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NFL Week 5 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters (2026)

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NFL Week 5 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters. He ranks all 32 starting NFL quarterbacks ahead of Week 5, from Patrick Mahomes to Cam Ward.

Quarterback play around the league has hit an inconsistent lull. Even some of the game's biggest stars, such as Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford, have been up-and-down this season. Luckily, there are a handful of young guns such as Bryce Young and Michael Penix Jr. who are picking up the proverbial slack.

Now that we are a month into the season, we have a good idea of where each quarterback is at. Despite some inconsistencies, the stars are generally playing well. With a limited crop of rookies, we are not being treated to much inexperience at the position. At some point, more rookies beyond Jalon Daniels are bound to get a shot, however.

With Week 5 on the horizon, let's see where each quarterback stands. There is definitely going to be some movement in this week's rankings following a few stellar performances.

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No. 32: Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward continues to struggle to progress on a weekly basis. The Titans nearly beat the Eagles in Week 4, but they are still struggling to put points on the board. Coming into the season, it felt like Ward would get off to a better start.

 

No. 31: Jalon Daniels - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Daniels became the first rookie quarterback to get a crack at a starting gig this season due to Baker Mayfield's injury. It did not go well for Daniels, who was overmatched by the Packers. Even so, Tampa Bay had a chance to mount a go-ahead game-winning drive at the end.

 

No. 30: Jameis Winston - New York Giants

Jameis Winston continues to be highly inconsistent. He is not putting up big passing numbers like we have seen him do at times. Still, he is holding down the fort in New York as the team sits at 3-1.

 

No. 29: Malik Willis - Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis and the Dolphins could only muster 10 points in Week 4 against a vaunted Vikings defense. The Dolphins are not utilizing Willis' greatest strength in his ability to run, and he only has one passing touchdown on the season.

 

No. 28: Geno Smith - New York Jets

Geno Smith and the Jets fell once again in Week 4. Smith was held to just 119 passing yards as the Bears cruised to victory. This team had looked better in previous weeks, but they seem to be headed in the wrong direction.

 

No. 27: Jacoby Brissett - Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett had been playing solid football up until a three-interception Week 4. The Cardinals fell to the Giants and seem like a team headed for another top pick in the draft. Week 1's win over the Chargers seems like it was a mirage.

 

No. 26: Kyler Murray - Minnesota Vikings

Kyler Murray struggled once again in Week 4. Murray is having trouble pushing the ball down the field in this offense. It seems as though Murray and head coach Kevin O'Connell are still trying to adapt to each other.

 

No. 25: Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson once again looked solid last Thursday night. Watson is playing average enough football to allow the Browns to sit in first place in the AFC North. The question is, can he keep it up?

 

No. 24: Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones is lucky the Colts have Jonathan Taylor, because he has been struggling over the last couple of weeks. However, as this offense gets healthier, Jones should begin to fare better. Week 5 will present a tough test against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

 

No. 23: Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert and co. were stalled again in Seattle. While the offense made somewhat of a late push in this game, it was all for naught. Things are going very south for Herbert and this squad.

 

No. 22: Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers put up big numbers once again in Week 4. His on-field argument with head coach Mike McCarthy also turned heads. In any case, Rodgers has been playing solid football of late. If he can continue on this vintage tour, the Steelers could make noise this year.

 

No. 21: Tyson Bagent - Chicago Bears

Tyson Bagent reclaimed the starting quarterback position in Chicago in Week 4, and he led an efficient offensive attack. Bagent seems to be more than capable of holding down the fort until Caleb Williams returns.

 

No. 20: Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders

It sounds like Jayden Daniels will return to the lineup in Week 5 with a heavily armored elbow. If Daniels can stay healthy, the Commanders could make noise in an NFC East division that is suddenly wide open.

 

No. 19: Michael Penix Jr. - Atlanta Falcons

Penix once again played savior for the Falcons in Week 4. Penix's arm talent is opening up everything in this offense, which led to five rushing touchdowns for this team in Week 4. This team suddenly looks dangerous with Penix under center.

