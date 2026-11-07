Nov 7, 2026, 7:56 AM ET

The Houston Texans D/ST is one of the best options available this week as they return from a bye week and visit the Chargers in Week 9. The Chargers are the last winless team in the NFL at 0-7 and have yet to reach 100 total points this season, averaging just 14.1 points per game. The Bolts have turned the ball over 17 times in seven games and allowed 23 sacks, making them one of the best D/ST matchups available, even though they have not allowed a D/ST touchdown yet. The Texans had 21 sacks and six takeaways in their seven games before their bye week. They haven't been quite as dominant as they were last year, but the unit is still stuffed with playmakers and has the ability to take advantage of this favorable spot in Week 9. In RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings, the Texans are the No. 2 D/ST, so start them with confidence this week in all formats.