Ryan Coleman-Williams Eyeing Big Game vs. Georgia

Oct 9, 2026, 11:56 AM ET

Penn State wide receiver Koby Howard (undisclosed) is out again in Week 6. He has missed two games in a row, after starring in the first three contests for the Nittany Lions. The wideout combined for 12 catches, 344 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games, plus had two rushes for 24 yards and another score. He still leads the team in receiving yards and is tied for first with his three total touchdowns. With Howard out again, wide receivers Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen and tight end Benjamin Brahmer will be more involved in the passing game for Penn State. The Nittany Lions are facing USC this week - the Trojans allow 348.8 yards and 25.5 points per game so far, but have an easier task with Howard out.