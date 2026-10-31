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Is Jacory Croskey-Merritt The Starting Running Back For The Commanders When He Returns? (Week 8 Update)

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

Will Jacory Croskey-Merritt start for the Washington Commanders when he returns? Wyatt McClintock breaks down the Jacory Croskey-Merritt return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 8.

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) has carried the ball 67 times for 239 yards, scored two touchdowns, and caught five of his six targets for 40 yards in his five games this season.

Unfortunately, he reinjured his groin in his Week 5 game against the New York Giants and was subsequently placed on injured reserve shortly after. Croskey-Merritt will be forced to miss at least four games and will be eligible to return to action in Week 11 at the earliest. He was a post-hype sleeper coming into this year after delivering an underappreciated rookie season.

The second year back has shared the backfield with three respected veteran running backs. Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, and Jeremy McNichols all profile closer to pass-catching backs who are strong in pass protection and have stolen carries here and there. So, will Croskey-Merritt be the starting back when he returns to action?

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Will Jacory Croskey-Merritt Start For The Washington Commanders When He Returns?

It’s more likely than not that Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt will return as the Washington Commanders' starting running back when he is activated off injured reserve. He has seen a dominant 57 percent rushing share among the Washington backs through the first five games this season.

Rachaad White has seen the second-most running back carries in the team’s backfield and only had a 25 percent rushing share among the running backs in that stretch. Croskey-Merritt more than doubled White's rushing share, showing Washington's desire to make Croskey-Merritt the primary featured back.

As mentioned previously, Croskey-Merritt will be out at least four games and is eligible to return in Week 11. Per ESPN’s John Keim, the team believes the young back reinjured his groin in their Week 5 tie against the New York Giants.

Croskey-Merritt didn’t play much in the fourth quarter and received no carries in the final 14 minutes and 20 seconds of regulation or in overtime, according to Sports Illustrated’s Philip Hughes.

The 25-year-old had 11 carries for 82 yards (7.45 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown before the carries unexpectedly stopped.

Keim from ESPN noted that Croskey-Merritt originally hurt his groin in training camp, sidelining him for the final two preseason games.

In Croskey-Merritt’s absence, the team will likely deploy a three-man running back committee, with White as the lead back. We saw this in the Commanders’ Week 6 loss to the 49ers. White led the team with seven carries, McNichols had five, and Ekeler finished with one.

White has operated as a solid No. 1 in Tampa Bay, but McNichols showed more juice carrying the ball against the 49ers.

Additionally, on the Beltway Football podcast, JP Finley and Mitch Tischler discussed White looking “lost” in the offense against San Francisco. They noted multiple plays where he had no idea where to go, and Jayden Daniels had to direct him to where to be and line up.

White, McNichols, and Ekeler are all serviceable backs who are passable for the Commanders until Croskey-Merritt returns. It feels like the Commanders want Croskey-Merritt to be the guy and become their star running back. The other three likely aren’t talented enough to steal his starting role, and the Commanders will give him every chance to show he’s the guy.

 

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Outlook

The Jacory Croskey-Merritt fantasy experience has been frustrating, to say the least. He’s flashed signs of being one of the next young star runners with his explosiveness and encouraging performances.

However, his explosive carries don’t always translate to fantasy success, leading to clunker outings and fantasy managers wanting more.

In Croskey-Merritt’s five games, he’s the PPR RB33 on a points-per-game basis, averaging 9.0 points per game. He’s cracked double-digit points twice this season, but he's needed to score a touchdown to do it.

On Croskey-Merritt’s defense, he may be running behind the worst rushing offensive line in the NFL. The Washington offensive line has battled injuries and different interior guard combinations, but it's been bad.

Corskey-Merritt is averaging 2.2 rushing yards before contact per carry. That would rank 30th overall last season among running backs, with the league average sitting at 2.5 rushing yards before contact per carry.

Here’s the good news: the Commanders are coming off their bye week, which hopefully gave the offense time to clean up and adjust their rushing attack. In addition, Croskey-Merritt will be eligible to return in Week 11 after the offensive line has had time to grow from their likely bye-week adjustments.

