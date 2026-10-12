Aidan Chiles Worth Adding as Production Continues
Oct 12, 2026, 10:38 AM ETNorthwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles continues to rise as a college football fantasy asset as the season moves along. After throwing for 272 yards and three touchdowns in Week 6, he'll look to keep things rolling against Michigan State. Chiles is a dual-threat option, and had 32 yards and a score across six attempts in the last contest. He has completed 71.4% of his passes for 1,172 yards, nine touchdowns and no picks across five games so far, while adding in 72 rushing yards and six touchdowns across 44 attempts. Michigan State has allowed 339.7 yards and 25.7 points per game so far, so Chiles has a pretty solid outlook for Week 7.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
More Recent News
Bryce Underwood Sticking as Michigan QB
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 12, 2026, 10:26 AM ETMichigan head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that Michigan is sticking with Bryce Underwood at quarterback for the team's Week 7 game against Penn State. After two straight losses and some struggles earlier in the season, some have speculated that Michigan could make a QB change, but that won't come just yet. Underwood has completed just 59.3% of his passes for 881 yards and five touchdowns, while throwing four interceptions. He has 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 57 attempts as well. He had just 101 passing yards in his last game, while failing to throw a touchdown and tossing two picks - he rushed for just 20 yards across 10 attempts as well. Underwood is tough to trust as a fantasy starting option right now, and especially heading into a clash with Penn State, which allows just 315.7 yards and 18.5 points per game.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Fame Ijeboi Has Career Game vs. Minnesota
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Oct 11, 2026, 5:19 AM ETPurdue sophomore RB Fame Ijeboi had a career day in Purdue's 41-13 romp over Minnesota on Saturday night. Ijeboi carried the ball 31 times for a career-high 195 yards. He also set a career high with three touchdown runs. The win over Minnesota was Purdue's third of the season, which already eclipses their 2025 win total. Ijeboi and the Boilermakers have a short week as they welcome in Washington on Friday night. Make sure Ijeboi is in your lineup for that one!--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Jack Foley Shines In Win Over North Carolina State
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Oct 11, 2026, 5:13 AM ETWake Forest freshman receiver Jack Foley recorded eight receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown in the Demon Deacons' 38-14 win in Raleigh on Saturday. That is Foley's second 100-yard game in three games this year. Foley is emerging as another deep threat for Wake alongside Carlos Hernandez. The Wake Forest offense is performing well under QB Gio Lopez. The 6-foot-4 Foley is a mismatch against most corners and is worth picking up in fantasy leagues. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Isaiah Mizell Records 183 Yards In Win Vs. West Virginia
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Oct 11, 2026, 5:09 AM ETArizona was missing starting WRs Giovanni Richardson (hamstring) and Tre Spivey (broken foot) heading into a road game against West Virginia on Saturday. Sophomore WR Isaiah Mizell stepped up with six receptions for 183 yards and two touchdowns in Arizona's 52-31 win in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon. Spivey is going to miss the rest of the season, so Mizell is worth adding in all college fantasy leagues. He will be a big part of the offense going forward. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Patrick Overmyer Catches Four TD Passes vs. Kansas State
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Oct 11, 2026, 5:05 AM ETHouston tight end Patrick Overmyer caught four touchdown passes in Houston's win over Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday. The senior transfer from UTSA has 33 receptions for 400 yards and six touchdowns so far this season. All of those are career highs just halfway through the 2026 season. Overmyer has been a big piece of the Houston offense this year. He is available in many fantasy leagues, so check and see if he's out there in yours. Overmyer has been one of the most productive tight ends in college this year. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
LaNorris Sellers Scores Five TDs In Upset Of No. 16 Florida
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Oct 11, 2026, 5:02 AM ETSouth Carolina junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers had one of the best games of his storied South Carolina career in the Gamecocks' 38-19 win over No. 16 Florida in the Swamp on Saturday. Sellers completed 23-of-35 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns without committing a turnover. Sellers also ran 14 times for 20 yards and another touchdown. The 3-3 Gamecocks face No. 15 Tennessee in Columbia next Saturday. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Missouri's Jamal Roberts Records Second Straight 200-Yard Game