 

No. 18: Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough and the Saints were substantially slowed down by a Falcons defense that has found a new wind this season. Shough and co.'s slow starts are becoming a problem for this team. However, Shough himself has continued to play solidly through it.

 

No. 17: Bo Nix - Denver Broncos

Bo Nix will have a new (old) play caller beginning in Week 5. Sean Payton took the reins back and is unlikely to relinquish them. Perhaps this change will lead to more consistency from Nix.

 

No. 16: Drake Maye - New England Patriots

Drake Maye has climbed a few spots after finding his mojo in Week 5. Maye took what the Bills' defense gave him, and the Patriots were able to grab a win and stay afloat. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a new run for Maye.

 

No. 15: C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud continued to play well in Week 4, but his defense let him down once again. Stroud is putting up massive passing yardage numbers this year. Most notably, Stroud has yet to throw an interception.

 

No. 14: Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love continues to put up solid passing numbers for the Packers. His efforts led to a close win over the Buccaneers in Week 4. The Packers are going to need even more out of Love if they expect to continue competing in the NFC North.

 

No. 13: Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense fell flat on their face in Week 4. Hurts and co. should have cruised to victory, but they were unable to close out the Rams, which led to an improbable comeback win for Los Angeles. To make matters worse, Hurts is losing linemen like crazy with the departures of Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson.

 

No. 12: Kirk Cousins - Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins currently leads the league in touchdown passes as the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. Let that sink in. This late-career resurgence for Cousins has been fun to watch, and it is a joy to see the Raiders return to relevance.

 

No. 11: Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young enters his bye week leading the NFL in passing yards. Yes, this is the same Young who had been unable to average 200 passing yards in a season to this point. This is a true breakout before our eyes.

 

No. 10: Sam Darnold - Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold was not asked to do much in a relatively dominant win in Week 4. He has thrown six touchdowns since his return from injury in Week 3, and the Seahawks' offense has not skipped a beat.

 

No. 9: Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow has not quite found his 2026 footing. Instead, it is the Bengals' defense that has fueled the team's solid start. The explosion is coming, although it may have to wait with Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase tending to injuries in Week 5.

 

No. 8: Jared Goff - Detroit Lions

Jared Goff and the Lions' offense continue to have to carry a heavy load with a porous defense. Goff led a great offensive outing in Week 4, only to watch Young and the Panthers outduel him.

 

No. 7: Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams

The reigning MVP continues to play inconsistently this season. Stafford has not quite reclaimed the magic that led to an incredible run in 2025. At some point, he will get it together, and that could come in Week 5 against the Bills, who have struggled to contain opposing offenses.

 

No. 6: Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is nursing an "unconventional ankle injury" that could keep him out for a couple of weeks, resulting in a slight drop in the power rankings. However, once healthy, Jackson should return to his dominating ways.

 

No. 5: Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott continues to lead a strong passing attack in Dallas. Ever since a bit of a Week 1 stinker, this offense has delivered, and the Cowboys are sitting at 2-2. This team could very well be 3-1, and shows no signs of slowing down with Prescott at the helm.

 

No. 4: Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars

Aside from a bit of a blip in Week 2 against the Broncos, Trevor Lawrence has been fantastic this season. He is playing relatively turnover-free football and will look to continue his ways across the pond in Week 5.

 

No. 3: Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

Allen has finally been dethroned at the No. 1 spot in the power rankings following another head-scratching performance. Allen has reverted to his old turnover-prone self over the last two weeks. He and the Bills need to center themselves and get back to their efficient, running ways.

 

No. 2: Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy has been arguably the best quarterback in the NFL this season. He has yet to be sacked, and he is throwing touchdowns at an incredibly high clip, as usual. Purdy's first major test of the season will be in Seattle this weekend. If he continues to perform at a high level through this game, we will have to have a major conversation about Purdy as an MVP.

 

No. 1: Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has been incredible this season. He led the Chiefs to a shootout win over the Raiders in Week 4, and has his sights set on yet another divisional title. A 4-0 start to the season definitely has Mahomes and the Chiefs on track.

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