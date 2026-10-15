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NHL Best Bets: Top Player Props & Novig Market Picks (Thursday, 10/15/26)

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Get Sean Goodwin's top NHL bets and player props for Thursday, 10/15/26. Expert picks powered by the Novig betting exchange -- see today's highest-value plays. Win more with RotoBaller's expert betting advice.

In This Article hide
What is Novig?
NHL Game Bets
Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus
NHL Prop Bets
Novig Tools Exclusively at RotoBaller
NHL Prop Parlay
More Fantasy Baseball Advice
With an 11-game slate on tap today, a few matchups practically leap off the page. As teams approach the 10-game milestone, the data sharpens, and new trends emerge. Thanks for joining me for another edition of NHL best bets and props! Let's dive in and discover what stands out tonight on Novig.

Today's picks will all use the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction site—Novig. If you're not familiar with the site or how prediction markets work, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig.

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app. Now, here are some of the top NHL bets and player props for Tuesday's games.

 

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

 

NHL Game Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 10:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators UNDER 6.5 Goals (53%)

The Sharks are always entertaining, but with so many new faces and Celebringi missing a few games, they are still searching for their rhythm this season. I have no doubt they will eventually find their scoring touch, but I doubt it will happen tonight.

After six games, they have managed just 16 goals, and it is not just bad luck. They simply are not creating enough quality chances, as shown by their league-worst expected goals per 60 minutes of 1.53. Things are not much brighter for Nashville.

The Predators have also scored only 16 goals in six games, and their expected goals for per 60 minutes is just 2.13, fifth worst in the NHL. While I believe the Sharks will break out soon, I think this is the reality for the Predators this season.

Utah Mammoth (47% moneyline) at Edmonton Oilers

As you may have guessed, I am a big stats and matchup guy. It helps me find an edge for players to target and which teams to use them against.

Applying DFS matchups to the betting world has worked well. But no stats can explain how the Oilers are 5-0-1 to start the season. Over 6 games, the Oilers have scored 29 goals, and McDavid, Draisaitl, Podkolzin, and Boucard have accounted for 21 of them.

Now, 15 of these goals did come against Vancouver in the first two games of the season, but this team needs the top line to score for them to have a chance in a game. On the flip side, we have an up-and-coming team, Utah, fresh off their first playoff appearance a year ago, and who are off to a great start this season.

They roll three very good lines at you, and the best part is that, while they are averaging close to 3 goals per game, they have an expected goals per 60 minutes of 3.8, which means their offence hasn't reached its peak yet.

The Oilers are due to lose in regulation, so let's start tonight. I also think the O6.5 goals at 53% is in play for this game.

 

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER to receive $25 in trade credits when you deposit $10.

You also get A FULL YEAR of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

 

NHL Prop Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 10:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Brandon Hagel (TBL) Anytime goal vs Vancouver Canucks (39%)

Hagel is my top-rated winger for DFS tonight, and it’s not hard to see why. The matchup against Seattle is decent, but he is firing the puck at will to start the season.

He has 27 shots through the first 6 games and 4 goals to show for it. His underlying stats suggest there might be even more for Hagel. His shots per 60 minutes are 39.14; he is averaging 4.7 goals per 60 minutes, and the stat I weight the most, high-danger chances per 60 minutes, is 19.57, which is one of the best in the league.

When we look at this line as a whole, it’s not surprising in the least. This line gives Tampa Bay one of the absolute best lines in hockey.

Data is courtesy of @NatStatTrick.

Logan Cooley (UTH) Assist at Edmonton Oilers  (39%)

Assists, or as we like to call them at Rotoballer, "Apples," are an interesting prop to bet on.

I believe our DFS process translates well to them because we target line matchups for that night's slate. Still, trying to predict who scores the goal and gets the assist can be a bit of a crapshoot.

Except for the Cooley/Guenther combo, this is one of the best examples in the entire NHL of a playmaking center paired with a shoot-first winger. That is further backed up by the fact that Cooley only has 5 shots on goal through the first 6 games, but he has 6 "apples," while Guenther has 24 shots and 4 goals.

Tonight, they should avoid the McDavid line for most of the game and get the horrific bottom 6 of the Oilers to feast on!

 

Novig Tools Exclusively at RotoBaller

Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!

You can also shop for the best odds on bets and props at Novig using our new Prediction Finder Tool!

Win more on every winning market position with Novig, where you will consistently get a better return on your investment than traditional sportsbooks.

 

NHL Prop Parlay

Here’s tonight’s parlay with the plays I like for tonight’s slate; as always, mix and match to see what works for you. If you add Guenther to score a goal, that increases the odds to 25.64X.

If every leg hits, we are going to 14.93x our investment. Don't go overboard, but tossing a little change on the full parlay is a nice way to give our betting card a ceiling.

If you have any questions, please hit me up on X or join RotoBaller today and come talk some shop in our premium Discord channel!

Best of luck tonight, and let's have a winning season!

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