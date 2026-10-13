October 13, 2026

RotoBaller's NHL power rankings for every NHL Team's greatest goalie of all time. Read the top players from each NHL team's history.

The NHL is back in our lives, which means it's a great time to take a stroll down memory lane. In this piece, we will look to name every NHL team's greatest goalie of all time.

While some of the names are already in the Hall of Fame, some are more known for their productivity within their club than their overall legacy in the sport.

Let's dive in!

Anaheim Ducks

Jean-Sebastien Giguere

Giguere is just one of two goalies in franchise history to hit the 200-win mark (the other being John Gibson). However, Giguere will earn the nod on our list given his extensive resume. As a Duck (for nine seasons), Giguere posted a 206-163-59 record with a .914% SV% and a 2.47 GAA. He joined his best seasons in 2007-08 when he posted a .922% SV% and finished fourth in Vezina voting.

The netminder won the Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2006-07 and posted an elite 1.97 GAA and .922% SV% during that postseason run.

Boston Bruins

Tiny Thompson

Even though Tuukka Rask holds the franchise record in wins (308), the Hall of Famer, Tiny Thompson, will be the clear choice on our list. Thompson spent 11 of his 13 NHL seasons in Boston and took home the Vezina Trophy and the Stanley Cup in his debut season, 1928-29.

He would finish his career, posting an elite 2.07 GAA and an eye-catching 81 shutouts. Thompson led the sport in shutouts and GAA four times.

Buffalo Sabres

Dominik Hašek

Without a doubt, Dominik Hasek will represent the Buffalo Sabres on our list. Hasek spent nine of his 16 NHL seasons in Buffalo but was one of the best netminders in the game throughout his entire time in northern New York. As a Sabre, Hasek was awarded the Vezina six times and held an overall .926% SV% with a 2.22 GAA.

While Hasek would go on to win both of his Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings, the former 10th-round selection stands alone in the Buffalo record book.

Calgary Flames

Miikka Kiprusoff

Kiprusoff began his NHL career with the San Jose Sharks but would be best known for his time as a Flame. In Calgary, Kiprusoff would become the franchise's leader in wins (305) and play a hefty 576 games. In his second season (2005-06), Kiprusoff won the Vezina Trophy after posting a stellar 2.07 GAA, the best in the sport.

Overall, through nine seasons in Western Canada, the Finnish netminder would hold a .913% SV% with a 2.46 GAA. In addition to his Vezina season, he would finish within the top-7 in five other campaigns.

Carolina Hurricanes

Cam Ward

The only netminder in team history who has eclipsed the 130-win mark is Cam Ward. Ward spent 13 of his 14 NHL seasons in Carolina, while his 14th and final season was in Chicago. As a Hurricane, Ward appeared in 569 games and picked up 318 victories while holding an overall record .909% SV% and a 2.70 GAA.

His best showing came during the 2005-06 postseason when he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy during the team's Stanley Cup Championship. In this postseason, Ward posted an impressive 2.14 GAA while logging two shutouts.

Chicago Blackhawks

Tony Esposito

The legendary netminder will hold the next spot on our list. Tony Esposito is one of the greatest goalies in league history and spent 15 of his NHL seasons in Chicago (one season in Montreal). With the Blackhawks, Esposito was named to five All-Star teams, won the Calder Trophy (in 1969-70), and was awarded three Vezina Trophies.

According to Pro Hockey Reference, his 453.6 GSAA ranks the highest in the game's history. He finished his time with the Blackhawks carrying a 2.93 GAA and a .906% SV%.

Colorado Avalanche

Patrick Roy

The legendary Patrick Roy remains the only goalie in team history to have hit the 200-win mark. Roy spent the first 12 seasons of his career in Montreal but still turned in a very productive eight-year stretch in Colorado. With the Avalanche, Roy would finish within the top-5 in Vezina voting in five seasons and hold an overall .918% SV% and a 2.27 GAA.

While Roy won his three Vezina Trophies with Montreal, he would take home two of his Stanley Cups with the Avalanche. Roy would win the Conn Smythe in 2000-01 when he posted a career-best .934% SV% and 1.70 GAA en route to winning Lord Stanley.

