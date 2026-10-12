Keyjuan Brown's Week 7 Status Up In the Air

Oct 12, 2026, 10:48 AM ET

Wake Forest wide receiver Jack Foley has done nothing but deliver in his three games this season, so he's a rising fantasy option after Week 6. Foley had 118 yards across six catches in his first game, then 54 yards over three grabs in his second outing. The wideout provided 156 yards across eight receptions in his last game. Foley has caught a touchdown in each of those games as well. Fantasy owners should not only like the reception and yardage totals so far, but the consistent trips to the end zone make him an even better fantasy option. He should be added in more leagues before his Week 7 game against California, then started in at least deeper leagues based on what he's done so far.