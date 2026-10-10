Pop Watson Out, Aedan McCarthy to Start Against Miami
Oct 10, 2026, 10:19 AM ETUMass quarterback Pop Watson will miss Saturday's game against Miami University due to an ankle injury, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. As a result, true freshman Aedan McCarthy will make his first career start for the Minutemen. McCarthy completed two of four passes for 11 yards during a UMass win over Sacred Heart on Sept. 12. He will now face a Miami pass defense that has been vulnerable against the pass this season. The RedHawks have allowed opponents to average 271 yards passing per game, including a 305-yard, two-touchdown effort from Bowling Green quarterback Jay Kastantin during a 24-20 Miami defeat last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
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Syracuse to start Malachi Nelson vs. Virginia
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 10:10 AM ETWith Amari Odom doubtful due to an undisclosed injury, Syracuse will start quarterback Malachi Nelson against Virginia on Saturday, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Nelson began his career with USC before jumping to Boise State in 2024 and UTEP in 2025. He then transferred to Syracuse this offseason. Nelson has attempted just two passes in 2026, both falling incomplete during a Sept. 5 matchup against New Hampshire. For his career, he has completed 55.2% of his passes for 1,291 yards and eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He has not been a running threat, recording 25 carries for -24 yards over the last two seasons.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
Trae'shawn Brown Taking Over Alabama Backfield?
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 9, 2026, 3:49 PM ETAlabama's backfield has been a committee situation this entire season, with veteran Daniel Hill having drawn the start in all games to date. AK Dear and EJ Crowell both missed some time, but are back healthy in the lineup. However, it was true freshman Trae'shawn Brown who carried the bulk of the load in last week's win over Mississippi State. Brown finished the game with 14 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns, replacing Hill after he fumbled twice. The coaching staff has trust in the former three-star recruit as a blocker and as a runner, and it appears that it could parlay into more opportunity. Keep an eye on his usage this week in a monster matchup against Georgia.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Tre Richardson Faces Soft Matchup on Friday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 9, 2026, 3:43 PM ETLouisville wide receiver Tre Richardson has been a consistent fantasy performer this season in the explosive Cardinals' offense. The senior Vanderbilt transfer has caught 28 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing five times for 63 yards and a score through five games. As one of the team's most explosive playmakers, Richardson has the ability to take the ball all the way every time he touches it. Against a Florida State defense that surrenders 265.6 passing yards per game (third-worst in the ACC), expect a big night from the veteran playmaker. He should be in lineups tonight in what projects as an explosive affair.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Caleb Komolafe a Must-Start with Soft Matchup
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 9, 2026, 3:37 PM ETNorthwestern running back Caleb Komolafe broke out in last week's dismantling of Penn State, carrying the ball 25 times for 188 yards and a touchdown. Komolafe had been disappointing on the season up until last week's game, which could have led to his release in many fantasy leagues. This week, Northwestern hosts one of the nation's worst overall teams in Ball State. The Wildcats should have their way on offense, leading to a very high ceiling for the junior running back. Be sure to put him in lineups this week.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Wyatt Young Questionable, Expected to Play
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 9, 2026, 3:35 PM ETOklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young (undisclosed) is listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against UCF. It is unknown what Young's injury is, but he is reportedly expected to play on Saturday. Young has caught 22 passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns on the season thus far, leading the team last week with eight grabs for 192 yards and a touchdown in the win over West Virginia. Having him active should be a big boost for the Cowboys' offense.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains in Must-Start Territory
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 9, 2026, 3:28 PM ETWest Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has been a fantasy cheat code thus far with his tendency to lean on the run. Hawkins only has one game under 100 rushing yards this season, and it was an early-season game against UT-Martin where he recorded 96 rushing yards in limited play. He is averaging just 9.4 completions per game but with his enormous rushing upside, Hawkins has established himself as the top quarterback in college fantasy. This week against Arizona, his ceiling remains extremely high and his floor remains safe given his rushing ability. He is a must-start going forward no matter the matchup.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Jonaz Walton Taking Over Notre Dame Backfield?
