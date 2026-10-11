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NASCAR DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Lineups for the Bank of America 400 (2026)

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Christopher Bell - NASCAR DFS Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy NASCAR Driver

Sean's NASCAR DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel for the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (2026). His top NASCAR daily fantasy lineup plays and DFS sleepers.

Five races are down, and five races are left to go for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase. Last week at Las Vegas, Chase Briscoe broke through for his second victory of the 2026 season and the first of his Cup career at the site. Kyle Larson still leads The Chase standings as the Cup Series heads back to North Carolina for this week's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Like the previous two tracks, Las Vegas and Kansas, Charlotte is a 1.5-mile Intermediate oval track, meaning that a lot of the strategies will remain the same for DFS success. Also, a lot of the drivers who stood out in these last two races will also stand out in this race as well.

Charlotte will offer passing opportunities for drivers, as one of the 1.5-mile Intermediate ovals using the current car. Drivers who move to the front of the pack can also take advantage of cleaner air, allowing their car to run at its best and lead plenty of laps in the process. Overall, for DFS at Charlotte, a well-balanced lineup is key for success. This means one to two dominators should be targeted, as well as driver picks who may earn Place Differential points, and others who can deliver a quality finish based on their salary expectations. Unfortunately, weather washed out practice and qualifying for this week's race, so there is no practice data, and the NASCAR rulebook set the starting positions. As a result, this week's driver picks are based on past Charlotte race results and other results from 1.5-mile Intermediate tracks.

Below are my NASCAR DFS lineup picks for the Bank of America 400 on DraftKings and FanDuel this week. This slate locks on 10/10/2026 at 3:00 p.m. EST. If you have further questions or want to discuss racing, you can find me on X at @SeanE247.

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DFS Lineup Picks - DraftKings, FanDuel

Once you've read this article, be sure also to check out all of our other weekly NASCAR DFS articles to help you set your optimal DFS lineups. You should also check out our NASCAR DFS lineup tools for the ultimate combination of DFS resources to help you win big, including our Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheet, Research Station, and more.

Our NASCAR Premium Package also comes with exclusive access to Jordan McAbee's DFS/betting picks, projections, and algorithm-predicted finishing order. Jordan's betting track record: 100+ units of profit since 2023, 25% yearly average profit since 2018.

Disclaimer: All the drivers presented as picks for this week's race are meant to be some of my top DFS recommendations of the week. They are not originally intended to fit all into one lineup.

 

Kyle Larson

Starts 1st - DK: $11.5K, FD: $14K

Larson continues to be the best-performing driver of all through The Chase's first five races. He is the only Chase driver to place in the top five in each of the first five races of the postseason, and that includes wins at Gateway and Kansas. Outside of last week's race at Vegas, he also led 45+ laps in each race of The Chase.

Charlotte is a track where Larson has displayed mixed results throughout his career, but he also earned positive results in the past. In 16 Cup starts at the site, Larson has one win, seven top-10 finishes, and an overall average finish of 18.1. The last five Charlotte Cup races have been boom-or-bust for Larson, with three top-10 finishes, but also two DNFs as well.

The No. 5 Chevrolet driver will start at the front because qualifying was canceled due to weather. Considering how he has run so far in The Chase and his improved results at 1.5-mile Intermediate tracks this year, Larson is one of the top drivers likely to dominate and compete for the win this week.

 

Christopher Bell

Starts 17th - DK: $10.7K, FD: $13K

Christopher Bell has been one of the more solid drivers in The Chase so far. He scored plenty of points in the stages of each race, but also has three top-10 finishes in five Chase races, including a win at Darlington. Charlotte also happens to be one of his best 1.5-mile Intermediate oval tracks based on past history.

In eight Cup starts at Charlotte, Bell has one win, five top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 11.8, which ranks second-best of all active drivers. Bell also was the runner-up during this year's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, but had a car capable of winning before rain called the race early. At 1.5-mile Intermediate tracks this season, Bell has four finishes of sixth or better.

