. Overmyer has at least 68 yards in all but one contest, but has anywhere from 3-8 receptions in those games. He's currently second on the team in receiving yards and receptions, so he remains a solid fantasy option in most setups. Kansas State has allowed 246 yards and 15.3 points per game so far, so this is a bit tougher matchup for Overmyer and the Cougars. Fantasy owners should still be confident in what he's produced so far to start him though.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Noah Bennee Looking for Consistency Heading into Week 6 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 7, 2026, 3:49 PM ETUtah tight end Noah Bennee has been up-and-down as a fantasy performer this season, so he's looking for better production starting with his Week 6 matchup against Kansas. Bennee has produced in three games so far. He caught a 35-yard touchdown in one game before a 113-yard and one-score outburst the following week, but then has produced just two catches for 18 yards since. He's currently still second on the team in receiving yards, but his seven total grabs are only good for sixth on the squad. Kansas allows just 17 points and 244.8 yards per game so far, so the matchup doesn't favor Bennee too much either, and that makes him a better deep-league fantasy option this week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Aidan Chiles Looking to Bounce Back in Week 6 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 7, 2026, 3:43 PM ETNorthwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles will look to improve his numbers in a Week 6 battle with Ball State. He led the Wildcats to a big win over Penn State last week, but only had 93 passing yards. Chiles finished without a touchdown, but he avoided an interception and also added 21 rushing yards and a touchdown across six rushing attempts. He has completed 70.8% of his passes on the season, but has just 900 passing yards and six touchdowns over four games. Chiles hasn't thrown a pick yet, so that works in his favor as a fantasy QB. He's rushed for five touchdowns, but has just 41 yards across 36 attempts. Ball State is allowing 473.6 yards and 37.8 points per game this season, so this stellar matchup is one for Chiles to possibly break out in, meaning he's a good fantasy starting option despite so-so numbers to this point.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kevin Roche Jr. Hoping to Deliver Big Again in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 7, 2026, 3:39 PM ETGeorgia Tech tight end Kevin Roche Jr. will look to help the Yellow Jackets in a matchup against undefeated Duke in Week 6. The TE has 18 catches for 200 yards across four games so far, but has yet to find the end zone. Roche has at least 37 yards in each contest and has had anywhere between 2-6 receptions. He's coming off a pretty solid outing against Stanford - he caught six passes for 59 yards in that one. Duke has been stout defensively so far, allowing just 261.8 yards and 11 points per game, so the matchup is a tougher one for Roche and the Georgia Tech offense. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Trinidad Chambliss Eyeing Big Performance in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 7, 2026, 3:35 PM ETOle Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is looking to pick up his production in Week 6 against Vanderbilt. He has completed 70.8% of his passes so far this season, accounting for 1,222 passing yards and eight touchdowns, but he's also been picked off three times across four games. Chambliss has 108 rushing yards and four scores over 28 attempts as well. He has an interception in two straight outings, but has six total touchdowns in those games. Vandy allows 25 points and 342.4 yards per game so far, so it's a decent matchup for the Ole Miss QB. After a couple ranked opponents in a row, the Commodores offer Chambliss a chance for a huge fantasy score this weekend.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jeremiah Hasley Looking for More in Week 6 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 7, 2026, 3:30 PM ETDuke tight end Jeremiah Hasley is looking for a bounce-back fantasy outing in Week 6 against Georgia Tech. He only had three catches for 18 yards in his last contest. Before that, Hasley posted at least 36 yards in each game and had 53 and 88 yards in his other contests. He's yet to find the end zone, and his 13 receptions for 195 yards overall leave plenty to be desired. Georgia Tech has allowed 381.5 yards and 26 points per game so far, so the matchup is solid for Hasley. He's a deep-league fantasy starting option, especially coming off a down performance.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Gio Lopez Hopes to Keep Rolling in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 7, 2026, 3:26 PM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez will look to keep trending upward as the Demon Deacons take on NC State in Week 6. He has completed 64.9% of his passes on the season, going for 1,377 yards and 10 touchdowns. Lopez has thrown just one interception, while also rushing for 192 yards and five scores across 48 attempts. He has three passing scores and three rushing touchdowns over his past two contests. The Wolfpack allow 359.2 yards and 25.6 points per game so far, so it's a decent matchup outlook for Lopez, so a lot of fantasy owners should trust him this week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Josh Ford Could Play Against Georgia Despite Broken Arm
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 7, 2026, 3:21 PM ETAlabama tight end Josh Ford broke his arm against Mississippi State last Saturday, then had surgery on Sunday, but head coach Kalen DeBoer expects him to play this week against Georgia. Ford has just one catch on the season, but he made the most of it, going for a three-yard score against South Carolina a couple games ago. It's all hands on deck for the team's showdown with Georgia, and having Ford out there gives Bama another offensive weapon to maybe utilize. Marshall Pritchett and Kaleb Edwards have been the most-utilized tight ends to this point of the season for the Crimson Tide, so expect them to do most of the heavy lifting offensively.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Jared Curtis Questionable for Week 6 Against Ole Miss
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 7, 2026, 3:16 PM ETVanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis (lower body) is day-to-day and is questionable for Saturday's showdown with Ole Miss, according to head coach Clark Lea. He has played in four games so far, and he missed the Georgia game last week. Curtis has completed 64.3% of his passes so far for 746 yards and four touchdowns, but he also has three interceptions. He's rushed for 133 yards and two scores across 41 attempts. Blaze Berlowitz and Whit Muschamp each attempted passes against Georgia, with Berlowitz being the main guy. The matchup against Ole Miss is a bit more favorable, but whoever starts against the Rebels will be facing a stiff test, so utilize the Vandy QB and other offensive playmakers carefully.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Caleb Odom Has Top-10 Upside In Week 6
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 7, 2026, 11:34 AM ETOle Miss tight end Caleb Odom has top-10 tight end upside in Week 6 against Vanderbilt. Odom missed the Rebels' Week 2 matchup against Charlotte, but in the team's other 3 games, he has caught 13 of 16 targets for 201 yards and one touchdown. From a fantasy perspective, Odom has been one of the more reliable tight ends, averaging 10.9 PPR fantasy points per game, which has him as the TE9 in fantasy points per game. Odom has been hyper-efficient despite his low 11.1% target share. Vanderbilt's pass defense has been average, allowing 214 passing yards per game. Although they allow only 23.6 receiving yards to tight ends, they allowed 80 receiving yards to Georgia's tight ends in Week 5. Odom is ranked as RotoBaller's TE10 for Week 6, and he should be started in all 10 team leagues.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
How High Is Dilin Jones' Ceiling?
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 7, 2026, 11:19 AM ETLSU running back Dilin Jones has a strong fantasy outlook for Week 6 against Kentucky. The transfer sophomore has enjoyed a great start to his LSU career, turning 94 carries into 426 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Jones has had little competition for running back touches, with Harlem Berry getting the team's second-most running back carries with 27. Jones has averaged 16.6 fantasy points and has been a reliable, high-floor but low-ceiling option for fantasy owners. His low ceiling is backed up by only eight carries of over 10 yards, whereas Berry has six carries of over 10 yards on far fewer attempts. Jones ranks as the RB16 for the season. Kentucky's run defense has been a consistent problem, allowing 143 rushing yards per game, though most of those yards have come from quarterbacks rushing the ball. RotoBaller ranks Jones as the RB19 and projects him for 13.2 fantasy points.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Jordon Davison Or Dierre Hill Jr. In Week 6?
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 7, 2026, 11:03 AM ETOregon running back Jordon Davison faces a tough Week 6 fantasy matchup against UCLA. Davison's sophomore year has had ups and downs, but he's proven to have a high fantasy floor, scoring at least one touchdown in each of the Ducks' first four games. Davison is averaging 14.7 fantasy points per game and has turned 49 carries into 260 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Per PFF, Davison is Oregon's preferred running back as he's outsnapped Dierre Hill Jr. 64 to 51 on rushing down snaps. UCLA is an elite run defense and ranks in the top 20 in rushing yards allowed per game in the NCAA, allowing only 91.3 rushing yards per game. Oregon's coaching staff may lean on the passing game, which would likely lead to a bigger game from Dierre Hill Jr. than from Jordon Davison. Davison is ranked as RotoBaller's RB16 for Week 6.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Difficult Fantasy Outlook In Week 6
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 7, 2026, 10:47 AM ETUSC wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has a difficult fantasy matchup against Penn State in Week 6. The true freshman wide receiver has had an impressive start to his college career, catching 25 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He is also leading the Trojans in target share with a 17.7% target rate. However, in Week 5 against Washington, he did not catch a pass and had only two targets. Sophomore wide receiver Tanook Hines caught five of eight targets in Week 5. That was the first game where Hines out-targeted Dixon-Wyatt. Penn State's pass defense is an elite unit, allowing only 119.6 pass yards per game, which ranks third-best in the nation. Penn State allows 173.2 rushing yards per game, which suggests USC may take a ground-and-pound approach in the matchup. Dixon-Wyatt ranks as RotoBaller's WR59, and fantasy owners should look elsewhere for production.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Justin Bowick Top-Five Wide Receiver For Week 6
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 7, 2026, 10:31 AM ETOklahoma State wide receiver Justin Bowick has top-10 wide receiver upside in Week 6 against UCF. This season, Bowick is the WR29 with 20 receptions for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Bowick's best game came against Murray State when he hauled in nine catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns and scored 34.3 fantasy points. The Cowboys' targets have largely split between Bowick and Wyatt Young, with Young commanding a 17.7% target share and Bowick getting 23% of the team's targets. Young got only one target in the team's 59-0 win over Murray State. Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker has proven he can support multiple top-25 wide receivers, so Young and Bowick will both have plenty of opportunities throughout the season. UCF is allowing 223.4 passing yards per game. Bowick is ranked as RotoBaller's WR5 for Week 6, and he should be started in all leagues.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN