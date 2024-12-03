Azeez Al-Shaair Suspended Three Games
3 days agoHouston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is being suspended three games for his illegal hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) in the Week 13 win on Sunday. Al-Shaair was ejected from the game after the hit on Lawrence, who was giving himself up on a slide in the middle of the field before Al-Shaair came in hard with a forearm to his helmet that left him concussed. Lawrence stayed on the ground before eventually being carted off, and he could miss the rest of the season because of his head injury. The 27-year-old Al-Shaair was also fined back in Week 2 for punching Bears running back Roschon Johnson, so it's not his first offense in 2024. He also had a late hit on Titans RB Tony Pollard out of bounds in Week 12. Al-Shaair is appealing the suspension, but if it is upheld, he won't be eligible to return until Week 18 against the Titans. Houston is on their bye in Week 14.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
