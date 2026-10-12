Oct 12, 2026, 10:26 AM ET

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that Michigan is sticking with Bryce Underwood at quarterback for the team's Week 7 game against Penn State. After two straight losses and some struggles earlier in the season, some have speculated that Michigan could make a QB change, but that won't come just yet. Underwood has completed just 59.3% of his passes for 881 yards and five touchdowns, while throwing four interceptions. He has 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 57 attempts as well. He had just 101 passing yards in his last game, while failing to throw a touchdown and tossing two picks - he rushed for just 20 yards across 10 attempts as well. Underwood is tough to trust as a fantasy starting option right now, and especially heading into a clash with Penn State, which allows just 315.7 yards and 18.5 points per game.