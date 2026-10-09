Jordan Addison Waits For Green Light In Week 5
Oct 9, 2026, 5:03 PM ETMinnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) drew a questionable tag and will be a wait-and-see WR3 option when his team travels to New Orleans in Week 5. The speedster popped up on the injury report during the week and did not practice Wednesday, but did return in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday, suggesting he'll have a chance to play against the Saints. Addison caught four of his six targets last week and had his best game of the year in Week 3, though top receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) said this week that he aims to play, which will diminish Addison's volume. The Saints' defense has allowed points half the time it has been on the field, which ranks last in the league, though their primary struggles have been against the run. All told, Addison is playable as RotoBaller's No. 33 receiver this week, but managers should check in Sunday to make sure he is active.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
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T.J. Hockenson On Starting Radar After Breakout Week
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 9, 2026, 5:02 PM ETThe offensive high points have been few and far between for the Minnesota Vikings so far this season, but tight end T.J. Hockenson establishing a rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray brings new hope heading into Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. The veteran tight end drew a whopping 13 targets and caught all of them for 119 yards last week, which made him TE1 even without the would-have-been touchdown that he sacrificed to clinch the game. Now, Hockenson takes on a Saints defense that ranks 27th against half-PPR tight ends while receivers Justin Jefferson (ankle) and Jordan Addison (hamstring) are questionable to play. While Hockenson could go back to being the third option in this offense if both receivers play, the fact that he has Murray's trust in key situations counts for something. Hockenson is RotoBaller's No. 12 tight end for Week 5, putting him in starting range in most leagues.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Will Makai Lemon's Rookie Woes Continue Against the Jaguars?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 9, 2026, 5:00 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon continues to play a lot of snaps, but has struggled to begin his NFL career. With No. 1 wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and reliable tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) both missing the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Lemon was poised for a breakout role, but it did not come to fruition. He played 45 snaps against the Rams, but recorded just three receptions for 27 yards (9.0 yards per catch). He is still yet to find the end zone in 2026. He gets a Week 5 date with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville is an interesting matchup for Lemon and the Eagles, as the Jaguars give up more than 280 passing yards per game, but are near the top of the NFL in most other defensive categories, including ranking as the No. 3 scoring defense in the league (13.3 points per game allowed). Smith is still out, and with additional injuries in Philadelphia's offense, Lemon could see his fair share of targets on Sunday. The Eagles spent high draft capital on Lemon, selecting the former USC Trojan with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. It is taking Lemon some time to adjust to the professional ranks, but he has recorded 10 receptions (on 15 targets) for 65 yards (6.5 yards per reception) and one rush for negative-five yards through four games in 2026. Lemon ranks as RotoBaller's No. 47 wideout for Week 5 and is expected to score 6.1 fantasy points. Lemon, who is currently rostered in 43% of Yahoo leagues, is off of the fantasy radar for Week 5 and does not need to be in your lineup until he proves otherwise.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Locked-In Will Reichard An Easy Starter In Week 5
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 9, 2026, 4:57 PM ETRiding a year-long hot streak, Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard can be started in every format when his team takes on the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. The All-Pro has made 31 straight field goals dating back to last season, including all 12 attempts this year. For better or worse, Reichard has been Minnesota's most reliable way to score this season, tying for the league lead in points scored at his position. The Saints surrendered 45 points last week, rank in the bottom three against fantasy kickers, and the indoor setting takes away most of the unfriendly variables for a kicking operation. As long as he's healthy, Reichard should have lineup potential. He is RotoBaller's No. 5 kicker this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Ja'Marr Chase Remains In Concussion Protocol, Questionable For Week 5
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 9, 2026, 4:56 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase may be available to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. Chase was injured early in last week's contest when his helmet was grabbed and pulled backwards then his head hit the ground as he was tackled. Since being removed from the game, the star wideout has been in the league's concussion protocol. Despite practicing on Thursday and Friday, Chase remains in concussion protocol heading into the weekend. Players typically miss at least one game with concussions, but it is not unheard of for players to clear protocol within one week. If Chase is available to play, he would once again be a smash play on the road in Miami. The Bengals are heavy road favorites and the Dolphins defense cannot stop any offense right now, especially not the high-powered Cincinnati offense. With fellow receiver Tee Higgins also questionable for the contest, Chase could take on an even larger piece of the receiving pie. Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on his status ahead of Sunday and have plans in place should he not clear concussion protocol.--Joshua Costello
