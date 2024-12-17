If you have made it this far into the fantasy football season, your team is clearly ready to compete for a fantasy championship. However, be sure to use our half-PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season to double-check your lineup decisions. Use our early overall Week 16 rankings for all positions (QB, RB, WR, TE, FLEX, K, D/ST) to assist those close calls. It's time to punch your ticket to the title game!
As always, we will update the rankings as the latest injury reports come out and if there are any expected changes in a player's role. Below you will see where Isaac Guerendo, Kenneth Walker, Jerome Ford, Joe Mixon, Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, David Njoku, and more stand in our early Week 16 rankings.
Our half-PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 16 are assembled by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will find a summary of the recent important fantasy football injury news. There are always critical injuries to track, so check back until kickoff.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Week 16 Fantasy Football News and Injuries
- Michael Penix Jr. Named Falcons Starting Quarterback
- Alvin Kamara Dealing With Groin-Abductor Injury, Getting More Tests
- Nick Chubb Not Expected To Need Surgery
- Seahawks Hopeful Kenneth Walker III Will Return In Week 16
- David Montgomery Dealing With Torn MCL, Out For Season
- Chiefs Release Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- Sincere McMormick Suffers Ankle Injury In Week 15
- Jaleel McLaughlin Misses Monday's Practice
- Joe Mixon Fine After Injury Scare On Sunday
- Quentin Johnston Misses Monday's Practice
- Odell Beckham Jr. Clears Waivers, Officially A Free Agent
- Diontae Johnson Won't Rejoin The Team This Week
- Alec Pierce In Concussion Protocol
- Jaylen Waddle Avoids Major Injury, Status In Question For Week 16
- Xavier Legette Considered Week-To-Week With Groin Injury
- Browns "Hopeful" Cedric Tillman Can Return In Week 16
- Zach Ertz In Concussion Protocol
- Will Dissly Doesn't Practice On Monday
- Browns "Hopeful" David Njoku Can Play In Week 16
- Derek Carr Likely Done For The Season
- Titans Non-Committal On Starting QB For Week 16
- Justin Herbert Limited On Monday
- Seahawks Optimistic Geno Smith Will Take Most Of The Practice Reps This Week
- Patrick Mahomes Logs Full Practice On Tuesday
- Browns Not Ready To Name Starting QB For Week 16
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 Playoffs
Bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
Note that quarterbacks, defenses, and kickers are all grouped separately toward the bottom. Each position is ranked separately. This helps to compare running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends for FLEX spots (without QB, DEF, and K mixed in).
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|4
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|2
|5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|2
|6
|James Conner
|RB
|2
|7
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|8
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|9
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|10
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|11
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|12
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|2
|13
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|14
|Nico Collins
|WR
|2
|15
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|16
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|2
|17
|James Cook
|RB
|2
|18
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|2
|19
|Mike Evans
|WR
|3
|20
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|3
|21
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|3
|22
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|3
|23
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|3
|24
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|3
|25
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|3
|26
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|3
|27
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|3
|28
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|3
|29
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|3
|30
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|31
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|3
|32
|Davante Adams
|WR
|3
|33
|Breece Hall
|RB
|3
|34
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|3
|35
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|36
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|3
|37
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|3
|38
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|4
|39
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|4
|40
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|4
|41
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|4
|42
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|4
|43
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|4
|44
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|45
|Rachaad White
|RB
|4
|46
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|47
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|4
|48
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|49
|DJ Moore
|WR
|4
|50
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|4
|51
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|5
|52
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|5
|53
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|5
|54
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|5
|55
|George Kittle
|TE
|5
|56
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|5
|57
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|5
|58
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|5
|59
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|5
|60
|David Njoku
|TE
|5
|61
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|62
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|5
|63
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|5
|64
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|5
|65
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|66
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|5
|67
|Najee Harris
|RB
|5
|68
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|5
|69
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|5
|70
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|5
|71
|Josh Downs
|WR
|5
|72
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|5
|73
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|5
|74
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|75
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|6
|76
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|6
|77
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|6
|78
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|6
|79
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|6
|80
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|6
|81
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|6
|82
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|6
|83
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|6
|84
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|6
|85
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|6
|86
|Tank Dell
|WR
|6
|87
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|6
|88
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|7
|89
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|7
|90
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|7
|91
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|7
|92
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|7
|93
