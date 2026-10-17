Gunnar Helm a Bench Stash Against Colts
Oct 17, 2026, 12:08 PM ETTennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm is a clear bench option in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts. The young tight end started the season as a solid short-passing option, but in the last two weeks, he has just one catch on two targets. It seems that quarterback Cam Ward has been looking elsewhere, making it hard for fantasy managers to expect Helm to take advantage of the 23rd-ranked defense in fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Helm could become a solid fantasy option sometime in the near future, but for now, he is more of a dynasty option than a redraft option. Unless Ward shows signs of improvement and the offense manages to score more in coming games, Helm should remain out of fantasy lineups. Despite a great matchup, Helm should not be in fantasy starting lineups in Week 6.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller TE Rankings
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Jahan Dotson a Low-Floor, Low-Ceiling Play in Week 6
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 17, 2026, 1:01 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson has become more interesting for fantasy managers over the last two weeks, recording exactly 54 receiving yards in each game while catching one touchdown pass. The downside is that he's caught no more than two passes in any game this season and received no more than four targets. Still, the 26-year-old has become the team's deep threat, with an average depth of target (ADOT) of 16.4 yards, compared to Drake London, whose 9.1-yard ADOT is second-best on the team. Even so, Dotson's limited involvement and dependency on big plays make the Penn State product a risky fantasy play most weeks. The Bears defense will be without multiple key defenders this week, which could mean a couple more opportunities, but the fifth-year pro is still low in the receiving pecking order in Atlanta, making him a WR6 this week or a DFS tournament dart throw.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 17, 2026, 12:56 PM ETThe Washington Commanders officially ruled out running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) for the Week 6 game on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, according to John Keim of ESPN. This was the expectation after Croskey-Merritt was unable to practice all week due to a groin injury that has resurfaced after he was limited in practice last week. The 25-year-old former seventh-rounder in 2025 from Arizona played in last week's tie against the division-rival New York Giants and had 11 rushing attempts for a season-high 82 yards and his second rushing touchdown of the season, although he was not targeted in the passing game for the first time in 2026. The second-year back has not been all that efficient with his 67 carries, averaging 3.6 yards per attempt while recording 239 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as the Commanders' early-down RB. Rachaad White (shoulder) and Austin Ekeler (chest) were both on the Week 6 injury report as well, but they are trending towards playing and should split the backfield work on Monday night in a tough matchup against the 5-0 49ers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - John Keim
Oronde Gadsden A Touchdown-Dependent TE3 in Week 6 vs. Chiefs
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 17, 2026, 12:51 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden has been a disappointing fantasy tight end in his sophomore season after a productive rookie year. Gadsden is the TE34 in overall scoring, averaging 3.9 points per game. The 23-year-old failed to take advantage of an injury-depleted pass-catching group last week and didn't catch his lone target. However, the Chargers are expected to have both Ladd McConkey (foot) and Quentin Johnston (chest) available this week. As a result, Gadsden enters Week 6 as RotoBaller's PPR TE29 in a tough matchup against division rival Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs defense has allowed the second-fewest receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this season. Additionally, the Chiefs are coming off their bye week, giving them a week of rest and extra time to game plan for a struggling Chargers offense. Gadsden should be viewed as a TE3 and nowhere near fantasy lineups in Week 6.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Quentin Johnston Off the Fantasy Radar in Week 6 vs. Chiefs
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 17, 2026, 12:48 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston (chest) is off the injury report and will play in his team's Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it is unknown if Johnston will see a snap count on Sunday. Johnston was out last week because of his chest injury but logged two limited practices and finished the week as a full participant. The 25-year-old enters Week 6 as RotoBaller's PPR WR48 in a tough matchup against division rival Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs defense has allowed the second-fewest receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this season. Additionally, the Chiefs are coming off their bye week, giving them a week of rest and extra time to game plan for a struggling Chargers offense. Johnston should be left out of fantasy lineups in Week 6, and he could become a cuttable fantasy player after this week if he produces another dud outing.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Nick Folk a Viable Streamer in Potential High-Scoring Contest
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 17, 2026, 12:46 PM ETAtlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts last week, making him 6-for-6 over the last three weeks (9-for-12 overall) while going 12-for-12 on extra points so far this season. The veteran's recent success can be partly attributed to the fact that he hasn't had a field goal try longer than 50 yards since Week 2, with two of his three misses this season coming from 50-plus. The 41-year-old may not be the best streaming option in leagues that reward longer field goals, but there have been many more opportunities for points since Michael Penix Jr. took over at the helm for Atlanta, and this week's matchup against the Bears has one of the highest over/unders on the slate (52.5), so Folk looks like a viable streamer for those managers in need of a kicker this week. He's ranked as the No. 19 kicker overall at RotoBaller for Week 6.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Can Ladd McConkey Be Trusted in Week 6 vs. Chiefs?