Croskey-Merritt should be viewed as a low-to-mid RB3 when he returns, with the possibility of being a reliable RB2 if he and the offense hit their ceiling down the stretch. It may require fantasy managers to continue to be patient until it happens.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler compared to others:

Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Luther Burden III
Rachaad White
vs
DJ Moore
Rachaad White
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rachaad White
vs
Rashee Rice
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
George Pickens
Rachaad White
vs
DK Metcalf
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Jameson Williams
Rachaad White
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rachaad White
vs
Tony Pollard
Rachaad White
vs
Tee Higgins
Rachaad White
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rachaad White
vs
Parker Washington
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Brock Bowers
Rachaad White
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rachaad White
vs
Drake London
Rachaad White
vs
A.J. Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Christian Watson
Rachaad White
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rachaad White
vs
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rachaad White
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rachaad White
vs
Germie Bernard
Rachaad White
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Laporta
Rachaad White
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Trey McBride
Rachaad White
vs
Denzel Boston
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Colston Loveland
Rachaad White
vs
Zay Flowers
Rachaad White
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rachaad White
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rachaad White
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rachaad White
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Addison
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Puka Nacua
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
Hunter Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Rome Odunze
Rachaad White
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rachaad White
vs
Antonio Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Keenan Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Makai Lemon
Rachaad White
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rachaad White
vs
Brenton Strange
Rachaad White
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rachaad White
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rachaad White
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rachaad White
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Downs
Rachaad White
vs
Malik Washington
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rachaad White
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rachaad White
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Rachaad White
vs
Braelon Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rachaad White
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rachaad White
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rachaad White
vs
Mark Andrews
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rachaad White
vs
Mason Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
Darren Waller
Rachaad White
vs
Samaje Perine
Rachaad White
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rachaad White
vs
Colby Parkinson
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
AJ Barner
Rachaad White
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rachaad White
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rachaad White
vs
Tez Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Mayer
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rachaad White
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rachaad White
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rachaad White
vs
Greg Dulcich
Rachaad White
vs
Bam Knight
Rachaad White
vs
Demario Douglas
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
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Ted Hurst
Rachaad White
vs
Keon Coleman
Rachaad White
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rachaad White
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rachaad White
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rachaad White
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rachaad White
vs
Cade Otton
Rachaad White
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rachaad White
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Hunter
Rachaad White
vs
Darius Cooper
Rachaad White
vs
Justice Hill
Rachaad White
vs
Darnell Washington
Rachaad White
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rachaad White
vs
Savion Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Treylon Burks
Rachaad White
vs
Khalil Herbert
Rachaad White
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rachaad White
vs
Jadarian Price
Rachaad White
vs
Ty Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Rachaad White
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Rachaad White
vs
Eli Raridon
Rachaad White
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Bell
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Harris
Rachaad White
vs
Kalif Raymond
Rachaad White
vs
Evan Engram
Rachaad White
vs
Jahan Dotson
Rachaad White
vs
Jauan Jennings
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Tommy Tremble
Rachaad White
vs
Corey Kiner
Rachaad White
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Goodson
Rachaad White
vs
Efton Chism III
Rachaad White
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Cameron
Rachaad White
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
Austin Ekeler
Rachaad White
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Davis Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Wright
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Royals
Rachaad White
vs
Calvin Ridley
Rachaad White
vs
Troy Franklin
Rachaad White
vs
Charlie Kolar
Rachaad White
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Rachaad White
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Cody White
Rachaad White
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Rachaad White
vs
Gunnar Helm
Rachaad White
vs
George Holani
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Cuevas
Rachaad White
vs
Tory Horton
Rachaad White
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Rachaad White
vs
Dawson Knox
Rachaad White
vs
Sione Vaki
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Carter
Rachaad White
vs
Seth McGowan
Rachaad White
vs
Sean Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Roschon Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Rachaad White
vs
Kaytron Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Rachaad White
vs
Dylan Laube
Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Davis
Rachaad White
vs
Trevor Etienne
Rachaad White
vs
Jaydon Blue
Rachaad White
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Rachaad White
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Hunter Luepke
Rachaad White
vs
Cody Schrader
Rachaad White
vs
Ray Davis
Rachaad White
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Tahj Brooks
Rachaad White
vs
Demond Claiborne
Rachaad White
vs
DJ Giddens
Rachaad White
vs
Rasheen Ali
Austin Ekeler
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Emmett Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Josh Cameron
Austin Ekeler
vs
Davis Allen
Austin Ekeler
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Austin Ekeler
vs
Efton Chism III
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jaylen Wright
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tyler Goodson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jalen Royals
Austin Ekeler
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Austin Ekeler
vs
Calvin Ridley
Austin Ekeler
vs
Corey Kiner
Austin Ekeler
vs
Troy Franklin
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tommy Tremble
Austin Ekeler
vs
Charlie Kolar