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|7
|94
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|7
|95
|Christian Watson
|WR
|7
|96
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|7
|97
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|7
|98
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|8
|99
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|8
|100
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|8
|101
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|8
|102
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|8
|103
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|8
|104
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|8
|105
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|8
|106
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|8
|107
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|8
|108
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|109
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|8
|110
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|8
|111
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|8
|112
|Cade Otton
|TE
|8
|113
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|8
|114
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|WR
|8
|115
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|8
|116
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|8
|117
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|8
|118
|Stone Smartt
|TE
|8
|119
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|8
|120
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|9
|121
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|9
|122
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|9
|123
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|9
|124
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|9
|125
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|9
|126
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|9
|127
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|9
|128
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|9
|129
|Parker Washington
|WR
|9
|130
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|9
|131
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|9
|132
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|9
|133
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|9
|134
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|9
|135
|Mike Williams
|WR
|9
|136
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|9
|137
|Justice Hill
|RB
|9
|138
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|9
|139
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|9
|140
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|10
|141
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|10
|142
|Blake Corum
|RB
|10
|143
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|10
|144
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|10
|145
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|10
|146
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|10
|147
|Noah Gray
|TE
|10
|148
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|10
|149
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|10
|150
|Malik Washington
|WR
|10
|151
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|10
|152
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|10
|153
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|10
|154
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|10
|155
|Noah Fant
|TE
|10
|156
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|11
|157
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|11
|158
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|11
|159
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|11
|160
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|11
|161
|Cam Akers
|RB
|11
|162
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|11
|163
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|11
|164
|Audric Estime
|RB
|11
|165
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|11
|166
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|11
|167
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|11
|168
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|11
|169
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|11
|170
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|11
|171
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|11
|172
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|11
|173
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|11
|174
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|11
|175
|Patrick Taylor Jr.
|RB
|11
|176
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|11
|177
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|11
|178
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|11
|179
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|11
|180
|Ray Davis
|RB
|11
|181
|John Metchie III
|WR
|12
|182
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|12
|183
|David Moore
|WR
|12
|184
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|12
|185
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|12
|186
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|12
|187
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|12
|188
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|WR
|12
|189
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|12
|190
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|12
|191
|Michael Woods II
|WR
|12
|192
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|12
|193
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|12
|194
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|12
|195
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|12
|196
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|12
|197
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|12
|198
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|12
|199
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|12
|200
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|12
|201
|Scotty Miller
|WR
|12
|202
|Justin Watson
|WR
|12
|203
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|13
|204
|John Bates
|TE
|13
|205
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|13
|206
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|13
|207
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|13
|208
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|WR
|13
|209
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|13
|210
|Brock Wright
|TE
|13
|211
|Trey Benson
|RB
|13
|212
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|WR
|13
|213
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|13
|214
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|13
|215
|Derius Davis
|WR
|13
|216
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|13
|217
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|13
|218
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|13
|219
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|13
|220
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|13
|221
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|13
|222
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|13
|223
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|13
|224
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|13
|225
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|14
|226
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|14
|227
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|14
|228
|AJ Barner
|TE
|14
|229
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|14
|230
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|14
|231
|Travis Homer
|RB
|14
|232
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|15
|233
|Lucas Krull
|TE
|15
|234
|DJ Chark Jr.
|WR
|15
|235
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|15
|236
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|15
|237
|Mike Boone
|RB
|15
|238
|Drew Sample
|TE
|15
|239
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|240
|Zay Jones
|WR
|15
|241
|Johnny Wilson
|WR
|15
|242
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|15
|243
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|15
|244
|Will Shipley
|RB
|15
|245
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|15
|246
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|15
|247
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|15
|248
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|15
|249
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|15
|250
|Xavier Gipson
|WR
|15
|251
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|15
|252
|Ryan Miller
|WR
|15
|253
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|15
|254
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|15
|255
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|15
|256
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|15
|257
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|15
|258
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|15
|259
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|15
|260
|Nate Adkins
|WR
|16
|261
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|16
|262
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|16
|263
|Tucker Fisk
|TE
|16
|264
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|16
|265
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|16
|266
|Hassan Haskins
|RB
|16
|267
|Darrynton Evans
|RB
|16
|268
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|16
|269
|D'Onta Foreman
|RB
|16
|270
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|16
|271
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|RB
|16
|272
|JaMycal Hasty
|RB
|16
|273
|Eric Gray
|RB
|16
|274
|Carson Steele
|RB
|16
|275
|C.J. Ham
|RB
|16
|276
|Michael Burton
|RB
|16
|277
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|16
|278
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|16
|279
|George Holani
|RB
|16
|280
|Adam Prentice
|RB
|16
|281
|Josh Allen
|QB
|16
|282
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|16
|283
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|16
|284
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|16
|285
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|16
|286
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|16
|287
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|16
|288
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|16
|289
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|16
|290
|Jared Goff
|QB
|16
|291
|Jordan Love
|QB
|17
|292
|Bo Nix
|QB
|17
|293
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|17
|294
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|17
|295
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|17
|296
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|17
|297
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|17
|298
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|17
|299
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|17
|300
|Drake Maye
|QB
|17
|301
|Cooper Rush
|QB
|17
|302
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|17
|303
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|17
|304
|Geno Smith
|QB
|17
|305
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|17
|306
|Bryce Young
|QB
|17
|307
|Mac Jones
|QB
|17
|308
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|17
|309
|Spencer Rattler
|QB
|17
|310
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|17
|311
|Aidan O'Connell
|QB
|17
|312
|Tim Boyle
|QB
|17
|313
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|17
|314
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|17
|315
|Sam Howell
|QB
|17
|316
|Will Levis
|QB
|17
|317
|Justin Fields
|QB
|17
|318
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|17
|319
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|17
|320
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|17
|321
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|322
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|323
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|324
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|325
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|326
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|327
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|18
|328
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|18
|329
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|18
|330
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|18
|331
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|18
|332
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|18
|333
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|18
|334
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|18
|335
|Houston Texans
|DST
|18
|336
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|18
|337
|New York Jets
|DST
|18
|338
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|18
|339
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|18
|340
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|18
|341
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|18
|342
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|18
|343
|New York Giants
|DST
|18
|344
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|18
|345
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|18
|346
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|18
|347
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|18
|348
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|18
|349
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|18
|350
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|18
|351
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|18
|352
|New England Patriots
|DST
|18
|353
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|354
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|18
|355
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|18
|356
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|18
|357
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|358
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|359
|Justin Tucker
|K
|19
|360
|Will Reichard
|K
|19
|361
|Tyler Bass
|K
|19
|362
|Younghoe Koo
|K
|19
|363
|Brandon McManus
|K
|19
|364
|Jake Elliott
|K
|19
|365
|Cade York
|K
|19
|366
|Jake Moody
|K
|19
|367
|Wil Lutz
|K
|19
|368
|Chad Ryland
|K
|19
|369
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
|19
|370
|Jason Sanders
|K
|19
|371
|Harrison Butker
|K
|19
|372
|Joshua Karty
|K
|19
|373
|Matt Gay
|K
|19
|374
|Jason Myers
|K
|19
|375
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|19
|376
|Anders Carlson
|K
|19
|377
|Nick Folk
|K
|19
|378
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|19
|379
|Cairo Santos
|K
|19
|380
|Joey Slye
|K
|19
|381
|Cam Little
|K
|19
|382
|Riley Patterson
|K
|19
|383
|Blake Grupe
|K
|19
|384
|Graham Gano
|K