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 17, 2026, 12:45 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey (foot) is off the injury report and will be active for his team's Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it's unknown if McConkey will be on a snap count on Sunday. McConkey is coming off back-to-back zero-point outings with a limited snap percentage due to a foot injury. The 24-year-old enters Week 6 as RotoBaller's PPR WR39 in a tough matchup against division rival Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs defense has allowed the second-fewest receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this season. In addition, the Chiefs are coming off their bye week, giving them a week of rest and extra time to game plan for a struggling Chargers offense. McConkey is hard to trust in Week 6 because of a tough matchup and recent foot injuries. As a result, he should be out of fantasy lineups if possible.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Pat Freiermuth Now Questionable With Calf Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 17, 2026, 12:44 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers added tight end Pat Freiermuth (calf) to the Week 6 injury report on Saturday, and he is now questionable to play on Sunday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a calf injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Steelers already have wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) on Injured Reserve, so if Freiermuth cannot suit up this weekend, rookie receiver Germie Bernard could be heavily targeted by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers against a Buccaneers defense that has allowed 226.6 yards per game through the air through the first five weeks of the season. The 27-year-old Freiermuth has become a waiver-wire pickup in recent weeks after catching eight of his 12 targets for 61 yards and three touchdowns in the last two games against the division-rival Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts. He has already matched his touchdown total (four) from all of last year in 17 games played, but fantasy managers might not be able to stream him against Tampa. If Freiermuth is inactive, Darnell Washington will be a streaming sleeper in deeper fantasy formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Keaton Mitchell a Risky Deep-League Flex Option in Week 6 vs. Chiefs
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 17, 2026, 12:42 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell has seen his role improve over the last three weeks. The 24-year-old is the PPR RB37 in overall scoring, averaging 6.1 fantasy points per game. Mitchell has nine-plus touches during that stretch and has seen a greater snap percentage than Omarion Hampton over the last two weeks. Mitchell enters Week 6 as RotoBaller's PPR RB36 in a tough matchup against division rival Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs defense has allowed the third-fewest rushing touchdowns and the sixth-fewest yards per carry this season. The Chiefs' defense has limited big plays on the ground and caps the upside of a big-play running back like Mitchell. In addition, the Chiefs are coming off a bye week, giving them a week of rest and extra time to game plan for a struggling Chargers offense. Mitchell is a risky flex play in deep leagues and should be out of lineups if possible in Week 6.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Will Kimani Vidal be the Chargers' RB1 in Week 6 vs. Chiefs?
