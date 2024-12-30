Anze Kopitar Leads Los Angeles To Comeback Victory Over Philadelphia
1 week agoLos Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar tallied two goals to lead Los Angeles to a come from behind victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday evening. The Kings were trailing heading into the third period but Kopitar struck twice to put them on top. Kopitar's first tally of the final frame came on a deflection which tied the contest. Kopitar would then score the game-winner on a power-play tip-in which beat Aleksei Kolosov. Kopitar entered this game carrying a three-game scoreless drought but was able to snap in that big way. Since the start of December, Kopitar has tallied ten points (four goals, six helpers) across 11 contests. The 37-year-old should continue to produce near point-per-game production playing on the top unit alongside Alex Turcotte and Adrian Kempe.
Source: NHL.com
