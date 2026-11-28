Chuba Hubbard Remains a Reliable RB1 Despite Staunch Matchup
Nov 28, 2026, 1:47 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard finished as the overall RB2 in Week 11 vs. the Baltimore Ravens, scoring 26 half-PPR fantasy points. He continues his reign of dominance by stacking another spectacular performance, accumulating 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 attempts. He had no production through the air in Week 11, which should be noted because pass-catching has been a calling card, as he has been targeted 23 times over his previous four matchups. Hubbard faces a much stiffer opponent in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. Their defense allows the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs and only gives up 3.65 yards per carry. Hubbard garners enough touches (an average of 27 over the last four games) and scoring opportunities to maintain his status as a low-end RB1, must-start running back in a bout against a tough Buccaneers run defense.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data Suite
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Anthony Gould Not Worth Starting In Week 12
John Johnson
John Johnson
Nov 28, 2026, 2:19 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould has the distinction of being a starting wideout for Week 12 for his team, when they'll face the New York Giants. That's about where the positive news ends and the negative side of the outlook comes in. Gould has yet to see a game with more than four targets this season, and hasn't eclipsed 50 receiving yards in any contest. He was firmly behind wide receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs on the team's depth chart before both of them were traded to other teams. The Colts likely don't see themselves having productive passing games this season, and we should tend to agree with that line of reasoning. Gould is a dynasty stash, though even his long-term upside is dubious. Perhaps in extremely deep leagues he's worth a start, but aside from that, he shouldn't be considered for starting lineups for Week 12.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jacoby Brissett's Passing Volume Keeps Him in Superflex Range
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 2:16 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett has thrown 86 passes in two starts with Lamar Jackson (thumb) on injured reserve. He threw for 340 yards in his Baltimore debut, then passed for 276 yards and a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers last week. The Houston Texans enter Week 12 ranked 23rd in net passing yards allowed per game (229.4), giving Brissett a chance at another solid yardage total on Sunday. RotoBaller's weekend rankings put him at QB17. Houston ruled out Danielle Hunter (hamstring) after he missed practice all week. Baltimore still has to handle Will Anderson Jr. (11.5 sacks) without starting right guard Vega Ioane (hand), who was limited Thursday, missed Friday's practice and was ruled out. Brissett's volume makes him a viable Superflex starter. With one touchdown pass in two Baltimore starts and a tougher job up front, he's a difficult sell in one-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Warren A Risky TE Fantasy Start For Week 12
John Johnson
John Johnson
Nov 28, 2026, 2:15 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren is a risky player to start at the position in Week 12 despite his high draft capital in 2026 fantasy football drafts. He's put up scores of 5.8, 8.4, 2.4, and 3.2 PPR fantasy points over his last three games, which is enough to justify benching him moving forward. He was heavily targeted in Week 8 and Week 9 only to fail to reach double-digit PPR points, and things aren't likely to get better now that QB Daniel Jones has been released and quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. is the starter. Richardson is not a very productive passer, and Warren at least enjoyed a huge target share when Jones was on the field. We could see an offense that struggles mightily against the foe New York Giants in Week 12. They allow below-average fantasy production to opposing TEs this season. Warren is a desperation starter at this point for fantasy managers that can't find good options on the waiver wire for Week 12.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Spencer Shrader's Fantasy Value On Shaky Ground For Week 12
John Johnson
John Johnson
Nov 28, 2026, 2:11 PM ETIndianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader missed two of his field goal attempts in Week 11 and scored just 1.0 PPR fantasy point in the contest, and that's not the only reason to be nervous about his scoring potential in Week 12. The Colts will face the New York Giants in their next game, and they allow only 7.0 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers, which ranks seventh-fewest in the league this year. To make matters worse, the Colts will now have quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. starting under center, and he hasn't played consistently as a starter since the 2024 season. He'll likely be very rusty. The Colts also traded away wide receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, and have very little depth at pass-catcher. They're throwing in the towel for the season, and that's not typically conducive to good kicker production. Fantasy managers should look elsewhere for a starting kicker for Week 12.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jonathan Taylor Could See More Running Room With New QB
John Johnson
John Johnson
Nov 28, 2026, 2:04 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor looked like one of the better picks you could have made in the late first round of 2026 NFL Drafts for a while this season. That was before the Colts offense collapsed and the team released QB Daniel Jones. Since Week 7, Taylor has averaged a paltry 7.0 PPR fantasy points per game, which has made him seem more like a bench candidate than an elite RB1. Things might be looking a little more rosy with a quarterback change, though. Jones was mostly ineffective this year, but QB Anthony Richardson Sr. will be the starter moving forward. He's an extremely talented rusher and elite athlete. High-end running quarterbacks make it more difficult for defenses to stack boxes against opposing running backs, because they can get punished heavily by read-option runs. Taylor should continue to be started in all fantasy leagues for his upside, and there's optimism that we may see more of early-season Taylor from now on.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Anthony Richardson Sr. A Deep-League Sleeper For Week 12
John Johnson
John Johnson
Nov 28, 2026, 1:59 PM ETWith the release of former Colts starting quarterback Daniel Jones, Indianapolis will turn to QB Anthony Richardson Sr. to be the starter for Week 12. It will be a passing offense devoid of many of the pass-catching weapons it started the season with, unfortunately, as wide receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen have both departed for greener pastures. Richardson still has a shot of putting up surprising production in fantasy football, though. He is an elite athlete -- perhaps the best we've ever seen play at the quarterback position from a size and speed perspective. That's enough to put up solid fantasy production even on a bad offense with bad passing production. And the opposing New York Giants, their Week 12 opponent, allows the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. As long as he doesn't turn the ball over a lot, Richardson should be startable in superflex and 2QB leagues, though he's more of a stash candidate in 1QB leagues for now.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Falcons Release Tua Tagovailoa
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 1:41 PM ETThe Atlanta Falcons are releasing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday, a source told Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Veteran Andy Dalton took reps with the second-team offense earlier this week in practice and will now be the backup to Michael Penix Jr. Jack Stroud will be elevated to the QB3 role. Tagovailoa won the QB competition by default over Penix in the summer while Penix was still rehabbing a partially torn ACL that he suffered late last year. It did not take long for the 28-year-old former fifth overall pick by the Miami Dolphins to get hurt, though, and the Falcons quickly turned to Penix early in the 2026 campaign. In only one game played for the Falcons, Tagovailoa went 2-for-3 passing for 34 yards with one interception. He was a Pro Bowler in 2023 and led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards in his fourth season in the NFL, but things quickly fell apart from there, primarily due to ongoing concussion issues. Tagovailoa has not been able to recover from his head injuries, and he was always criticized for never really taking shots deep down the field. It remains to be seen if an NFL team will pick Tagovailoa up off waivers, but if he is, he will be a long shot to become valuable in superflex leagues for the rest of the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Daniel Flick
Tre' Harris Off Deep-League Radars in Week 12 vs. Patriots
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 28, 2026, 1:36 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Tre' Harris wasn't able to stack great fantasy outings after posting 4.8 PPR points a week ago. His fantasy stock takes an additional hit this week after the team ruled Justin Herbert (concussion) out for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. As a result, backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will make his first NFL start and lead an underperforming Chargers offense. Most backup quarterbacks lock into one pass-catcher, and that will likely be Ladd McConkey since he operates in the middle of the field as a chain-mover. Consequently, Harris enters Week 12 as RotoBaller's PPR WR62 in a fantasy-friendly matchup against the Patriots. RotoBaller ranks the Patriots defense as the second-easiest matchup for receivers this week, and it's allowing the third-highest passing percentage this season. However, Harris has been utilized as a vertical threat for the Chargers and likely won't see enough volume to cash in on an easy matchup.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Jalen McMillan Questionable for Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 1:28 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee, calf) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Saturday and is listed as questionable to play in the Week 12 contest against the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. McMillan, who has been on Injured Reserve since Week 3 due to an MCL injury in his knee, was a full practice participant on Thursday before being downgraded to limited on Friday. The 24-year-old will most likely have to wait another week to come off IR and rejoin the active roster for a Week 13 matchup at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Whenever the 24-year-old former third-rounder from Washington does rejoin the Bucs on game days, he will almost certainly be on a limited snap count as the WR4 behind Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., and rookie Ted Hurst III, leaving him very little fantasy value for the stretch run in a Bucs offense that has not moved the ball consistently through the air in 2026. McMillan played in two games to begin the year before injuring his knee, catching zero passes on just one target. He is currently rostered in only 3% of Yahoo leagues and should only be stashed as WR depth in much deeper formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Colston Loveland Expected to Avoid Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 1:20 PM ETA second opinion on Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland's (knee) sprained MCL showed that he is now expected to avoid being placed on Injured Reserve, and the Bears are considering him week-to-week, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The worst was feared for Loveland after he was carted off the field in Detroit in the win over the division-rival Lions on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday. The 22-year-old second-year tight end has gotten some good news, although he should not be expected to be available for the team's next game in Week 13 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday, Dec. 6. But barring a setback, Loveland should be able to rejoin the team before the end of the regular season. The former 10th overall pick from Michigan has caught 41 of his 61 targets for 397 yards and three touchdowns in his second year in the NFL and is a surefire top-10 fantasy TE in fantasy football anytime he is active in the Bears' high-scoring offense. For however long Loveland is sidelined, Sam Roush should be Chicago's TE1, giving him some deep-league TE2 streaming potential going into next week against the Jags. After catching his third touchdown pass of the year in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints, Loveland caught his only target for five yards and lost a fumble on Thursday against the Lions before he was carted to the locker room.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Ladd McConkey Hopes to Continue His Fantasy Momentum into Week 12
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 28, 2026, 1:18 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey is coming off his biggest performance of the 2026 season. McConkey had a season-high eight targets and scored two touchdowns. His outing reminded managers they can trust him when he's healthy, and he can be a reliable WR2 and flex option. McConkey could be in for another heavy volume day after the team announced backup DJ Uiagalelei will start with Justin Herbert (concussion) out. Most backup quarterbacks lock into one pass-catcher and force-feed them targets throughout the game. As a result, McConkey enters Week 12 as RotoBaller's PPR WR32 in an opportunistic matchup against the New England Patriots. RotoBaller ranks the Patriots defense as the second-easiest matchup for receivers this week, and it's allowing the third-highest passing percentage this season. As a result, McConkey can be plugged into lineups as a solid flex play for Week 12.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Kimani Vidal an Intriguing Desperation Flex Play in Deeper Leagues
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 28, 2026, 1:13 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal could see a bigger role in the offense with key starters ruled out for Sunday's Week 12 game. The team ruled out Justin Herbert (concussion) and Keaton Mitchell (knee), opening up more carries for Vidal in a likely run-centric offense. As a result, Vidal enters Week 12 as RotoBaller's PPR RB47 in a tough matchup against the New England Patriots. RotoBaller ranks the Patriots defense as an average matchup for fantasy running backs this week, but they are allowing the 10th-fewest rushing yards this season. The Chargers offense will dip with backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei running the offense, but it's hard to believe it gets much worse for fantasy purposes. Vidal should be viewed as an intriguing desperation flex option in deeper leagues with an expected increased role for Week 12.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Dominic Zvada Remains a High-Upside Option Against Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 28, 2026, 1:10 PM ETDespite accuracy struggles, New York Giants rookie kicker Dominic Zvada continues to produce in fantasy this season. Zvada went 3-for-4 and made both extra points in the 23-18 Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This season, Zvada has made 20 of 27 field-goal attempts and all 18 extra-point attempts, averaging 9.4 fantasy points per game. Zvada ranks fifth in the NFL in field-goal attempts and 13th in makes, but he ranks 25th in field-goal percentage. Only Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has more misses than Zvada this season. Zvada should continue to see volume against the Indianapolis Colts, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to kickers and the third-most field-goal attempts this season. While accuracy remains a concern for the rookie, he could be a high-upside option against a struggling Colts defense in Week 12.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Omarion Hampton Faces Uphill Battle as RB2 in Week 12 vs. Patriots
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 28, 2026, 1:09 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton will face an uphill battle to be a fantasy RB2 with Justin Herbert (concussion) out for the team's Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots. As a result, backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will make his first career start and lead a Chargers offense that has underperformed all season. Hampton enters Week 12 as RotoBaller's PPR RB23 in a tough matchup against the Patriots. RotoBaller ranks the Patriots' defense as an average matchup for fantasy running backs this week, but it is allowing the 10th-fewest rushing yards this season. However, Hampton could be the focal point of the offense if the team opts to go run-heavy to help ease Uiagalelei into the game. The Chargers' offense will take a dip with Uiagalelei under center, but it's hard to believe it could get much worse for fantasy purposes. Hampton should be viewed as a low-end RB2 who could see enough volume to boost his production.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
DJ Uiagalelei Tough to Trust in His First Career Start in Week 12 vs. Patriots
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 28, 2026, 1:06 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is slated for his first career NFL start on Sunday against the New England Patriots, according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. The News broke Friday evening that starting quarterback Justin Herbert will be out due to a concussion he sustained last week. It's been an unimaginable year for the Chargers at 1-9, with an offense mightily struggling under Mike McDaniel. Uiagalelei was once seen as a college phenom and a five-star prospect at the start of his collegiate career, but inconsistent play and poor performances led to him going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old enters Week 12 unranked in a decent matchup against the Patriots. RotoBaller ranks the Patriots defense as the ninth-easiest matchup for fantasy quarterbacks this week, and it's allowing the third-highest passing percentage this season. However, Uiagalelei should be left out of lineups in all fantasy formats if possible.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado
New York Giants D/ST a Top Option Against Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 28, 2026, 1:01 PM ETThe New York Giants' defense is coming off its best game of the 2026 season in Week 11. Last week, the Giants D/ST allowed 18 points and 354 total yards while recording two takeaways and three sacks in the 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Entering the week, the Jaguars offense ranked among the top five in points scored and had scored 30+ points in four straight games. In Week 12, the Jaguars face a smash spot against an Indianapolis Colts offense that ranks 30th in total yards and 26th in points scored. The Colts rank last in the NFL in giveaways (20). Although quarterback Daniel Jones is no longer the starter, backup Anthony Richardson Sr. has also struggled with turnovers. While Richardson poses a greater threat to this defense than Jones, the Giants D/ST is a must-start in Week 12.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Looking to Bounce Back in Week 12
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 28, 2026, 12:51 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely is looking to rebound after a rough Week 11 outing. Likely hauled in just one of three targets for 35 yards in the 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, his fewest receptions and targets in a game this season. Despite that unproductive game, the former Raven tight end has been in the midst of a breakout season in 2026. He's already set career highs in every major statistic and currently ranks as the TE2 in half-PPR formats, behind only Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. Likely is in a great position to bounce back in Week 12, as he faces an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. This Colts defense has severely struggled against the pass over the last four weeks, and if quarterback J.J. McCarthy can rebound after a bad game, Likely should be a high-end TE1 in Week 12.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan Not on Final Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 12:49 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (foot) is not on the final Week 12 injury report on Saturday and is good to go against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. McMillan dealt with a minor foot injury in the team's 35-33 win over the visiting Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, but the 23-year-old first-rounder is good to go this week after having his practice reps limited over the last couple of days as a precaution. It is good news for quarterback Bryce Young and the Panthers' offense as they look to split the season series with the Bucs after losing 43-14 on Oct. 25. In that contest, McMillan was quiet, catching four of his six targets for 40 yards and no touchdowns. He is coming off a strong performance against the Ravens, catching six passes for 71 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season on nine targets, and he has scored twice in the last three games heading into the Monday night tilt on the road in Tampa. Now that McMillan has been cleared to play in Week 12, he will be on the WR2/3 borderline for fantasy managers as he looks to score for the second straight week. In his second NFL season, McMillan currently has a 55-731-4 line on 87 targets after he caught 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games as a rookie in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Malachi Fields Still Waiting for Breakout Game in Week 12
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 28, 2026, 12:41 PM ETNew York Giants rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields will look to reach the end zone on Sunday for the first time since Week 4. In 10 games this season, Fields has caught 24 of 45 targets for 375 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.6 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Despite a crowded receiving room at the start of the season, the rookie has cemented himself as the clear-cut WR2 opposite Malik Nabers. Fields has played 77% of snaps, run 72% of routes, and holds a 13.1% target share. However, the Giants' underwhelming passing game keeps him outside fantasy-startable range. He faces an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed the 14th most fantasy points to wide receivers, including the 10th most passing yards allowed this season. As fantasy managers await the breakout game, Fields should not be in starting lineups in Week 12.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Rotoballer
Jonathon Brooks Questionable for Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 12:40 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen), who remains on Injured Reserve, is officially questionable to play on Monday night against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, according to Sheena Quick. Brooks was a full participant in practice on Friday and has been nearing his return from a core-muscle injury in recent weeks, but the Panthers have admitted it has been tough to find a big enough role to justify activating the 23-year-old former second-rounder from Texas. We will know by Saturday afternoon's deadline if Brooks is officially activated from IR, and if he is activated, he figures to play a small change-of-pace role in Carolina's backfield behind starter Chuba Hubbard. Brooks has already torn his ACL twice in his NFL career and continues to battle injuries, having played in just five games since entering the league in 2024. In two games this year before going on IR, Brooks saw just nine carries for 30 yards and added two catches on three targets for 43 yards in the passing game. Brooks will be a handcuff option for fantasy managers who have Hubbard rostered, but upon his return, nobody should be considering him as a realistic standalone option. He is currently rostered in 35% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sheena Quick