Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 16 (QB, RB, WR, TE, DST) - Isaac Guerendo, Kenneth Walker, Jerome Ford, Joe Mixon, Cooper Kupp, David Njoku

2 weeks ago
Cooper Kupp - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks
In This Article hide
1. Week 16 Fantasy Football News and Injuries
2. Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 Playoffs
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

If you have made it this far into the fantasy football season, your team is clearly ready to compete for a fantasy championship. However, be sure to use our half-PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season to double-check your lineup decisions. Use our early overall Week 16 rankings for all positions (QB, RB, WR, TE, FLEX, K, D/ST) to assist those close calls. It's time to punch your ticket to the title game!

As always, we will update the rankings as the latest injury reports come out and if there are any expected changes in a player's role. Below you will see where Isaac Guerendo, Kenneth Walker, Jerome Ford, Joe Mixon, Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, David Njoku, and more stand in our early Week 16 rankings.

Our half-PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 16 are assembled by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will find a summary of the recent important fantasy football injury news. There are always critical injuries to track, so check back until kickoff.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Week 16 Fantasy Football News and Injuries

 

Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 Playoffs

Bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Note that quarterbacks, defenses, and kickers are all grouped separately toward the bottom. Each position is ranked separately. This helps to compare running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends for FLEX spots (without QB, DEF, and K mixed in).