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 9, 2026, 3:23 PM ETNotre Dame freshman running back Jonaz Walton led the backfield last week in the win over North Carolina. The true freshman has not yet found the endzone, but saw what was by far his biggest workload of the season last Saturday. Walton does appear to be the most explosive of the Irish's running backs, as he took 23 carries for 120 yards while also catching two passes for 28 yards. Even if he does not start, as both Aneyas Williams and Nolan James Jr. are healthy, Walton should have a safe floor this week against one of the worst rush defenses in college football in Stanford. The Fighting Irish should not have trouble putting points up, and Walton's workload has increased each week. Start him with confidence.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Ryan Coleman-Williams Eyeing Big Game vs. Georgia
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 9, 2026, 3:19 PM ETTwo seasons ago, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (then known as Ryan Williams) became a household name in the 41-34 win over Georgia. Coleman-Williams caught six passes for 177 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman, hitting his iconic catch-and-spin move on his touchdown. Beyond that game, Coleman-Williams really was never the same. He was plagued with drops last season, leading the nation with 10 of them. The issue seems to be behind him this season, as Coleman-Williams leads the team in receiving with 20 receptions for 376 yards and four touchdowns. The star receiver claims to have refound his love for the game, and is once again playing at a high level heading into this weekend's matchup with Georgia. Even though the Bulldogs' defense has been great, Coleman-Williams is worth starting in fantasy given the high output of Alabama's offense.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Jorden Edmonds Questionable in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 9, 2026, 3:00 PM ETAlabama cornerback Jorden Edmonds (lower body) is questionable to play in the team's Week 6 battle against Georgia. It would be his season and collegiate debut if he's able to suit up. He's missed the rest of the season after suffering the injury in preseason camp. Edmonds is a highly-regarded cornerback, and was a five-star recruit. This would be a meaningful game for him to return, as he's from Marietta, Georgia. Alabama will take all the help it can as it tries to slow the Georgia offense. The Bulldogs are averaging 478.8 yards and 51.4 points per game so far. Playing in less-than-stellar conditions could help the defense, and getting a player like Edmonds back would also be a boost.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Dylan Stewart Set to Play in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 9, 2026, 2:54 PM ETSouth Carolina defensive end Dylan Stewart is playing in the team's Week 6 matchup against Florida. He had been suspended after punching an Alabama player and an outburst afterward earlier this season. He has played in two games so far, registering one tackle, which went for loss. Across his first two seasons and 24 games at South Carolina, the d-lineman had 56 combined tackles, 11 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 22.5 tackles for loss. His presence will help the Gamecocks, who will be trying to slow a Gators' offense that's averaged 491.2 yards and 46.2 points per game so far. --Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Koby Howard Out Again in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 9, 2026, 11:56 AM ETPenn State wide receiver Koby Howard (undisclosed) is out again in Week 6. He has missed two games in a row, after starring in the first three contests for the Nittany Lions. The wideout combined for 12 catches, 344 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games, plus had two rushes for 24 yards and another score. He still leads the team in receiving yards and is tied for first with his three total touchdowns. With Howard out again, wide receivers Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen and tight end Benjamin Brahmer will be more involved in the passing game for Penn State. The Nittany Lions are facing USC this week - the Trojans allow 348.8 yards and 25.5 points per game so far, but have an easier task with Howard out.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Jamal Rule a Full-Go for Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 9, 2026, 11:48 AM ETNebraska running back Jamal Rule (lower body/ankle) is a full go this week for the team's matchup with Indiana. The freshman missed last week's game against Maryland. In his first three games, Rule rushed for 329 yards and five touchdowns across 38 attempts, while adding four receptions for 82 yards and another score. Rule being back is a big offensive boost for Nebraska, and they'll need all the help they can get against an Indiana defense that allows just 237.8 yards and 10.8 points per game so far. Fantasy owners should trust Rule to deliver despite the tough matchup, based on what he did in his first couple of games of the season.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Jer'Michael Carter Probable for Week 6 Against Texas
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 9, 2026, 11:40 AM ETOklahoma wide receiver Jer'Michael Carter (undisclosed) is probable to play in Week 6 against Texas. He's yet to play this season for the Sooners, who only have three pass catchers over 100 receiving yards in four contests. Isaiah Sategna III leads the team with 20 receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Rocky Beers has 255 yards and two scores across 18 receptions, while wideout Trell Harris has 104 yards and a touchdown over six grabs. Oklahoma needs all the help it can get, as Texas has allowed just 271 yards and 13.3 points per game so far this season. Carter could immediately carve out an offensive role for an unit looking for more playmakers.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
