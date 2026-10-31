Oct 31, 2026, 10:23 AM ET

The Detroit Lions defense has been a much-maligned unit in 2026, and for good reason. The Lions have allowed the second-most total passing yards (1,881) and touchdown passes in the NFL (16) through seven weeks. However, Detroit has been a bit better recently, holding the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers to a combined 38 points in their last two games. The Lions have also gotten their pass rush going, ranking second in the NFL with 21 sacks. In Week 8, Detroit will take on the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota's offense has had some issues so far this season, as they've scored more than 23 points just once in six games. Even so, Detroit's defense has had enough issues that it is tough for fantasy managers to trust. The Lions defense has moved out of must-avoid status, but managers should still go in a different direction if possible in Week 8.