Source: Underdog NFL - Twitter
Dontayvion Wicks Hoping for More Production Vs. Jaguars
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 9, 2026, 4:54 PM ETWide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) entered the Week 4 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams as the Philadelphia Eagles' de facto No. 1 wide receiver, but the results were disappointing in the 24-20 loss. With leading wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) both missing the contest against the Rams due to injury, and running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) exiting the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury, Wicks had the opportunity for a productive day, but that was not the case. Wicks saw five targets on the day, but he tallied just three receptions for 18 yards (6.0 yards per reception) and did not score. Wicks was behind both Darius Cooper (seven) and rookie Makai Lemon (six) in targets, although each player recorded three receptions. Cooper amassed 33 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Lemon totaled 27 receiving yards. Wicks is dealing with a hamstring injury this week, but is expected to play against the Jaguars. He will look for a better performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5. Philadelphia will be without Smith, Barkley and others, giving Wicks another opportunity to be heavily involved. The good news for Wicks is that Jacksonville allows the second-most passing yards in the NFL, giving up 280.3 yards per game through the air. The bad news for Wicks and the Eagles is the Jaguars rank in the top-three in the NFL in scoring defense (13.3 points per game) and are among the very best teams in the league at forcing turnovers. Through four games in 2026, Wicks has caught 12 passes for 197 yards (16.4 yards per reception) and a touchdown. He is RotoBaller's No. 30 wide receiver for Week 4 and is projected to score 7.8 fantasy points. While he should see targets against the Jags, Wicks is a touchdown-dependent boom-or-bust candidate for Week 5.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
The Minnesota Vikings D/ST Is An Elite Option In Week 5
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 9, 2026, 4:53 PM ETEntering Week 5 as the top defense in the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings' D/ST is a top-tier choice for fantasy lineups when the Vikings travel to New Orleans. Through four games, Minnesota has forced seven turnovers, compiled an NFL-best 16 sacks, and allowed points on 26% of opposing teams' possessions, which ranks first in the league. Three Vikings are in the top 15 in individual pressures as the Brian Flores-led unit has flummoxed every opponent so far. New Orleans has shown some firepower, ranking fifth in the league in passing yardage, but the Saints rank 30th in turnover percentage and 28th in yards per rushing attempt. Second-year quarterback Tyler Shough has never faced the scheme, which is typically a big advantage for the Vikings, even on the road. As RotoBaller's No. 4 D/ST, the Vikings can be started confidently in any format that plays a defense.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Carnell Tate is Listed as Questionable for Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 9, 2026, 4:51 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (back) is officially listed as questionable ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans. Tate was added to the injury report on Thursday due to a back issue. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday that Tate is ready to play. Barring any setbacks, it sounds like Tate should be out there for this big divisional matchup. Tate is coming off his best game of the season, where he recorded nine receptions for 145 yards during last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Fantasy managers should be able to lock Tate into their lineups, but they should check back on Sunday just in case he gets downgraded.--Andy Webb
Source: Titans PR
Joe Burrow Could Be Missing Key Pieces In Week 5
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 9, 2026, 4:48 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take on the Miami Dolphins with a hobbled offense in Week 5. Burrow passed for 428 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in the 17-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase left early in that contest with a concussion, and fellow wideout Tee Higgins also left with a groin injury. Burrow will now head into Miami with his two top pass catchers questionable to play. Despite potentially having a diminished receiving corps, the Bengals QB should be in line for a productive game due to the matchup. The Dolphins defense is among the worst in the league, so the Bengals offense should have no issues scoring against them. The only thing that fantasy managers will need to worry about is whether Burrow and the Bengals will need to continue throwing later into the game. The Bengals are heavy road favorites despite the injuries they're dealing with, which is a testament to the weakness of the Miami offense and the improvement of the Cincinnati defense. If the Bengals run out to an early lead, Burrow may be content with handing the ball off to Chase Brown over and over. Burrow is ranked QB5 in our RotoBaller Week 5 rankings, making him a strong QB1 option in a soft matchup. Fantasy managers should still start Burrow without his top weapons, but his ceiling may be lower than usual this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Jalen Hurts Looks To Bounce Back in Tough Matchup Vs. Jaguars