Patrick Roy makes an incredible save in overtime (1999) pic.twitter.com/9VR7X46IU9 — Avalanche Forever (@citchmook) June 13, 2024

Columbus Blue Jackets

Sergei Bobrovsky

While Bobrovsky has won two Stanley Cups with the Florida Panthers, he had his most dominant run with the Blue Jackets and will take the top spot on our list. Bobrovsky spent seven of his 16 NHL seasons in Ohio and held a .903% SV% with a 2.80 GAA. He is the only goalie in team history with over 200 victories.

He won the Vezina Trophy twice as a Blue Jacket (2012-13, 2016-17) and even led the sport in SV% (.931%) and GAA (2.06) during the 2016 campaign.

Dallas Stars

Marty Turco

The franchise leader in victories will represent the Stars on the list. Marty Turco spent nine of his 11 NHL seasons in Dallas but never won any hardware. Despite this, he is the only goalie in team history to surpass 250 wins and one of only two netminders (Kari Lehtonen) to reach 200 wins.

Throughout his nine campaigns in Dallas, Turco posted a strong 2.31 GAA with a .911% SV%. Although he never won the Vezina Trophy, he finished top-5 in voting three times and led the sport in GSAA (Goals Saved Above Average) in 2002-03.

Detroit Red Wings

Terry Sawchuk

The legendary Terry Sawchuk will hold the next spot. Sawchuk is one of the greatest goaltenders in the game's history and stands alone on the franchise leaderboard with 350 victories (with Chris Osgood's 317 at No. 2). From 1950-51 through 1954-55, Sawchuk had one of the most dominant runs in the game history, winning the Vezina three out of the five seasons and carrying a 1.93 GAA.

Overall, the Hall of Famer would finish his NHL career with four Stanley Cups, a 2.50 GAA, and a .907% SV% (began tracking during the 1955-56 campaign).

Edmonton Oilers

Grant Fuhr

Grant Fuhr spent 10 of his 19 NHL seasons in Edmonton and finished his career at the top of nearly every goaltending metric in the team's history. Führ served as the franchise's top netminder during the 1980s dynasty and won four Stanley Cups in his career.

The Alberta native won the Vezina Trophy in 1987-88, when he led the league in total saves (1,820) and wins (40). He would finish his career, spending time with several clubs, but not notably with the St. Louis Blues, where he posted a career-best 2.68 GAA.

Florida Panthers

Roberto Luongo

Luongo spent 11 of his 19 seasons in the Hall of Fame, 19 seasons in Florida, where he enjoyed several dominant seasons. During his first stint in Florida (2000-01 - 2005-06), Luongo led the sport in days twice and GPS (Goalie Point Shares) three times.

During his second stint in Florida, Luongo (2013-14 - 2018-19) finished top-10 in Vezina voting twice and posted his career-high SV% (.922) during the 2015-16 season. He is the only netminder in team history to eclipse the 200-win mark.

Los Angeles Kings

Jonathan Quick

One of the few current-day players on this list is the Rangers goalie, Jonathan Quick. However, before moving to New York, Quick was a franchise icon in Los Angeles and stands alone in the team's history. As the team's top goaltender, Quick won 370 games and was the only goalie in team history to surpass the 20-win mark.

He also won two Stanley Cups in Los Angeles, but his most dominant showing came during the 2011-12 postseason. In this playoff run, Quick won the Conn Smythe Trophy, posting a .946% SV% with three shutouts over 20 games.

Minnesota Wild

Niklas Backstrom

Backstrom may not have the same illustrious resume as other names on this list, but he was a staple in the Minnesota crease for nearly a decade. Over his nine seasons with the Wild, Backstrom led the franchise in wins (194) and became the team's only goalie to log 400 games.

During his nine-year tenure, Backstrom won one piece of hardware (the Jennings Trophy) in his debut season (2006-07), but finished top-6 in Vezina voting in three seasons.

Montreal Canadiens

Ken Dryden

The Canadiens have a lengthy history in the net, and several of their netminders would represent most teams on this list. However, if we had to pick one Montreal goalie, it would be Ken Dryden. Dryden spent all eight of his NHL seasons in Montreal and was nothing short of dominant during his career.

Dryden won six Stanley Cups, five Vezina Trophies, one Conn Smythe, and the Calder Trophy. He would finish his career with a .922% SV% and a 2.24 GAA.

Nashville Predators

Pekka Rinne

As a franchise icon, Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators fits the bill. The Finnish netminder would spend all 15 of his NHL campaigns in Nashville and become the franchise's leader in wins and games played. He had his best season in 2017-18, when he won the Vezina, posting an elite .927% SV% and a league-high eight shutouts. Despite winning only one Vezina, Rinne finished within the top-3 in voting in three of the other seasons.