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kyle Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jauan Jennings
Austin Ekeler
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jahan Dotson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Cody White
Austin Ekeler
vs
Evan Engram
Austin Ekeler
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kalif Raymond
Austin Ekeler
vs
Gunnar Helm
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tre Harris
Austin Ekeler
vs
George Holani
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chris Bell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Josh Cuevas
Austin Ekeler
vs
Quentin Johnston
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tory Horton
Austin Ekeler
vs
Eli Raridon
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Austin Ekeler
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Austin Ekeler
vs
Dawson Knox
Austin Ekeler
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tutu Atwell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ty Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Sione Vaki
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jadarian Price
Austin Ekeler
vs
Dyami Brown
Austin Ekeler
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Austin Ekeler
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Austin Ekeler
vs
Khalil Herbert
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jalen Nailor
Austin Ekeler
vs
Treylon Burks
Austin Ekeler
vs
Elijah Higgins
Austin Ekeler
vs
Savion Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jordan Whittington
Austin Ekeler
vs
Rashod Bateman
Austin Ekeler
vs
Michael Carter
Austin Ekeler
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Joshua Palmer
Austin Ekeler
vs
Darnell Washington
Austin Ekeler
vs
Noah Gray
Austin Ekeler
vs
Justice Hill
Austin Ekeler
vs
Zachariah Branch
Austin Ekeler
vs
Darius Cooper
Austin Ekeler
vs
Reggie Virgil
Austin Ekeler
vs
Travis Hunter
Austin Ekeler
vs
Drew Sample
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kimani Vidal
Austin Ekeler
vs
Seth McGowan
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jake Ferguson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Austin Ekeler
vs
Cade Otton
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chimere Dike
Austin Ekeler
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Austin Ekeler
vs
Marquise Brown
Austin Ekeler
vs
Cooper Kupp
Austin Ekeler
vs
Austin Hooper
Austin Ekeler
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Devontez Walker
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kyle Monangai
Austin Ekeler
vs
Sam Roush
Austin Ekeler
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Isaiah Bond
Austin Ekeler
vs
Keon Coleman
Austin Ekeler
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ted Hurst
Austin Ekeler
vs
Will Mallory
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Demario Douglas
Austin Ekeler
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bam Knight
Austin Ekeler
vs
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Austin Ekeler
vs
Greg Dulcich
Austin Ekeler
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Austin Ekeler
vs
Dylan Sampson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ben Skowronek
Austin Ekeler
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Austin Ekeler
vs
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Sean Tucker
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Austin Ekeler
vs
Colbie Young
Austin Ekeler
vs
Michael Mayer
Austin Ekeler
vs
Keandre Lambert-Smith
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tez Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Roschon Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Austin Ekeler
vs
Xavier Worthy
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bo Melton
Austin Ekeler
vs
AJ Barner
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mitchell Evans
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Cyrus Allen
Austin Ekeler
vs
Colby Parkinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Nate Adkins
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Austin Ekeler
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Austin Ekeler
vs
Samaje Perine
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Austin Ekeler
vs
Darren Waller
Austin Ekeler
vs
John Bates
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mason Taylor
Austin Ekeler
vs
Adam Trautman
Austin Ekeler
vs
Khalil Shakir
Austin Ekeler
vs
Zavion Thomas
Austin Ekeler
vs
Omarion Hampton
Austin Ekeler
vs
Brock Wright
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mark Andrews
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mark Redman
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kaytron Allen
Austin Ekeler
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Austin Ekeler
vs
John Metchie III
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mike Gesicki
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tyler Higbee
Austin Ekeler
vs
Matthew Hibner
Austin Ekeler
vs
Braelon Allen
Austin Ekeler
vs
Dylan Laube
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tai Felton
Austin Ekeler
vs
Courtland Sutton
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Austin Ekeler
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Austin Ekeler
vs
Brandon Smith
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Isaiah Davis
Austin Ekeler
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Trevor Etienne
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Austin Ekeler
vs
Malik Washington
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tim Patrick
Austin Ekeler
vs
Josh Downs
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jaydon Blue
Austin Ekeler
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Will Kacmarek
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tanner Koziol
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Austin Ekeler
vs
Eric Saubert
Austin Ekeler
vs
Rico Dowdle
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Austin Ekeler
vs
Brenton Strange
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kameron Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Caleb Douglas
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Austin Ekeler
vs
Makai Lemon
Austin Ekeler
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Keenan Allen
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jackson Hawes
Austin Ekeler
vs
Antonio Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jack Endries
Austin Ekeler
vs
Rome Odunze
Austin Ekeler
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Austin Ekeler
vs
Hunter Henry
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bijan Robinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kyren Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Derrick Henry
Austin Ekeler
vs
Javonte Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
James Cook III
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Austin Ekeler
vs
Josh Jacobs
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jaylen Warren
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bucky Irving
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Austin Ekeler
vs
D'Andre Swift
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chase Brown
Austin Ekeler
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Saquon Barkley
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jordan Mason
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tony Pollard
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Austin Ekeler
vs
Breece Hall
Austin Ekeler
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jonah Coleman
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Austin Ekeler
vs
Blake Corum
Austin Ekeler
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Hunter Luepke
Austin Ekeler
vs
Cody Schrader
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ray Davis
Austin Ekeler
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tahj Brooks
Austin Ekeler
vs
Demond Claiborne
Austin Ekeler
vs
DJ Giddens
Austin Ekeler
vs
Rasheen Ali

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Top QB Matchups: Weeks 8, 9, 10, 11 Streamers
Juicy Running Back Matchups to Target
Week 8 Tight End Rankings
John Johnson's Bold Predictions for Week 8



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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Records Triple-Double in NBA Cup Opener
Stephen Curry

Sinks Eight Triples in Comeback Win Over Lakers
Quinten Post

Unlikely to Face Kings on Saturday
Meleek Thomas

Iffy Against Milwaukee
Jaylon Tyson

to Miss Saturday's Game
Robert Williams III

Could Return Saturday
Lauri Markkanen

Questionable Against Portland
Scotty Pippen Jr.

Questionable Saturday
Ty Jerome

Listed as Questionable for Saturday
Yves Missi

Out Again Saturday
Dejounte Murray

Set to Return Saturday
NBA

Ochai Agbaji Signs with Thunder
Zach Charbonnet

Gets Downgraded to Limited
Jadarian Price

is Full Participant During Friday's Practice
Cameron Johnson

Cleared to Play Friday
Cason Wallace

to be Re-Evaluated Before Regular Season Ends
Chet Holmgren

Out at Least 8-10 Weeks
Gui Santos

Available Against Lakers
Sergio de Larrea

to be Re-evaluated Next Week
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Obi Toppin

Downgraded to Out Friday
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Aaron Nesmith

Will Play Friday in Miami
Andrew Nembhard

Good to Go Friday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Misses Second Straight Game
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Nikita Kucherov

Tells Lightning He Won't Re-Sign, Wants to Be Traded
Josh Manson

to Miss Eight Weeks With Ankle Injury
Colton Parayko

Probable for Saturday
RJ Harvey

Knee Injury Not Believed to be Serious
Filip Chytil

Added to Injured Reserve
Treylon Burks

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Joel Eriksson Ek

Evaluated for Injury
Stefon Diggs

Cleared to Play on Sunday Night Football
Carter Hart

Dresses as Backup Friday
Ladd McConkey

Cleared to Return in Week 8
CGY

Connor Zary Undergoes Knee Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

Officially Questionable for Week 8
Devin Cooley

Placed on Injured Reserve
RJ Harvey

Ruled Out for Week 8 Against Chiefs
George Pickens

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play
Colston Loveland

Added to Injury Report With Neck Injury
Jahmyr Gibbs

is Ready to Go for Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Cleared for Week 8
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out Against Commanders
Saquon Barkley

Has No Injury Designation for Week 8
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Bengals
Jakobi Meyers

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Allen

DJ Moore Expects to Play Against Ravens Despite Questionable Tag
Michael Wilson

Good to Go This Week
Rashee Rice

Cleared to Return Against Broncos
Aaron Jones Sr.

Aaron Jones off injury report, good to go for Sunday
Dalton Kincaid

Draws Questionable Tag for Week 8
Kyle Capobianco

Out for Four Weeks
Brock Faber

Set to Resume Skating Soon
Brandt Clarke

Makes Early Exit Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Remains Week-to-Week
Mats Zuccarello

Deemed Week-to-Week
Warren Foegele

Out for Extended Period
Aleksander Barkov

Back on the Ice
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
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Top QB Matchups: Weeks 8, 9, 10, 11 Streamers
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Week 8 Tight End Rankings
John Johnson's Bold Predictions for Week 8