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Oct 11, 2026, 4:56 AM ETMissouri senior running back Jamal Roberts ran for over 200 yards in the second straight game in Missouri's 27-6 win over Texas A&M. The senior is finally getting a chance to start for his home state school after star RB Ahmad Hardy is still recovering from a gunshot wound suffered in May. Roberts has carried the load for the Tigers, running for 828 yards and eight touchdowns so far this year. 433 of those yards and five of those touchdowns are in the last two games alone. Roberts and Missouri face Arkansas in Fayetteville in the Battle Line game on Halloween. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Electric Freshman Jonaz Walton Dices Up Stanford Defense
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Oct 11, 2026, 4:50 AM ETNotre Dame has another star running back, and it's not either of the two backs atop the depth chart when the 2026 season began. Jonaz Walton, a four-star recruit in 2026, has taken over the Notre Dame backfield. His 97-yard touchdown run against Stanford was the third-longest play in Notre Dame Stadium history. His 181 yards against Stanford set a Notre Dame record for rushing yards in a game by a freshman. Nolan James Jr. still carried 10 times to Walton's 13, but Walton seems to be the piece of this backfield to have in fantasy leagues. The freshman has 36 carries for 301 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games. He also has four receptions for 56 yards. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Dwight Phillips Jr. Takes Over Georgia Backfield In Win Over Alabama
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Oct 11, 2026, 4:45 AM ETWith both Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens out, junior running back Dwight Phillips Jr. shined for the Georgia Bulldogs in the win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. Phillips carried the ball 17 times for 120 yards in Georgia's 20-17 victory. He also caught a pass for six yards. Frazier is dealing with a rib injury suffered against Arkansas, but was questionable for this game, so he is nearing a return. Bowens suffered an ankle injury against Vanderbilt and could be out for another couple of weeks. Phillips is worth a look if you need RB help, even if Frazier returns this week.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Arizona State Freshman Cardae Mack Runs Wild On Hawaii
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Oct 11, 2026, 4:38 AM ETThere may be a change of the guard in the Arizona State backfield. Freshman RB Cardae Mack ran for 154 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns. The season's leading rusher for the Sun Devils, Kyson Brown, only had five carries for 29 yards. Mack had only 90 rushing yards on six carries coming into the game. He has proven to be explosive enough that fantasy players should take notice. Arizona State plays Kansas State next Saturday in Tempe. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Ryan Coleman-Williams Questionable To Return
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 10, 2026, 9:25 PM ETAlabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (undisclosed) was injured late in the second quarter of Alabama's clash with Georgia on Saturday night. Coleman-Williams was injured in the end zone while trying to catch a pass from Keelon Russell. The junior wide receiver wore a brace on his leg, and a Georgia defensive back landed on that same leg. The team's medical staff helped him off the field, and it's unclear whether he will return to the game.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Charlie Potter Of On3
Nate Frazier Inactive Against Alabama
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 10, 2026, 9:07 PM ETGeorgia running back Nate Frazier missed Saturday's rivalry game against Alabama after being listed as inactive moments before the game. Frazier didn't appear on the SEC Availability Report at any point during the week leading up to the game. Frazier traveled with the team to Tuscaloosa, and it's unclear why the star running back was suddenly listed as inactive. Junior Dwight Phillips Jr. replaced him. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Jed May Of On3
Katin Houser Out Indefinitely
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 10, 2026, 8:59 PM ETIllinois quarterback Katin Houser is out indefinitely after breaking his hand in Saturday's thrilling 38-37 overtime win against Michigan State. The senior quarterback was injured late in the game and, per head coach Bret Bielema, could miss the rest of the season. Houser completed 20 of 29 passes for 194 yards, a pick, and a touchdown, and he ran for a touchdown. Freshman Michael Clayton II replaced him, completing six of eight passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately for Houser, this may be the end of his collegiate career. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Thamel Of ESPN
Kewan Lacy Leaves Game Early With Shoulder Injury