Overall, Rinne would carry a .917% SV% with a 2.43 GAA over a hefty 683 games played.

New Jersey Devils

Martin Brodeur

One of the greatest netminders of all time will hold the next spot on our list. Brodeur spent all but one of his 22 legendary seasons in New Jersey, where he became the face of the franchise. With the Devils, Brodeur won an eye-catching 688 games in 1,259 total games played. The No. 2 netminder in team history (in wins) sits with only 118.

During his 21 seasons in New Jersey, Brodeur would win three Stanley Cups and four Vezina Trophies. His best season came in 1996-97 when he tallied 10 shutouts with an incredible 1.88 GAA and a .927% SV%.

New York Islanders

Billy Smith

The lone Islander netminder to have reached the 300-win mark with the club will hold the next spot. Smith spent 17 of his 18 NHL seasons in New York. He left the Kings but quickly found a home on Long Island. With the Islanders, Smith was the backbone of their dynasty during the 1980s as he won four straight Stanley Cups (1979-1982).

He enjoyed his best regular season in the 1981-82 campaign, when he took home the Vezina Trophy, posting a league-high 32 wins with a 2.97 GAA. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1982-83 when he carried an elite .913% SV% during the postseason.

New York Rangers

Henrik Lundqvist

While Igor Shesterkin may be on this list by the end of his career, for now, Henrik Lundqvist will represent the Blue Shirts. Although Lundqvist has never won a Stanley Cup, he enjoyed one of the longest goalie careers in league history. Over 15 seasons with the Rangers, Lundqvist won 459 games and joined Mike Richter as one of two goalies in franchise history to reach 300 wins.

Lundqvist won the Vezina Trophy during the 2011-12 season and finished his career with a .918% SV% and a 2.43 GAA.

Ottawa Senators

Craig Anderson

Even though Anderson only spent half of his 20-year NHL career in Ottawa, he will represent them on our list. During this stretch, Anderson became the franchise leader in wins (202) and games started (422). He is the only netminder in team history to have hit the 200-win mark with the club.

While he won no major accolades during his career, Anderson led the sport in GAA (1.69) and SV% (.941%) during the 2012-13 season but finished fourth in Vezina voting.

Philadelphia Flyers

Bernie Parent

Although Bernie Parent ranks No. 2 in all-time wins in team history (behind Ron Hextall), he represents our list because of his much more consistent play in Philadelphia. As a Flyer (for 10 of his 13 NHL seasons), Parent posted an impressive .917% SV% with a 2.43 GAA.

During these 10 seasons, Parent won back-to-back Vezina Trophies (1973-1974), leading the league in GAA in both seasons. He also led the league in assists three times and won two Stanley Cups with the Flyers (and the Conn Smythe in both postseason runs).

Pittsburgh Penguins

Marc-Andre Fleury

"The Flower" will, without a doubt, represent the Penguins on this list. Fleury spent the first 13 of his 21 NHL seasons in Pittsburgh and became a three-time Stanley Cup winner. During those 13 campaigns, Fleury finished with a 2.58 GAA and a strong .917 SV%.

He sits alone on the leaderboard with 375 victories, with Tom Barrasso sitting in second with a distant 226 victories. Fleury would later win his first Vezina Trophy with the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2020-21 season.

San Jose Sharks

Evgeni Nabokov

The Russian netminder faces little competition on our list to represent the Sharks. Nabokov is the only netminder in team history to have hit the 200-win mark with the club and spent over 500 games in California. Over 10 seasons with the Sharks, Nabokov posted a .912% SV% and a 2.39 GAA.

He enjoyed a hot start to his career, winning the Calder Trophy in his first full NHL season in 2000-01. In this campaign, Nabokov would tally six shutouts with a 2.16 GAA. His best campaign came in 2007-08, when he led the sport in wins (46) and posted a strong 2.14 GAA.

Seattle Kraken

Joey Daccord

The Kraken have a very short history and have only two real candidates for this list, Philipp Grubauer and Joey Daccord. Even though Grubauer has more wins (68 to Daccord's 66), Daccord's overall stat line as a Kraken is far more impressive and deserves the nod.

Through 153 games in Seattle, Daccord has posted a .907 SV% with a 2.72 GAA. He enjoyed his season during the 2023-24 season, when he finished with a .916% SV% and a career-best 2.46 GAA.

St. Louis Blues

Jordan Binnington

Jordan Binnington looked like the league's next budding superstar in net when he joined the league and led the Blues to a Stanley Cup in the 2018-19 campaign. During this season, Binnington posted a league-best 1.89 GA during the regular season. In the playoffs, Binnington posted 18 quality starts in his 26 games.

However, since that dominant start, Binnington has struggled to stay consistent. He bounced back in 2023-24, posting a 2.84 GAA and a .913% SV%, but hasn't returned to that level in the past two seasons.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy

The two-time Stanley Cup winner will hold the next spot on our list. Andrei Vasilevskiy made his NHL debut in 2014-15 and has since become the franchise's icon over the past 12 seasons. As of writing, Vasilevskiy has won 359 games with the Lightning, more than double that of the No. 2 netminder in history, Ben Bishop.

Vasilevskiy took home the Vezina during the 2018-19 season, posting a .925 SV% with 39 wins. In fact, from 2017 through the 2022 campaign, Vasilevskiy led the elite sport in wins in each season. In 2025, Vasilevskiy has tuned in another dominant season and is making a strong case to win his second Vezina Trophy.

Andrew Mangiapane with a great scoring chance. But Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a great save. pic.twitter.com/bcdh80h476 — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) January 21, 2023

Toronto Maple Leafs

Turk Broda

The legendary Turk Broda will represent the Leafs on this list. Broda is the only nemtidneri ntemah istroy ht have won over 300 games with the franchise. During his 14 seasons in the NHL (all with Toronto), Broda won five Stanley Cups, two Vezina Trophies, and was named to the All-Star team three times.

He led the sport in shutouts and GAA twice. His best showing came during the 1940-41 season when Broda posted a career-best 2.00 GAA (which also led the league that season).

Utah Mammoth

Ilya Bryzgalov

If we were only looking at "Utah Mammoth", Karl Vejmelka would be the clear nod on this list. However, for a larger player pool, let's also consider players on the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes. Even though Ilya Bryzgalov ranks second behind Mike Smith in franchise wins, he still earns a nod on our list.

The Russian netminder played in nearly 60 fewer games and only finished with two fewer victories than Smith. Bryzgalov finished his time in Arizona with a stellar 2.54 GAA and a 130-93-27 record (over four seasons).

Vancouver Canucks

Roberto Luongo

Luongo will represent a second team on our list. Luongo spent eight of his 19 NHL seasons in Vancouver. With the Canucks, Luongo posted a significantly lower 2.36 GAA compared to the 2.61 GAA he held in the Sunshine State.

As a Canuck, Luongo led the sport in wins once (2010-11) and finished top-3 in Vezina voting in three seasons.

Vegas Golden Knights

Marc-Andre Fleury

Like Luongo, Fleury earned another nod on our list, this time as a Golden Knight. The Knights do not have a lengthy history, but Fleury made the most of his brief stint in Vegas. Over four campaigns out West, Fleury won his (and only) Vezina Trophy and led the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final.

Over those four seasons, Fleury posted a strong 117-60-4 record with a .241 GF and a .917% SV%.

Washington Capitals

Braden Holtby

While Olaf Kolzig makes a strong case and even stands at the top of the franchise leaderboard in games played and wins, Holtby will earn the nod on our list. In just 468 games, Holtby tallied 282 victories, just behind Kolzig's 301 in far fewer games. Holtby served as Washington's No. 1 netminder for much of the team's dominant stretch in the mid-2010s.

From the 2014-15 season through the 2018-19 season, Holtby posted a stellar 2.34 GAA and a .920 SV%. During this stretch, he won a Stanley Cup (2018-19) and the Vezina Trophy in 2015-16. He posted at least nine shutouts in two of these four seasons and led the sport in wins twice.

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck

Rounding out this list will be another current-day player. While Hellebuyck hasn't had an impressive 2025-26 season, he stands alone in all franchise record books. The netminder has won 341 games (as of writing) for the Jets, more than double the team's No. 2 most-winning goalie, Ondrej Pavelec.

Prior to his rough skid in 2025, Hellebuyck won back-to-back Vezina Trophies, his second and third of his career. He has led the league in saves in four seasons, posted two shutouts, and posted a GAA once. However, his time in Winnipeg appears to be at an end as he remains away from the team amid a trade request.