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 17, 2026, 12:38 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal has seen his role grow over the last two weeks. Vidal has seen the same or a higher snap percentage than Omarion Hampton during this stretch. As a result, Vidal has scored 10-plus points and finished inside the top 26 fantasy running backs in back-to-back weeks. The 25-year-old has forced the Chargers into a three-man running back committee, capping the ceiling for all the backs as reliable fantasy options. Vidal enters Week 6 as RotoBaller's PPR RB41 in a tough matchup against division rival Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs defense has allowed the third-fewest rushing touchdowns and the sixth-fewest yards per carry this season. Additionally, the Chiefs are coming off their bye week, giving them a week of rest and extra time to game plan for a struggling Chargers offense. Vidal might lead the Chargers' backfield in Week 6, but he shouldn't be in fantasy lineups.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Omarion Hampton a Risky Flex Option in Week 6 vs. Chiefs
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 17, 2026, 12:36 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has become a borderline flex starter in all league formats. Over five weeks, Hampton is the PPR RB23 in overall scoring, averaging 9.4 fantasy points per game. The 23-year-old has become a touchdown-dependent fantasy player and has seen his role diminish over the last three weeks. Hampton enters Week 6 as RotoBaller's PPR RB28 in a tough matchup against division rival Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs defense has allowed the third-fewest rushing touchdowns and the sixth-fewest yards per carry this season. Additionally, the Chiefs are coming off their bye week, giving them a week of rest and extra time to game plan for a struggling Chargers offense. Hampton is a risky flex play and will likely need to find the end zone to be a viable fantasy option in Week 6.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
DK Metcalf Removed From Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 17, 2026, 12:35 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (illness) has been removed from the injury report and will not have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Week 6 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Steelers listed Metcalf as questionable on Friday's final injury report after he did not practice due to an illness. However, he is feeling better a day later and will be good to go this weekend for the Steelers and fantasy managers. Through five games in the 2026 season, Metcalf has caught only 19 of his 37 targets for 225 yards and one touchdown, which makes him the WR41 in half-PPR scoring going into this weekend's games. Metcalf had his best game of the year in the Week 4 loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, catching five of his nine targets for 115 yards, but he regressed with just three receptions for 12 yards in last Sunday's 34-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) on Injured Reserve, Metcalf should have a safer target floor, and that will be especially true if tight end Pat Freiermuth (calf), who was added to the injury report on Saturday, cannot play in Tampa.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Justin Herbert Hard to Trust in Week 6 vs. Chiefs
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 17, 2026, 12:33 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has become unplayable in one-quarterback fantasy football leagues. Herbert's the QB25 in overall scoring and is averaging 12.1 points per game through five weeks. He hasn't scored over 15 points in a single game and is coming off back-to-back performances under 12 fantasy points. Entering Week 6, Herbert is RotoBaller's QB25 in a tough matchup against division rival Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs defense has allowed the second-fewest passing yards and passing touchdowns, while surrendering one passing touchdown and forcing one interception per game. Additionally, the Chiefs are coming off their bye week, giving them an extra week to game plan for a struggling Chargers offense. Herbert should be out of lineups in all fantasy league formats in a tough Week 6 matchup.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Atlanta D/ST a Low-End Streaming Option Against Bears
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 17, 2026, 12:25 PM ETThe Atlanta Falcons defense/special teams unit came into last week's contest allowing just 48.3 rush yards per game but ended up yielding a whopping 208 yards on the ground to the Ravens, with an additional 201 yards allowed through the air and three total touchdowns. On the bright side, for a unit that was having trouble getting to the quarterback and forcing turnovers, the Falcons recorded four sacks and recovered a fumble, which was returned for a touchdown in the contest. Unfortunately, the team will be without CB C.J. Henderson (groin), who leads the defense with 23 solo tackles and six passes defended while also logging one of the unit's four forced fumbles thus far. Also, with one of the highest over/unders on the slate this week (52.5), there is expected to be a lot of offense. Whether or not that means Caleb Williams will be under center for the Bears has yet to be determined, but it could mean there are more reliable options available to stream on the waiver wire. Atlanta is ranked as the No. 18 defense this week at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Ja'Kobi Lane "Good to Go" For Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 17, 2026, 12:20 PM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is "good to go" after a full practice slate this week, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. It should facilitate Lane's activation from Injured Reserve for Sunday's Week 6 game against the division-rival Cleveland Browns. The Ravens should officially activate the 22-year-old third-rounder from USC on Saturday, and he should be active on Sunday. Lane caught one of his three targets for 11 yards in his NFL debut in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts before injuring his wrist and missing the last four games. Now that he is back in the fold, he will have an opportunity to jump veteran Rashod Bateman as the team's WR2 behind Zay Flowers. Lane was a standout performer for the Ravens during training camp and the preseason this summer, but it remains to be seen if he can get back to that level of performance following his injury. At the very least, Lane is worth a waiver-wire pickup for receiver depth, although we would not recommend using him in starting lineups this weekend with quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) missing a second straight game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Dominic Zvada Looks to Bounce Back Against Saints