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Bijan Robinson RB
1 2 Saquon Barkley RB
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 4 Josh Jacobs RB
2 5 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 6 James Conner RB
2 7 Puka Nacua WR
2 8 Justin Jefferson WR
2 9 Chase Brown RB
2 10 Kyren Williams RB
2 11 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 12 De'Von Achane RB
2 13 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 14 Nico Collins WR
2 15 Derrick Henry RB
2 16 Chuba Hubbard RB
2 17 James Cook RB
2 18 A.J. Brown WR
2 19 Mike Evans WR
3 20 Alvin Kamara RB
3 21 Joe Mixon RB
3 22 Bucky Irving RB
3 23 Cooper Kupp WR
3 24 Rico Dowdle RB
3 25 Jonathan Taylor RB
3 26 Tee Higgins WR
3 27 Aaron Jones RB
3 28 Isaac Guerendo RB
3 29 Jerome Ford RB
3 30 Brock Bowers TE
3 31 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
3 32 Davante Adams WR
3 33 Breece Hall RB
3 34 Tyreek Hill WR
3 35 Drake London WR
3 36 Terry McLaurin WR
3 37 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
3 38 Tony Pollard RB
4 39 Courtland Sutton WR
4 40 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 41 Jauan Jennings WR
4 42 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
4 43 Jerry Jeudy WR
4 44 Trey McBride TE
4 45 Rachaad White RB
4 46 Malik Nabers WR
4 47 Ladd McConkey WR
4 48 Garrett Wilson WR
4 49 DJ Moore WR
4 50 Calvin Ridley WR
4 51 Khalil Shakir WR
5 52 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
5 53 D'Andre Swift RB
5 54 Isiah Pacheco RB
5 55 George Kittle TE
5 56 DK Metcalf WR
5 57 Jordan Addison WR
5 58 Jonnu Smith TE
5 59 Zay Flowers WR
5 60 David Njoku TE
5 61 DeVonta Smith WR
5 62 Jakobi Meyers WR
5 63 Darnell Mooney WR
5 64 Jayden Reed WR
5 65 Jameson Williams WR
5 66 Tank Bigsby RB
5 67 Najee Harris RB
5 68 Cedric Tillman WR
5 69 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
5 70 DeAndre Hopkins WR
5 71 Josh Downs WR
5 72 T.J. Hockenson TE
5 73 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 74 Sam LaPorta TE
6 75 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
6 76 Alexander Mattison RB
6 77 Adam Thielen WR
6 78 Romeo Doubs WR
6 79 Elijah Moore WR
6 80 Amari Cooper WR
6 81 Rome Odunze WR
6 82 Keenan Allen WR
6 83 Jaylen Warren RB
6 84 Jalen McMillan WR
6 85 Mark Andrews TE
6 86 Tank Dell WR
6 87 Tucker Kraft TE
6 88 Tyjae Spears RB
7 89 Quentin Johnston WR
7 90 Gus Edwards RB
7 91 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
7 92 Travis Kelce TE
7 93 Jaylen Waddle WR
7 94 Xavier Worthy WR
7 95 Christian Watson WR
7 96 Rashod Bateman WR
7 97 DeMario Douglas WR
7 98 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
8 99 Hunter Henry TE
8 100 Tim Patrick WR
8 101 Jake Ferguson TE
8 102 Kendre Miller RB
8 103 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
8 104 Pat Freiermuth TE
8 105 Jalen Coker WR
8 106 Dalton Kincaid TE
8 107 Marquise Brown WR
8 108 Michael Wilson WR
8 109 Joshua Palmer WR
8 110 Keon Coleman WR
8 111 Brenton Strange TE
8 112 Cade Otton TE
8 113 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
8 114 Ray-Ray McCloud III WR
8 115 Calvin Austin III WR
8 116 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
8 117 Devaughn Vele WR
8 118 Stone Smartt TE
8 119 Dalton Schultz TE
8 120 Adonai Mitchell WR
9 121 Javonte Williams RB
9 122 Sterling Shepard WR
9 123 Tre Tucker WR
9 124 Kyle Pitts TE
9 125 Kimani Vidal RB
9 126 Chig Okonkwo TE
9 127 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
9 128 Tyler Lockett WR
9 129 Parker Washington WR
9 130 Tyler Allgeier RB
9 131 Juwan Johnson TE
9 132 Brandin Cooks WR
9 133 Ameer Abdullah RB
9 134 Dyami Brown WR
9 135 Mike Williams WR
9 136 Kendrick Bourne WR
9 137 Justice Hill RB
9 138 Kareem Hunt RB
9 139 Zach Charbonnet RB
9 140 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 141 Cole Kmet TE
10 142 Blake Corum RB
10 143 Grant Calcaterra TE
10 144 Darius Slayton WR
10 145 Mike Gesicki TE
10 146 Kayshon Boutte WR
10 147 Noah Gray TE
10 148 Craig Reynolds RB
10 149 Demarcus Robinson WR
10 150 Malik Washington WR
10 151 Andrei Iosivas WR
10 152 Isaiah Likely TE
10 153 Van Jefferson WR
10 154 Allen Lazard WR
10 155 Noah Fant TE
10 156 Ricky Pearsall WR
11 157 Tyler Conklin TE
11 158 Ben Sinnott TE
11 159 Kenneth Gainwell RB
11 160 Devin Singletary RB
11 161 Cam Akers RB
11 162 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
11 163 Tyler Boyd WR
11 164 Audric Estime RB
11 165 Braelon Allen RB
11 166 Raheem Mostert RB
11 167 Austin Hooper TE
11 168 Foster Moreau TE
11 169 Ty Johnson RB
11 170 Jordan Akins TE
11 171 Jalen Tolbert WR
11 172 Jalen Nailor WR
11 173 Tutu Atwell WR
11 174 Michael Mayer TE
11 175 Patrick Taylor Jr. RB
11 176 Dawson Knox TE
11 177 Antonio Gibson RB
11 178 KaVontae Turpin WR
11 179 Greg Dortch WR
11 180 Ray Davis RB
11 181 John Metchie III WR
12 182 Mack Hollins WR
12 183 David Moore WR
12 184 Jeremy McNichols RB
12 185 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
12 186 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
12 187 Troy Franklin WR
12 188 Kevin Austin Jr. WR
12 189 Devin Duvernay WR
12 190 Isaiah Davis RB
12 191 Michael Woods II WR
12 192 Roschon Johnson RB
12 193 Luke Schoonmaker TE
12 194 Jaylen Wright RB
12 195 Ben Skowronek WR
12 196 Sean Tucker RB
12 197 Curtis Samuel WR
12 198 Devontez Walker WR
12 199 Cordarrelle Patterson RB
12 200 Daniel Bellinger TE
12 201 Scotty Miller WR
12 202 Justin Watson WR
12 203 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR
13 204 John Bates TE
13 205 Nelson Agholor WR
13 206 Jahan Dotson WR
13 207 Dare Ogunbowale RB
13 208 Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR
13 209 Darnell Washington TE
13 210 Brock Wright TE
13 211 Trey Benson RB
13 212 Ja'Lynn Polk WR
13 213 Ezekiel Elliott RB
13 214 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 215 Derius Davis WR
