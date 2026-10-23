NFL Week 7 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters (2026)

NFL Week 7 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters. He ranks all 32 starting NFL quarterbacks ahead of Week 7, from Patrick Mahomes to Cam Ward.
Quarterback play around the league remained relatively strong in Week 6. We got to watch C.J. Stroud and Trevor Lawrence go at it early on Sunday. Later, Josh Allen and Kirk Cousins had a nice duel. Even J.J. McCarthy got in on the excellent quarterback action of the week.
Week 7 presents an opportunity for several young quarterbacks. McCarthy could set himself on a path of career rehabilitation after earning the starting nod in New York. Cam Ward has a chance to build on the Titans' first win of the season. Tyler Shough could show the rest of the league what he is made of against a stellar Steelers defense. This will be a fun week.
With a good week of football ahead of us, let's not waste any more time. It’s time to dive into the Week 7 quarterback power rankings and see who rose and fell this past week.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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No. 32: Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans
Ward looked like he was on his way to another poor game in Week 6, but a second-half surge resulted in Tennessee's first win. This game came on the heels of a lot of calls for Ward's job. However, he continues to have the backing of his head coach.
No. 31: Malik Willis - Miami Dolphins
Malik Willis enjoyed a bye week in Week 6. Hopefully, the bye gave the Dolphins' offensive staff much-needed time to figure out a few kinks to help support the young quarterback.
No. 30: Tanner McKee - Philadelphia Eagles
Tanner McKee took a half to get his feet under him, but he looked alright down the stretch of Philly's Week 6 loss to the Panthers. McKee is up against it and looks like he will get a shot to continue his audition for the rest of the season. This is especially with Jalen Hurts' blood clots spreading to his lungs.
No. 29: Geno Smith - New York Jets
Geno Smith and the Jets were unable to get the job done against a Patriots team that was not fully on its own game in Week 6. Smith and co. have been better this year than the Jets were last year, but points are still hard to come by for this team.
No. 28: Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson was not great in Week 6, but he made enough plays for the Browns to capture the division lead over the Ravens. Watson and co. are going to go as far as the defense will take them.
No. 27: Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts
Daniel Jones is officially playing like one of the worst quarterbacks in the league. He is not moving the offense effectively with a limited supply of weapons and a less effective year from Jonathan Taylor.
No. 26: Jacoby Brissett - Arizona Cardinals
Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals managed to beat the Rams without scoring a touchdown in Week 6. Despite getting down inside the Rams' 10-yard line on numerous occasions, this team could not punch it in. Either way, a win is a win.
No. 25: J.J. McCarthy - New York Giants
McCarthy has earned the right to start in Week 7 after nearly leading the Giants to a massive comeback win in Week 6. This is an audition for McCarthy's career. If he performs admirably, teams will be lining up to secure his services for the potential he provides.
J.J. McCarthy ready to step up for Big Blue 🗽
NYGvsHOU – Sunday 1:00pm ET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/kxBmFJH4lX
— NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2026
No. 24: Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert does not look like a man who even wants to be on the football field right now. The Chargers' offense is completely broken as the team heads into the bye. This is getting to a dire point, and Herbert needs to get right before the questions begin circling the quarterback rather than the coaching.
No. 23: Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
The Broncos have been winning games in spite of Bo Nix lately. Nix continues to struggle with pushing the ball downfield, and he does not seem to be in command of the offense. Sean Payton returning as the play caller has not seemed to fix anything either.
No. 22: Kyler Murray - Minnesota Vikings
Kyler Murray and the Vikings enjoyed a bye week in Week 6. Perhaps the time off gave the team time to put together a more effective offense according to Murray's strengths.
No. 21: Michael Penix Jr. - Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr. played a solid game on Sunday, but he continues to deal with injuries on and off, which is his only knock. The Falcons are still attempting to figure out if they can build around Penix, but the injuries will make that difficult.
No. 20: Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield is poised to reenter the lineup in Week 7. He has watched as Jalon Daniels led the Buccaneers to a 1-2 record in his stead. Hopefully, Mayfield's return from injury is not marred by any lingering effects.
No. 19: Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints
Shough put up big numbers in Week 6 against the Giants. He continues to have a solid second season, even if the Saints have only managed to win two games. In Kellen Moore's offense, the success should continue.