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 17, 2026, 12:17 PM ETNew York Giants rookie kicker Dominic Zvada missed three costly field goals in the 27-27 tie against the Washington Commanders in Week 5. After making 10 straight kicks to start the season, Zvada struggled, missing from 46, 50, and 56 yards, including an overtime attempt that would've put New York ahead. While Zvada ranks third in field goal attempts this season, if he can't convert those looks, both the Giants and fantasy managers will lose trust in the rookie. He faces the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. The Saints have allowed the third-most points on defense this season and the 10th-most points per game to kickers. Given the volume, Zvada offers legit starting upside this week, but he's a risky option given the inaccuracy he showed against Washington last week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Expected to be Out for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 17, 2026, 12:15 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is expected to be ruled out for the Week 6 contest on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, sources told Ben Standig of The Athletic. Croskey-Merritt was not spotted at Saturday's practice after missing practice on Thursday and Friday with a nagging groin injury. Backfield mates Rachaad White (shoulder) and Austin Ekeler (chest) are also on the Week 6 injury report, so Washington's backfield is pretty banged up right now. If one of White or Ekeler cannot play, the Commanders will have to bring up either Craig Reynolds or Devin Neal to the active 53-man roster for Monday's game. Fantasy managers should obviously move the 25-year-old JCM to their bench for this weekend's action, especially with the contest coming on Monday this week. Through five weeks of his second season in the NFL, Croskey-Merritt has seen 67 rushing attempts for 239 yards and two touchdowns while adding five catches on seven targets for 40 yards. He has left a lot to be desired on the ground with a 3.6-yard-per-carry average.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Ben Standig
Turnovers Are Key for New York Giants D/ST in Week 6
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 17, 2026, 12:12 PM ETThe New York Giants' defense struggled mightily in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders and are looking to bounce back this week. They allowed 27 points and 378 yards on offense and couldn't force any turnovers in the 27-27 tie with the Commanders. While they got to Jayden Daniels five times last week, the Giants D/ST managed only 5.0 fantasy points in standard formats. Despite last week's struggles, their defense has been a solid unit in 2026, ranking sixth in turnovers (8) and 11th in fantasy points scored. Now, they face a New Orleans Saints offense that ranks 16th in points and yards this season but has also allowed 11 turnovers (third-most). It's going to come down to turnovers for the Giants D/ST in what could be a relatively high-scoring game in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Robinson a Volatile RB3/Flex with Low Floor in Week 6
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 17, 2026, 12:11 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson came back down to Earth last week after a 62-yard, three-touchdown performance the week before, rushing just seven times for 16 scoreless yards. It looks like the 6-foot-1 back will see his involvement drop in games that are closely contested, which was also the case in Week 1 when he carried the ball nine times for 31 yards and no touchdowns, while averaging around 12 carries for 54 yards with four total TDs in the other three games in which the scoring margin was large. Week 6 brings a home matchup against the Bears which, with a 1.5-point spread, could be competitive throughout; however, with one of the highest expected point totals this week (52.5), there should be plenty of offense. View the 27-year-old as a boom/bust RB3/Flex this week, with the fifth-year pro ranked as the No. 32 RB overall at RotoBaller in Week 6.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Pitts Sr. Trending Up, but Still a Risky Play in Week 6
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 17, 2026, 12:06 PM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. had his most productive game of the season thus far in Week 5, catching five of his six targets for 42 yards and recording his first touchdown of the season. The 6-foot-6 tight end is trending in the right direction with eight catches over the last two weeks after tallying just two receptions over the season's first three weeks. Week 6 brings a challenging matchup against the Bears, a defense that has yielded the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, aided by the fact that the unit has yet to allow an opposing TE to score a touchdown. However, Chicago will be down multiple pieces on defense this week that could have an impact on the passing game, including the absences of LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (quadriceps), and DE Montez Sweat (suspended). Be that as it may, RotoBaller ranks the former first-rounder as a low-end TE2 this week, but there is certainly upside potential given his momentum and the depleted defensive unit.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Fire Up Isaiah Likely as a TE1 Against Saints
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 17, 2026, 12:05 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely had a monster game in Week 5, hauling in 11 of 13 targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders. After a sluggish start with Jameis Winston taking over as the starter, Likely has snapped off two very productive weeks in a row, totaling 160 yards and two touchdowns on 18 receptions. The former Ravens tight end has emerged as one of the best in the NFL, averaging 13.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game, and is currently the TE2, trailing only Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. He faces a New Orleans Saints defense that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season and has struggled mightily in recent weeks. In what projects to be a high-scoring affair, fantasy managers can fire up Likely as a TE1 in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller