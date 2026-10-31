Evan Engram's Limited Playing Time Keeps Him Outside Streaming Range
Oct 31, 2026, 10:53 AM ETDenver Broncos tight end Evan Engram is outside the usual streaming options for Sunday's Week 8 home game against the Kansas City Chiefs because his playing time and target volume remain limited. Engram played 24 of 61 snaps against Arizona, a 39% share, while Adam Trautman played 37 and Nate Adkins also logged 24. Denver's tight ends combined for only four targets, just 13.8% of Bo Nix's 29 pass attempts, with Engram catching one pass for two yards. Denver is splitting both the playing time and a small number of tight-end targets, leaving Engram with little weekly receiving volume. RotoBaller ranks Engram TE30 this week. Kansas City allowed AJ Barner to catch four passes for 42 yards last week, but Engram has averaged fewer than two receptions per game this season, totaling 13 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown. RJ Harvey is out, while Jaylen Waddle (chest) is questionable after limited work Friday, leaving targets available elsewhere in Denver's offense. Engram is a speculative option in two-tight-end leagues, with too little established volume for a typical 12-team lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Limited Targets Keep Courtland Sutton in WR4 Range
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 10:51 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton remains a WR4/flex option for Sunday's home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, with limited targets and inefficient production making him difficult to trust. Sutton led Denver's wideouts with 43 of 61 offensive snaps against Arizona, a 70% share, but finished with three catches for 45 yards. He has only 33 targets through seven games, averaging 4.7 per outing, and has caught 16 of those passes for a 48.5% catch rate. He has 168 receiving yards and one touchdown, with Bo Nix averaging just 5.8 yards per pass attempt. RotoBaller ranks Sutton WR44 for Week 8. Jaylen Waddle (chest) is questionable after limited work Friday, which could increase Sutton's opportunities. His projected coverage matchup, Mansoor Delane (shoulder), is also questionable after missing Friday's practice. Kansas City allowed Jaxon Smith-Njigba nine catches for 150 yards last week, but Sutton's own volume remains the stronger reason for caution. A Waddle absence would improve Sutton's case in deeper leagues; with both receivers active, Denver's passing struggles make him a difficult start in standard 12-team lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Zay Flowers Flourishing in Baltimore's Offense
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 31, 2026, 10:49 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is coming off a massive performance in a Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, in which he recorded eight receptions for 137 yards (17.1 yards per reception) and a touchdown. Flowers had a strong connection with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, recording 22 receptions in the three games that Huntley started. Now, Flowers gets his starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson (ankle), back in a Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills defense has struggled to defend the pass, ranking second-to-last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (285.8). Through six appearances in 2026, Flowers has amassed 40 receptions (on 53 targets) for 608 yards (15.2 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. He has added three receptions for 34 yards (11.3 yards per attempt). Flowers ranks as RotoBaller's No. 5 wideout for Week 8, and he remains a must-start WR1 player.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle Is a Risky Flex After Limited Practice Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 10:48 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is questionable for Sunday's Week 8 home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after missing Wednesday's practice and remaining limited Thursday and Friday. Even if active, he belongs in the deeper-league flex range, with RotoBaller ranking him WR46 this week. Waddle leads Denver with 45 targets, 26 catches and 276 receiving yards, but half of that yardage came in his 138-yard Week 2 performance. He caught four of seven targets for 48 yards before leaving the Arizona game last week. Kansas City's secondary has its own concerns: Mansoor Delane (shoulder) missed Friday's practice and L'Jarius Sneed (knee) was limited, with both questionable. That could make the matchup less demanding, though Denver's passing efficiency remains a separate obstacle with Bo Nix averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. RJ Harvey, second on the team with 25 receptions, is out. Waddle has an opportunity to command a larger share of the passing game, but his limited practice week makes him difficult to trust over a healthy receiver with comparable volume.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Mims Jr. Remains a Deep-League Stash Despite Plans for More Touches
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 10:45 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (ankle) has Sean Payton calling for more offensive touches entering Sunday's Week 8 home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mims caught both targets for a season-high 53 yards against Arizona, but played only 16 of 61 offensive snaps, a 26% share. One 47-yard reception supplied most of that production, highlighting his big-play ability without establishing a dependable workload. Mims practiced fully Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday and carries no injury designation. Jaylen Waddle (chest) remains questionable after limited work Friday, creating a possible opening for more snaps. Troy Franklin still played 28 snaps last week, so Mims is not the only receiver positioned to benefit if Waddle sits. Kansas City allowed Sam Darnold 257 yards on 28 attempts last week, but Denver's passing game averages just 5.8 yards per attempt. RotoBaller ranks Mims WR78 for Week 8. He belongs on deeper-league benches as a speculative stash, with only seven catches for 82 yards across five appearances despite Payton's stated plans.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
J.K. Dobbins Has Touchdown-Dependent Flex Value
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 10:43 AM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has a better chance of contributing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 with RJ Harvey ruled out, but Jonah Coleman's return complicates his fantasy value. Dobbins played only 14 offensive snaps against Arizona, fewer than both Coleman and Harvey, and finished with six carries for 23 yards. His one-yard touchdown supplied most of his fantasy production, while Coleman led the backs with 11 touches and 30 snaps. Dobbins has also struggled to turn his larger season workload into yardage, averaging 3.4 yards on 87 carries, with just eight receptions for 27 yards. His longest run of the season is 17 yards. Harvey's absence could expand Dobbins' assignment, although Coleman remains the preferred replacement after leading the rotation against Arizona. Kansas City allowed Emanuel Wilson 100 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries last week, but Denver's backs combined for just 18 rushing attempts against Arizona. Dobbins remains a deeper-league flex for managers willing to rely on rushing volume and short-yardage work, with less appeal in PPR formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Is Denver's Preferred Week 8 Flex
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 10:42 AM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman should have more opportunities against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 with RJ Harvey ruled out. Coleman already led Denver's backs in his return from injured reserve last week, playing 30 of 61 offensive snaps and producing 69 scrimmage yards on nine carries and two catches. That was a 49% snap share, compared with 26% for Harvey and 23% for J.K. Dobbins. Harvey's absence creates room for Coleman to stay on the field more often, including in a passing game where Harvey has caught 25 passes this season. Coleman's two catches against Arizona offer some receiving upside, but the main reason to favor him is his larger share of Denver's snaps. Kansas City allowed Emanuel Wilson to run for 100 yards and a touchdown last week, although he needed 24 carries. Coleman handled half of Denver's 18 running-back carries against Arizona and is the preferred Denver option for a flex spot. Dobbins scored from the one-yard line against Arizona, leaving Coleman with competition for goal-line carries even as the overall rotation narrows.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Nix Remains a QB2 With Receiving Options Banged Up
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 31, 2026, 10:41 AM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix faces the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 8 without RJ Harvey, while Jaylen Waddle (chest) is questionable after limited practices Thursday and Friday. Harvey's absence removes a back with 25 receptions, and left tackle Garett Bolles (hip) is also questionable after remaining limited Friday. Those concerns complicate an offense already averaging just 5.8 yards per pass attempt. Nix threw for 222 yards and one touchdown against Arizona last week, adding 73 rushing yards and a score, but a 62-yard touchdown run accounted for most of that ground production. He had only 37 rushing yards over his first six games, making it difficult to count on his legs to offset another modest passing line. Kansas City allowed Sam Darnold to average 9.2 yards per attempt last week, but Nix will be trying to exploit that opening with a depleted group of pass catchers. RotoBaller ranks Nix QB24 for Week 8. His seven passing touchdowns through seven games and 59.2% completion rate leave him better suited to Superflex lineups than as a streaming choice in one-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Derrick Henry Looks to Get Back on Track in Matchup Vs. Bills
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 31, 2026, 10:33 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry currently leads the NFL in rushing attempts (147) and ranks sixth in the league in rushing yardage (579). He is tied for third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (seven). However, Henry is currently averaging a career-low 3.9 yards per carry, and he has rushed for under 60 yards in each of his last two games. He rushed for a season-low 45 yards in a Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. However, with starting quarterback Lamar Jackson back, things could open up for Henry and Baltimore's ground game in a Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have struggled to defend the pass (285.8 passing yards per game allowed), but have been better against the run, allowing 101.0 rushing yards per game (15th in the NFL). Henry will remain a high-volume tailback and a must-start player against the Bills. Henry ranks as RotoBaller's No. 5 running back for Week 8.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Detroit Lions Defense is Still Tough to Trust in Week 8
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 31, 2026, 10:23 AM ETThe Detroit Lions defense has been a much-maligned unit in 2026, and for good reason. The Lions have allowed the second-most total passing yards (1,881) and touchdown passes in the NFL (16) through seven weeks. However, Detroit has been a bit better recently, holding the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers to a combined 38 points in their last two games. The Lions have also gotten their pass rush going, ranking second in the NFL with 21 sacks. In Week 8, Detroit will take on the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota's offense has had some issues so far this season, as they've scored more than 23 points just once in six games. Even so, Detroit's defense has had enough issues that it is tough for fantasy managers to trust. The Lions defense has moved out of must-avoid status, but managers should still go in a different direction if possible in Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Bates a Low-End Starting Kicker Option in Week 8
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 31, 2026, 10:22 AM ETAcross six games so far in 2026, Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has converted all 10 of his field goal attempts and all 22 of his extra-point tries. While the Lions offense has been successful moving the ball this season, head coach Dan Campbell's fourth-down aggressiveness typically takes some field goal opportunities away from Bates. However, Detroit may have a tougher time being productive on the plus side of the field in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota's excellent defense has a chance to completely shut down the Lions' scoring attack, but they could also have more success keeping Detroit out of the end zone than keeping them from moving the ball at all. Bates also has the advantage of kicking inside the domed Ford Field, taking weather out of the equation. Bates profiles as a low-end top-12 kicker option for fantasy managers in Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Lamar Jackson Looks to Make Immediate Impact in Return to Action
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 31, 2026, 10:20 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) enters Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills without an injury designation and will return to action after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. Jackson injured his left ankle in Week 4 in a win over the Tennessee Titans. While Jackson was out, Tyler Huntley started at quarterback for the Ravens. In Week 8, Jackson faces a Buffalo defense that ranks 31st out of 32 NFL teams in passing yards allowed per game (285.8). Through four appearances in 2026, Jackson has completed 68 out of 96 (70.8%) for 967 yards (241.8 yards per game), six touchdowns and one interception. Jackson has added 19 rushing attempts for 144 rushing yards (7.6 yards per attempt) and an additional touchdown. Now healthy, Jackson immediately returns to his normal status of a high-end QB1. Jackson ranks as RotoBaller's No. 4 quarterback for Week 8.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Sam LaPorta a Bounce-Back Candidate in Week 8 Despite Tough Matchup
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 31, 2026, 10:17 AM ETAcross six games in 2026, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has recorded 28 catches for 334 yards and three touchdowns on 39 targets. The 25-year-old is coming off a rough game in Week 7, in which he logged just one catch for 18 yards on two targets against the Green Bay Packers. LaPorta now faces a tough task in his attempt to bounce back in Week 8, as he will face a Minnesota Vikings defense that currently ranks first in the NFL in both total passing yards allowed (1,085) and passing touchdowns allowed (three). Minnesota has been especially tough on tight ends, allowing just 18 receptions and 233 receiving yards to the position through six games. However, LaPorta has had some success against the Vikings defense in the past, recording six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in his lone outing against them last season. Even coming off a quiet Week 7, LaPorta remains a must-start tight end for fantasy managers in Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Isaac TeSlaa is Tough to Trust in Difficult Week 8 Matchup
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 31, 2026, 10:16 AM ETAcross six games in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has recorded 10 catches for 197 yards on 21 targets. The 24-year-old has flashed upside at times, but he's also seen his usage scale down recently. Over Detroit's last two games, TeSlaa has logged just one catch for 10 yards on four targets. In Week 8, TeSlaa is now set to face a very difficult matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Through seven weeks, the Minnesota defense ranks first in the NFL in both total passing yards allowed (1,085) and passing touchdowns allowed (three). Between the tough opponent and his diminished role in the Lions' passing game, TeSlaa should be off the starter radar for fantasy managers in Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jameson Williams a High-Risk, High-Reward Wide Receiver Option in Week 8
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 31, 2026, 10:10 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams got off to a slow start to the 2026 season, but his production has begun to pick up lately. Over his last three games, Williams has recorded 13 catches for 240 yards and four touchdowns on 21 targets. In Week 8, Williams faces a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Through seven weeks, Minnesota ranks first in the NFL in both total passing yards allowed (1,085) and passing touchdowns allowed (three). Williams specializes in explosive plays, so he does not need Detroit's offense to have sustained offensive success to produce big numbers for fantasy managers. Still, the matchup against the Vikings also makes it more likely that Williams gets shut down completely. All in all, Williams profiles as a boom/bust, low-end WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Amon-Ra St. Brown Remains a High-End Wide Receiver Option in Week 8
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 31, 2026, 10:09 AM ETAcross six games in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has recorded 46 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns on 68 targets. The 27-year-old has been the focal point of the Detroit passing game, logging at least eight targets in every game this season and seeing double-digit targets in five out of six contests. St. Brown and the Lions will face a very difficult matchup in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. Through seven weeks, Minnesota ranks first in the NFL in both total passing yards allowed (1,085) and passing touchdowns allowed (three). St. Brown also missed practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury, although he was able to return to full practice participation on both Thursday and Friday. As long as he stays healthy throughout the game on Sunday, he should continue to see heavy target volume. Fantasy managers may want to downgrade expectations slightly given the matchup, but St. Brown remains a high-end wide receiver option for fantasy managers in Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
