October 23, 2026

Jamie Calandro breaks down his DFS cash game rankings and top game value picks at every position for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

It was a grind, but my cash games all hit last week despite the disaster that was the Los Angeles Rams. Seriously, they couldn't muster anything more than that against the Cardinals?? Ultimately, big games from Germie Bernard and Isaiah Likely were all I needed to break the plane (scoring was fortunately low last week), so we press on to this week.

Personal announcement - in case you missed it on X, I was fortunate enough to be selected as a contestant on Jeopardy! You can catch my episode airing this Monday night on ABC at 7:30 PM EST. Tune in and give me a little cheer from your couches (I'll hear it, don't worry).

This article will help you identify players to include in your cash game lineup, enabling you to save money and allocate it to premium options. Remember that cash lineups are all about safety and volume, not risk and reward. Please check our Discord for updates as practice reports come in throughout the week and a clearer picture emerges. Check out our other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win big!

DFS Cash Game Locks

Puka Nacua, WR - LAR ($8,400 DK/$9,100 FD)

The Rams in general were a colossal flop in Week 6 as they turned their 32.5 implied team total into a loss at home against the lowly Cardinals. Puka Nacua was among the disappointments that were all the Rams, as he finished WR25 in PPR after being the consensus top-ranked WR.

We have to go right back to well with Puka this week and lock him into cash games despite his mediocre finish last week. Davante Adams is out for at least six weeks with a ruptured hamstring, and Nacua has 43 targets since he returned from his two-week injury. We have to assume that his target share is going to go UP in Adams' absence, and the 2-4 Rams are desperate for a win. The Raiders have allowed the 11th-most FPPG to opposing WRs, and the Rams once again have a top-five implied team total (26.5). It's going to be difficult to rank anyone else as the WR1 as long as Davante Adams is out.

Honorable mentions: Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey

DFS Cash Game Values

George Kittle, TE - SF ($5,700 DK/$6,500 FD)

It's really tough to call the third-highest priced TE a value, especially since tight end is a position where we generally search for bottom-priced value. However, given the slew of SF injuries and the matchup, we're treating George Kittle as a WR this week, and he's at least $2k too cheap for the role he's going to have.

Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are both out, so Brock Purdy's WR weapons will consist of retread veterans and day-three draft picks. George Kittle has four top-five finishes at the position in six weeks (and that's WITH healthy WRs), and he's fourth in air yards and seventh in targets among TEs.

Atlanta has allowed the seventh-most catches, 11th-most FPPG, and five TDs to the TE position this season, and is generally a pass-funnel defense. Kittle and Christian McCaffrey (more on him below) should be able to absolutely feast in this one.



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