Unlike most drivers toward the top in salary, Bell has plenty of upside based on his starting position. With equipment that ran well throughout 1.5-mile Intermediate ovals this year as well as his Charlotte history, Bell is a driver to watch for this week's race.

 

Tyler Reddick

Starts 3rd - DK: $10K, FD: $12K

Many of the Toyota drivers have strong track records of great finishes at Charlotte. That includes 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, who might have the best overall track record of consistency of all of them.

In eight Cup Series starts at Charlotte, Reddick has six top-10 finishes with an average finish of 9.5, which ranks best of all active drivers. The No. 45 Toyota driver placed in the top five in three of the last four Charlotte races, including earlier this year, when he placed fourth and led 119 laps.

Reddick does not provide the upside from his starting position like most other drivers in his salary range; however, his finish history is excellent at Charlotte. With top-notch equipment, Reddick should not be underestimated in competing for the win in this week's Cup race at Charlotte.

 

Did you know RotoBaller has a Premium DFS NASCAR subscriptionLike what you read today? You can show your support for Sean -- save 30% with code NEW when purchasing any NASCAR Premium Pass. Gain exclusive access to all of our expert Premium NASCAR articles, DFS tools, and Lineup Optimizer! Be sure to check out screenshots of NASCAR DFS winners and testimonials from RotoBaller readers and writers who have been winning using RotoBaller's Premium tools.

 

Corey Heim

Starts 37th - DK: $8K, FD: $7.8K

Corey Heim is back for another part-time start in the NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte. He will be driving the No. 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing in the fourth entry for the team. This will be his first Cup start since Darlington, where he went on to finish 19th after starting 22nd.

Heim does have one previous Cup Series start at Charlotte, which was earlier this year. In that start, Heim started from the 39th position and went on to finish 19th, gaining 20 positions of Place Differential. At most tracks where Heim has made at least one prior Cup start, he often finishes better than his previous start.

Due to the starting positions being set by the NASCAR Rulebook, Heim will start at the rear of the field as one of the few part-time drivers. This provides him with enormous upside that will be too great to ignore for DFS in this week's race at Charlotte.

 

Alex Bowman

Starts 16th - DK: $7.3K, FD: $6.2K

Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports has quietly been a solid driver for DFS contests at 1.5-mile Intermediate ovals. At 1.5-mile intermediates this season, Bowman has placed in the top 20 in each one of his appearances at the track type. This includes top-5 finishes at Texas and Chicagoland.

In 15 Cup starts at Charlotte, Bowman has five top-10 finishes and an overall average finish of 20.5. Bowman has placed 17th or better in five of his last six Charlotte appearances, with three of those being top-10 finishes. He also scored positive PD three times in that same span of races at the site.

Bowman's starting position does not provide him the highest upside of all drivers, but he has been one of the more consistent drivers around his salary range to compete for top-15s and top-10s. Look for Bowman to compete for a top-10 to 15 finish based on his equipment and overall results on 1.5-mile Intermediate tracks this year.

 

Shane Van Gisbergen

Starts 11th - DK: $6.7K, FD: $6K

Shane Van Gisbergen will be considered one of the better value options available for DFS lineups this week at Charlotte. He does not have as many Cup starts as most of the field at the site, but the results he did score have been more favorable than most already in his Cup career.

In three Cup starts at Charlotte, SVG has two finishes of 14th or better. He scored positive PD in two of them. The one time he did not earn PD at Charlotte, however, was earlier this year, when he went on to finish 11th after starting third, and he also led for 11 laps.

SVG is one of the riskiest drivers to consider as a value option this week since he carries little upside based on his starting position. However, Charlotte has been a great track for the No. 97 Trackhouse Racing driver, and he should not be overlooked as a top-15 to top-10 option for DFS lineups who may save a bit of salary.

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More NASCAR Analysis and Picks

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Jordan McAbee anchors the team with his exclusive NASCAR DFS and betting picks, DFS projections and algorithm-predicted finishing order! Jordan has a 100+ unit betting profit since 2023, and a 25% average annual profit since 2018. He won the FSWA Racing Writer Of The Year award in 2023, and was nominated for DFS Writer Of The Year in 2024.

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