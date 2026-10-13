Will Kyle Monangai start for the Chicago Bears when he returns? John Johnson breaks down the Kyle Monangai return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 6.
Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe) is dealing with a turf toe injury. He's been walking in a boot ever since injuring the toe during a Week 4 contest in which he rushed the ball 30 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Monangai's monster effort has resulted in many fantasy managers questioning if he'll be the starting back moving forward. The Bears still have RB D'Andre Swift, who was the clear started in 2025. But that was Monangai's rookie season.
With the second-year pro out-touching the veteran by such a wide margin in Week 4, is he set to become the starting back when he returns? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Will Kyle Monangai Start For The Chicago Bears When He Returns?
Even if there was a re-shuffling of the depth chart, this season, it's likely that the only thing that would make Monangai the clear starter is an injury to Swift. The veteran has dealt with groin, hip, and knee injuries this season, and is known for playing through a variety of ailments.
Of most concern long-term is his groin issues. He's been listed on his team's injury report numerous times with groin problems, and it seems that he could have a chronic issue that he keeps aggravating. To be fair here, turf toe is also a lingering injury.
D'Andre Swift scores on a fourth down!
@CHIvsGB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/YWwONzJkCz
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
In Bears head coach Ben Johnson's offense, both have had substantial roles this season, and have mixed in regardless of down-and-distance or game script. However, Monangai's role has been greatest when the Bears are winning games by blowout.
This happened in Week 1 and Week 4, and those were the two games in which Monangai scored double-digit PPR fantasy points. In Weeks 2-3, Swift logged a total of 43 touches while Monangai saw just 22 total.
D'ANDRE SWIFT 55 YARD-TD!
CHIvsWAS on ABC
Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App https://t.co/r8sJNYKjQU
— NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2025
The veteran is the better athlete and has high-end explosive play potential as a pass-catcher. And so far, when the games have been closer and more hotly contested, it's been Swift that's the clear lead back while the younger player plays in a more supportive role.
Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Outlook
Chicago's offense is one of the few in the NFL where both the RB1 and RB2 have big enough roles in a productive enough offense for both to have standalone fantasy value. Monangai is more of a high-upside flex while Swift is a must-start in every game.
In deeper leagues, Monangai can be left in starting lineups without issues. As the leagues get smaller, tougher decisions have to be made. No. 25 is sure to have more disappointing games in which he doesn't get pass-catching work, doesn't score a touchdown, and isn't very efficient even on a low carry total.
D'ANDRE SWIFT 55 YARD-TD!
CHIvsWAS on ABC
Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App https://t.co/r8sJNYKjQU
— NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2025
However, he has elite upside as a handcuff, and immediately jumps into the RB1 conversation each time Swift misses a game. He should be rostered in all leagues, as he's an every-week high-upside starter in deep leagues and a lottery ticket bench stash in the rest.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like D'Andre Swift, Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - D'Andre Swift, Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for D'Andre Swift, Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland compared to others:
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