George MacIntyre to Start for Volunteers Again
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 9, 2026, 11:33 AM ETQuarterback George MacIntyre will make another start for Tennessee in the team's Week 6 game against Arkansas. Faizon Brandon (shoulder) is listed as questionable, but won't start, even if active. Ryan Staub is QB3 for now, but would be the top backup if Brandon is inactive. Across four games, MacIntyre has completed 70% of his passes for 148 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for no yards across two attempts. Arkansas is a solid matchup, allowing 340 yards and 28.4 points per game so far this season. MacIntyre isn't a very good fantasy option, and that should be taken into account when thinking about other Tennessee offensive playmakers as well.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Mazeo Bennett Jr. Probable for Week 6 Battle
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 9, 2026, 11:23 AM ETSouth Carolina wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. (undisclosed) is probable for the team's showdown with Florida in Week 6. Across five games this season, Bennett has hauled in 18 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown. He leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. He has eight rushing yards across two attempts as well. Florida has allowed 393 yards and 27.2 points per game so far, so the matchup is pretty favorable for Bennett if he's able to suit up. If he cannot, expect wideouts Nyck Harbor, DJ Black and Donovan Murph to help fill the void. Running back Matthew Fuller and tight end Brady Hunt could also see expanded opportunities in the pass game.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Nate Frazier Off Injury Report, Expected to Play
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 9, 2026, 11:17 AM ETGeorgia running back Nate Frazier (rib) is off the team's injury report and is expected to play in the team's battle with Alabama in Week 6 of the college football season. Across four games this year, Frazier has 211 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 26 attempts, while catching a pass for five more yards. He's been involved offensively for the Bulldogs in each of the past two seasons as well, so getting the junior back against Bama would be a nice offensive boost. Frazier has been the top Georgia back this season, with Dwight Phillips Jr., Bo Walker and Chauncey Bowens helping out. The addition of Frazier could muddy the RB room and production, and heading into a tougher test, fantasy owners need to temper expectations for all the Bulldog backs.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Isiah Canion a Game-Time Decision in Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 9, 2026, 11:10 AM ETGeorgia starting wide receiver Isiah Canion (leg) is listed as questionable and is a game-time decision for the team's showdown with Alabama on Saturday. He has just three catches for 28 yards this season across three games. He has not played since Week 3, and heading into a tough test, getting Canion back would be a nice boost for the Georgia offense. Without Canion available most of the season, the Bulldogs have five players (wide receivers Craig Dandridge, Talyn Taylor and Sacovie White-Helton, running back Chauncey Bowens and tight end Lawson Luckie) over 100 receiving yards, but none are over 177. Bama's defense has allowed 312.6 yards and 20.8 points per game so far, and will be the Bulldogs' toughest test to this point.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Jeremy Hecklinski Expected to Start Over Hank Brown
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 9, 2026, 10:58 AM ETIowa is expected to start Jeremy Hecklinski at quarterback against Washington on Friday night. He will replace the injured Hank Brown (shoulder). Hecklinski has completed 56.3% of his passes this season for 208 yards and a touchdown, while throwing one interception. He's rushed for five yards on two attempts. Brown is at 62.9% as a passer, going for 832 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He has 16 yards and a touchdown across 17 rushing attempts. The likely QB change is a downgrade for the Iowa offense, and could mean more is placed on the running game, which has been led by Kamari Moulton so far. Washington is allowing 303.4 yards and 18.4 points per game so far, so the matchup doesn't help Hecklinski much.--Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
Kewan Lacy Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 9, 2026, 7:58 AM ETOle Miss running back Kewan Lacy (shoulder) was listed on Thursday's injury report as questionable for Saturday's road test against Vanderbilt. It was previously reported that Lacy would be good to go, yet he remains on the report as questionable, which puts his status up in the air. If he's unable to go, the Rebels will lean on Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsey to carry the load on the ground. Lacy has not played since exiting the LSU game back on September 19.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Mario Craver Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 8, 2026, 8:29 PM ETTexas A&M star receiver Mario Craver (ankle) remains listed as questionable on Thursday's injury report ahead of Saturday's road trip to Columbia. Craver suffered the injury against LSU last week, briefly leaving the game in the second quarter before returning. Craver is second on the team in receiving yards, behind Isaiah Horton, with 23 catches for 235 yards and two scores. The Aggies will need all the help they can get against a surging Missouri team but if Craver can't go, expect Ashton Bethel-Roman to step up in his place.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report