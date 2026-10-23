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NFL DFS Cash Games: Week 7 Core Pieces and Value Plays (Premium)

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George Kittle - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, Draft Targets

Jamie Calandro breaks down his DFS cash game rankings and top game value picks at every position for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

In This Article hide
DFS Cash Game Locks
DFS Cash Game Values

It was a grind, but my cash games all hit last week despite the disaster that was the Los Angeles Rams. Seriously, they couldn't muster anything more than that against the Cardinals?? Ultimately, big games from Germie Bernard and Isaiah Likely were all I needed to break the plane (scoring was fortunately low last week), so we press on to this week.

Personal announcement - in case you missed it on X, I was fortunate enough to be selected as a contestant on Jeopardy! You can catch my episode airing this Monday night on ABC at 7:30 PM EST. Tune in and give me a little cheer from your couches (I'll hear it, don't worry).

This article will help you identify players to include in your cash game lineup, enabling you to save money and allocate it to premium options. Remember that cash lineups are all about safety and volume, not risk and reward. Please check our Discord for updates as practice reports come in throughout the week and a clearer picture emerges. Check out our other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win big!

 

DFS Cash Game Locks 

Puka Nacua, WR - LAR ($8,400 DK/$9,100 FD)

The Rams in general were a colossal flop in Week 6 as they turned their 32.5 implied team total into a loss at home against the lowly Cardinals. Puka Nacua was among the disappointments that were all the Rams, as he finished WR25 in PPR after being the consensus top-ranked WR.

We have to go right back to well with Puka this week and lock him into cash games despite his mediocre finish last week. Davante Adams is out for at least six weeks with a ruptured hamstring, and Nacua has 43 targets since he returned from his two-week injury. We have to assume that his target share is going to go UP in Adams' absence, and the 2-4 Rams are desperate for a win. The Raiders have allowed the 11th-most FPPG to opposing WRs, and the Rams once again have a top-five implied team total (26.5). It's going to be difficult to rank anyone else as the WR1 as long as Davante Adams is out.

Honorable mentions: Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey

 

DFS Cash Game Values

George Kittle, TE - SF ($5,700 DK/$6,500 FD)

It's really tough to call the third-highest priced TE a value, especially since tight end is a position where we generally search for bottom-priced value. However, given the slew of SF injuries and the matchup, we're treating George Kittle as a WR this week, and he's at least $2k too cheap for the role he's going to have.

Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are both out, so Brock Purdy's WR weapons will consist of retread veterans and day-three draft picks. George Kittle has four top-five finishes at the position in six weeks (and that's WITH healthy WRs), and he's fourth in air yards and seventh in targets among TEs.

Atlanta has allowed the seventh-most catches, 11th-most FPPG, and five TDs to the TE position this season, and is generally a pass-funnel defense. Kittle and Christian McCaffrey (more on him below) should be able to absolutely feast in this one.


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Colston Loveland

Leads Bears in Targets Thursday
D'Andre Swift

Cruises to Another Strong Performance
Drake Maye

Posts Another Superb Effort in TNF Defeat
Luther Burden III

Goes Over Century Mark, Scores in Thursday's Win
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Jonathan Taylor

Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Jonathan Taylor
Dallas Goedert

Misses Practice With Knee Injury
Tobias Harris

Unavailable Again on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Trending Toward a Return in Week 7
Jake LaRavia

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Malik Monk

Probable for Friday
Collin Sexton

Available for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Brandin Podziemski

Tagged as Questionable for Friday
DeVonta Smith

Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
Spencer Jones

Sidelined on Thursday
Brock Bowers

Practices in Full on Thursday
Puka Nacua

Leaves Practice Early on Thursday With Calf Injury
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Rashee Rice

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Jared Spurgeon

Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Jordan Love

Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
Lamar Jackson

Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Mike Evans

Not Seen at Practice on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Returns to Practice, Expected to Play in Week 7
Baker Mayfield

Says his Thumb is "Strong Enough to Play"
Zach Charbonnet

Seahawks Officially Activate Zach Charbonnet From PUP List
David Montgomery

Not Expected to Play in Week 7
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Traveling to Paris on a Red-Eye Flight
Ty Jerome

Sets Grizzlies Opening-Night Record with 45 Points
Anthony Black

a Full Participant in Thursday's Practice
Tyler Warren

Still Absent from Practice on Thursday
Oso Ighodaro

Exits Season Opener with Hip Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out Again Friday
Breece Hall

Moving Well at Practice, Could Play in Week 7
Jarrett Allen

Expects to Suit Up Against 76ers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Jake Sanderson

Returns With Two Assists
Logan O'Connor

Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
J.T. Compher

Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Mathew Barzal

Remains Without Timetable for Return
Marat Khusnutdinov

Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Linus Ullmark

Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Tacko Fall

Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Bradley Beal

Sidelined Through the Weekend
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Out This Week for Clippers
Max Strus

Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
Brandon Ingram

Remains Sidelined This Week
Jarrett Allen

Questionable for Season Opener Against 76ers
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Malik Monk

Ruled Out Against Clippers
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Khaman Maluach

to Start Season Opener Against Portland
Micah Potter

Available Against Suns
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Deni Avdija

Will Play and Start Against Suns
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
NHL

Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
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