13 216 Samaje Perine RB
13 217 Josh Oliver TE
13 218 Tyler Higbee TE
13 219 Khalil Herbert RB
13 220 Jalin Hyatt WR
13 221 Tommy Tremble TE
13 222 Dameon Pierce RB
13 223 Kenny McIntosh RB
13 224 Colby Parkinson TE
13 225 Chris Brooks RB
14 226 Luke McCaffrey WR
14 227 Kylen Granson TE
14 228 AJ Barner TE
14 229 Jamaal Williams RB
14 230 Josh Whyle TE
14 231 Travis Homer RB
14 232 Sione Vaki RB
15 233 Lucas Krull TE
15 234 DJ Chark Jr. WR
15 235 Tylan Wallace WR
15 236 Durham Smythe TE
15 237 Mike Boone RB
15 238 Drew Sample TE
15 239 Drew Ogletree TE
15 240 Zay Jones WR
15 241 Johnny Wilson WR
15 242 Elijah Higgins TE
15 243 Jonathan Mingo WR
15 244 Will Shipley RB
15 245 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
15 246 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR
15 247 Trey Sermon RB
15 248 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
15 249 Greg Dulcich TE
15 250 Xavier Gipson WR
15 251 Xavier Hutchinson WR
15 252 Ryan Miller WR
15 253 Jeremy Ruckert TE
15 254 Kyle Juszczyk RB
15 255 Johnny Mundt TE
15 256 Rasheen Ali RB
15 257 Luke Farrell TE
15 258 Nick Vannett TE
15 259 Charlie Woerner TE
15 260 Nate Adkins WR
16 261 Pharaoh Brown TE
16 262 Tyler Goodson RB
16 263 Tucker Fisk TE
16 264 DeeJay Dallas RB
16 265 Hunter Luepke RB
16 266 Hassan Haskins RB
16 267 Darrynton Evans RB
16 268 Alec Ingold RB
16 269 D'Onta Foreman RB
16 270 Ty Chandler RB
16 271 Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB
16 272 JaMycal Hasty RB
16 273 Eric Gray RB
16 274 Carson Steele RB
16 275 C.J. Ham RB
16 276 Michael Burton RB
16 277 Patrick Ricard RB
16 278 Dylan Laube RB
16 279 George Holani RB
16 280 Adam Prentice RB
16 281 Josh Allen QB
16 282 Jalen Hurts QB
16 283 Lamar Jackson QB
16 284 Joe Burrow QB
16 285 Jayden Daniels QB
16 286 Baker Mayfield QB
16 287 Sam Darnold QB
16 288 Brock Purdy QB
16 289 Kyler Murray QB
16 290 Jared Goff QB
16 291 Jordan Love QB
17 292 Bo Nix QB
17 293 Tua Tagovailoa QB
17 294 Justin Herbert QB
17 295 Matthew Stafford QB
17 296 Aaron Rodgers QB
17 297 Patrick Mahomes QB
17 298 Michael Penix Jr. QB
17 299 Anthony Richardson QB
17 300 Drake Maye QB
17 301 Cooper Rush QB
17 302 Russell Wilson QB
17 303 C.J. Stroud QB
17 304 Geno Smith QB
17 305 Caleb Williams QB
17 306 Bryce Young QB
17 307 Mac Jones QB
17 308 Mason Rudolph QB
17 309 Spencer Rattler QB
17 310 Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB
17 311 Aidan O'Connell QB
17 312 Tim Boyle QB
17 313 Kirk Cousins QB
17 314 Carson Wentz QB
17 315 Sam Howell QB
17 316 Will Levis QB
17 317 Justin Fields QB
17 318 Jameis Winston QB
17 319 Desmond Ridder QB
17 320 Tommy DeVito QB
17 321 Green Bay Packers DST
17 322 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 323 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 324 Buffalo Bills DST
17 325 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 326 Denver Broncos DST
17 327 Indianapolis Colts DST
18 328 Kansas City Chiefs DST
18 329 Philadelphia Eagles DST
18 330 Tennessee Titans DST
18 331 Detroit Lions DST
18 332 Cincinnati Bengals DST
18 333 Los Angeles Chargers DST
18 334 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
18 335 Houston Texans DST
18 336 Baltimore Ravens DST
18 337 New York Jets DST
18 338 San Francisco 49ers DST
18 339 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
18 340 Las Vegas Raiders DST
18 341 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
18 342 Dallas Cowboys DST
18 343 New York Giants DST
18 344 Los Angeles Rams DST
18 345 Seattle Seahawks DST
18 346 Miami Dolphins DST
18 347 Cleveland Browns DST
18 348 Washington Commanders DST
18 349 Carolina Panthers DST
18 350 Chicago Bears DST
18 351 New Orleans Saints DST
18 352 New England Patriots DST
18 353 Jake Bates K
18 354 Chase McLaughlin K
18 355 Brandon Aubrey K
18 356 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
18 357 Chris Boswell K
18 358 Cameron Dicker K
18 359 Justin Tucker K
19 360 Will Reichard K
19 361 Tyler Bass K
19 362 Younghoe Koo K
19 363 Brandon McManus K
19 364 Jake Elliott K
19 365 Cade York K
19 366 Jake Moody K
19 367 Wil Lutz K
19 368 Chad Ryland K
19 369 Zane Gonzalez K
19 370 Jason Sanders K
19 371 Harrison Butker K
19 372 Joshua Karty K
19 373 Matt Gay K
19 374 Jason Myers K
19 375 Eddy Pineiro K
19 376 Anders Carlson K
19 377 Nick Folk K
19 378 Daniel Carlson K
19 379 Cairo Santos K
19 380 Joey Slye K
19 381 Cam Little K
19 382 Riley Patterson K
19 383 Blake Grupe K
19 384 Graham Gano K


More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass
Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 18 - Thursday Updates for Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Kyle Pitts, Breece Hall
Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday WR Updates for Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, Jalen McMillan, Darnell Mooney, Josh Downs
Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings (RB, WR, TE) - Week 18 Thursday Updates for Ladd McConkey, Jauan Jennings, Ray Davis, Kenneth Gainwell, Josh Downs
Running Back Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday RB Updates for Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Ray Davis
Tight End Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday TE Updates for Jonnu Smith, Noah Gray, Chig Okonkwo, Mark Andrews, Zach Ertz, Tucker Kraft
Quarterback Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday QB Updates for Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Russell Wilson, Joshua Dobbs, Bryce Young, more
Saturday Slate: Daily Fantasy Football Week 18 NFL DFS Lineup Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel (2025)
Video: Week 18 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Playoff Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 18 Targets and Avoids (2024)


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