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 10, 2026, 8:48 PM ETOle Miss star running back Kewan Lacy left the team's 52-17 win against Vanderbilt on Saturday with an apparent shoulder injury. Lacy was a game-time decision heading into the game with the same shoulder injury that seemed to have bothered him against Vanderbilt. It's unclear whether he aggravated his shoulder in the game or if Ole Miss sat him for the second half after taking a 42-3 lead at halftime. Lacy carried the ball seven times for 39 yards and a touchdown before exiting. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Sam Hutchens Of Clarion Ledger
Jackson Harris Questionable To Return
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 10, 2026, 8:39 PM ETLSU wide receiver Jackson Harris (undisclosed) was injured after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Kentucky. The junior wide receiver caught a 10-yard pass from Sam Leavitt and was leveled by Kentucky defensive back Jordan Castell, who was called for targeting. The touchdown was Harris' second catch of the game and his third touchdown of the season. This season, Harris has been a big-play threat for LSU, hauling in 17 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns. It's unclear if Harris will return to action against the Wildcats on Saturday night.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Underdog CFB
Nico Iamaleava Exits Game At Halftime
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 10, 2026, 8:31 PM ETUCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava injured his leg in the first half of Saturday afternoon's game against Oregon. UCLA won 17-15, but it did so without its star senior quarterback in the second half. It's unclear exactly what happened to Iamaleava, but he exited the game after taking a punch to the helmet from Oregon's Bear Alexander. Iamaleava missed one play, then returned and immediately threw a pick before leaving for good. Iamaleava completed 10 of 17 passes for 162 yards and threw two picks before getting injured. Senior Ty Dieffenbach replaced him, completing three of six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Jordan Mendoza Of USA Today
Vernell Brown III Out Against South Carolina
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 11:29 AM ETFlorida Wide receiver Vernell Brown III will miss the Gators' matchup with South Carolina on Saturday due to a knee injury, according to the SEC availability report. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Brown III practiced on Friday, including during team drills, but remains at less than 100% and was expected to be a game-time decision on Saturday. He missed this past week's game against Missouri, a 45-17 Florida defeat. Brown III is Florida's second-leading receiver, recording 17 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns through four games. Without Brown III against the Gamecocks, that will likely mean more work for the Gators' leading receiver, Dallas Wilson, who recorded four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown last week against Missouri.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Pop Watson Out, Aedan McCarthy to Start Against Miami
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 10:19 AM ETUMass quarterback Pop Watson will miss Saturday's game against Miami University due to an ankle injury, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. As a result, true freshman Aedan McCarthy will make his first career start for the Minutemen. McCarthy completed two of four passes for 11 yards during a UMass win over Sacred Heart on Sept. 12. He will now face a Miami pass defense that has been vulnerable against the pass this season. The RedHawks have allowed opponents to average 271 yards passing per game, including a 305-yard, two-touchdown effort from Bowling Green quarterback Jay Kastantin during a 24-20 Miami defeat last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Syracuse to start Malachi Nelson vs. Virginia
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 10:10 AM ETWith Amari Odom doubtful due to an undisclosed injury, Syracuse will start quarterback Malachi Nelson against Virginia on Saturday, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Nelson began his career with USC before jumping to Boise State in 2024 and UTEP in 2025. He then transferred to Syracuse this offseason. Nelson has attempted just two passes in 2026, both falling incomplete during a Sept. 5 matchup against New Hampshire. For his career, he has completed 55.2% of his passes for 1,291 yards and eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He has not been a running threat, recording 25 carries for -24 yards over the last two seasons.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
Trae'shawn Brown Taking Over Alabama Backfield?
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 9, 2026, 3:49 PM ETAlabama's backfield has been a committee situation this entire season, with veteran Daniel Hill having drawn the start in all games to date. AK Dear and EJ Crowell both missed some time, but are back healthy in the lineup. However, it was true freshman Trae'shawn Brown who carried the bulk of the load in last week's win over Mississippi State. Brown finished the game with 14 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns, replacing Hill after he fumbled twice. The coaching staff has trust in the former three-star recruit as a blocker and as a runner, and it appears that it could parlay into more opportunity. Keep an eye on his usage this week in a monster matchup against Georgia.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN