CeeDee Lamb Expects To Play On Monday Night
18 hours agoDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) continues to battle a sprained AC joint in his shoulder but said he expects to play on Monday night in Week 14 against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Lamb has full range of motion and his strength back and was officially limited in the team's first practice of the week on Thursday. "As far as Monday goes, I'll be fine by then," Lamb said. The 25-year-old aggravated his right-shoulder injury on Thanksgiving last Thursday in the win over the division-rival New York Giants and finished with only two grabs for 39 yards on six targets. Fantasy managers should leave him in their Week 14 starting lineups for a juicy matchup against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. The Bengals have allowed the 10th-most half-PPR points to receivers per game this season and the fifth-most points in the last five weeks.
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