Tyler Shough takes it in himself for the touchdown 🗣️
NOvsNYG on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/v0RpZAmiQG
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
No. 18: Kirk Cousins - Las Vegas Raiders
Cousins continues to play solid football, but the Raiders have picked up three straight losses. The team is not losing because of Cousins' play, so he will likely hold off Fernando Mendoza for a while longer, but if the losing continues, we could see the rookie this season.
No. 17: Sam Darnold - Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold's interceptions are getting out of control. He tossed two more in Week 6 to bring his total in four full games played to seven. The Seahawks could easily be 6-0 without the interceptions, and they will need Darnold to snap out of this funk.
No. 16: Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels performed admirably against the 49ers on Monday night, but the Commanders ultimately fell short. However, if Daniels continues to play as he did in Week 6, the Commanders will find themselves in plenty of games.
Jayden Daniels finds Stefon Diggs in the end zone for the TD!
WASvsSF on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/IwlsqZZBiC
— NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2026
No. 15: Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers' resurgence continued in Week 6. He is playing surgical football and led the Steelers to another win in Week 6 over the Buccaneers. This is starting to look like a team that could make a legitimate push once it reaches the playoffs.
No. 14: Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and co. looked solid once again in Week 6 against the Eagles. Young continues to put up solid numbers for a team that has a chance to run away with the divisional title in the NFC South.
No. 13: Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott once again struggled to move this offense in Week 6. Prescott has now tossed two picks in back-to-back games. That is not a winning brand of football for a team that will need its offense to carry it through the rest of the season.
No. 12: Drake Maye - New England Patriots
Drake Maye continues to play with confidence and looks like the player we came to know him to be in 2025. The Patriots need to keep up with the Bills in the division. As long as Maye continues to play well, the Patriots will go very far.
Drake Maye scrambles for a 21-yard gain
NYJvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/t5C3RHLvFI
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
No. 11: Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams returned in Week 6, and he did not skip a beat. He looked fast and accurate en route to another win. The Bears were able to keep some sort of pace with the rest of the division.
No. 10: C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans
Stroud continues to look like a man ready for a contract extension. He led the Texans to another massive win in Week 6 over the Jaguars. The win gave this team a legitimate chance to make a run at the divisional title down the stretch of the season. Stroud is playing out of his mind.
No. 9: Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow enjoyed a bye in Week 6. Although his start to the season was not as slow as in years past, Burrow has yet to truly erupt. Burrow will hope the bye can help shake off the rust. If this offense picks up its play, this team will be very formidable.
No. 8: Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love continues to be a huge reason for the Packers' success this season. He is playing confidently and layering fantastic throws. The Packers are also playing a more complete brand of football around him, which is only helping his cause.
No. 7: Jared Goff - Detroit Lions
Jared Goff had a bye in Week 6. He should exit the bye refreshed and ready to continue leading a strong offense. It should be fun to watch what kind of performance Goff is able to put together over the back half of the season.
No. 6: Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson sat out once again in Week 6, but it feels like that was the last we will see of him on the sideline. The Ravens only mustered up 10 points in a loss to the Browns. Baltimore needs Jackson back ASAP.
No. 5: Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford and the Rams struggled to move the ball against a porous Cardinals defense in Week 6. The inability to move the ball ultimately ended in a bad loss. The Rams are officially in red alert territory.
No. 4: Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars
Lawrence tossed another four touchdowns in Week 6, but it was not enough for the Jaguars to win the game. Lawrence and co. still look like a very strong team, and will look to pull away from the rest of this division as the season wears on.
No. 3: Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Allen once again did his best to lead the Bills to victory in Week 6. After a rough stretch in Weeks 3 and 4, Allen has righted the ship and made a course correction. His efforts have resulted in a 5-1 record, which is just enough to keep the Patriots at bay for now.
How did Josh Allen make this TD pass to Keon Coleman?
BUFvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/CNLw6KW2tC
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
No. 2: Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy and the 49ers' offense came out firing in Week 6, but stalled as the game wore on. Luckily, San Francisco's defense stepped up and held the line for this team.
No. 1: Patrick Mahomes II - Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes was not at his best in Week 6, but the Chiefs still managed to win on the back of Kenneth Walker III. Mahomes will look to improve his play moving forward, and should be able to with the impending return of Rashee Rice from a hamstring injury.
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