"No Way" the Jets Trade Garrett Wilson at Deadline
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 31, 2026, 10:08 AM ETThe New York Jets have reportedly "no chance" of trading star wide receiver Garrett Wilson at this year's deadline, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. While the Jets would likely draw significant interest in Wilson, the team has made it clear they have no intention of trading their lead wideout. Wilson showed frustration on the sideline during their 28-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins after catching just two of three targets for 26 yards. In seven games this season, Wilson has hauled in 37 of 51 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 11.6 half-PPR fantasy points per game. With Wilson likely to remain with the Jets through the 2026 season, his fantasy value will be capped by the limited ceiling of quarterback Geno Smith and a crowded receiving room, as rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. emerges. Fantasy managers should continue to view the fifth-year receiver as a solid WR2 in fantasy and a must-start every week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Sione Vaki Unlikely to See Significant Workload in Week 8
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 31, 2026, 10:01 AM ETDespite holding his team's RB2 role, Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki has played a minimal role on offense in 2026. Across six games, the 25-year-old has recorded 108 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches. The Lions have leaned very heavily on star RB1 Jahmyr Gibbs, leaving very little opportunity for Vaki to rack up fantasy-relevant production. Gibbs missed practice on Wednesday of this week with a shoulder injury, but he returned to full participation on both Thursday and Friday and is off the injury report heading into Detroit's Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Vaki may see a few extra touches if Gibbs is battling a minor injury, but Minnesota has been one of the best defenses in football in 2026 and enters Week 8 ranked third in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed (587). All in all, Vaki should not be in starting consideration for fantasy managers on Sunday against the Vikings.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. a Volatile QB2 with QB1 Upside in Week 8
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 31, 2026, 9:57 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. defied the odds and guided his team to a win over the previously undefeated 49ers last week, completing 25 of 34 passes for 213 yards and tallying three touchdown passes for the second week in a row. It also marked the fourth straight contest in which the left-handed quarterback did not throw an interception, and he brings a sterling 9:1 TD:INT into Week 9's road matchup against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has made life difficult for opposing signal callers so far this season, ranking as the seventh-stingiest unit in terms of allowing fantasy points to opposing QBs, recording eight interceptions (second-most) through seven games and racking up five sacks against Carolina in their Week 7 contest. But they've been one of the best units against the run, too, which could force Atlanta to pass more. With legit stars on offense, Atlanta can come at teams through the air or on the ground, which could make Penix a volatile play on a week-to-week basis, and he ranks as a mid-range QB2 at RotoBaller for Week 8. However, with back-to-back weeks finishing as a top-10 fantasy QB, the 26-year-old has some upside for those looking for a streamer.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Jahmyr Gibbs a Must-Start Running Back in Week 8
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 31, 2026, 9:56 AM ETThrough his first six games played this season, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has combined productivity with a massive workload. The 24-year-old has rushed for 620 yards and seven touchdowns on 134 carries and also hauled in 32 catches for 270 yards and two scores on 40 targets. Gibbs has a very tough matchup in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota's defense enters the week ranked third in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed (587) and has allowed just three rushing touchdowns in six games. However, Gibbs has topped 30 touches in each of his last two contests and has recorded at least 27 touches in four out of Detroit's six games. As long as he continues to see that type of volume, Gibbs should have a good chance to produce like a high-end running back for fantasy managers in Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Growing Belief that Jaguars Could Trade Brian Thomas Jr.
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 31, 2026, 9:55 AM ETAfter the Jacksonville Jaguars stated they have no intention of trading wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., league sources believe the team will move him by this year's trade deadline. Since his monster rookie season, when he totaled over 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns, Thomas has struggled in Liam Coen's offense, hauling in just 57 of 111 targets for 812 yards and three touchdowns over his last 20 games. With Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Travis Hunter, and even rookie Josh Cameron emerging as the lead receivers in Jacksonville, Thomas has seen his role reduced over the last two games. Teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to be in the market for a wide receiver by this year's trade deadline. While it's unclear whether the Jaguars have changed their stance on Thomas, his name will be one to watch before the November 10 deadline.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Tom Pelissero - NFL Network