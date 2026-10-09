Kewan Lacy Questionable for Saturday

Oct 8, 2026, 10:13 AM ET

Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (lower body) has been cleared to play in Week 6 against Florida State. He had been a game-time decision for the Friday night game. Kienholz has enjoyed a strong season to this point, completing 69.1% of his passes for 1,394 yards and nine touchdowns across five contests. He's thrown one interception and also has 158 rushing yards and six scores across 52 attempts. Kienholz has thrown multiple touchdowns in all but one game, while also throwing for at least 250 yards in all but one contest. He's scored at least once on the ground in all but his last outing as well. His presence is a boost for the team's offense, and his outlook is solid as Florida State has allowed 384.8 yards and 21.6 points per game so far.