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 9, 2026, 4:47 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a difficult outing in a 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. He posted season-lows in completions (12), passing yards (93) and completion percentage (44.4%). And most unfortunately for Philadelphia, the Eagles had a 20-10 lead with just over four minutes left to play, yet lost the game to L.A. Hurts and the Eagles will look to bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 in London. The Jaguars boast the No. 2 scoring defense in the NFL (13.3 points per game allowed) and the No. 3 rushing defense (74.3 yards per game allowed). Jacksonville is also the best team in the league in turnover differential (plus-six), is tied for the most interceptions (six) and is tied for second in total takeaways (eight). Where the Jacksonville defense has struggled, however, is passing yards allowed, with 280.3 yards allowed per game, which ranks second to last in the NFL. According to Pro Football Reference, Jacksonville is allowing 14.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (tied for eighth-best in the NFL). The Philadelphia offense is dealing with multiple injuries, including to running backs Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (abdomen), and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), and will be short-handed against the Jaguars. Hurts will need to use his arm and his legs effectively to assure the Eagles don't lose for the third consecutive week. In 2026, Hurts has completed 68 out of 114 passes (59.6%) for 713 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He has added 105 rushing yards and an additional score. Hurts ranks as RotoBaller's No. 18 quarterback for Week 5 and is projected to score 15.7 fantasy points. It isn't the easiest matchup against Jacksonville, but Hurts should still be started in most formats.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Won't Play in Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 9, 2026, 4:41 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, per John Boyle. Charbonnet is nearing his return to the field, but he isn't quite ready yet. He was able to get through limited practice sessions this week, but it's not enough to clear him for game action. The 25-year-old will miss at least one more game, but he could return for next Thursday's matchup against the Denver Broncos. Emanuel Wilson should remain the lead back after rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown last week. It looks like Wilson will have streaming value for at least one more game.--Andy Webb
Source: John Boyle
Chris Brooks Won't Play in Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 9, 2026, 4:30 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Brooks sustained an ankle injury during last week's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brooks hasn't practiced at all this week due to the lingering ankle issue. His absence should mean that MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson see larger roles in the backfield. Between the two, Lloyd is the better fantasy option, but neither back is having much success right now. The next chance for Brooks to play will be against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.--Andy Webb
Source: chicagobears.com
Dontayvion Wicks Cleared for Week 5 Despite Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 4:18 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) was limited in practice Friday but carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against Jacksonville in London. Wicks suffered the injury during Thursday's session, briefly putting his availability in question. With DeVonta Smith (hamstring) ruled out, Wicks should have an opportunity for more targets, although he didn't do much with an expanded role against the Rams last week. He caught just three of five targets for 18 yards in that game and has 12 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown through four contests. Dallas Goedert (knee) is also returning after missing the past two games, giving Jalen Hurts another established receiving option. Wicks should see opportunities with Smith sidelined, but his recent production makes him a risky flex play despite being cleared for Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Jalon Daniels is Likely to Start in Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 9, 2026, 4:17 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to remain under center for the Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Scott Smith reports. Head coach Todd Bowles said right now that the plan is for Daniels to start at home versus Pittsburgh. It sounds like Baker Mayfield (thumb) is making good progress, but the team is uncertain if he'll be ready that fast. The Bucs offense looked good during Thursday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs can afford to be more cautious with Mayfield, considering Daniels has looked surprisingly good during his first two career starts. There's still a lot of time between now and next Sunday's game against the Steelers, but for now, Daniels is lined up to start.--Andy Webb
Source: Scott Smith
Christian Gonzalez is Ruled Out for Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 9, 2026, 4:09 PM ETNew England Patriots defensive back Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gonzalez has missed six straight practices and remains week-to-week while he works his way back from a shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 3. The Patriots are going to be shorthanded with Carlton Davis (neck) also ruled out for this game. This team could be leaning on rookies Karon Prunty and Channing Canada to make a larger impact this weekend. The continued absence of Gonzalez will certainly hurt this defense, but hopefully, he can return next week.--Andy Webb
Source: New England Patriots
Pat Bryant to Miss at Least Four Games on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 4:05 PM ETThe Denver Broncos are placing wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) on injured reserve, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Bryant was carted off after a 30-yard catch in Sunday's loss to San Francisco, finishing with three receptions for 47 yards. The move is somewhat surprising after head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday he didn't think Bryant would need to go on IR, although he didn't rule it out. The second-year receiver had been earning more playing time, handling 70% of Denver's offensive snaps in Week 3 and catching nine passes for 133 yards and a touchdown through four games. Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr. could see more work behind Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle while Bryant is sidelined. November 8 against Carolina is the first game Bryant would be eligible to play, not a guaranteed return date. He's difficult to hold in most redraft leagues with at least four games on the sidelines.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Keenan Allen Questionable Again With Groin Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 3:53 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with Pittsburgh, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Allen was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday after missing last week's win over Washington. He was also questionable heading into that game before the Colts downgraded him to out Saturday, so his status is worth keeping an eye on again this weekend. The veteran had his best performance of the season before getting hurt, catching six of nine targets for 63 yards and a touchdown against Houston in Week 3. He's totaled 13 receptions for 100 yards through three games. Indianapolis remains without Alec Pierce (heel), who is on injured reserve, and Ashton Dulin (hamstring) has also been ruled out Sunday. Allen could see a decent number of targets if he's able to return, although his lingering groin issue makes him a risky WR4/flex option against the Steelers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: James Boyd
Rico Dowdle Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 3:45 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with Indianapolis, according to Nick Farabaugh of PennLive. Dowdle has missed the past two games after dislocating a toe against New England in Week 2, but he's making progress. He returned to limited practice Wednesday and Thursday after being sidelined for more than two weeks. Jaylen Warren has been excellent in his absence, rushing for 220 yards on 34 carries while adding six catches for 82 yards over the past two games. Head coach Mike McCarthy has indicated he still plans to use both backs when Dowdle returns, although Warren has certainly earned his touches. Dowdle managed just 37 rushing yards on 15 carries before getting hurt. Even if he's cleared for Sunday, his workload could be limited in his first game back, making him a risky fantasy option against the Colts.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Jalen Nailor Ruled Out With Concussion
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 3:36 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) has officially been ruled out for the Week 5 game against the New England Patriots on Sunday on the road, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. Nailor was unable to practice all week after he suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. It is more disappointment for the 27-year-old to begin his first year with the Raiders. The former sixth-rounder by the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 came into Vegas hoping to become a big part of their revamped offense. The Raiders' offense has been better, but Nailor has not helped much, catching only five passes for 52 yards on 11 targets. With Nailor out this weekend, Tre Tucker will operate as the team's leading receiver against a Patriots defense that will be missing star cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Cody White could fall into WR2 duties in Vegas with both Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. still on Injured Reserve. Nailor is rostered in only 7% of Yahoo leagues. His next chance to return from his concussion will come next Sunday, Oct. 18, at home against the Buffalo Bills.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Paul Gutierrez
D'Andre Swift Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 3:34 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (hip, knee) has no injury designation for Sunday's game against Green Bay, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Swift missed Wednesday's practice before returning on a limited basis Thursday, and he'll now head into Week 5 with a much clearer path to touches. Kyle Monangai (toe) has been ruled out after rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets last week. Swift lost a fumble in the third quarter of that game and didn't receive another touch, finishing with 58 yards on 15 carries. He's now lost two fumbles this season, although he's still produced 311 rushing yards and three touchdowns through four games while adding 10 catches for 84 yards. With Monangai sidelined, Swift should handle most of Chicago's backfield work against the Packers, with Roschon Johnson likely spelling him. He has RB1 upside this week, particularly if the Bears lean heavily on the running game again.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Mack Hollins Ruled Out for Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 3:27 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) did not practice all week and has officially been ruled out for the Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, according to the team. Hollins will miss his first game of the year after getting injured in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Buffalo Bills. With the 33-year-old veteran out and A.J. Brown (ankle) still on Injured Reserve, Romeo Doubs should have an even higher target ceiling against the Raiders. The Patriots will also ask DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, and Kyle Williams to step up, as well as tight ends Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon. It is not great news for young quarterback Drake Maye, as he looks to lead the team to a second straight win. Hollins has been a more attractive deep-league flex option with Brown on IR, and he has caught 15 of his 20 targets for 209 yards without a touchdown through four games in his second season in New England. The next chance Hollins has to return will be for a Week 6 divisional contest against the New York Jets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots